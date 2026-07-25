Equoria Systems Launches Enterprise Real Estate Equity Liquidity Infrastructure System

Enterprise licensing platform introduces institutional and retail framework for fractional residential and commercial real estate equity securities creation, investment, and liquidity. - July 25, 2026 - Equoria Systems

Fieldcode Expands AI-Supported Workflows for Multilingual Field Service Communication

Fieldcode's AI LLM actions help service organizations translate, summarize, and standardize multilingual ticket information inside configured field service workflows. - July 03, 2026 - Fieldcode

Fieldcode Launches ROI Calculator to Help Service Organizations Estimate Field Service Software Payback

New online ROI calculator helps service organizations estimate potential savings, software investment requirements, and expected payback periods based on their field service operations. - June 22, 2026 - Fieldcode

Fieldcode Adds AI LLM Workflow Action to Turn Field Service Data Into Next Steps

New AI LLM actions allow service workflows to summarize, translate, check, and route ticket or object data without requiring teams to use a separate AI tool. - June 05, 2026 - Fieldcode

Fieldcode at Maintenance Antwerp 2026 Highlights a Shift Toward More Connected Maintenance Execution

Maintenance Antwerp 2026 highlighted a clear shift toward more connected maintenance execution, with strong focus on asset visibility, practical AI use cases, spare parts readiness, and scheduling as a key part of operational stability. - May 06, 2026 - Fieldcode

Ground Labs Resets for the Future with Founder-Led Buyout

Peter Duthie resumes executive role as company prepares for expansion. - April 10, 2026 - Ground Labs

Alignmint Launches Free All-in-One Nonprofit Accounting Software with Built-in Donor CRM, Volunteer Management, and AI

Purpose-built platform replaces up to six separate tools for nonprofits, churches, schools, and fiscal sponsors — with a free tier for organizations up to $100K in annual donations. - April 02, 2026 - Alignmint

Why 2026 is the Best Time to Combine DAM and PIM Software Unlocks Faster Growth, Top Customer Experiences, and Operational Efficiency, Says Industry Expert Josh Van Dyk

Why 2026 is the Best Time to Combine DAM and PIM Software Unlocks Faster Growth, Top Customer Experiences, and Operational Efficiency, Says Industry Expert Josh Van Dyk

Organizations looking to modernize their digital commerce operations are increasingly turning to the combined power of Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Product Information Management (PIM) software to streamline workflows, improve customer experiences, and accelerate growth. Industry expert Josh Van Dyk, a recognized leader in enterprise digital transformation and commerce strategy, says integrating these two technologies has become essential for brands competing across ecommerce, & retail. - February 16, 2026 - Josh Van Dyk Speaking & Training

Fieldcode Announces Attendance at Maintenance Dortmund 2026 as AI Gains Operational Relevance

Maintenance Dortmund 2026 highlights artificial intelligence as an operational tool for industrial maintenance, reflecting a shift toward applied AI in incident handling, coordination, and service continuity. - February 01, 2026 - Fieldcode

Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 Highlights: Trends Shaping Modern PV Operations

Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 highlighted how electrification, storage growth, digital planning, and rising maintenance demands are reshaping the operational realities of modern PV installation and service teams. - December 12, 2025 - Fieldcode

Field Service Europe 2025 Highlights How AI is Taking Shape in Real Operations

Field Service Europe 2025 underscored how real AI progress depends on people, process, and practical application. Fieldcode highlighted how Zero-Touch automation and voice AI agents fit naturally into real-world service operations. - November 16, 2025 - Fieldcode

CMS Berlin 2025 Highlights: Proof of Service, Workforce Challenges, and Flexibility

Fieldcode joined CMS Berlin 2025, where 22,800 visitors and 441 exhibitors explored the future of cleaning and facility services. Key themes included proof of service, structural workforce shortages, and the need for greater flexibility. - October 04, 2025 - Fieldcode

Fieldcode to Showcase AI-Driven Service Execution at Five Major European Industry Events This Fall

Fieldcode, a leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, will join five high-profile European trade shows this fall to showcase how AI is transforming field service from manual coordination to real-time, customer-facing execution. - August 02, 2025 - Fieldcode

Polish Startup Lecishcha Launches Automated Reservation Management Platform for Small Accommodation Providers

