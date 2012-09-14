PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Silent Breach Establishes Headquarters in New York City Silent Breach today announced that it has relocated their global headquarters to 244 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. “Silent Breach is very excited to expand our presence in NYC,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe that the core of cybersecurity will... - December 07, 2019 - Silent Breach

TRENDnet Wins Second to None Award from The Edge Group TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying group in the datacom, CCTV/security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries, are excited to announce that TRENDnet has... - December 06, 2019 - TRENDnet

ATEN Technology Makes Pro-Level Livestreaming Made Easy with All-in-One Multi-Channel AV Mixer UC9020 StreamLIVE™ Helps Users Create Professional Multi-Camera Productions. - December 05, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions LLC Form Joint Venture Agreement Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC

Perle Launches Enterprise-Class Edge Cellular LTE Routers & Gateways IRG5000 Routers are designed to provide primary or failover back-up connectivity for branch offices, temporary “pop-up” locations, and remote infrastructure assets. - November 23, 2019 - Perle Systems

ATEN Expands KVM Over IP Extender Series New Models Add Innovative 4K DisplayPort Capabilities and Air Traffic Control-specific Functionalities - November 21, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Launches New Channel Partner Program Full-service cyber security company, Stealth Group, offers competitively priced, tailored partnership opportunities to add massive value to partners through leverage of Stealth Group cyber security products and services. - November 20, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Supporting Single Moms, BSSI Collects More Than 26,000 Diapers in First Annual Diaper Drive People’s Bank, Harcum House, and Fairhope Hospice are named joint first-place winners in contest for Bottoms Up Diaper Drive. - November 14, 2019 - BSSI

AVTECH Software, Inc Named One of “The 10 Innovative Companies Disrupting Sensor Technology” by Insights Success Magazine AVTECH noted for its wide range of robust and affordable monitors and sensors that help proactively monitor facilities to prevent environment-related downtime and damage. - November 12, 2019 - AVTECH Software

Digital Defense, Inc. Awarded the Platinum Medallion Award by the US Department of Labor Veteran program finds, mentors and develops company leaders. - November 09, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Helps Defense Contractors Prepare for CMMC with a Free Readiness Check Stealth Group, a full-service cybersecurity company, is offering a free readiness check to help defense contractors prepare for the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. - November 07, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Cyber Security Expert Adam DiStefano to Offer Hudson Valley Businesses Free Security Awareness Training With cyber security crimes on the rise, Hudson Valley resident and cyber security expert Adam DiStefano decided to help small and medium sized businesses in the area by providing free cyber security awareness training for all businesses and their employees. - November 01, 2019 - SecuVantage

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. CEO Wins Another IT Solutions CEO of the Year Award Cybersecurity company CEO, Robert Davies, awarded Global IT Solutions CEO of the Year based on innovation, ethical practice, industry recognition and service excellence. - October 18, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

TRENDnet Adds Cost Effective Industrial Solutions with Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches TRENDnet launches three new Industrial Fast Ethernet DIN-Rail Switches, including both PoE+ and standard/non-PoE models. These Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches are both rugged and cost-effective networking solutions for applications that don’t require as much bandwidth, such as with IP cameras, access controls, and PA systems. - October 17, 2019 - TRENDnet

ATEN Unveils State-of-the-Art Demo Room to Showcase Modern Control Room, Meeting Room and Digital Signage Applications The Sol at ATEN: a place for trainings, meetings, networking and live product demonstrations - October 10, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

elliTek Improves Award-Winning Technology with the IIoTA™ the Industrial Internet of Things Appliance "If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.

5GHZ 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11AC WAVE 2 80+80MHZ MODULE | SparkLAN SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output)... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Ranks on Entrepreneur 360™ List Stealth Group Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ List. - October 04, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Silent Breach Launches CCPA Compliance Auditing Service Silent Breach has expanded its privacy regulations compliance services to include the California Consumer Protections Act. “CCPA is set to go into effect at the beginning of 2020 and yet many companies still have a lot of work to do to become fully compliant,” said David Adams, VP of Governance,... - September 29, 2019 - Silent Breach

Model 6323 Provides Automatic Switching Based on Signal Power Threshold of Incoming Light The QuickSwitch® Model 6323 is a single channel SC/APC Duplex Fiber Switch that provides switch control via (3) methods: Manual, GUI, Remote Ethernet, or via Auto Fallback. - September 27, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

LightBolt to Exhibit at SCTE Cable-Tec 2019 LightBolt will showcase its high quality transceivers and active optical cables at SCTE Cable-Tec expo 2019 in booth #1141. The epicenter for innovative thinking and applied science, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is the premier cable telecom event in the Americas. This year Cable-Tec is being... - September 24, 2019 - LightBolt

SparkLAN's SiP WiFi Module Driving the IoT Revolution and Enable Breakthrough the IoT Applications - September 20, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

ATEN Launches Server-Based Software for Global AV Management ATEN UnizonTM to provide real-time centralized and streamlined AV/IT management. - September 19, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

SparkLAN's Most Versatile Wi-Fi Chip from Qualcomm, Available in 8 Different Designs QCA6174A is the most popular 11ac Wi-Fi & BT chip from Qualcomm that can cover all range of applications for the various form factor, high power, Industrial grade, cost-effective solution; with 8 different designs you can almost guarantee you'll find something suitable for your platform design. Advantage... - September 18, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

AVTECH Launches Room Alert Link Software for Easier Room Alert Monitor Management and Reporting Room Alert Link software gives Room Alert users new and improved management over their environment monitoring hardware, including SSL encryption, one-click firmware updates, faster online/offline status and much more - September 18, 2019 - AVTECH Software

