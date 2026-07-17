Recent Headlines
Perle Systems Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Integrity in Reliable Device Networking Hardware
Perle Systems is celebrating 50 years in business, a milestone that reflects five decades of innovation, integrity, and reliability in networking connectivity. Over that time, the company has evolved from a communications pioneer into a respected manufacturer of enterprise-grade networking and IoT connectivity solutions trusted worldwide. - July 17, 2026 - Perle Systems
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
WoMaster Launches LC144-AIDO Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller for Long-Range Remote Monitoring and Industrial Automation
WoMaster introduces the LC144-AIDO, a high-performance Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller designed for long-range remote monitoring and industrial automation. Featuring up to 6KM LoRa communication, triple-mode sensing (4–20mA, 0–10V, logical sensing), intelligent cable auto-detection, and 4-channel relay outputs, the LC144-AIDO simplifies wireless industrial deployment while reducing wiring complexity. Built for harsh environments with AES128 secure communication and -40°C to 75°C operation. - May 09, 2026 - WoMaster
WoMaster RS752 & RP752: High-Speed 10G Industrial Layer 3 Switches
WoMaster launches RS752 & RP752, next-gen industrial Layer 3 switches with 48 Gigabit ports and 4×10G SFP+ uplinks. Both support OSPFv2, VRRP, ECMP routing, ACL/802.1X/DDoS security, and fanless IP40-rated design for -25°C to +70°C. RS752 targets fiber backbone; RP752 offers 48 PoE ports with 360W budget for smart edge deployments. Ideal for smart cities, railways, and AI data centers. - March 24, 2026 - WoMaster
Silent Breach Launches Retail Cyber Association to Address Industry-Wide Cybersecurity Challenges
New Industry Partnership Enables Threat Intelligence Sharing and Coordinated Response for Retail Sector - February 07, 2026 - Silent Breach
WoMaster Unveils RugPad 5101: an Ultra-Rugged Windows 11 Tablet for Public and Private 5G Applications
WoMaster announces the launch of the RugPad 5101, a high-performance 10.1-inch rugged tablet designed for demanding public security and industrial field environments. Combining military-grade durability with advanced connectivity, the RugPad 5101 is built for professionals in industrial automation, specialized medical fields, and outdoor utility sectors. - January 24, 2026 - WoMaster
Model 6320 with Front-Panel Keylock and RS232 Remote Control Provides 12-Position LC Duplex Fiber Switching plus Secure Offline State
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) announces the Model 6320 LC Duplex 12-to-1 Fiber Optic Switch, designed for secure multimode fiber network control. Featuring a true offline/disconnect state, front-panel keylock, and RS232 ASCII remote control, the Model 6320 enables flexible local and remote switching while preserving data isolation in enterprise, data center, and test environments. - January 17, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Model 6250 Delivers Secure, Reliable 4-Channel SC Duplex SMF Fiber Switching Among 2 Devices/Networks for Each Channel
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) designs and manufactures high-reliability switching, monitoring, and control solutions for data and fiber optic networks. Known for rugged construction and secure, user-friendly designs, ESL supports mission-critical communications in telecommunications, data centers, government, and enterprise environments worldwide. - January 16, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
SS Support Network Sets New Standards in Call Center & BPO Services for NEMT Companies Across the United States
Leading U.S.-Focused Call Center and BPO Company Delivers Specialized NEMT Support, 24/7 Customer Service, Billing, Credentialing, and Growth-Driven Marketing Solutions - January 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
WoMaster New Product Launch DP101-TX90 | Industrial 90W PoE Power Simplified
Introducing WoMaster DP101-TX90 Industrial Gigabit PoE Injector — designed for system integrators, automation builders and industrial solution providers. Deliver power & data over ONE Ethernet cable, up to 90W PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt). - January 10, 2026 - WoMaster
Secure SSH/HTTPS Remote Control for Switching Simultaneously or Individually between A and B Fiber Connections for Up to Four Fiber Optic Networks or Devices
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) has expanded its QuickSwitch® lineup with the new Model 6254-SSH, a secure LC duplex fiber optic switch for remote or manual control of up to four fiber channels. The switch supports A/B path switching via password-protected SSH or HTTPS interfaces or front-panel pushbuttons. Fully data-transparent, it enables secure routing, redundancy testing, and fiber management for government, military, lab, and critical infrastructure networks. - January 09, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Model 6325R High-Density 16-Channel ST Simplex SMF Fiber Optic Switch for Secure, Remote Network Management
