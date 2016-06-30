PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.

Brooklyn Outdoor Partners with the City of Detroit and DDOT to Install 59 New Bus Shelters with Advertising Panels Detroit-based outdoor advertising firm, Brooklyn Outdoor, partners with the city to increase safety and revenue through bus shelter advertising. - December 02, 2019 - Brooklyn Outdoor

Convertr and Orb Intelligence Launch Strategic Partnership Convertr, a data routing and optimization platform that delivers data acquisition, integration, and database integrity solutions, has partnered with Orb Intelligence, a global data provider with 60 million company records. Convertr’s new integration with Orb Intelligence will automate data enrichment... - November 22, 2019 - Convertr

Mike Rodriguez Releases Faith-Based Audio Course to Help People Find Their Purpose International Speaker and Best-selling Author Mike Rodriguez has partnered with Nightingale Conant to release his second audio course, a faith-based program entitled Finding Your Why. - November 22, 2019 - Mike Rodriguez International LLC

New Family Ice Show Brand Tours the USA After a very successful tour of “Peter Pan & Friends On Ice,” Ice Creative Entertainment Group is launching their newest IP: FairyTales On Ice(TM). Like Peter Pan & Friends On Ice, FairyTales On Ice features a new all original soundtrack, custom extravagant costumes, over the top... - November 20, 2019 - Ice Creative Entertainment Group

Jolene's Books and More is Sponsoring a Support Our Local Authors Event Jolene's Books and More and the Chiefland Farmers Flea Market in Chiefland, Florida is sponsoring a Support our Local Authors Event on November 16, 2019 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm with 12 published writers confirmed for the event. Some of these award winning authors will be giving short learning sessions about writing and publishing. - November 14, 2019 - Jolene's Books and More

The Inaugural PERFECTION Fashion Week - Atlanta, 2019 The 1st PERFECTION Fashion Week is coming to Atlanta. This will be an action-packed (4) days of events from November 14-17. PFW attendees will witness the showcases of exceptional designers from all over the world, presenting incredible fashion. Definitely an event you don't want to miss because celebrities,... - November 10, 2019 - PERFECTION Fashion Week

Independent Filmmaking Excellence Showcased at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival Marina del Rey Film Festival screens over 250 independent films from around the word in Los Angeles. - November 02, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

ViridiSTOR & the Arthritis Foundation Set New Sustainable Standard for Fund Raising Events ViridiSTOR SmartUSB™ delivered key information for the Arthritis Foundation and acknowledgement of all of the sponsors of the event sustainably. - October 28, 2019 - Viridistor LLC

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

Orange County Convention Center and etech Announces New Digital Signage Partnership The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) announces etech, a provider of digital signage solutions for the events industry, as the Center’s new digital signage partner. - October 19, 2019 - etech

Conference on Collaborative Robots, Advanced Vision and Artificial Intelligence Comes to San Jose November 12-13 A3’s Collaborative Robots, Advanced Vision & AI (CRAV.ai) Conference to highlight trends and innovations Nov. 12-13 in San Jose, California. - October 19, 2019 - Association for Advancing Automation A3

The 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival: Week Long Screenings of Fantastic Independent Films 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival events and speakers information. Cinemark 18 and XD at HHLA October 18 – 24; Warehouse Kickoff Event October 17; Best of the Fest Awards at The Proud Bird October 25. - October 12, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

Amaanah Refugee and Karana Audio Visual Joined Efforts to Add More Value to Every Dollar Spent in Audio Visual and Technology Support for Their Annual Financial Gala Amaanah Refugee and Karana Audio Visual jointed efforts to add more value to every dollar spent in audio visual and technology support for their Annual Financial Gala: Rays of Change. Touching hearts through innovation to become "Rays of Change" in Texas. Discover how Amaanah partnered with Karana AV to save money and maximize audiovisual resources. - October 10, 2019 - Karana Audio Visual, LLC

