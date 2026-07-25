Recent Headlines
Within Asset Management Software
Equoria Systems Launches Enterprise Real Estate Equity Liquidity Infrastructure System
Enterprise licensing platform introduces institutional and retail framework for fractional residential and commercial real estate equity securities creation, investment, and liquidity. - July 25, 2026 - Equoria Systems
Fieldcode Expands AI-Supported Workflows for Multilingual Field Service Communication
Fieldcode's AI LLM actions help service organizations translate, summarize, and standardize multilingual ticket information inside configured field service workflows. - July 03, 2026 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Launches ROI Calculator to Help Service Organizations Estimate Field Service Software Payback
New online ROI calculator helps service organizations estimate potential savings, software investment requirements, and expected payback periods based on their field service operations. - June 22, 2026 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Adds AI LLM Workflow Action to Turn Field Service Data Into Next Steps
New AI LLM actions allow service workflows to summarize, translate, check, and route ticket or object data without requiring teams to use a separate AI tool. - June 05, 2026 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode at Maintenance Antwerp 2026 Highlights a Shift Toward More Connected Maintenance Execution
Maintenance Antwerp 2026 highlighted a clear shift toward more connected maintenance execution, with strong focus on asset visibility, practical AI use cases, spare parts readiness, and scheduling as a key part of operational stability. - May 06, 2026 - Fieldcode
Ground Labs Resets for the Future with Founder-Led Buyout
Peter Duthie resumes executive role as company prepares for expansion. - April 10, 2026 - Ground Labs
Alignmint Launches Free All-in-One Nonprofit Accounting Software with Built-in Donor CRM, Volunteer Management, and AI
Purpose-built platform replaces up to six separate tools for nonprofits, churches, schools, and fiscal sponsors — with a free tier for organizations up to $100K in annual donations. - April 02, 2026 - Alignmint
Why 2026 is the Best Time to Combine DAM and PIM Software Unlocks Faster Growth, Top Customer Experiences, and Operational Efficiency, Says Industry Expert Josh Van Dyk
Organizations looking to modernize their digital commerce operations are increasingly turning to the combined power of Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Product Information Management (PIM) software to streamline workflows, improve customer experiences, and accelerate growth. Industry expert Josh Van Dyk, a recognized leader in enterprise digital transformation and commerce strategy, says integrating these two technologies has become essential for brands competing across ecommerce, & retail. - February 16, 2026 - Josh Van Dyk Speaking & Training
Fieldcode Announces Attendance at Maintenance Dortmund 2026 as AI Gains Operational Relevance
Maintenance Dortmund 2026 highlights artificial intelligence as an operational tool for industrial maintenance, reflecting a shift toward applied AI in incident handling, coordination, and service continuity. - February 01, 2026 - Fieldcode
Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 Highlights: Trends Shaping Modern PV Operations
Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 highlighted how electrification, storage growth, digital planning, and rising maintenance demands are reshaping the operational realities of modern PV installation and service teams. - December 12, 2025 - Fieldcode
Field Service Europe 2025 Highlights How AI is Taking Shape in Real Operations
Field Service Europe 2025 underscored how real AI progress depends on people, process, and practical application. Fieldcode highlighted how Zero-Touch automation and voice AI agents fit naturally into real-world service operations. - November 16, 2025 - Fieldcode
CMS Berlin 2025 Highlights: Proof of Service, Workforce Challenges, and Flexibility
Fieldcode joined CMS Berlin 2025, where 22,800 visitors and 441 exhibitors explored the future of cleaning and facility services. Key themes included proof of service, structural workforce shortages, and the need for greater flexibility. - October 04, 2025 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode to Showcase AI-Driven Service Execution at Five Major European Industry Events This Fall
Fieldcode, a leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, will join five high-profile European trade shows this fall to showcase how AI is transforming field service from manual coordination to real-time, customer-facing execution. - August 02, 2025 - Fieldcode
