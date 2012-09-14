AccessIT™ , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

AccessIT is a secure web-based, centralized remote access management solution that enhances IT efficiency and productivity in organizations. AccessIT consolidates all remote access services into a single...

ACM5000 Family , from Opengear

$275.00 - Product

The Opengear ACM5000 delivers secure In-Band and Out-Of-Band access to remote sites from anywhere in the world. We give IT personnel remote hands to reach out to branch offices and wiring closets as if...

Audio Conferencing System , from Indosoft

Product

We believe our conferencing platform solution provides all the features required for your audio conferencing requirements. If you have a unique feature request that you can't find included with our...

CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace Horizontal...

CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...

CCTV High Speed Dome System , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...

CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32 , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The base...

CMS6100 Central Management Appliance , from Opengear

$895.00 - Product

Secure Centralized Management The CMS6100 appliance provides flexible, centralized control of data center servers, network devices and power; and branch offices and remote sites where trained operators...

Contact Center Solutions , from Indosoft

$0.00 - Product

Indosoft Inc., Contact Management Suite (CMS) is a perfect blend of Web based CRM with a flexible and robust Agent Interface, open but fully customizable Database, excellent Outbound Dialer and a sophisticated...

Contract Manufacturing , from WideBand Corporation

$0.00 - Service

WideBand Corporation Manufacturing Capabilities WideBand Corporation is currently seeking contract manufacturing opportunities and product development partnerships. Background: WideBand Corporation,...

Do Not Call Blocker , from Indosoft

Product

Indosoft Real time Call Blocking Solution (Do Not Call Blocker) Indosoft Inc. offers real-time Call Blocking for Organizations engaged in mass outbound marketing campaigns. Organizations making calls...

DX Matrix , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

The DX is a KVM matrix management switch that provides 24/7, out-of-band BIOS level management for the high-density server room and data center. It is a secure, flexible, and supremely scalable centralized...

Ethernet IP Traffic Generator , from Omnicor

$0.00 - Product

NuStreams-2000 is an advanced Ethernet IP Traffic Generator test system for Layer 2 to 7 and wire-speed Layer 2 and Layer 3 IP packet generation for testing of multiple DUT's (Device Under Test). ...

Hosted and Remote Call center , from Indosoft

Product

Indosoft provides technology for hosted Contact Centers, also popularly known Contact Center On-Demand, with a complete, unified, multi-tenant contact center suite that includes ACD, IVR, CTI, Predictive...

Indosoft Dialer , from Indosoft

Product

What is a Predictive Dialer? Typical Use of the Predictive Dialer? What are the typical applications for Predictive Dialers? What are the features of Predictive Dialers? Preview, Agent Ready and Power...

Indosoft Recording , from Indosoft

Product

Recording Solutions The versatile feature rich Indosoft Recording solution is a powerful way to document and listen to your organization's telephone conversations. It can record and convert the conversation...

Information Security Consulting , from Secure SMB

Service

It is more important than ever to manage the efficiency of your desktop and network infrastructure. Secure SMB adds value to your business by implementing solutions that meet your requirements and offload...

IP Control , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

IP Control is an affordable remote KVM gateway providing access and control of your computers and servers, no matter how distant, via a standard web-browser. Featuring KVM IP technology that penetrates...

IP Traffic Test and Measure - IP Traffic Generator , from Omnicor

$1,100.00 - Product

IP Traffic Test & Measure software testing tool is a IP traffic generator for automatic generation of TCP and UDP traffic. User can specify configuration parameters to shape and control traffic load. Networks...

KVM Extender USB , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

About the KVM Extender USB The KVM Extender USB, a versatile, plug and play solution, opens up options by enabling an extended physical separation between a KVM workstation and a computer or KVM switch.

KVM.net , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

KVM.net is a comprehensive system for secure, centralized management of global KVM access to servers. KVM.net addresses the need for managed access in high density enterprise environments such as data...

KVM.net II , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

This is what KVM.net® II can do for a Server Room: Automate centralized remote access Create customized access services Use a single portal to access ANY of your IT assets via a single-click Keep...

Mini CAT5 KVM Extender , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

The Mini KVM Extender is a high value, affordable solution for extending your KVM console from your computer or KVM switch to a distance of up to 70m/230ft away over clutter free CAT5/6/7 cables. If you're...

NetDisturb - IP Network Imapirment Emulator , from Omnicor

$1,620.00 - Product

NetDisturb is an IP network impairment emulator software that can generate impairments (latency, delay, jitter, limited bandwidth and lost packets) over IP networks. NetDisturb allows the user to disturb...

Power On Cable , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

The Power on Cable (PoC) from Minicom is a single port power control (SPPC) device that enables remote power control (power on/off/reboot) of any connected device. The PoC is complementary to Minicom's...

Preview Apple Iphone 3G - 8 GB GSM UNLOCKED QUAD-BAND (BLACK) , from cell2get

$545.99 - Product

This update to the original iPhone adds 3G data, GPS, and a new shape on the back side. An updated OS supports third-party software, plus corporate email, sync, and VPN features. Other features are similar,...

Private Branch Exchange (PBX) , from Indosoft

Product

PBX Indosoft Inc. offers all-in-one phone systems based on the versatile Asterisk PBX. It integrates standard telephones, cellular and offsite phones with the traditional telecom network and the Internet...

PX IP Gateway , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

PX is a high performance KVM IP Gateway providing complete BIOS level access and control of your computer or server, from any location. Compact and cost-effective, the PX comes with 128-bit SSL security...

Smart 108 IP , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

The Smart 108/116 IP gives system administrators secure, web-based access, control and management to a rack of up to 8/16 servers, either remotely or locally. The rack mountable, 1U sized switch features...

Smart 216 IP CAT5 KVM Switch , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

The Smart 216 IP, also available with 32 ports - Smart 232 IP, enables one local and two remote users, access and control of up to 16 servers. In addition, two remote users can operate serial sessions...

Smart CAT5 KVM Extender , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

The new generation CAT5 Smart KVM Extender enables controlling a computer from up to 110m/360ft away by extending the KVM console. This makes it an excellent solution for accessing computers centralized...

Smart Rack 116/116 IP (KVM Drawer) , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

The SmartRacks are the most efficient and effective way to control and manage servers in a rack The SmartRack series comes with either a 116 switch for local access or with a 116 IP switch for combined...

SmartRack 232 Rack Manager with integrated KVM switch , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

The Smart, Space-Saving Solution for KVM access At the rack, every bit of space is valuable. The SmartRack 232 helps IT administrators impose order on the chaos of overcrowded server rooms by seamlessly...