Hearts Around The World Entertainment Presents "Battle of The Bachelors." Contestants from ABC's The Bachelor and Bachelorette Step Into the Boxing Ring for Charity. Jackie Kallens Hearts Around The World Entertainment presents "Bad Blood - Battle of The Bachelors" February 12th at The Avalon Theatre in Hollywood, California. It's a night of celebrity boxing, live performances and fundraising. - October 05, 2019 - Hearts Around The World Entertainment

Annnd...Action! Photo Booth to Provide Services at the 17th Annual Dixon Duck Dash (aka Rubber Ducky Festival) This October Annnd... Action! Photo Booth supports Samuel Dixon Family Health Care Centers by providing free photo booth photos at the 17th Annual Dixon Duck Dash (aka Rubber Ducky Festival) this October 12 in Valencia, CA. - October 03, 2019 - Annnd... Action! Photo Booth

UniteUs Group Launches UniteUs Artists as a Career Development and Consultation Service for Artists, Curators, Collectors, and Corporate Art Buyers UniteUs Artists secures Baltic Beauty Cosmedical Centre, a newly opened destination medical spa and salon in Fort Lauderdale, as first Art Leasing client. - October 03, 2019 - UniteUs Group

Intuitive Enterprises, LLC Announces Inspire Leadership Conference Syracuse Author Helps Women Become Inspired Leaders and launches Inspire Leadership Conference for activating higher performance and reaching full potential for business success. With a business world increasingly out of balance we need leadership transformation. Join and create the time and space for expansion into your new leadership. - October 02, 2019 - Intuitive Enterprises, LLC

Silver State Film Festival 2019 Highlights Highlights from the 2019 Silver State Film Festival - October 01, 2019 - Silver State Film Festival

SoHo, NYC Artist Wendy R. Friedman's Evolving Outdoor Art Exhibition Emerging female mixed media artist, Wendy R. Friedman, is creating an ongoing installation upon a fence in SoHo, NYC. Made of found objects, recycled materials, and plants grown from seed, materials include crocheted yarn, transparent colored vinyls, street trash, etc. The artist's goal is to share a bit of wonder, bringing forth the unexpected through visual surprises, and to add joy during turbulent times. - September 27, 2019 - Wendy R. Friedman

Networking With A Cause - LifeWalkGPS and Penelope House Charity Networking Event Life Walk GPS Hosts Networking With A Cause for Penelope House and Local Small Businesses. Life Walk GPS will be hosting Networking With A Cause on Thursday, October 24 from 5:30 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. The event, held at the Azalea Manor on Dauphin Street in Mobile, will raise awareness for the Penelope... - September 23, 2019 - Life Walk GPS

Annnd...Action! Photo Booth Aims to Brighten a School Event with Its "Friday Night Lights" Contest Granada Hills-based Annnd...Action! Photo Booth Offering "Friday Night Lights" Contest to Brighten a Lucky Los Angeles Student or Teacher's Day. - September 20, 2019 - Annnd... Action! Photo Booth

Delta 9 Summits Presents Medical Cannabis Patient Therapies and Wellness Summit, Industry Speakers Massachusetts State Representative and Patient Advocacy Alliance Delta 9 Summits announces a First of Its Kind "Medical Cannabis-Based Therapies and Wellness" event Educating Healthcare Providers and Professionals. Hear from Mass State Rep. David LeBoeuf and Nichole Snow, Mass Patient Advocacy Alliance discuss House Bill H.3875 "An Act relative to insurance coverage of medicinal cannabis." - September 12, 2019 - Delta 9 Summits LLC

The Embracing Your Journey Expo Highlights the Alternatives in Phoenix Again Explore new ways to live a healthier lifestyle while balancing your life in body, mind and spirit. Try a sampling of new and different ideas and products and network with like-minded people. Free lectures and activities add learning and fun to this family friendly event. - September 07, 2019 - Purple Lotus Productions