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) is a U.S.-based manufacturer founded in 1976, specializing in fiber optic, network, and electronic switching solutions. ESL designs and builds high-reliability products and provides custom engineering services for commercial, industrial, and government applications. - December 31, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Falcon Storage Introduces a New Self-Storage Model Offering Twice the Space at Half the Price
Falcon Storage is reshaping the self-storage industry with a modern, container-based model that delivers larger storage units at more affordable prices. With a mission to give customers twice the space at half the price, Falcon Storage is rapidly scaling and plans to open 100 locations nationwide within the next 24 months. - December 29, 2025 - Falcon Storage
WoMaster Launches DS408H: Rugged Managed Gigabit Switch Built for Harsh Industrial Environments
WoMaster launches DS408H, a rugged 8-port managed Gigabit industrial switch for DIN-rail cabinets. IP30, –40~75°C, non-blocking 20 Gbps/14.88 Mpps. Interfaces: 6×10/100/1000 RJ-45 + 2×100/1000 SFP. Power: 10–36 VDC or 11–27 VAC. L2: ERPS, RSTP, IGMP/IGMP Snooping, QoS, VLAN with port isolation, broadcast-storm control. Managed via web UI, CLI, USB Type-C. Complies with EN 61000-6-2/-6-4. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Launches HE7: An All in One HMI and PLC Controller for Smarter Industrial Automation
WoMaster HE7 unifies HMI + PLC in one compact unit: 7″ 800×480 touch (capacitive/resistive) for on-site monitor, control, and programming. Compatible with STEP 7-MicroWIN SMART (S7-200 SMART). Connectivity: Ethernet, USB, up to 2× RS-485 (model-dependent); protocols: S7-TCP, MODBUS TCP/RTU, GET/PUT, PPI. Industrial I/O with opto isolation, dual 100 kHz pulse outputs & counters (model-dependent), RTC/data retention, and DI/relay/transistor/analog/PT100 variants. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Expands Industrial DIN-Rail Switch Series with IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G
WoMaster’s new IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G deliver compact, rugged, and cost-efficient Gigabit industrial switches designed for automation, transportation, and smart city networks requiring reliable performance under harsh environments. - September 15, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Introduces High-Performance Jetson Orin AI Edge Solutions for Industrial Applications
WoMaster launches its next-generation AI Edge Computers, WTK-3821T and WTK-3721T, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules. Delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, these fanless, compact systems support smart manufacturing, machine vision, robotics, and smart city applications. Pre-installed with JetPack 6.2 and compatible with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and TensorRT, they feature rich connectivity, wide-temp operation, and 5G expansion for industrial edge AI. - September 02, 2025 - WoMaster
Powering the Mission: ESL to Feature High-Endurance Battery Tech at OELS 2025
Electro Standards Laboratories will exhibit at the 2025 Operational Energy and Logistics Summit in Honolulu, showcasing its advanced hybrid battery pack. Designed for high-power, pulsed energy demands, the technology supports warfighter communications, directed energy, and energy resilience. ESL’s participation underscores its commitment to providing innovative, mission-ready power solutions for defense and national security operations. - August 24, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
PoE-Enabled A/B Switch Simplifies Complex Connectivity Setups
Electro Standards introduces the PathWay® Model 7901, a 10-channel A/B switch for audio, video, data, and power. It switches HDMI, Cat5e, audio, and AC power simultaneously via pushbutton or remote Ethernet (PoE-supported). Ideal for AV/control rooms, it supports 1080p video, PoE 802.3af/at, and offers remote ASCII control. Housed in a 2U rackmount chassis, it ensures reliable, synchronized switching for smart systems. - August 20, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Silent Breach Launches Advanced Zero-Day Research Division
Silent Breach today announced the official launch of Silent Breach’s Advanced 0-day Lab, a dedicated research division focused on threat discovery, zero-day vulnerability research, and offensive security innovation. Created to deepen the company’s offensive capabilities and expand its... - August 17, 2025 - Silent Breach
Viollis Group International Announces Launch of Secure Video Conferencing Platform "HERCULES"
Viollis Group International announces the launch of HERCULES, a secure video conferencing platform designed for professionals handling sensitive communications. HERCULES uses private, client-dedicated servers, strict access controls, and 24/7 monitoring. With no AI, recording, or data analysis, it offers a high level of privacy and control. Built as a virtual SCIF, HERCULES addresses growing concerns around confidentiality in remote communication. - August 04, 2025 - Viollis Group International
Manual Signal Switching Made Easy with ESL’s Power-Free Model 9264
Electro Standards Laboratories announces the LineSelect® Model 9264, a dual-channel A/B switch with DB9 and RJ45 ports for manual signal routing. Housed in a compact rackmount unit, it requires no power, making it ideal for critical systems, labs, and backup setups. - July 17, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New RJ45 Keylock Switch Supports Manual Control of Network Access