Warsaw-based startup Lecishcha has launched its reservation management platform for small accommodation providers across Poland. The platform tackles a common headache: while 75% of Polish travelers book accommodations online (Polish Tourism Organization research), only about 30% of small rural... - July 10, 2025 - Lecishcha

Fieldcode Introduces AI Voice Agent Integration for Automated Field Service Calls

Automate field service calls with Fieldcode’s new AI voice agents—handling scheduling, issue capture, and real-time updates through natural, 24/7 conversations. - June 07, 2025 - Fieldcode

New Opportunity for Green Tech Entrepreneurs: TaskForceCO2 Offers Country Licenses to Drive CO2 Reductions in Education

In a move aligned with rising global efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the public sector, UK-based software developer PeachWorx Ltd has announced the launch of exclusive country licenses for its energy-saving software platform, TaskForceCO2. - May 16, 2025 - TaskForceCO2

Fieldcode Showcases Voice AI Agents at Field Service Palm Springs 2025

At Field Service Palm Springs 2025, Fieldcode showcased voice AI agents that automate ticket logging, remote guidance, and dispatching—highlighting a shift toward upstream automation and smarter service workflows in field operations. - May 02, 2025 - Fieldcode

LCOE.ai Announces Acquisition of PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology

LCOE.ai Announces Acquisition of PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology

LCOE.ai, a leader in AI-powered asset management software, has acquired PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology and Velo Solar. This strategic move strengthens our ability to integrate data from multiple systems, helping renewable energy asset owners, investors, and service providers prioritize key operational actions that drive efficiency, financial returns, and sustainability. - April 15, 2025 - LCOE.ai, Inc.

Fieldcode Highlights AI-Driven Ticket Management at Green-AI Hub Forum 2025: Reducing Technician Deployments, Cutting Emissions, and Improving First-Time Fix Rates

At the Green-AI Hub Forum 2025, Fieldcode presented its LLM-based approach to improving field service diagnostics — aimed at reducing technician deployments, cutting emissions, and enhancing first-time fix rates through smarter automation. - April 13, 2025 - Fieldcode

Key Highlights from DLR France 2025: Field Operations in Focus

Fieldcode joins DLR France 2025 to spotlight automation and resilience in service operations, engaging with industry leaders on reducing manual tasks and scaling delivery in complex field environments. - April 06, 2025 - Fieldcode

articy:draft X Now Available on Mac OS – A New Era for Narrative Design

articy:draft X Now Available on Mac OS – A New Era for Narrative Design

No longer a Windows-exclusive tool, articy:draft X , the leading narrative design software, is now officially available on Mac OS. This highly anticipated release marks a significant milestone in Articy's journey, opening doors for a new wave of creators and storytellers who have been eager to harness its powerful features on their preferred platform. - April 03, 2025 - Articy Software GmbH & Co.KG

GlacierGrid Recognized on TIME’s America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 List

GlacierGrid Recognized on TIME’s America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 List

GlacierGrid, a growing leader in multi-site energy management, has been named one of TIME’s America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025. This prestigious award, presented by TIME and Statista Inc., highlights the most impactful and innovative companies driving environmental sustainability... - March 26, 2025 - GlacierGrid

Fieldcode Unveils Key Insights at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025: Shaping the Future of Solar Energy

Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 brought together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest advancements shaping the solar energy sector. Fieldcode participated in the event, demonstrating how automation enhances service efficiency and customer satisfaction in solar field... - March 24, 2025 - Fieldcode

Fieldcode Launches the Workflow Designer and Forms Designer to Simplify Customization

Streamline Field Operations with Fieldcode’s New Workflow and Forms Designer Fieldcode introduces drag-and-drop tools that let field service teams customize workflows and data collection — no coding required. - March 07, 2025 - Fieldcode

Maintenance Dortmund 2025 – Key Industry Trends and Innovative Solutions in Industrial Maintenance

Fieldcode recently participated in Maintenance Dortmund 2025, held from February 19-20 at Messe Dortmund. This premier event brought together over 200 exhibitors and numerous industry professionals to delve into the latest trends and innovations in industrial maintenance. Key highlights from... - March 07, 2025 - Fieldcode