Get Into Jail Free with Annnd...Action! Photo Booth and the Los Angeles Police Department Get Into Jail Free! Annnd...Action! Photo Booth will provide a free photo booth at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Devonshire Division Station for an open house event on August 31, 2019. - August 29, 2019 - Annnd... Action! Photo Booth

Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week Starts One Day Earlier to Include a Double Anniversary Party and a Beer Release Bangin Banjo Brewing Co. and 26 Degree Brewing Co. will host a double anniversary party and Funky Buddha Brewery will host a Beer Brunch and release of French Toast and Bourbon BA French Toast. - August 28, 2019 - UniteUs Group

Warriors at Ease Yoga & Meditation Workshop Comes to Keene, NH Shae Sterrett of Shae Sterrett, LLC is excited to partner with Gretchen Carmel, owner of the The Yoga Space in downtown Keene to offer a workshop, Warriors at Ease - An Introduction to Yoga and Meditation, specifically for veterans, service members and their friends and family on September 14 from 11-1 PM. - August 27, 2019 - Shae Sterrett

Julie Ulrich Awarded NASMM@Home Specialist Designation by the National Association of Senior Move Managers® The National Association of Senior Move Managers® is proud to award the NASMM@Home Specialist credential to Julie Ulrich of TimeWise, Inc., servicing the South Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The NASMM@Home Specialist designation is awarded to individuals demonstrating an advanced understanding... - August 22, 2019 - TimeWise, Inc.

Local Artist Builds Giant 9 Ft. Pineapple for Secret Corp. Client from 100% Recycle Materials LaGrange Artist and Owner of Studio 928, Cheryl Vargas, is celebrating the completion of one of her most unique works to date, commissioned by a secret corporate client. Dubbed La Gran Pina Negra (The Great Black Pineapple), the sculpture is an 8 ft., 6" giant black pineapple weighing more than... - August 16, 2019 - Art Studio 928, LLC

Broward County Has a New Way to End the Summer with the Launch of Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week UniteUs Group in conjunction with its Fem Collective and Choose954 division's - launch Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week to celebrate Broward County’s ever-expanding craft beer culture. - August 15, 2019 - UniteUs Group

Bizniversity® Strategic Growth Summit Announces Its Full Speaker Lineup Bizniversity® is excited to release its world-class lineup of expert speakers for the Strategic Growth Summit in Miami on Thursday, September 12, 2019. - August 13, 2019 - Bizniversity

Uriel Saenz, American Fashion Designer, Sets Out to Conquer Milan at Emerging Talent Showcase in September 2019 The US Lifestyle Group, a Lifestyle Products and Digital Media Company, Gears Up to Promote the Experience on its Digital Channels. - August 10, 2019 - The US Lifestyle Group LLC

CyberTheory Launched as an Advisory Firm for Cybersecurity Marketers Proprietary datasets along with expert planning serve as the foundation for media planning, content strategy, and improved conversion rates for cybersecurity marketers. - August 09, 2019 - CyberTheory

New Power Arrives in Trance Arcadio releases his new trance album, "Non Omnis Moriar," which features 9 new progressive trance songs out on Louis Capet XXVI Records. - July 31, 2019 - Louis Capet XXVI Music Publishing

The Rhythm of the Night 2019 Remix by Fedde Le Grande + Matt Falcone Has Been Released by Louis Capet XXVI Records and Universal Music Group "The Rhythm of the Night" is a song by the group Corona, released in 1993. It reached #1 in Italy, #5 on the Eurochart 100, and #11 on the Billboard. The song was even featured on Grand Theft Auto V’s radio. In 2019, Matt Falcone of Louis Capet XXVI Records edited Fedde Le Grand's remix with the original which was released by Universal Music Group. - July 29, 2019 - Louis Capet XXVI Music Publishing