Polish Startup Lecishcha Launches Automated Reservation Management Platform for Small Accommodation Providers
Warsaw-based startup Lecishcha has launched its reservation management platform for small accommodation providers across Poland. The platform tackles a common headache: while 75% of Polish travelers book accommodations online (Polish Tourism Organization research), only about 30% of small rural... - July 10, 2025 - Lecishcha
Fieldcode Introduces AI Voice Agent Integration for Automated Field Service Calls
Automate field service calls with Fieldcode’s new AI voice agents—handling scheduling, issue capture, and real-time updates through natural, 24/7 conversations. - June 07, 2025 - Fieldcode
New Opportunity for Green Tech Entrepreneurs: TaskForceCO2 Offers Country Licenses to Drive CO2 Reductions in Education
In a move aligned with rising global efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the public sector, UK-based software developer PeachWorx Ltd has announced the launch of exclusive country licenses for its energy-saving software platform, TaskForceCO2. - May 16, 2025 - TaskForceCO2
Fieldcode Showcases Voice AI Agents at Field Service Palm Springs 2025
At Field Service Palm Springs 2025, Fieldcode showcased voice AI agents that automate ticket logging, remote guidance, and dispatching—highlighting a shift toward upstream automation and smarter service workflows in field operations. - May 02, 2025 - Fieldcode
LCOE.ai Announces Acquisition of PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology
LCOE.ai, a leader in AI-powered asset management software, has acquired PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology and Velo Solar. This strategic move strengthens our ability to integrate data from multiple systems, helping renewable energy asset owners, investors, and service providers prioritize key operational actions that drive efficiency, financial returns, and sustainability. - April 15, 2025 - LCOE.ai, Inc.
Fieldcode Highlights AI-Driven Ticket Management at Green-AI Hub Forum 2025: Reducing Technician Deployments, Cutting Emissions, and Improving First-Time Fix Rates
At the Green-AI Hub Forum 2025, Fieldcode presented its LLM-based approach to improving field service diagnostics — aimed at reducing technician deployments, cutting emissions, and enhancing first-time fix rates through smarter automation. - April 13, 2025 - Fieldcode
Key Highlights from DLR France 2025: Field Operations in Focus
Fieldcode joins DLR France 2025 to spotlight automation and resilience in service operations, engaging with industry leaders on reducing manual tasks and scaling delivery in complex field environments. - April 06, 2025 - Fieldcode
articy:draft X Now Available on Mac OS – A New Era for Narrative Design
No longer a Windows-exclusive tool, articy:draft X , the leading narrative design software, is now officially available on Mac OS. This highly anticipated release marks a significant milestone in Articy's journey, opening doors for a new wave of creators and storytellers who have been eager to harness its powerful features on their preferred platform. - April 03, 2025 - Articy Software GmbH & Co.KG
GlacierGrid Recognized on TIME’s America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 List
GlacierGrid, a growing leader in multi-site energy management, has been named one of TIME’s America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025. This prestigious award, presented by TIME and Statista Inc., highlights the most impactful and innovative companies driving environmental sustainability... - March 26, 2025 - GlacierGrid
Fieldcode Unveils Key Insights at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025: Shaping the Future of Solar Energy
Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 brought together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest advancements shaping the solar energy sector. Fieldcode participated in the event, demonstrating how automation enhances service efficiency and customer satisfaction in solar field... - March 24, 2025 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Launches the Workflow Designer and Forms Designer to Simplify Customization
Streamline Field Operations with Fieldcode’s New Workflow and Forms Designer Fieldcode introduces drag-and-drop tools that let field service teams customize workflows and data collection — no coding required. - March 07, 2025 - Fieldcode
Maintenance Dortmund 2025 – Key Industry Trends and Innovative Solutions in Industrial Maintenance
Fieldcode recently participated in Maintenance Dortmund 2025, held from February 19-20 at Messe Dortmund. This premier event brought together over 200 exhibitors and numerous industry professionals to delve into the latest trends and innovations in industrial maintenance. Key highlights from... - March 07, 2025 - Fieldcode
