Products & Services

Within Event Planning & Related Services

Gold Products & Services

EVENTS MANAGEMENT

EVENTS MANAGEMENT

Diamond Media Agency

Service

"Brilliant Moments Captured" Live experiences are one of the most powerful ways to bring your brand to life. Whether you're hosting a red carpet premiere, fundraising gala, product launch,...

LED Video Wall Rental

LED Video Wall Rental

Colossal Productions LLC

Service

Colossal Productions provides delivery, setup, and full technical support for its large-screen LED systems and premium PA setups. Each system includes a dedicated power supply, Starlink internet, and...

PR & Marketing

PR & Marketing

Diamond Media Agency

Service

Public Relations and Marketing are two distinct but complementary disciplines. Marketing focuses on building brand visibility, generating leads, and driving conversions through targeted campaigns,...

TALENT BOOKINGS

TALENT BOOKINGS

Diamond Media Agency

Service

"Diamonds in Motion" The right talent can elevate an event, enhance a campaign, and create a lasting impression. At Diamond Media, we offer a curated roster of professionals ready to bring...

Products & Services

“Lifestyle” Goodie Bag Distribution

“Lifestyle” Goodie Bag Distribution

Radical Promotions

Service

A Full Concert Event (The Party Animals Live)

A Full Concert Event (The Party Animals Live)

The Party Animals, LLC

Service

The full show is like "a party in a box". This is the concert version plus we take care of the decorations, pre-show activities (face painting, stilt walkers, balloon artists, MC, etc...).

A Mini-Concert Event (The Party Animals Live)

A Mini-Concert Event (The Party Animals Live)

The Party Animals, LLC

Service

The Party Animals (Kaiya, Walter, Brandon, Lance, Dee and Jay) provide a 50 minute interactive concert where they sing, dance and act to Rock n Roll music suitable for children of all ages. An MC...

AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM

AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM

Four Zero Two

Service

Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets Exclusive to independent clients and artist Enroll at any level to fit your budget Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print...

Advertising & Marketing

Advertising & Marketing

Cooper Smith Agency

Service

From building a birdhouse in your garage to closing a multimillion dollar deal in the executive boardroom, having the right tools makes any job easier. Our team can produce high-quality, high-impact...

Advertising Balloons

Advertising Balloons

1-800Great Ad

Product

1-800-GREAT AD specializes in all types of Advertising Balloons. Whether you are looking for a standard helium blimp, inflatable product replica or a custom shaped balloon with your logo, rest...

Advertising Services

Advertising Services

NM Marketing Communications

Service

Trade advertising is a valuable way to reinforce messages with critical audiences. Advertising for our clients ranges from ongoing programs that maximize frequency to single, compelling ads in trade...

Air Dancers, Sky Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets

Air Dancers, Sky Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets

1-800Great Ad

Product

Outdoor Air Dancers (also known as Sky Dancers, Wind Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets) add excitement with the body and arms flying in all directions. If you want to attract people this is the way to...

Artist Booking

Artist Booking

Time and Place Talent Group

Service

Artists, Would your talent benefit from extra representation that is free of all the red tape and fees common to talent groups. Could you benefit from an extra gig or two? Contact Time and Place...

Artist Endorsements

Artist Endorsements

RS Entertainment & Management

Service

Link major companies up with major recording artist in representing the companies product in music videos, tv shows, commericals and much more

ARTIST MANAGEMENT

ARTIST MANAGEMENT

Four Zero Two

Service

Special focus on strategic marketing Creative appearance and business objectives Coordinating record label, artist, and agent Soundtrack and licensing opportunities Arrange Sponsorships & retail...

Ballon Artists

Ballon Artists

The Party Animals, LLC

Service

We can provide you with balloon artists that are able to twist and turn balloons to make many colorful designs. The children at your event will have a blast as the balloon artist makes them laugh as...

Banners, Vinyl Banners

Banners, Vinyl Banners

1-800Great Ad

Product

Banners for big thinkers! Customize your banners to make a statement. Get noticed!!! Add your company logo and visually stimulate your customers with digital banner's from 1-800-GREAT AD!

Beauty/Fashion

Beauty/Fashion

EKC PR

Service

Our clients include renowned make-up and facial artists, haute couture designers, celebrity hairdressers, and one of the largest modeling agencies in the world.

Brand Development

Brand Development

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has helped numerous companies develop their brand and get their name on the forefront of consumer's minds. Acquiring the consumer is just the start--building a...

Branding

Branding

CAP Creative

Service

CAP Creative has developed the SUMMIT(TM) System to help companies define, build and maintain their Brand.

Branding Campaigns

Branding Campaigns

Heidelberg PR

Service

Heidelberg PR digs deep into our clients’ organizational cultural and goals to determine the best branding platform and supporting campaign elements required to portray the right messages and...

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGIC MARKETING

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGIC MARKETING

Four Zero Two

Service

Exploit your assets or expand your business through a relationship with music. We help develop and create business plans, incubate start-up divisions and companies Consult on products and projects...

BUTTON MERCHANDISE MANUFACTURING

BUTTON MERCHANDISE MANUFACTURING

Four Zero Two

Service

Professional Button Design and Manufacturing 50 - 1000+ button orders with 2-5 day turnaround 25% discount for Four Zero Two Clients Client exclusive shopping cart for simple ordering Lowest...

