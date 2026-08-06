Recent Headlines
Neon Sky Film Festival Launches in Las Vegas, Opens Film Submissions with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator Partnership
Neon Sky Film Festival announces its inaugural festival, taking place May 7–9, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in partnership with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. The festival is now accepting submissions from filmmakers worldwide and will showcase independent features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, and networking events. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers and strengthening Southern Nevada's creative community. - August 06, 2026 - Neon Sky Film Festival
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
Aya Presents Nineteen Minutes Later and Announces Their Anticipated Fall 2026 Tour
AYA presents Nineteen Minutes Later, the Denver-based rock band preparing for a Fall 2026 multi-city tour. The upcoming run marks a new live milestone for the band, whose music blends rock with elements of pop and alternative synth. Centered on identity, truth, resilience, and self-expression,... - July 15, 2026 - Adam Young Agency
4th Information Technology Conference 2026 Announced in New Delhi, Focusing on AI, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation
DIGITALCONFEX has announced the 4th Information Technology Conference 2026, scheduled for August 22, 2026, at Crowne Plaza, New Delhi. The conference will bring together AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and digital transformation leaders to discuss emerging technologies, enterprise innovation, cybersecurity resilience, and the future of intelligent digital ecosystems. - July 14, 2026 - DIGITALCONFEX
Fortified CEO Ben DeBow: The End of Tech Abundance — AI is Powerful, Not Efficient, and the Bill Has Come Due - a Luminary Societies Salon
DeBow's thesis is that AI made building easy but did not make accounting easy. "AI is powerful, but it isn't efficient — it spends more to reach a result that could have cost far less," he said. Business users now create apps and agents faster than technology teams can support or govern them, producing a structural accountability gap — systems built fast and accounted for late. - June 24, 2026 - The Luminary Societies
FireBrand Media Opens New Farmers Branch Studio and Headquarters
Veteran-owned Dallas-Fort Worth video production company expands with a dedicated production space and a new permanent home in Farmers Branch. - May 29, 2026 - Firebrand Media
ShowCycle and benel Solutions Announce Strategic Implementation Partnership
ShowCycle, the only event management solution with exhibit and floor‑plan management natively built on Salesforce, today announced a formal implementation partnership with benel Solutions, a certified Salesforce and Fonteva AMS consulting firm serving associations and nonprofits since 2014. The... - May 08, 2026 - ShowCycle
Blue Lion Pedicabs Announces Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., Expanding Brand Opportunities Across Downtown Phoenix
Blue Lion Pedicabs announced an exclusive advertising partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., naming the national OOH leader as its sole ad sales representative. The collaboration expands street-level advertising opportunities across downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale using eco-friendly pedicabs, offering brands mobile, high-impact exposure during major events, nightlife, and high-traffic destinations. - May 03, 2026 - Ad Focus
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
SuperiorPromos.com Launches SP Promo AI — Introducing the First AI-Powered Search Engine for Promotional Products
SuperiorPromos.com, a leader in the promotional products space with over two decades of industry expertise, today announced the launch of SP Promo AI, a groundbreaking AI-powered search engine designed to transform how businesses discover, evaluate, and order branded merchandise. Built on more... - April 21, 2026 - Superior Promos
Sports Media Introduces Virtual Reality-Assisted Saxophone Performance, Blending Music, Technology, and Live Fan Engagement
Developed by David Harper, an award-winning musician and the newly appointed Music Department Lead Captain and AI Systems Integrator at DakDan Enterprises – this innovative concept introduces a next-generation performance system that integrates a custom-built heads-up display (HUD) directly into a VR headset worn by the musician. The system enables performers to play without a traditional music stand while maintaining full control of their performance environment. - April 12, 2026 - Sports Media Inc.
Money Smarts, a Sports Media Inc. Company, Expands Financial Education Initiative Under CEO Dan Kost
Money Smarts, a financial literacy brand powered by Sports Media Inc., is expanding its mission to equip individuals and families with the tools they need to make smarter financial decisions. Under the leadership of CEO Dan Kost, the company is rolling out new content, programming, and partnerships... - April 10, 2026 - Sports Media Inc.
