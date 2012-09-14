PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Clocr Announces Launch of Safe and Secure Cloud Locker for Digital Estate Clocr is a blockchain-powered, digital estate planning platform that offers super-secure, hacker deterrent cloud locker and estate disbursement features, all under one roof. People can store and share their digital assets and provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries. Clocr’s differentiator is a proprietary, multi-layered security protocol that shreds the encrypted files and stores the pieces on multiple cloud locations. - November 27, 2019 - Clocr, Inc.

LC Technology Releases Update to Their Utility, VIDEORECOVERY 2019 LC Technology International Inc., one of the most well-known providers of data recovery products and utilities, has released a new variant of one of their award-winning utilities, VIDEORECOVERY 2019. The features to this new utility are designed to support newer high-end video formats used in action... - November 02, 2019 - LC Technology International, Inc.

OmniFi Offers User-Friendly TRM System Integration with Automated Workflow Tools SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is empowering users of treasury and risk management (TRM) systems to create automated workflows through enhancements to OmniFi Access, offered as part of the latest version of OmniFi. - October 16, 2019 - SkySparc

CMMS Data Group Founder and CEO Ruth Hughes Makes Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs List CMMS Data Group’s founder and CEO, Ruth Hughes, has made the Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs list, an accolade of Crain's Chicago Business that recognizes notable and industry-leading entrepreneurs from the Chicagoland area. The newspaper applauds Hughes for her incredible journey from a humble... - September 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

SkySparc Expands with Murex Front-Office and Risk Expertise SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has recruited Emmanuel Dufrene, a highly experienced Murex consultant to join the fast-expanding Murex practice. - September 11, 2019 - SkySparc

SkySparc Named Technology Consultant of the Year in Central Banking’s FinTech Awards 2019 SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has been named Technology Consultant of the Year in Central Banking’s second annual FinTech & RegTech Global Awards, which recognize innovation in the central banking community. - September 05, 2019 - SkySparc

Meet DigiPrima Technologies in Los Angeles at Mobile World Congress 2019 DigiPrima Technologies Pvt. Ltd. heads to Los Angeles for MWC 2019. Looking forward to meeting and discovering new prospects and help organizations meet the enormous challenges of digital transformation. - August 29, 2019 - DigiPrima Technologies

SkySparc Increases Support to Domestic Clients with New Gothenburg Office SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is opening a new office in Gothenburg to better serve its clients in and around Sweden and across the Nordic region. - August 29, 2019 - SkySparc

AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory System - New Website and New Integrated Platform Admini-Care.com is the new website for AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory Platform from InBeam Technologies. Previously, Admini-Care was located in the parent InBeam website. With the launch of the integrated platform, AdminiCare now has its own site. Complete details on the integrated platform... - August 28, 2019 - inBeam Technologies

Meet DigiPrima Technologies in Dubai for GITEX Future Stars 2019 DigiPrima Technologies Pvt. Ltd. heads to Dubai for GITEX Technology Week. Looking forward to meeting and discovering new prospects and help organizations meet the enormous challenges of digital transformation. - August 20, 2019 - DigiPrima Technologies

DigiPrima to Launch PrimaPlus at GITEX, Dubai 2019 DigiPrima announced that it will showcase PrimaPlus as part of GITEX, Dubai’s Start-Up Hub, GITEX Future Stars on October 6-10 in Dubai, UAE at Dubai World Trade Centre. PrimaPlus enables stakeholders to manage Business Plan, Business Priorities, Emerging Trends, SWOT Analysis, and KPIs. - August 20, 2019 - DigiPrima Technologies

CMMS Data Group Makes the 2019 Inc. 5000 Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. - August 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

April Software to Relaunch Refreshed Website The software company that facilitates the lives and operations of fund management professionals in Luxembourg and Europe is about to relaunch its website. April Software promises a fresh, modern look and focus on visitors’ experience. April Software has been in the business of providing effective... - August 16, 2019 - April Software

JFC & Associates Announced as Winner of Best Overall Asset Performance Program at 2019 Maximoworld Awards JFC & Associates has been named winner of Best Overall Asset Performance Program at the 2019 Maximoworld Awards for their program for the California Department of General Services. Maximoworld is the premier event and trade show for asset management professionals, and the Maximoworld Awards recognize... - August 14, 2019 - JFC & Associates

New Hire Adds Murex Functional Expertise at SkySparc SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has further expanded the functional expertise of its Murex practice with the recruitment of Damien Chambrier as senior consultant. - August 09, 2019 - SkySparc

Eyvo, Inc. Announce New Small Business Edition of Their Procurement SaaS Platform & Attendance at the San Francisco Small Business Expo Eyvo, Inc., a California based supplier of state-of-the-art procurement platform software, today announced the launch of the new Small Business Edition (SBE) of their SaaS procurement platform for supply chain management ahead of their attendance at the San Francisco Small Business Expo on August 22, 2019. - July 22, 2019 - Eyvo, Inc.

