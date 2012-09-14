PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Devart Excel Add-ins 2.2 Now Support BigCommerce API v3 Devart announced the release of Excel Add-ins with support for BigCommerce API v3 and improvements for Zendesk. - December 19, 2019 - Devart

FastMove: a New Automatic PC Migration App from WebMinds WebMinds Inc. releases FastMove, a lightweight program for transferring files, software, settings, and more from one Windows PC to another. - December 18, 2019 - WebMinds, Inc.

Smart Sight Innovations Has Developed Innovative Solutions for a Maritime E-Commerce Solution Company Smart Sight Innovations is all set to join the elite club of developing firms after completion and handover of its maritime business commerce solution for one of its American clients. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

dbForge DevOps Automation Allows Setting Up the DevOps Processes in TeamCity Devart has announced tangible improvement to the dbForge DevOps Automation tool – the cutting-edge addition to the dbForge for SQL Server product line. - December 13, 2019 - Devart

Devart ODBC Driver Now Supports PostgreSQL 12 Devart has recently presented an updated ODBC driver for PostgreSQL, which supports the latest version of the PostgreSQL database. - December 12, 2019 - Devart

dbExpress Drivers Support the Latest Versions of RDBMS Devart introduced the updated dbExpress drivers. Enhanced products now support the latest versions of RDBMS. - December 11, 2019 - Devart

Scilligence and Certara Partner to Improve Client’s Data Analysis and Visualization Scilligence has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities in their registration and bioassay database in order to accelerate scientific research. - December 07, 2019 - Scilligence

Serokell Takes the First Place in TON Contest Functional programming isn’t usually implemented by outsource development companies. However, Serokell (that mostly uses Haskell in their work) proves its efficiency being claimed the winners at the TON contest November 15, 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Serokell

Runecast Leverages Its Expertise to Stabilize and Fine-Tune AWS Hybrid Cloud Runecast Analyzer expanded to provide critical insights into both VMware and AWS hybrid cloud platforms. - December 04, 2019 - Runecast

Support for 64-bit Android App Development in DAC for Delphi Devart introduced updated Data Access Components for Delphi. Besides new versions of RDBMS, they will now support 64-bit Android App Development. - December 04, 2019 - Devart

New Salesforce Data Migration Service, Enso Data App, Launches at Dreamforce The only Salesforce data service that incorporates mindful business practices with migration expertise that results in zero downtime during projects. - November 25, 2019 - Enso Data App

Smart Sight Innovations Employed Innovative Solutions for Waste Collection Management Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) has recently offered innovative solutions for waste collection management. - November 21, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB-S3 Gateway for Object Storage Vendors Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB, an enterprise grade SMB (Server Message Block) server, today announced the release of MoSMB S3 Cloud Gateway which allows users to securely connect to any S3 compatible object storage, public or private, with MoSMB using standard SMB (Server Message Block)... - November 13, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies

Smart Sight Innovations has provided CRM Solution for Khush Gifts Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) recently offered Cloud-based Custom CRM software to Khush Gifts. - November 11, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Pentek Introduces New Sentinel Recorder for Military Signal Intelligence Applications Automatically tune, detect and record signals of interest; Scan and search from 800 MHz to 26.5 GHz; Capture instantaneous RF signal bandwidths up to 500 MHz; 4U chassis with front panel hot-swappable SSDs; Storage capacities to 245 TB - November 02, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

LC Technology Releases Update to Their Utility, VIDEORECOVERY 2019 LC Technology International Inc., one of the most well-known providers of data recovery products and utilities, has released a new variant of one of their award-winning utilities, VIDEORECOVERY 2019. The features to this new utility are designed to support newer high-end video formats used in action... - November 02, 2019 - LC Technology International, Inc.

Delete Duplicate Photos from Your Smartphone with Duplicate Photo Cleaner 5.10 Duplicate Photo Cleaner introduces a new scan mode that allows users to find and delete duplicate photos from Android and iOS devices. - November 01, 2019 - WebMinds, Inc.