Electro Standards Labs announces the Model 7186, a wall-mounted RJ45 Cat5e keylock switch enabling secure, manual switching between two networks or full disconnection. This passive, tamper-resistant device supports air-gap isolation for sensitive systems, ideal for government, military, and utility use. With no power required and easy installation, the Model 7186 ensures physical network control in secure environments. - July 16, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Shahzaib Shah: The Pakistani Ethical Hacker Shaping the Future of Global Cyber Defense
Shahzaib Shah, a cybersecurity expert from Balakot, Pakistan, is making global headlines for his ethical hacking achievements. From humble beginnings and limited access to technology, he rose to become one of Pakistan’s youngest cybersecurity pioneers — helping secure over 200 organizations worldwide and inspiring a new generation of ethical hackers. - May 06, 2025 - SS Support Network
Shahzaib Shah Rises from Balakot to Bug Bounty Fame After Securing Global Tech Giants
Syed Shahzaib Shah, a self-taught ethical hacker from Balakot, Pakistan, gains international recognition after discovering critical vulnerabilities in Global Tech Giants, and government platforms. As CEO of SS Support Network, Shahzaib Shah is redefining cybersecurity and support solutions across the U.S. and Global from one of Pakistan’s most remote tech-deprived regions. - April 16, 2025 - SS Support Network
Forward Edge-AI’s Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor Advances U.S. National Security & Cyber Defense with Successful Launch on Rogue Space Systems’ OTP-2 Mission
Revolutionizing AI-Driven Cybersecurity for Space Communications to Strengthen America’s Technological Edge - March 17, 2025 - Forward Edge-AI
CyberSecOp Announces Partnership with Risk-Strategies to Revolutionize Cybersecurity and Cyber Insurance Protection
CyberSecOp, a leading Managed Security Services Provider, announced a partnership with Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm to deliver enhanced cybersecurity solutions with access to cost-effective insurance options. Under... - February 17, 2025 - CyberSecOp, LLC
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Elects Board of Directors for 2025, Reinforces Commitment to SAS and SCSI Leadership
STA Leadership Team Set to Drive Continued Innovation and Growth in the Data Storage Industry - December 03, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
emt Distribution, UAE Cyber Security Council, and Dubai World Trade Centre to Unveil Cyber Escape Room at GITEX 2024
Solve. Secure. Survive. emt Distribution, in partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council and the Dubai World Trade Centre, is excited to announce the launch of the innovative Cyber Escape Room at GITEX 2024. This highly anticipated event brings an interactive cybersecurity challenge to one of... - October 13, 2024 - emt Distribution
Electro Standards Laboratories to Present Experimental Work on Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System at EAPPC-EML 2024 Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Raymond B. Sepe, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer will provide a presentation on the research work entitled Experimental Demonstration of Model Based Control of a Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System at the EAPPC-EML Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands. - September 19, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Laboratories to Present Experimental Work on Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System at EAPPC-EML 2024 Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Raymond B. Sepe, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer will provide an informative presentation on the research work entitled “Experimental Demonstration of Model Based Control of a Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System.” - September 15, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Symmetry IT Relocates Headquarters to Coral Gables, Florida
Symmetry IT has relocated its headquarters from North Miami to Coral Gables, positioning the company closer to clients. Coral Gables, a recognized smart city, offers advanced infrastructure, allowing Symmetry IT to optimize its services, including faster response times and enhanced system monitoring. The company continues to provide managed IT services, Help Desk support, and cybersecurity, with many engineers working remotely from Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville, while serving clients onsite. - September 14, 2024 - Symmetry IT
Electro Standards Announces Model 7150: 16-Channel RJ45 Switch with Auto-Fallback and GUI Control
Electro Standards introduces the Model 7150: a 16-Channel RJ45 RS232 Copper Switch with Automatic Fallback, GUI, and Cascade Operation for reliable network management. - August 14, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New GSA-Listed Model 6290: Manual and Remote-Control Fiber Optic Switch from Electro Standards Laboratory