Cynergy Professional Systems Recognized as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List Inc. magazine revealed that Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy) has been ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Cynergy’s ranking is a result of its 185 percent revenue growth over the past three years. - August 23, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Digital Defense, Inc. Technology Partnership with Cherwell Automates Prioritization and Response to Security Threats Organizations Benefit from Reduction of Noise and False Positives - August 23, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Dusun Announces Its IoT Gateway Integrated with Tuya Platform Programmable gateways integrated with any platforms without extra development. - August 18, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Receives Prestigious Inc. 5000 Award For the second consecutive year, Stealth Group earns a spot on the Inc. 500 list, ranking No. 368. - August 16, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Joins Cyber Huntsville as a Sustaining Member Stealth Group joins Cyber Huntsville in advocating the Tennessee Valley Region as a cyber center of excellence. - August 14, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Digital Defense, Inc. Debuts New Frontline Network Map™ Feature Provides Visual Topography of Network Vulnerabilities and Threats - August 09, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Preventing Gun Violence Through Advanced Technology Introducing DARVIS™️, Data Analytics Real-World Visual Intelligence System, a technology platform that is able to detect a weapon and potential active shooter prior to shots ever being fired. - August 08, 2019 - Darvis Inc.

Silent Breach Releases Quantum Armor, a Next-Gen Continuous Monitoring Cybersecurity Solution Silent Breach has opened applications for a beta-version of Quantum Armor, their next-generation cyber security continuous monitoring product. “We’ve spent years developing a single integrated application to meet the security needs of the modern organization,” said Marc Castejon, CEO... - August 08, 2019 - Silent Breach

NextLink Internet Awarded Funds from FCC’s Connect America Fund Program to Help Close the Digital Divide in Rural America Across Six States in Central U.S. NextLink receives FCC funding and will help close the digital divide in rural America. - August 07, 2019 - NextLink

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. to Exhibit at AFITC Education and Training Event Stealth Group will join industry leaders in exhibiting at the Air Force Information Technology & Cyberpower Education and Training Event in August. - August 04, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

ITAD Quick Switch Program Helps Former Arrow Clients and Partners With Arrow Electronics' exiting the ITAD/asset disposition space, NextUse is launching a solution for its customers and partners. - August 03, 2019 - NextUse LLC

Dusun Announces Its Z-wave Hub in Home Automation Dusun’s programmable and multi-protocol IoT gateway is known for its easy programming, and multiple protocols compatible. It supports both Z-wave and zigbee to make home gadgets work together. - August 01, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

Digital Defense, Inc. Introduces Frontline Insight™ Featuring On-Demand Peer Analysis of Security Risk Metrics Digital Defense, Inc. today announced Frontline Insight, a powerful array of security analytics accessible via Frontline.Cloud, the company’s SaaS security assessment platform. - July 31, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

LightBolt Launches New and Enhanced eCommerce Site for Fiber Optic Connectivity Solutions LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its re-designed ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com offering new products and improved features. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt optical transceivers and signal extenders. LightBolt has broadened its portfolio to include... - July 28, 2019 - LightBolt

Cynergy Professional Systems Receives Motorola Solutions U.S. Federal Partner of the Year Award Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, has been named as the recipient of Motorola Solutions’ prestigious 2018 U.S. Federal Partner of the Year Award. This award distinguishes Cynergy as a premier... - July 27, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Digital Defense, Inc. and UTSA Partnership Facilitates Cybersecurity Career Readiness Digital Defense, Inc. and The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Department of Computer Science jointly announced today a partnership that will provide students and faculty with access to an award-winning cloud-based information security platform to further enrich the students’ cybersecurity... - July 25, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Dusun Announces Partnership with ZIROOM for Enhancing the Smart Apartment Solution Dusun Electron recently announced its strategic partnership with ZIROOM, China's top O2O long-term rental company. As a China leading manufacturer & supplier of smart edge devices for solutions of the internet of things, Dusun is focused on bringing the best in smart IoT solutions for different... - July 22, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

TRENDnet and Router Limits Upgrade Web Content Filtering and Productivity Software TRENDnet and Router Limits announce free upgrade to the web content filtering and productivity software integrated into select TRENDnet routers. Bandwidth monitoring and speed test support is available now through a free firmware upgrade. - July 18, 2019 - TRENDnet

Cynergy Professional Systems Awarded $3 Billion Department of Homeland Security Tactical Communications Equipment and Services Contract Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, has been awarded as a prime contractor on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tactical Communications Equipment and Services II (TacCom II) contract vehicle... - July 17, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Cynergy Professional Systems Receives Northrop Grumman 2019 World Class Supplier of the Year Award Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, received the 2019 World Class Team Award from Northrop Grumman Corporation as a supplier of the year, recognizing Cynergy’s significant contributions and performance... - July 14, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

DB25 A/B Switch with 24VDC Power Designed for Remote-Control-Only Switching Applications The Model 7175 is a DB25 A/B Switch for device-sharing applications that require control from a remote location and no local control. There is no need to unplug and plug connections when switching from one device to another. The unit is controlled remotley via dry contact logic. - July 13, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Runwell Solutions Celebrates Becoming an ALA - Independence Chapter Diamond Business Partner Respected Legal IT Services company giving back to the industry that supported their growth over 25 years. - July 03, 2019 - Runwell Solutions

Perle Launches DIN Rail Hi-PoE Injectors Maximum installation flexibility with up to 60 Watts PoE - June 30, 2019 - Perle Systems

TRENDnet Adds ERPS to Industrial Managed Network Switches TRENDnet adds Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) support to its industrial managed network switches, a highly responsive fault tolerance reduces potential network downtime to milliseconds. Available through a free firmware upgrade. - June 27, 2019 - TRENDnet