Shaping the Future of Data Discovery with the Ground Labs SDK

Ground Labs, a global leader in data discovery and security solutions, is excited to introduce the Ground Labs SDK — a flexible solution designed specifically for software vendors and developers who need rapid enablement of high-performance data discovery into their applications. For over 17... - March 06, 2025 - Ground Labs

Fieldcode to Showcase Field Service Solutions for the Solar Industry at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025

Fieldcode, a field service management (FSM) software provider, will attend Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 for the first time, showcasing its digital solutions for service and maintenance in the solar energy sector. The event takes place from March 11–13, 2025, at EXPO Greater Amsterdam and is... - February 16, 2025 - Fieldcode

Finzen Highlights DIY Investor Boom, Redefining How People Manage Their Wealth

DIY investing is booming as people have increasing access to new asset classes. Fintech tools like Finzen help streamline tracking, making investing an approachable side hustle. - February 13, 2025 - Finzen

Assert AI Welcomes Arun Harihara Subramony as Strategic Industry Advisor to Strengthen Focus on Manufacturing and Energy sectors

Assert AI appoints Arun Harihara Subramony as Strategic Industry Advisor to strengthen its focus on driving innovation and growth in the manufacturing and energy sectors. - January 20, 2025 - Assert AI

How to Start CrytocoinMiner with ETH to Earn Passive Income

How to Start CrytocoinMiner with ETH to Earn Passive Income

For beginners who are looking for an alternative option to achieve a stable food income with minimal effort, cloud mining offers an alternative. - January 10, 2025 - CrytocoinMiner

Ground Labs Launches Enterprise Recon Cloud on AWS Marketplace

Ground Labs’ award-winning data discovery and data management solution is now available via AWS Marketplace. - January 08, 2025 - Ground Labs

Artisan Teck Delivers Custom Software That Adapts to Your Business Needs

Artisan Teck Launches, Providing Affordable Custom Software Solutions. - December 05, 2024 - Artisan Teck LLC

Empowering Field Service Excellence: Fieldcode Shares Key Highlights from Field Service Europe 2024

Explore how Fieldcode showcased innovative approaches to AI, training, and automation during Field Service Europe 2024, enhancing industry insights and sharing solutions to drive efficiency and customer satisfaction. - November 06, 2024 - Fieldcode

Fieldcode Makes It Easy to Integrate with ServiceNow, Demonstrating Long-Term Impact on Field Service Management

Fieldcode’s integration with ServiceNow automates ticket management, enhances workflow efficiency, and enables real-time data synchronization, allowing businesses to streamline operations and improve customer service. - October 28, 2024 - Fieldcode

In.Stand 2024 – Key Industry Trends and Innovative Solutions in Industrial Maintenance

At In.Stand 2024, Fieldcode showcased its digital-first approach to industrial maintenance, focusing on sustainability and automation. Positioned near the Innovation Area, the company demonstrated how its software solutions can streamline operations and enhance efficiency through predictive maintenance and process automation. - October 21, 2024 - Fieldcode

Fieldcode to Showcase Innovative Zero-Touch Scheduling at IN.STAND 2024

Fieldcode will join IN.STAND 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany, from October 23-24, showcasing its FSM solution. Highlights include zero-touch scheduling, features for simplifying data management and ensuring operational uniformity. - August 16, 2024 - Fieldcode

articy:draft X Update 4.1 Brings New Features for Game Design and Development

articy:draft X Update 4.1 Brings New Features for Game Design and Development

articy:draft X, the narrative design tool used by game studios worldwide just launched a new update adding new features for faster and more streamlined scripting. - August 14, 2024 - Articy Software GmbH & Co.KG

Fieldcode Announces New User-Based Pricing Model to Enhance Flexibility and Customer Satisfaction

Fieldcode introduces new user-based pricing model with three tiers: Start, Business, and Enterprise, offering greater flexibility and competitive advantages. Business and Enterprise tiers include extensive customization for unique business needs. - July 30, 2024 - Fieldcode

AssetWorks USA Inc. Launches Groundbreaking Self-Serve Option for Scan & Validate

AssetWorks USA Inc. Launches Groundbreaking Self-Serve Option for Scan & Validate

AssetWorks USA Inc. unveils the self-serve option for its innovative Scan & Validate solution, designed to streamline inventory management, reduce errors, and save valuable time. This new feature empowers employees to independently manage inventory tasks, enhancing productivity and flexibility... - July 12, 2024 - AssetWorks USA Inc.

