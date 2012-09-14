Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Meeting Rooms for Rent , from Daily Disciples Ministries

$0.00 - Service

The Daily Disciples Center has multiple ROOMS that are available for LEASE; the following can be "rented" by the Month, Week, Day, or Hour. 1. Sanctuary, Chapel-5,000 square foot Church 2. Fellowship...

Eventene Event Planning , from Eventene

Service

The Eventene web app enables organizers to easily manage numerous events ranging from simple parties to more complex events spanning multiple days, invitation lists, locations, and activities. Additionally,...

Group Tennis Lesson , from Play! Tennis

$160.00 - Service

Join our popular group tennis classes where you get to pick up a sport, make new friends, and get some great exercise, all in a fun-filled two hours session. These sessions are suitable for all levels...

A Full Concert Event (The Party Animals Live) , from The Party Animals, LLC

Service

The full show is like "a party in a box". This is the concert version plus we take care of the decorations, pre-show activities (face painting, stilt walkers, balloon artists, MC, etc...). Then...

A Mini-Concert Event (The Party Animals Live) , from The Party Animals, LLC

Service

The Party Animals (Kaiya, Walter, Brandon, Lance, Dee and Jay) provide a 50 minute interactive concert where they sing, dance and act to Rock n Roll music suitable for children of all ages. An MC will...

AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM , from Four Zero Two

Service

Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets Exclusive to independent clients and artist Enroll at any level to fit your budget Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print Ads National...

Advertising & Marketing , from Cooper Smith Agency

Service

From building a birdhouse in your garage to closing a multimillion dollar deal in the executive boardroom, having the right tools makes any job easier. Our team can produce high-quality, high-impact advertising...

Advertising Balloons , from 1-800Great Ad

Product

1-800-GREAT AD specializes in all types of Advertising Balloons. Whether you are looking for a standard helium blimp, inflatable product replica or a custom shaped balloon with your logo, rest assured...

Advertising Services , from NM Marketing Communications

Service

Trade advertising is a valuable way to reinforce messages with critical audiences. Advertising for our clients ranges from ongoing programs that maximize frequency to single, compelling ads in trade show...

Air Dancers, Sky Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets , from 1-800Great Ad

Product

Outdoor Air Dancers (also known as Sky Dancers, Wind Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets) add excitement with the body and arms flying in all directions. If you want to attract people this is the way to do...

Artist Booking , from Time and Place Talent Group

Service

Artists, Would your talent benefit from extra representation that is free of all the red tape and fees common to talent groups. Could you benefit from an extra gig or two? Contact Time and Place Talent...

Artist Endorsements , from RS Entertainment & Management

Service

Link major companies up with major recording artist in representing the companies product in music videos, tv shows, commericals and much more

ARTIST MANAGEMENT , from Four Zero Two

Service

Special focus on strategic marketing Creative appearance and business objectives Coordinating record label, artist, and agent Soundtrack and licensing opportunities Arrange Sponsorships & retail planning 100%...

Ballon Artists , from The Party Animals, LLC

Service

We can provide you with balloon artists that are able to twist and turn balloons to make many colorful designs. The children at your event will have a blast as the balloon artist makes them laugh as well...

Banners, Vinyl Banners , from 1-800Great Ad

Product

Banners for big thinkers! Customize your banners to make a statement. Get noticed!!! Add your company logo and visually stimulate your customers with digital banner's from 1-800-GREAT AD!

Beauty/Fashion , from EKC PR

Service

Our clients include renowned make-up and facial artists, haute couture designers, celebrity hairdressers, and one of the largest modeling agencies in the world.

Brand Development , from EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has helped numerous companies develop their brand and get their name on the forefront of consumer's minds. Acquiring the consumer is just the start--building a loyalty...

Branding , from CAP Creative

Service

CAP Creative has developed the SUMMIT(TM) System to help companies define, build and maintain their Brand.

Branding Campaigns , from Heidelberg PR

Service

Heidelberg PR digs deep into our clients’ organizational cultural and goals to determine the best branding platform and supporting campaign elements required to portray the right messages and image. Case...

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGIC MARKETING , from Four Zero Two

Service

Exploit your assets or expand your business through a relationship with music. We help develop and create business plans, incubate start-up divisions and companies Consult on products and projects at...

BUTTON MERCHANDISE MANUFACTURING , from Four Zero Two

Service

Professional Button Design and Manufacturing 50 - 1000+ button orders with 2-5 day turnaround 25% discount for Four Zero Two Clients Client exclusive shopping cart for simple ordering Lowest Prices...