Entity Developer and dotConnect Providers Now Support Entity Framework Core 3.0 Devart has recently introduced a significant update for the range of its products. The updates affected dotConnect ADO.NET data providers for Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, Visual ORM designer – Entity Developer, and SSIS Data Flow Components. - October 31, 2019 - Devart

TapClicks Selects Xcalar to Power Machine Learning for Marketing Analytics and Intelligence With Xcalar, TapClicks delivers ML-driven guidance in its marketing analytics, intelligence and reporting platform. - October 30, 2019 - Xcalar, Inc.

Smart Sight Innovations Provided eCommerce Development Solution for Madhurya Smart Sight Innovations has announced that they have offered eCommerce solution for the esteemed client, Madhurya. - October 20, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Approyo Welcomes New Client Services Manager Jason Hilderbrand Approyo continues to expand the team in Wisconsin. - October 17, 2019 - Approyo

Devart Massively Improved dbForge Studio for SQL Server 5.8 Devart rolled out the next version of dbForge Studio for SQL Server, which in addition to a substantial redesign, got the new "Object Filter" feature. - October 17, 2019 - Devart

SOSA Consortium Members Pentek, Herrick Technology Laboratories and Kontron Teamed Up to Deliver C4ISR Demonstrator System Designed to meet the requirements of emerging standards from The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture Consortium; C4ISR demonstrator system delivered to the U.S. Army - October 17, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

Smart Sight Innovations Offered Mobile App Solution for IDFC First Smart Sight Innovations has successfully developed mobile application & website for IDFC First. - October 13, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Pentek Adds 3U VPX Software Radio Board to Jade FPGA Family with Backplane Optical and RF I/O Three 200 MHz 16-bit A/Ds with three programmable multiband DDCs; OpenVPX Compliant Optical and RF I/O to VPX Backplane; Jade Architecture with Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale FPGA offers price, power and processing performance advantages; Navigator Design Suite expedites development and custom IP integration. - October 11, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

Devart Greatly Enhanced Its Flagman Solution - dbForge SQL Complete The most recent update of dbForge SQL Complete v.6.2 got significant improvements. The changes have affected code navigation, code completion, and snippets management functionality. - October 09, 2019 - Devart

Approyo Welcomes Brandon Paulos and Femi Shah Approyo continues to expand team. - October 04, 2019 - Approyo

Approyo Among “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” for Second Year in a Row According to Entrepreneur Magazine Approyo recognized for innovation and business growth as part of Entrepreneur 360 List™ for 2019. - October 04, 2019 - Approyo

Extension of the DMS Autologica Rapid Alerts Module Autologica S.A., a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for the automotive industry, announces the new version of its Quick Alerts module, used to automate communications module with customers, suppliers and dealership employees. This innovative Autologica DMS module detects events within the... - October 04, 2019 - Autologica S.A.

Dessert Holdings Select Data Integration Specialists for Its NAV ERP and EDI Operations Dessert Holdings, North America's premium dessert company, and Data Integration Specialists, a leading provider of ERP and EDI consultants since 2000, announce a partnership to ensure Dessert internal NAV processes are reliable in addition to all EDI trading partner relationships remaining healthy and prosperous. - October 02, 2019 - Data Integration Specialists, LLC

Smart Sight Innovations Has Provided a Mobile App Solution for SmartServ Smart Sight Innovations has successfully developed mobile application solutions based on React Native for SmartServ. - September 30, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Jackson County, Colorado Successfully Live with Landmark, Official Records Management System from Pioneer Technology Group Pioneer Technology Group brings Jackson County online with its new state-of-the-art records system, Landmark. - September 29, 2019 - Pioneer Technology Group

dbForge Transaction Log – a Brand New Tool Made by Devart Devart has announced the release of a new tool, dbForge Transaction Log for SQL Server, which allows to look through audit changes and perform rollback transactions. - September 27, 2019 - Devart

Smart Sight Innovations Successfully Provide Magento App Development Solutions for Sri Sri Tattva Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) has successfully provided Magento app mobile app development services to Sri Sri Tattva to run an online store. - September 21, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

A Huge Update of dbForge Compare Bundle for SQL Server Devart has rolled out a new version of its dbForge Compare Bundle for SQL Server which includes both brand-new and significantly improved core features. - September 07, 2019 - Devart