Healing Through Action to Host 3-Day Women’s Empowerment Conference in Houston, April 24–26, 2026
Healing Through Action will host a 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Medical Center. The event will bring together speakers, survivors, leaders, and organizations for powerful sessions focused on healing, leadership, personal growth, and community connection, empowering women to move from surviving to thriving. - April 08, 2026 - Healing Through Action
Jim Curry Music Announces World Premiere of “Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute” at La Mirada Theatre Featuring Lee Holdridge, Jim Curry & Jay White
This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both John Denver and Neil Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits. - April 05, 2026 - Jim Curry Music
DIGITALCONFEX Announces Return of Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology Conference in Malaysia for 2026
The 7th edition of the Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology Conference will take place in Malaysia in 2026, bringing together marketing, advertising, and technology professionals to explore emerging trends, practical strategies, and industry insights shaping the future of digital marketing. - April 04, 2026 - DIGITALCONFEX
DIGITALCONFEX Announces Next-Gen Digital Optimization Masterclass Focused on AI-Driven SEO Strategies
DIGITALCONFEX introduces an advanced masterclass in Malaysia designed to help marketers and business professionals understand and implement AI-driven SEO and modern search optimization strategies. - April 04, 2026 - DIGITALCONFEX
TEDxStLouis Presents "Edge of Possible" Talks
Event spotlights visionary thinkers and dynamic performers shaping the future. - March 27, 2026 - TEDxStLouis
Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 18, 2026
Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the first of 3 Expos for 2026. Produced by Purple Lotus Productions since 2016. - March 23, 2026 - Purple Lotus Productions
Association of Bridal Consultants Partners with Style Me Pretty to Elevate Wedding Industry Excellence
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the world’s longest-running professional organization for wedding planners, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Style Me Pretty, the premier destination for wedding inspiration and vendor discovery. This collaboration will provide... - March 23, 2026 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Destination Wedding Trends for the Year + Travel Benefit Updates for ABC
Destination weddings continue to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the wedding industry, driven by couples seeking immersive guest experiences, streamlined planning, and meaningful celebrations. As this market evolves, the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) is highlighting key destination wedding trends for the year while announcing strategic updates to its Travel Benefits, designed to support wedding professionals operating at the intersection of weddings & travel. - March 21, 2026 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Seven Oaks Italy Announces August 26, 2026 Departure of 10-Day Small-Group Cultural Immersion Program, Featuring Rome, Pompeii, Amalfi Coast and Molise Villages
Seven Oaks Italy announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion journey for North American travelers. Centered in Molise — one of Italy’s least visited regions — the experience blends Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast with authentic village encounters, artisan traditions and regional cuisine. Hosted by founder Lou Tortola, the program offers a thoughtful, unhurried way to experience Italy through culture, landscape and local life. - March 15, 2026 - Seven Oaks Italy
Thynk and ShowCycle Partner to Unify Venue Hosting and Trade Show Management on a Single Salesforce-Powered Platform
Thynk, the enterprise venue management solution, and ShowCycle, the only all-in-one software for exhibition organizers built natively on Salesforce, are excited to launch an integrated Exhibition Center Solution for large-scale convention and event venues. By combining Thynk’s robust sales... - March 13, 2026 - ShowCycle
Invest Atlantic City Fight Night Brand Poised to Disrupt the Combat Sports Industry
The official announcement of Invest Atlantic City Fight Night, a combat sports brand looking to disrupt the industry status quo through a fighters first, growth based, entrepreneurial model. Taking pressure of combatants so they can focus on their craft rather than the demand to sell tickets. - February 28, 2026 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Brooklyn Outdoor Honored as a 2026 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
Local Independent Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Firm to be honored at annual Michigan Celebrates awards gala in East Lansing on April 22 - February 23, 2026 - Brooklyn Outdoor
Jacque Aye Announces Free Virtual Black Girl Book Fair for Adult Readers
Author Jacque Aye ("Monster High: New Scaremester," "How to Be a Better Adult") is hosting the Black Girl Book Fair, a one-day, live shopping event seeking to amplify authors pushed to the margins in mainstream publishing. Similar to the book fairs of youth, the Black Girl Book Fair features an interactive virtual catalogue of discounted products, giveaways from bookish brands, and a live author hangout. The event takes place on April 25, 2026. - February 18, 2026 - Jacque Aye
Avpro, Inc. Appoints a New Managing Partner
Avpro, Inc. Appoints Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner. Avpro, Inc., a leading aircraft brokerage firm with a 35-year history serving global clientele, today announced the appointment of Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner, effective January 2026. - February 09, 2026 - Avpro, Inc.
