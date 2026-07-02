Recent Headlines
Ness Completes Acquisition of Log-On Software to Drive Global Mainframe Modernization
Ness Acquires Log-On Software to Scale Global Mainframe Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Integration. The acquisition establishes Ness as a primary global provider of enterprise infrastructure software for IBM Z and Linux environments, uniting digital engineering scale with forty years of mainframe software innovation. - July 02, 2026 - Log-On Software Inc.
Meet the Release of dotConnect Providers and Entity Developer with Major Feature Updates
Devart released major feature updates of dotConnect Providers and Entity Developer. - June 07, 2026 - Devart
dbForge 2026.1 Introduces Improved AI SQL Generation and Advanced PostgreSQL Development Features
New dbForge release improves AI-powered SQL generation and adds PostgreSQL visual query building and table editing. - May 23, 2026 - Devart
New Release of ODBC Drivers: Expanded Compatibility, New Authentication Options, and Enhanced Data Type Support
Devart released a major update of ODBC Drivers with Expanded Compatibility, New Authentication Options, and Enhanced Data Type Support. - May 22, 2026 - Devart
Agile Auto Launches a New Chrome Extension Powered by Their Patented Forecasted VIN Intelligence
Agile Auto today announced the launch of its new Chrome Extension, bringing real time Vehicle Analysis and Forecasted VIN Intelligence directly into dealership workflows. The extension allows dealers to instantly analyze vehicles across acquisition, appraisal, inventory management, and... - May 09, 2026 - Agile Auto
Agile Auto Appoints Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager. A seasoned retail automotive leader with extensive experience in dealership operations, used vehicle strategy, sales leadership, inventory management, and performance improvement, Black brings a... - May 07, 2026 - Agile Auto
Intelligent Voice AI Named to CIO Review's Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI), developer of the Evolve AI Agents platform, has been recognized by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026. The recognition highlights IVAI's work deploying agentic AI voice agents across healthcare, insurance, legal and home services verticals. - April 28, 2026 - Intelligent Voice AI
SecureBridge, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers: New Release
Devart rolled out new versions of SecureBridge, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers with support for the latest IDEs, databases, and the Arm64EC target platform. - April 11, 2026 - Devart
Ground Labs Resets for the Future with Founder-Led Buyout
Peter Duthie resumes executive role as company prepares for expansion. - April 10, 2026 - Ground Labs
Agile Auto Partners with AutoCanada to Streamline Used Vehicle Operations
AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, has teamed up with Agile Auto to roll out new operational intelligence tools across its used vehicle departments. The collaboration focuses on integrating Agile Auto’s software platform to help... - April 08, 2026 - Agile Auto
Devart Delphi Data Access Components: New Release
Devart announced a new release of the Delphi DAC product line with support for latest IDEs, databases, and Windows Arm64EC target platform. - April 08, 2026 - Devart
Explore the New Release of dotConnect and Entity Developer with EF Core 10, AI Vector Types, and Expanded Database Compatibility
Devart announced a new release of dotConnect and Entity Developer with EF Core 10, AI Vector Types, and Expanded Database Compatibility - March 27, 2026 - Devart
akoyaGO Names Mark Montoya CEO to Lead Next Era of Technology-Driven Impact
akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth as foundations increasingly turn to technology to drive impact. A former President and Chief Experience Officer, Montoya has helped strengthen operations and expand the company’s client base. With deep experience in philanthropy, he will guide akoyaGO’s continued focus on innovation, client success, and helping foundations operate more strategically. - March 24, 2026 - akoyaGO
akoyaGO Announces Multi-Year Platform Transformation
Over the past several years, akoyaGO has transformed its platform, processes, and team to deliver a more connected, predictable, and reliable foundation management experience. Through operational discipline, standardized implementations, and an integrated product ecosystem, akoyaGO now supports nearly 200 foundations with a 99.9% retention rate — reflecting a long-term commitment to modern philanthropy and stronger client partnership. - March 01, 2026 - akoyaGO
Agile Auto Appoints John Hamlin to Board of Directors Effective March 1, 2026
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of John Hamlin to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2026. Hamlin brings nearly four decades of automotive industry leadership, strategic marketing expertise, and service driven executive experience to the board as Agile Auto continues to advance... - February 27, 2026 - Agile Auto