RecruitCon Talent Acquisition Conference Heads to Nashville, Tennessee, November 14–15, 2019 This hands-on event will arm today’s HR and recruiting professionals with proven strategies, processes, and technologies to beat out the competition for top talent. - July 25, 2019 - New York Events List

Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) Transforms Empty Storefronts and Properties Into Affordable Artist Studios Spaces in Broward County The Grand Opening of the first Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) location on Las Olas takes place on August 1, 2019 from 7pm – 10pm, providing an important boost for the county’s artist community. - July 25, 2019 - UniteUs Group

Bark in the Park Third Annual Charity Event This event is to honor Madi and Tyler who were killed on 06/30/2016 in a homicide by then 16-year-old Marilee Gardner. - July 21, 2019 - Bark in the Park

Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.

Super City Events Announces the 1st Annual Multi-Venue Pop Culture Fest Super City Rochester Fest Showcases the Best In - Cosplay, Comics, Cartoons, Music, Movies, Wrestling, Artists & Family Fun. - July 11, 2019 - Super City Events, LLC

Industrial Automation Summit 2019 to Address Impact of Technology on Jobs and Global Economy Do we understand the impact of artificial intelligence on employment? - July 09, 2019 - MGX Events

International Keynote Speaker and Trainer, Andy Craig Recognized by Influence Magazine as a 100 Authority Andy Craig has been recognized as an Influence Magazine 100 Authority for excellence as an International Keynote Speaker and Trainer and is the focus of an Influence Magazines Editor’s Spotlight. The most recent Influence 100 Authority inductee is the founder of AndyCraigSpeaks.com. The Influence 100 Authority List is a curation of experts who have achieved a high level of success in their field. - July 08, 2019 - Influence

The Silver State Film Festival 2019 is Coming to Las Vegas 2019 Silver State Film Festival submissions are open and film festival details. - July 03, 2019 - Silver State Film Festival

Save the Date: 21st Fair for Contemporary Art in Zurich, Presented by BB International Fine Arts GmbH, Switzerland BB International Fine Arts GmbH, Switzerland presents Art International Zurich. The international Swiss art fair opens its doors again in September. - June 30, 2019 - BB International Fine Arts GmbH

North American Machine Vision Orders Slow in First Quarter of 2019 AIA statistics show 4.5 percent decline in sales over same period in 2018, down to $674 million. - June 21, 2019 - Association for Advancing Automation A3

The Spirit of the Season: ABSOLUT Vodka Makes a Splash on Fort Lauderdale Beach to Usher in Midsommar Planet Earth’s favorite vodka, ABSOLUT, brings the spirit of the Swedish Midsommar to Fort Lauderdale's famed coastline in conjunction with the launch of their new ABSOLUT Juice Strawberry and ABSOLUT Juice Apple. Taking place throughout the months of July and August, the eight-week fest, Midsommar Splash Fort Lauderdale Beach, offers a variety of unique events, experiences, and activities which to gather with friends through food, fashion, fitness, community, and cocktails. - June 20, 2019 - Arianne Glassman

Dozens of Chicago Businesses Join “Stopping Traffic,” a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event to Benefit Rahab's Daughters in Their Fight Against Human Trafficking Deanna Marie (DM) Label and Stan Mansion are proud to host “Stopping Traffic with Rahab’s Daughters,” a fabulous evening of fashion and fun, for a most worthy cause. This red-carpet fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue, rehabilitate... - June 20, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

Keith Wallington Joins Convertr as Chairman Convertr is excited to announce that Keith Wallington has joined their board as Chairman. Keith brings decades of experience leading strategy and execution in technology businesses, driving growth in Europe, the USA, and Africa, including initiatives at businesses including Microsoft, Omnicom, MTN Group... - June 19, 2019 - Convertr

Highlights from the 2019 Silicon Beach Film Festival The 2019 Silicon Beach Film Festival screens over 300 independent films from around the world listing film festival highlights. - June 18, 2019 - Silicon Beach Film Festival