New Electro Standards' Model 6290 is an SC Duplex fiber optic switch for sharing devices with manual/remote control, ideal for secure data transmission. - August 08, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New Fallback Switches to Assist in the Event of a Global IT Outage from Electro Standards Laboratories
Models 7417R & 4121 are A/B Copper Switches with two unique features of Fallback. The 7417R has Sensing the 4121 has Auto Fallback and Recovery. - August 03, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New Model 7246-ESL A/B Dual Channel Cutoff Switch from Electro Standards Laboratories
The PathWay® Model 7246-ESL is a dual-channel RS530 and RJ45 secure/non-secure switch with cutoff, offering local and remote-control capabilities. - July 31, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum and INCITS/SCSI Unveil 24G+ SAS
STA and INCITS/SCSI announce today technical enhancements to the existing 24G SAS data storage specification, which will increase reliability, stability and continued backward-compatibility. - July 23, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
Kinetix Announces Inaugural IT Scholarships Recipients
Michigan-based IT Firm Awards Three $1000 Scholarships to Michigan IT Students - July 13, 2024 - Kinetix LLC
Secure 7915 Model with Multi-User SysLog and GUI for Single-Channel Operations
The PathWay Model 7915 is a secure 240V A/B Switch for IT, AV, and Critical environments, featuring SysLog logging and password protection. - July 05, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
20th SAS Plugfest Demonstrates Successful Collaboration and Innovation Among Industry Leaders
The SNIA STA forum (STA) today announced completion of the twentieth Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) Plugfest, showcasing the collaborative and innovative spirit of industry-leading companies around 24G SAS. The plugfest brought together eight SAS equipment manufacturers in Austin, Texas, and was... - June 18, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
Experience 60 Days of Free Trial with ThingsMaster OTA for Easy to Use IoT Management
WoMaster, a leading provider of industrial networking and IoT solutions, is excited to announce a 60-day free trial program for ThingsMaster OTA. This program allows users to explore the convenient IoT features of ThingsMaster OTA, a web-based over-the-air device management solution. Key Features... - May 15, 2024 - WoMaster
Model 9444 RJ45 Cat5e 3-Channel Switch Simultaneously Switches Up to 3 Ethernet Devices from A and B Positions via a Turn of Knob
This RJ45 Cat5e switcher allows a quick connection from one COMMON RJ45 port to be shared among either of two RJ45 ports, A or B for each of its 3 Channels. - March 15, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Silent Breach Expands Penetration Testing Services with Cutting-Edge Offerings
Silent Breach today announced the expansion of their penetration testing services to include advanced capabilities for tackling modern cyber challenges. With the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks, Silent Breach remains committed to staying ahead of the curve and empowering clients with the... - February 11, 2024 - Silent Breach
Michigan-Based IT Firm Announces Inaugural Scholarship Program
Michigan-based IT firm, Kinetix, is set to offer three $1000 scholarship awards to Michigan IT students. - February 07, 2024 - Kinetix LLC
Perle Systems Named M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year
Perle products create the crucial bridge between isolated IoT devices and an enterprise network data processing hub. - January 21, 2024 - Perle Systems
ServerMonkey Achieves NAID AAA Certification for Data Destruction Services
ServerMonkey is more than just a provider of new and refurbished IT equipment; it is your dedicated ally in achieving sustainable and cost-effective technology solutions. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility, ServerMonkey has been at the forefront of the IT industry, serving small and enterprise businesses, data centers, and IT professionals around the globe since 2001. - January 12, 2024 - ServerMonkey
San Francisco Bay Area's Leading IT Solutions Provider, Accend Networks, Wins $9.2 Million Contracts from the City and County of San Francisco
Accend Networks has recently won two contracts from the City and County of San Francisco worth $9.2 million for Data Information Network Services. - January 04, 2024 - Accend Networks
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Announces 2024 Leadership, Plans for 2024 SAS Plugfest
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA), a SNIA technology forum and the respected authority on Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology, today announced its Fiscal Year 2024 Board of Directors. The newly elected Board of Directors comprises accomplished storage industry professionals with a shared... - December 05, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
Michigan IT Firm Launches Proactive Monitoring System
Kinetix LLC launched a nominal monthly service engineered to protect a business’s computer network infrastructure called KinetixManage. - November 22, 2023 - Kinetix LLC
Perle Launches IDS-710CT Industrial Managed Ethernet Switches with Fiber
Enabling seamless and reliable network connectivity in an incredibly small package. - November 18, 2023 - Perle Systems