Black History Events Marks 100 Years of Black History with Virtual Black History Month 2026 Experiences
Black History Month 2026 marks 100 years since Dr. Carter G. Woodson launched Negro History Week, laying the foundation for today’s national observance. Black History Events is offering live, virtual Black History Month experiences for organizations, making it easy to host meaningful, educational programming—even if the month has already begun. February bookings are still available. - February 05, 2026 - Black History Events
Break Free Foundation Announces Recovery on the Runway
The Break Free Foundation will return to New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, with its signature runway show, Recovery on the Runway, held at The Refectory at Chelsea Square in Manhattan. More than a traditional fashion show, Recovery on the Runway transforms the catwalk into a... - January 30, 2026 - Break Free Foundation
Association of Bridal Consultants’ Accredited Wedding Planner™ Designation Officially Trademarked
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the world’s largest professional association for wedding planners, proudly announces that its Accredited Wedding Planner™ (AWP™) designation has been officially registered and approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). - January 28, 2026 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Jublia Reinvents as Jublia AI, Marking a Fundamental Shift Toward Event Engagement Intelligence
Jublia today announces its transformation into Jublia AI, marking a fundamental shift in how event technology is built, experienced, and scaled in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Here, events don’t just measure interactions, but understand context, adapt in real time, and respond... - January 27, 2026 - Jublia AI
Association of Bridal Consultants Announces 2026 Wedding Industry Trends and Educational Programs, along with the Return of the Trendsetter Awards
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) is thrilled to kick off 2026 with a forward-looking outlook on wedding industry trends and a robust lineup of educational programs designed to elevate the skills and success of wedding professionals worldwide. Alongside this announcement, ABC is proud to launch the Trendsetter Awards, recognizing innovators and leaders shaping the future of weddings. - January 20, 2026 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Settlers Country Manor Featured as Key Filming Location for Live-Action Minecraft Movie
Settlers Country Manor in Waimauku, Auckland, served as a key filming location for the live-action Minecraft movie, featuring its Manor Arch Hall, landscaped gardens, and versatile indoor-outdoor spaces. The venue supported critical scenes, including Jennifer Coolidge’s sequences in Gamekeepers Restaurant, demonstrating its capacity for complex productions while maintaining its historic heritage and operational versatility for events and filming. - December 31, 2025 - Settlers Country Manor
NameBadge.com Explains Where to Buy Professional Name Badges and Name Tags in the U.S.
NameBadge.com releases new guidance explaining where businesses can buy professional name badges and name tags online, including magnetic name badges and pin-on name tags, and what to look for when choosing a U.S.-based manufacturer. - December 30, 2025 - NameBadge.com
Association of Bridal Consultants Launches First-Ever Wedding & Romance Travel Host Agency for Travel Advisors
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), celebrating its 70-year anniversary, has launched the industry’s first Wedding & Romance Travel Host Agency, designed and curated for advisors who support destination weddings, honeymoons, and romance-focused travel. - December 05, 2025 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Golden State Lifeguards Launches Event Medical Standby Service for 2026, Cost Effective On-Site EMS Coverage for Event Organizers
Golden State Lifeguards (“GSL”) today announced the launch of a new Event Medical Standby service, available beginning in 2026. The service is designed to provide professional on-site emergency medical care at events. - December 03, 2025 - Golden State Lifeguards
Association of Bridal Consultants Announces World of Weddings 2026: A Transformational Conference Elevating the Global Wedding Industry
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the longest-standing professional organization for wedding planners and wedding industry professionals, is proud to announce the return of its signature global conference: World of Weddings 2026. The event will bring together planners, educators,... - November 28, 2025 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Hugh's Catering Announces New Leadership, Elevated Service Standards
Fort Lauderdale's 40-year catering institution brings restaurant expertise to event-scale service. - November 27, 2025 - Hugh's Catering
Merkaba Entertainment Opens a Premier Fort Worth Event Venue with Immersive A/V Capabilities
Fort Worth’s newest multimedia studio and event venue offers professional audio, video, and production services for artists, creators, and private events. - November 25, 2025 - Merkaba Entertainment