Fieldcode to Showcase Advanced Field Service Solutions at Field Service Europe 2024

Fieldcode will showcase its advanced Field Service Management solutions at the upcoming Field Service Europe 2024 conference, taking place from October 28-30 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. - June 19, 2024 - Fieldcode

JFC Associates Appoints Jim Lindsay as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

JFC Associates Appoints Jim Lindsay as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

JFC Associates is excited to announce Jim Lindsay as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective June 10, 2024. Jim brings over 20 years of experience in sales and business development, notably excelling at IBM. He will oversee all sales and marketing initiatives, focusing on expanding market presence and driving revenue growth. Jim is particularly enthusiastic about the growth opportunities with JFC’s Connex EVI solution. - June 11, 2024 - JFC & Associates

Unveiling Innovation: Fieldcode Unpacks Key Insights from Field Service Palm Springs 2024

Fieldcode showcased its innovative pay-per-event model at Field Service Palm Springs 2024, discussing field service advancements and networking with over 800 industry leaders. - May 16, 2024 - Fieldcode

Fieldcode Congratulates Their Customer Hemmersbach on Winning the Award for Superior Technology Deployment at Field Service USA 2024

Fieldcode, a leader in field service management software, proudly celebrates the exceptional achievement of its customer, Hemmersbach, for winning the 'Most Effective Technology Deployment, Adoption and Change Management Program' award at this year’s Field Service USA event. Held in Palm Springs, CA, this award highlights Hemmersbach's outstanding performance and innovative approach in the industry. - May 10, 2024 - Fieldcode

Skysparc Has Appointed Nima Najafi as New Head of IT

Skysparc Has Appointed Nima Najafi as New Head of IT

SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, has appointed Nima Najafi as its new IT Manager to accommodate its expanding business. - May 08, 2024 - SkySparc

Strong Overall Growth Reported for SkySparc Provides Foundation for Modernization and Advancement

Strong Overall Growth Reported for SkySparc Provides Foundation for Modernization and Advancement

SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, has reported solid financial performance in 2023, driven by strong growth across client acquisitions and new service offerings. - April 19, 2024 - SkySparc

Fieldcode Unveils Industry-First Engineer Efficiency Factor, Offering Unmatched Performance Insights in Field Service Management

Fieldcode, an innovator in the field service management software sector, has launched a unique feature, the Engineer Efficiency Factor. This metric, not found in any other field service solution, aims to provide new operational standards across the field service industry, offering precision in route planning which in turn significantly increases productivity. - March 09, 2024 - Fieldcode

SkySparc Scales-Up Center of Excellence Offering with Johan Dahlström Appointment

SkySparc Scales-Up Center of Excellence Offering with Johan Dahlström Appointment

SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, has appointed Johan Dahlström as Head of its Center of Excellence practice, in efforts to grow the business solutions hub in line with recent demand. - March 05, 2024 - SkySparc

New OmniFi Delivers Enhanced Automation, Efficiency to Clients

New OmniFi Delivers Enhanced Automation, Efficiency to Clients

SkySparc, a leading provider of corporate and financial institutions solutions, has released OmniFi 9, a new version of its award-winning SaaS-based automation platform, following significant investment aimed at enhancing client value over the next decade. - February 09, 2024 - SkySparc

LogicalDOC Announces Exciting New Features in Version 8.9

LogicalDOC Announces Exciting New Features in Version 8.9

LogicalDOC, a leading provider of document management systems, is excited to announce the release of its latest version, LogicalDOC 8.9. This update brings new features and improvements designed to enhance user experience and increase productivity. In summary, the main points of the evolution of... - February 06, 2024 - LogicalDOC

Fieldcode to Showcase Advanced Field Service Solutions at Field Service Palm Springs 2024

Fieldcode, a global leader in field service management software, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Field Service 2024 conference, a premier gathering of top minds in customer success, service and support. The conference, set to take place May 6-8, in Palm Springs, CA, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs, brings together the most innovative companies in the field service industry. - February 04, 2024 - Fieldcode

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