Articy Software Announces a Major Rebranding Articy Software undergoes a major re-branding including a top-to-bottom redesign of the company's website and visual representation. - July 17, 2019 - Articy Software GmbH & Co.KG

MyMediabox and Authentic Vision Collaborate to Offer Industry-Leading Authentication and Royalty Compliance Solution MyMediabox introduces options for their partners to manage security tag lifecycles, helping 125+ leading licensors, agents and thousands of licensees mitigate counterfeiting, reputation risks, and potential lost revenues. - July 11, 2019 - MyMediabox

Rebuild Florida Team After Hurricane Michael Takes to the Track at Daytona NASCAR Weekend Recovery Partners helping to rebuild Florida Cities devastated by Hurricane Michael team up with Rick Ware Racing & Driver Joey Gase in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series July 4th weekend at the Daytona International Speedway. Gase will drive a patriotic paint scheme on the No. 53 car, with Connected... - July 05, 2019 - SynergyID

Exertify: A Remarkable Knowledge Generating Platform The Exentrim team is proud to present Exertify, a new SaaS (Software as a Service), solution that strives to raise the education and certification to a higher level. - July 04, 2019 - Exentrim

FeedbackSwift: Changing the Survey Game as We Speak FeedbackSwift is a new kid on the SaaS (software as a service) block, released by the Exentrim team. It’s the one that stands out with its white glove service for effortless set-up, a user-friendly interface, and endless customization possibilities. At the moment, its main focus is providing software... - June 27, 2019 - Exentrim

xAssets Awarded USAFE Warrior Preparation Center IT Asset Management Contract On May 10, 2019, xAssets, via its government partner McCauley Brown (an Alion company,) was awarded a contract to implement its IT Asset Management software solution for use at the United States Air Force in Europe (USAFE) Warrior Preparation Center (WPC) located at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany. - June 17, 2019 - xAssets

SkySparc Announces Partnership Agreement with Murex SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, entered into a partnership in March with Murex, a global industry leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions for capital markets and treasury. - June 11, 2019 - SkySparc

SkySparc Invests in Patch Upgrade as-a-Service with New Head SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has appointed former TradeTech Consulting executive Torbjörn Pejer to guide the future development of Patch Upgrade as-a-Service, the firm’s highly successful structured upgrade practice. - June 05, 2019 - SkySparc

Jonathan Clark Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of CMMS Data Group CMMS Data Group is proud to announce the promotion of Jonathan Clark to chief operating officer (COO). Clark joined CMMS Data Group in 2006 as a software training consultant, helping customers implement CMMS software with setup assistance and training. He was promoted to director of professional services... - June 01, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

New Investment Supports SkySparc Growth Strategy SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has entered into an agreement for a strategic investment by Bragnum Invest to support the firm’s growth strategy. Under the terms of the transaction, existing SkySparc owners and staff will remain significant shareholders in the company. - May 29, 2019 - SkySparc

Arkane Selected by Imec Accelerator as the Blockchain Startup to Tackle Mainstream Adoption European's #1 University linked business accelerator backs blockchain startup Arkane. The company is building a platform to make blockchain adoption easy for enterprises. With support for 7+ blockchains and robust APIs, it is the most versatile middleware solution. - May 28, 2019 - Arkane Network

Strong 2018 Performance Positions SkySparc for Future Growth SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has confirmed another successful year of revenue and profit growth in 2018, built on strong demand in its core business areas and continued investment in service quality. - May 23, 2019 - SkySparc

CMMS Data Group Welcomes Bill Mountjoy as Vice President of Reliability Engineering CMMS Data Group (CDG) is proud to announce that Bill Mountjoy, CMRP, has joined its team as Vice President of Reliability Engineering. This is CDG’s first-ever reliability engineering employee. Bill has spent over 25 years implementing best practice methodologies in maintenance and reliability... - May 11, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

CMMS Data Group Partners with Integrationworx CMMS Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce its newly formed partnership with Integrationworx, a market-leading supplier of services and solutions for data integration (cloud and on-premises), analytics & business intelligence, master data management, and data security. Integrationworx is a Premier... - May 09, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