Shaping the Future of Data Discovery with the Ground Labs SDK
Ground Labs, a global leader in data discovery and security solutions, is excited to introduce the Ground Labs SDK — a flexible solution designed specifically for software vendors and developers who need rapid enablement of high-performance data discovery into their applications. For over 17... - March 06, 2025 - Ground Labs
Fieldcode to Showcase Field Service Solutions for the Solar Industry at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025
Fieldcode, a field service management (FSM) software provider, will attend Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 for the first time, showcasing its digital solutions for service and maintenance in the solar energy sector. The event takes place from March 11–13, 2025, at EXPO Greater Amsterdam and is... - February 16, 2025 - Fieldcode
Finzen Highlights DIY Investor Boom, Redefining How People Manage Their Wealth
DIY investing is booming as people have increasing access to new asset classes. Fintech tools like Finzen help streamline tracking, making investing an approachable side hustle. - February 13, 2025 - Finzen
Assert AI Welcomes Arun Harihara Subramony as Strategic Industry Advisor to Strengthen Focus on Manufacturing and Energy sectors
Assert AI appoints Arun Harihara Subramony as Strategic Industry Advisor to strengthen its focus on driving innovation and growth in the manufacturing and energy sectors. - January 20, 2025 - Assert AI
How to Start CrytocoinMiner with ETH to Earn Passive Income
For beginners who are looking for an alternative option to achieve a stable food income with minimal effort, cloud mining offers an alternative. - January 10, 2025 - CrytocoinMiner
Ground Labs Launches Enterprise Recon Cloud on AWS Marketplace
Ground Labs’ award-winning data discovery and data management solution is now available via AWS Marketplace. - January 08, 2025 - Ground Labs
Artisan Teck Delivers Custom Software That Adapts to Your Business Needs
Artisan Teck Launches, Providing Affordable Custom Software Solutions. - December 05, 2024 - Artisan Teck LLC
Empowering Field Service Excellence: Fieldcode Shares Key Highlights from Field Service Europe 2024
Explore how Fieldcode showcased innovative approaches to AI, training, and automation during Field Service Europe 2024, enhancing industry insights and sharing solutions to drive efficiency and customer satisfaction. - November 06, 2024 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Makes It Easy to Integrate with ServiceNow, Demonstrating Long-Term Impact on Field Service Management
Fieldcode’s integration with ServiceNow automates ticket management, enhances workflow efficiency, and enables real-time data synchronization, allowing businesses to streamline operations and improve customer service. - October 28, 2024 - Fieldcode
In.Stand 2024 – Key Industry Trends and Innovative Solutions in Industrial Maintenance
At In.Stand 2024, Fieldcode showcased its digital-first approach to industrial maintenance, focusing on sustainability and automation. Positioned near the Innovation Area, the company demonstrated how its software solutions can streamline operations and enhance efficiency through predictive maintenance and process automation. - October 21, 2024 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode to Showcase Innovative Zero-Touch Scheduling at IN.STAND 2024
Fieldcode will join IN.STAND 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany, from October 23-24, showcasing its FSM solution. Highlights include zero-touch scheduling, features for simplifying data management and ensuring operational uniformity. - August 16, 2024 - Fieldcode
articy:draft X Update 4.1 Brings New Features for Game Design and Development
articy:draft X, the narrative design tool used by game studios worldwide just launched a new update adding new features for faster and more streamlined scripting. - August 14, 2024 - Articy Software GmbH & Co.KG
Fieldcode Announces New User-Based Pricing Model to Enhance Flexibility and Customer Satisfaction
Fieldcode introduces new user-based pricing model with three tiers: Start, Business, and Enterprise, offering greater flexibility and competitive advantages. Business and Enterprise tiers include extensive customization for unique business needs. - July 30, 2024 - Fieldcode
AssetWorks USA Inc. Launches Groundbreaking Self-Serve Option for Scan & Validate
AssetWorks USA Inc. unveils the self-serve option for its innovative Scan & Validate solution, designed to streamline inventory management, reduce errors, and save valuable time. This new feature empowers employees to independently manage inventory tasks, enhancing productivity and flexibility... - July 12, 2024 - AssetWorks USA Inc.