Clips by Dominique

Clips by Dominique

VIDA PR & Marketing Group

Service

Print Clip Service

Communications Strategy

Communications Strategy

NM Marketing Communications

Service

Our first step with every client is to develop a communications strategy. This process provides a roadmap for each client's program. Communications...

Comprehensive event production services

Comprehensive event production services

ProAdvance

$0.00Service

ProAdvance offers comprehensive event production services, helping our clients take their ideas from concept to execution. With ProAdvance, you get a team of highly seasoned professionals expert in...

Consulting

Consulting

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has had over 17 years of experience ranging from high profile celebrities to non-profit corporations. Our years of expertise help companies to improve performance...

Coporate Concierge

Coporate Concierge

Premier Concierge, Inc.

Service

Onsite and offsite concierge services for small and large corporations.

Copywriting

Copywriting

Cascade Communications

$0.00Service

Assistance with website and promotional materials writing, editing, design, production and printing.

Corporate Event Planning and Management

Corporate Event Planning and Management

EventPro

Service

Defer all planning and arrangements for public relations, conferences, trade shows and traning events without adding to the stress of already over-worked corporate staff. Responsibility for single...

Direct Marketing

Direct Marketing

NM Marketing Communications

Service

Targeting customers with a well-conceived direct mail campaign is still one of the most cost-effective tools in the marketer's arsenal. Concepts can be as...

Editorial Services

Editorial Services

NM Marketing Communications

Service

NM Marketing Communications values the power of the written word. We help clients put their best word forward in a variety of ways, from writing speeches or ...

Entertainers

Entertainers

Warble Entertainment Agency

$250.00Service

From the weird and wacky to the ridiculous and serene, we have entertainment available to book for events all over the UK to fit any brief. We have experienced and professional acts who have worked...

Entertainment

Entertainment

EKC PR

Service

We operate on every level in the Los Angeles entertainment community…with the studios and film production companies, with stage shows and charity organizations, and with individual celebrities.

Event / Convention / Finish Line Goodie Bag Distribution and Sampling

Event / Convention / Finish Line Goodie Bag Distribution and Sampling

Radical Promotions

Service

Event / Convention On-site Sampling and Field Marketing

Event / Convention On-site Sampling and Field Marketing

Radical Promotions

Service

Event / Convention staffing and marketing

Event / Convention staffing and marketing

Radical Promotions

Service

Event and Venue Booking

Event and Venue Booking

Time and Place Talent Group

Service

Do you have an upcoming event that needs a liitle bit of pep on the entertainment side of the house? Is your venue only profitable three to four nights out of the week? Time and Place Talent Group...

Event Development and Planning

Event Development and Planning

Cascade Communications

Service

Assist in the overall creation, implementation and management of events for clients, including corporate announcements, new products and services, media tours, grand openings and more.

EVENT PLANNING

EVENT PLANNING

Four Zero Two

Service

Public and Corporate Events Generated press coverage for your campaign National and heavy regional exposure Celebrity & High-Profile personalities Establish a brand name with a massive public...

Event Production

Event Production

Time and Place Talent Group

Service

Whether you are entertaining thousands or creating a perfect moment for a big sale or proposal, Time and Place Talent Group can produce the desired environment for your event's success.

Face Painters/Air Brush Artists

Face Painters/Air Brush Artists

The Party Animals, LLC

Service

We can provide Face Painters and/or Air Brush Artist for you next Party, Event, or Occasion. This is the perfect addition to liven up any celebration with children. The amount of face painters...

Fleet Vehicle Graphics/ Wraps

Fleet Vehicle Graphics/ Wraps

1-800Great Ad

Product

Transform your fleet, your showroom, your building, your service dept or your surroundings into a marketing sensation. Larger than life images. Think competitive advantage. Think big. Turn the...

Go Boston Card

Go Boston Card

Smart Destinations

$45.00Product

The Go Boston Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to Boston's top attractions. For one price, the Go Boston Card gives visitors unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 60 attractions,...

Go Chicago Card

Go Chicago Card

Smart Destinations

$49.00Product

Go Chicago Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to Chicago's top attractions. For one price, Go Chicago Card gives visitors unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 25 attractions, over...

Go Orlando Card

Go Orlando Card

Smart Destinations

$99.00Product

Go Orlando™ Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to many of Orlando's top attractions. For one price, Go Orlando Card gives visitors unlimited FREE admission to over 50 Florida...

Go San Diego Card

Go San Diego Card

Smart Destinations

$49.00Product

The Go San Francisco Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to San Francisco's top attractions. For one price, visitors get unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 45 attractions, savings at...

Go San Francisco Card

Go San Francisco Card

Smart Destinations

$49.00Product

The Go San Francisco Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to San Francisco's top attractions. For one price, visitors get unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 45 attractions, savings at...

Go Seattle Card

Go Seattle Card

Smart Destinations

$49.00Product

Go Seattle Card is the only all-inclusive ticket to Seattle's top attractions. For one price, Go Seattle Card gives visitors unlimited sightseeing with FREE admission to over 30 attractions, over...

Graphic Art

Graphic Art

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) uses creativity and beautiful design to enhance the core message each client wants to send with our graphic design work.

Products & Services 1 - 50 of 130