SkySparc Strengthens Murex Practice with Technical Lead SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has hired Markus Linke, a senior Murex consultant with almost two decades’ experience, to deepen the expertise of its Murex practice. - May 07, 2019 - SkySparc

Raj Karkara Joins Arkane's Advisory Board Arkane offers businesses blockchain wallets as a service. The company specialises in offering blockchain integration without sacrificing user experience. Raj Karkara is Senior Vice President of Product and Partnerships at tZERO and will join the Arkane Advisory Board. - May 06, 2019 - Arkane Network

CMMS Data Group Renews Its Women’s Business Enterprise Certification CMMS Data Group successfully renewed its Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification. As a woman-owned, operated, controlled, and managed business, the maintenance and reliability software company is one of over 14,000 WBEs certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), according... - April 12, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

MVP Plant Wins the GOLD Award for Plant Engineering 2018 Product of the Year CMMS Data Group’s Flagship Product Announced as the GOLD Maintenance Software Category Winner. - April 10, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

OmniFi Access Supports Straight-Through Business Intelligence SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has added new functionality to OmniFi to simplify data exchange and analysis for users of market-leading business intelligence (BI) tools. - March 27, 2019 - SkySparc

Principia Now Offering a Comprehensive Solution for SOFR Derivatives Principia Partners LLC, an industry-leading provider of derivatives portfolio management solutions, today announced the full integration of SOFR into their platform, Principia SFP, and the online derivatives valuation service powered by it, pasVal. “We are proud to be well ahead of the market... - March 25, 2019 - Principia Partners LLC

SkySparc Strengthens Executive Team with CFO Appointment SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has appointed Rebecca Ericsson Birck as the firm’s first full-time chief financial officer. - March 13, 2019 - SkySparc

Pantonium On-Demand Transit Coming to Kings County California Rural public transportation is getting a software update. - February 23, 2019 - Pantonium

Belleville Transit On-Demand Night Bus Pilot Made Permanent by City Council Belleville Transit has been testing on-demand transit software for its night time bus service for four months, now it has been made a normal part of conventional service. - January 30, 2019 - Pantonium

Meperia to Exhibit at World Congress’s 13th Annual Supply Chain Summit Meperia, the first supply chain content enabler to bring predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market, will be exhibiting at World Congress’s 13th Annual Supply Chain Summit on January 28-29, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. The company will be showcasing its supply chain technology solutions... - January 28, 2019 - Meperia

RMI Corporation to Attend "The ARA Show" in Anaheim RMI Corporation will be attending The ARA Show for the 17th time in Anaheim, California. - January 26, 2019 - Rental Management Inc

Infinite Leap Expands and Extends Managed Services Agreement with Wake Forest Baptist Health for Real-Time Location Systems Building on the significant results from the Enterprise Visibility program, a nationally recognized academic medical center and healthcare system expands the use of real-time technologies to other medical facilities and new uses. - January 17, 2019 - Infinite Leap

Advoco Launches the Connect Education Network Reinventing the way users learn Infor EAM through online training videos. - January 11, 2019 - Advoco, Inc.

PC-TOOLCRIB Lite Version 7 Industrial Inventory Management New features and improvements make PC-TOOLCRIB Lite a unique low cost barcode software solution for managing returnable tools and consumable indirect inventory. - January 10, 2019 - SY-CON Systems, Inc.

Prince Waikiki to Boost Productivity and Guest Satisfaction with Knowcross The 2018 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award winner adds to the growing list of hotels in Hawaii on the Knowcross Platform. - January 09, 2019 - Knowcross

RMI "Rapidly Deploying" More Than Software RMI, creators of the ADVANTAGE 365 rental equipment software, put together a new team to revolutionize software updates. 16 times in 2018 they deployed updates and new features to all of their customers. - January 06, 2019 - Rental Management Inc

RMI's Software Awarded "Great User Experience" RMI's ADVANTAGE 365 Software was presented with the "Great User Experience" Award for ease of start-up and a user-friendly interface. www.rmiusa.com - January 04, 2019 - Rental Management Inc

Meperia Promotes Kerry Bradford to Vice President of Client Services Meperia, the first supply chain content enabler to bring predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market, is pleased to announce that Kerry Bradford has recently been promoted to Vice President of Client Services. In her new role, Bradford will focus on ensuring that clients are receiving... - December 21, 2018 - Meperia

Knowcross and Infor Combine to Enhance Operational Efficiency at The William Vale One of Brooklyn’s newest independent boutique hotels is the first property to deploy the integrated system. - November 28, 2018 - Knowcross