One Delicious Day, Two Unforgettable Events - Savor Boca Centennial Celebration
Savor Boca on Dec. 6 at Mizner Park brings the community together to celebrate Boca’s Centennial with a lively scavenger hunt and a self-guided tasting tour featuring 15 restaurants and specialty shops. Produced by Savor Our City™, the event offers food, cocktails, connection, and a festive way for companies, locals, and visitors to enjoy the season. - November 21, 2025 - Savor Our City
Colossal Productions & 99.1 The Sports Animal Launch Music City Madness Giveaway
Colossal Productions and 99.1 The Sports Animal have teamed up for a massive fan experience giveaway including on location displays of Colossal Productions LED Trailer. - November 20, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Edwige International Redefines Luxury Matchmaking in North America for 2025–2026
In a culture where dating apps have reduced connection to convenience, Edwige International is reviving the lost art of meaningful introductions. The European-founded luxury matchmaking agency enters the North American market with a renewed commitment to authenticity, refinement, and traditional... - November 02, 2025 - Edwige International
Purple Lotus Productions Announces the Final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025
Purple Lotus Productions announces the final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025. Get support on your path of learning, growing and discovering. Find unique gifts and services, with local businesses, for your holiday shopping list. Explore new ways to live a healthier lifestyle while balancing your life in body, mind and spirit. Try a sampling of new and different ideas and products and network with like-minded people. Free lectures add learning and fun to this family friendly event. - October 27, 2025 - Purple Lotus Productions
POPPED! A Pop Culture Expo Kicks Off Atlantic City's Strategic New Era of Entertainment
The era of Atlantic City relying solely on summer crowds and gaming is over. POPPED! The Pop Culture Expo is the official kick-off event for a strategic mission led by Black Ink Events and the Invest Atlantic City coalition. Their goal is ambitious: to create new opportunities in Technology,... - October 24, 2025 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Colossal Productions LLC Expands Capabilities with the Acquisition of the MAX169 LED Trailer from Insane Impact
Colossal Productions LLC is thrilled to announce a major expansion in our event technology capabilities — the acquisition of the Insane Impact MAX169 LED Trailer. - October 16, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Black in Business Awards Announces 2025 Finalists; Ad Sales Close Oct. 20 and Fewer Than 30 Tickets Remain
The Black in Business Awards today announced the 2025 finalists across its signature categories, honoring outstanding Black-owned businesses and leaders from Montgomery County and beyond. With advertising space in the official gala program closing on Monday, October 20, and fewer than 30 tickets... - October 16, 2025 - Black in Business Awards
Emerald Coast Marriage Highlights the Rise of Hybrid Beach Elopements on Florida’s Emerald Coast
Emerald Coast Marriage spotlights the rise of hybrid beach elopements—intimate in-person ceremonies shared live with loved ones worldwide. Offering elegant, stress-free packages, the Florida-based company welcomes couples to bring their own streaming devices and provides guidance for lighting and setup. Serving Santa Rosa Beach, Destin, 30A, and beyond, Emerald Coast Marriage makes modern destination weddings simple and inclusive. - October 14, 2025 - Emerald Coast Marriage
Pyaza Officially Launches: a New Global Platform for Emerging Tech Networking, Events, and B2B Collaboration
After a successful beta with nearly 500 early adopters, Pyaza is now opening to the world, combining community spaces, events, and a B2B marketplace under one ecosystem. - October 13, 2025 - Pyaza Limited
Firebrand Media Launches “Digital Asset Visibility Optimization” (DAVO), Blending SEO Expertise with Creative Video Production
Firebrand Media, a Dallas-based video production and digital marketing company, today announced the rollout of its proprietary Digital Asset Visibility Optimization (DAVO) framework. This new methodology merges professional video production with decades of proven SEO strategy, providing businesses... - October 11, 2025 - Firebrand Media
The Concierge Office Suites Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Launches Professional Presence Society, an Online Community for Growth-Oriented Professionals - October 10, 2025 - The Concierge Office Suites
PRO EM National Event Services Announces Acquisition of Top Productions, Expanding Flooring and Scaffolding Capabilities on the West Coast
PRO EM National Event Services, a national leader in premium event rental solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Top Productions, a premier provider of event flooring and specialty structure solutions based in California. This strategic acquisition significantly expands PRO EM’s... - October 09, 2025 - PRO EM National Event Services