Fieldcode to Showcase Advanced Field Service Solutions at Field Service Europe 2024
Fieldcode will showcase its advanced Field Service Management solutions at the upcoming Field Service Europe 2024 conference, taking place from October 28-30 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. - June 19, 2024 - Fieldcode
JFC Associates Appoints Jim Lindsay as Vice President of Sales and Marketing
JFC Associates is excited to announce Jim Lindsay as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective June 10, 2024. Jim brings over 20 years of experience in sales and business development, notably excelling at IBM. He will oversee all sales and marketing initiatives, focusing on expanding market presence and driving revenue growth. Jim is particularly enthusiastic about the growth opportunities with JFC’s Connex EVI solution. - June 11, 2024 - JFC & Associates
Unveiling Innovation: Fieldcode Unpacks Key Insights from Field Service Palm Springs 2024
Fieldcode showcased its innovative pay-per-event model at Field Service Palm Springs 2024, discussing field service advancements and networking with over 800 industry leaders. - May 16, 2024 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Congratulates Their Customer Hemmersbach on Winning the Award for Superior Technology Deployment at Field Service USA 2024
Fieldcode, a leader in field service management software, proudly celebrates the exceptional achievement of its customer, Hemmersbach, for winning the 'Most Effective Technology Deployment, Adoption and Change Management Program' award at this year’s Field Service USA event. Held in Palm Springs, CA, this award highlights Hemmersbach's outstanding performance and innovative approach in the industry. - May 10, 2024 - Fieldcode
Skysparc Has Appointed Nima Najafi as New Head of IT
SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, has appointed Nima Najafi as its new IT Manager to accommodate its expanding business. - May 08, 2024 - SkySparc
Strong Overall Growth Reported for SkySparc Provides Foundation for Modernization and Advancement
SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, has reported solid financial performance in 2023, driven by strong growth across client acquisitions and new service offerings. - April 19, 2024 - SkySparc
Fieldcode Unveils Industry-First Engineer Efficiency Factor, Offering Unmatched Performance Insights in Field Service Management
Fieldcode, an innovator in the field service management software sector, has launched a unique feature, the Engineer Efficiency Factor. This metric, not found in any other field service solution, aims to provide new operational standards across the field service industry, offering precision in route planning which in turn significantly increases productivity. - March 09, 2024 - Fieldcode
SkySparc Scales-Up Center of Excellence Offering with Johan Dahlström Appointment
SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, has appointed Johan Dahlström as Head of its Center of Excellence practice, in efforts to grow the business solutions hub in line with recent demand. - March 05, 2024 - SkySparc
New OmniFi Delivers Enhanced Automation, Efficiency to Clients
SkySparc, a leading provider of corporate and financial institutions solutions, has released OmniFi 9, a new version of its award-winning SaaS-based automation platform, following significant investment aimed at enhancing client value over the next decade. - February 09, 2024 - SkySparc
LogicalDOC Announces Exciting New Features in Version 8.9
LogicalDOC, a leading provider of document management systems, is excited to announce the release of its latest version, LogicalDOC 8.9. This update brings new features and improvements designed to enhance user experience and increase productivity. In summary, the main points of the evolution of... - February 06, 2024 - LogicalDOC
Fieldcode to Showcase Advanced Field Service Solutions at Field Service Palm Springs 2024
Fieldcode, a global leader in field service management software, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Field Service 2024 conference, a premier gathering of top minds in customer success, service and support. The conference, set to take place May 6-8, in Palm Springs, CA, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs, brings together the most innovative companies in the field service industry. - February 04, 2024 - Fieldcode