April Software to Relaunch Refreshed Website The software company that facilitates the lives and operations of fund management professionals in Luxembourg and Europe is about to relaunch its website. April Software promises a fresh, modern look and focus on visitors’ experience. April Software has been in the business of providing effective... - August 16, 2019 - April Software

Pentek Adds Digital I/O Capability to Talon Extreme Rugged 1/2 ATR Recorder Family Environmentally-sealed, conduction-cooled design ideal for harsh mechanical and thermal environments such as UAV’s, aircraft pods and military vehicles; Four Channel Serial FPDP record/playback; Up to 4 GB/s real-time recording rate ; Removable SSD QuickPac drive pack holds up to 61 TB of data. - August 05, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB ME with RDMA for Media and Entertainment Workloads Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB – SMB 3 (Server Message Block) server on Linux, today announced the availability of MoSMB Media Edition for its Media and Entertainment customers which has performance features like SMB Direct (SMB over RDMA) and Multi-channel for demanding media workflows. MoSMB... - July 31, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies

Autologica is an Official Sponsor of the 2019 Rogers Cup Autologica announced today that it will be an official sponsor of the 2019 Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, an ATP Tour Masters 1000 event and WTA Premier 5 event, as well as a US Open Series event. - July 24, 2019 - Autologica S.A.

Cycloides Inc. Canada Closes Strategic Funding Round Led by Tangentia Ventures Cycloides Canada Inc. announced today that they have closed a Strategic Funding round led by Canada based Tangentia Ventures. - July 21, 2019 - Tangentia Inc.

Approyo CEO Christopher M. Carter Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council Forbes Technology Council is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives - July 12, 2019 - Approyo

DataRoad Reflect Available on Cloud Marketplaces DataRoad Reflect, the platform for accelerating data movement to cloud databases, data warehouse and data lakes is available on both the Amazon Marketplace and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Available as a one-click cloud virtual machine setup, Reflect automates movement of large data sets from on-premise to cloud systems in rapid time, with zero coding, no steep learning curve, and minimal effort. - June 22, 2019 - DataRoad Technologies LLC

Approyo Ranked Among World’s Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers 12th Annual MSP 501 Identifies Top Forward-Thinking Global MSPs & Leading Trends in Managed Services. - June 21, 2019 - Approyo

Synerise Strengthens Its Operations in the Gulf Region; Mohamed Abdelsalam Joins as Country Leader The Middle East is a crucial area of business development for Synerise, recognized by EY as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the world. After opening its office in Dubai in February of this year, Synerise has welcomed senior executive Mohamed Abdelsalam to run its operations in the... - June 17, 2019 - Synerise

HFMA to Host Digitize.AI Co-Founder for Presentation Co-Founder Pat Morrell will share insights, resources with healthcare leaders to guide their vendor evaluations. - June 15, 2019 - Digitize.AI

Artezio is Among Top 10 Java Developers 2019 Artezio has been included in Top 10 Java Developers 2019 by US analysts. The rating was published by an analytical internet portal that specializes in shortlisting software development companies for buyers interested in creating or developing projects on Java or other programming languages. - June 12, 2019 - Artezio

Pentek Enhances Navigator Design Suite for the RFSoC Quartz Architecture Advanced FPGA development tools for RF and microwave applications; New capabilities support the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC; Navigator Design Suite speeds development and custom IP integration. - June 07, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

Pentek’s New 3U VPX Board Optimizes High-Speed Optical and RF I/O Connectivity OpenVPX Compliant Optical and RF I/O to VPX Backplane. Jade Architecture with Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale FPGA offers price, power and processing performance advantages. Navigator Design Suite expedites development and custom IP integration. - May 31, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

AInfinity, an AI based Platform from Atlas Systems Inc., Launches Its New Offering in DevOps Space AInfinity, an AI based platform from Atlas Systems Inc., launches its new offering in DevOps space. AInfinity’s AIOps solution is aimed at reducing costs and increasing business continuity of IT operations. IT infrastructure landscape has been changing drastically due to the rapid advancement... - May 29, 2019 - Atlas Systems