Clips by Dominique , from VIDA PR & Marketing Group

Service

Print Clip Service

Communications Strategy , from NM Marketing Communications

Service

Our first step with every client is to develop a communications strategy. This process provides a roadmap for each client's program. Communications Strategy:...

Comprehensive event production services , from ProAdvance

$0.00 - Service

ProAdvance offers comprehensive event production services, helping our clients take their ideas from concept to execution. With ProAdvance, you get a team of highly seasoned professionals expert in advanced...

Consulting , from EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has had over 17 years of experience ranging from high profile celebrities to non-profit corporations. Our years of expertise help companies to improve performance through...

Coporate Concierge , from Premier Concierge, Inc.

Service

Onsite and offsite concierge services for small and large corporations.

Copywriting , from Cascade Communications

$0.00 - Service

Assistance with website and promotional materials writing, editing, design, production and printing.

Corporate Event Planning and Management , from EventPro

Service

Defer all planning and arrangements for public relations, conferences, trade shows and traning events without adding to the stress of already over-worked corporate staff. Responsibility for single events...

Direct Marketing , from NM Marketing Communications

Service

Targeting customers with a well-conceived direct mail campaign is still one of the most cost-effective tools in the marketer's arsenal. Concepts can be as simple...

Editorial Services , from NM Marketing Communications

Service

NM Marketing Communications values the power of the written word. We help clients put their best word forward in a variety of ways, from writing speeches or ...

Entertainers , from Warble Entertainment Agency

$250.00 - Service

From the weird and wacky to the ridiculous and serene, we have entertainment available to book for events all over the UK to fit any brief. We have experienced and professional acts who have worked at...

Entertainment , from EKC PR

Service

We operate on every level in the Los Angeles entertainment community…with the studios and film production companies, with stage shows and charity organizations, and with individual celebrities.

Event / Convention / Finish Line Goodie Bag Distribution and Sampling , from Radical Promotions

Service



Event / Convention On-site Sampling and Field Marketing , from Radical Promotions

Service



Event / Convention staffing and marketing , from Radical Promotions

Service



Event and Venue Booking , from Time and Place Talent Group

Service

Do you have an upcoming event that needs a liitle bit of pep on the entertainment side of the house? Is your venue only profitable three to four nights out of the week? Time and Place Talent Group can...

Event Development and Planning , from Cascade Communications

Service

Assist in the overall creation, implementation and management of events for clients, including corporate announcements, new products and services, media tours, grand openings and more.

EVENT PLANNING , from Four Zero Two

Service

Public and Corporate Events Generated press coverage for your campaign National and heavy regional exposure Celebrity & High-Profile personalities Establish a brand name with a massive public event Joint...

Event Production , from Time and Place Talent Group

Service

Whether you are entertaining thousands or creating a perfect moment for a big sale or proposal, Time and Place Talent Group can produce the desired environment for your event's success.

Face Painters/Air Brush Artists , from The Party Animals, LLC

Service

We can provide Face Painters and/or Air Brush Artist for you next Party, Event, or Occasion. This is the perfect addition to liven up any celebration with children. The amount of face painters necessary...

Fleet Vehicle Graphics/ Wraps , from 1-800Great Ad

Product

Transform your fleet, your showroom, your building, your service dept or your surroundings into a marketing sensation. Larger than life images. Think competitive advantage. Think big. Turn the scenery...

Go Boston Card , from Smart Destinations

$45.00 - Product

The Go Boston Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to Boston's top attractions. For one price, the Go Boston Card gives visitors unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 60 attractions, over...

Go Chicago Card , from Smart Destinations

$49.00 - Product

Go Chicago Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to Chicago's top attractions. For one price, Go Chicago Card gives visitors unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 25 attractions, over $500...

Go Orlando Card , from Smart Destinations

$99.00 - Product

Go Orlando™ Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to many of Orlando's top attractions. For one price, Go Orlando Card gives visitors unlimited FREE admission to over 50 Florida attractions—over 35...

Go San Diego Card , from Smart Destinations

$49.00 - Product

The Go San Francisco Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to San Francisco's top attractions. For one price, visitors get unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 45 attractions, savings at shops...

Go San Francisco Card , from Smart Destinations

$49.00 - Product

The Go San Francisco Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to San Francisco's top attractions. For one price, visitors get unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 45 attractions, savings at shops...

Go Seattle Card , from Smart Destinations

$49.00 - Product

Go Seattle Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to Seattle's top attractions. For one price, Go Seattle Card gives visitors unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 30 attractions, over $500...

Graphic Art , from EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) uses creativity and beautiful design to enhance the core message each client wants to send with our graphic design work.

Graphic Design , from NM Marketing Communications

Service

Our creative design professionals are skilled at creating compelling visual images that enhance your messages to generate results. We have extensive experience...