Why 2026 is the Best Time to Combine DAM and PIM Software Unlocks Faster Growth, Top Customer Experiences, and Operational Efficiency, Says Industry Expert Josh Van Dyk
Organizations looking to modernize their digital commerce operations are increasingly turning to the combined power of Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Product Information Management (PIM) software to streamline workflows, improve customer experiences, and accelerate growth. Industry expert Josh Van Dyk, a recognized leader in enterprise digital transformation and commerce strategy, says integrating these two technologies has become essential for brands competing across ecommerce, & retail. - February 16, 2026 - Josh Van Dyk Speaking & Training
Agile Auto Appoints Guy-Oliver Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Guy-Olivier Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager. A disciplined operator with deep dealership experience, Guy-Olivier brings a structured, transparency-driven approach to sales execution and performance strategy across automotive retail. “As... - February 12, 2026 - Agile Auto
Meet the New Version of SSIS Data Flow Components 4.0: Visual Studio 2026, SQL Server 2025, and Beyond
Devart announced a new release of SSIS Data Flow Components Version 4.0 with support for Visual Studio 2026, SQL Server 2025, and Beyond. - February 10, 2026 - Devart
dbForge 2025.3: AI Assistant in SQL Complete, Expanded Connectivity, and Smarter SQL Workflows
dbForge 2025.3 adds AI Assistant to SQL Complete, supports SSMS 22, Visual Studio 2026, MySQL 9.5, MariaDB 12.2, and Oracle 26i, enhances SQL syntax and UI/UX. - January 24, 2026 - Devart
Agile Auto Appoints David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management. A seasoned automotive professional, David Heitzmann blends marketplace experience, hands-on dealership knowledge, and a passion for operational discipline to help dealers turn data into confident action. - January 19, 2026 - Agile Auto
New Release of SSIS Data Flow Components with Improved Security and Database Integration
Devart announced a new release of SSIS Data Flow Components Version 3.2 with Improved Security and Database Integration - January 16, 2026 - Devart
Meet the New dotConnect 2025.1 Release
Devart rolled out dotConnect 2025.1, a major update that brings full support for the newest versions of .NET and Visual Studio. - December 25, 2025 - Devart
Meet Major Update of Devart ODBC Drivers: GUI for macOS/Linux, PostgreSQL 18 Support, and Enhanced Security
Devart rolled out updated versions of ODBC Drivers with GUI for macOS/Linux, PostgreSQL 18 Support, and Enhanced Security. - December 20, 2025 - Devart
Major Update of Devart Python Connectors: Broader Compatibility and Stronger Security
Devart released new updates of Python Connectors with broader compatibility and stronger security. - November 24, 2025 - Devart
Software Tree Launches ORMCP Beta: An MCP Server Providing Object-Relational Mapping for AI Applications; Enables Object-Oriented Access to Relational DBs for AI Apps
Software Tree launches ORMCP beta, an MCP server that makes relational data instantly accessible to AI applications through object-oriented abstractions. ORMCP eliminates the complexity of connecting LLMs to databases by enabling AI systems to work with business entities instead of raw tables and SQL. The solution is database-agnostic, lowers compute costs, accelerates development, and enhances security. Perfect for agentic AI, RAG applications, and workflow automation across any relational DBs. - November 18, 2025 - Software Tree, LLC
Agile Auto Appoints Ed French as Senior Strategic Advisor
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Ed French as Senior Strategic Advisor. A respected consultant and former dealership owner, Ed has advised OEMs, dealers, and industry partners nationwide, earning recognition for his proven ability to drive profitability, strengthen performance, and... - November 07, 2025 - Agile Auto
McObject Releases eXtremeDB/rt 2.0: Persistent Hard Real-Time Database System with Breakthrough Deadline and Flash Memory Control
McObject has released eXtremeDB/rt 2.0, the next evolution of its hard real-time database system. Now supporting persistent storage with deterministic flash management and advanced deadline scheduling, version 2.0 ensures predictable performance even under extreme workload and timing constraints. Ideal for aerospace, industrial, and safety-critical environments where timing precision truly matters. - November 04, 2025 - McObject
Agile Auto Appoints Forrest Spears as National Sales Executive
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Forrest Spears as National Sales Executive. A results-driven, growth-minded sales executive, Forrest Spears combines deep industry expertise, operational leadership, and a lifelong passion for the automotive world to drive success from the shop floor to... - October 31, 2025 - Agile Auto
Meet the New Release of SecureBridge 11.0, EntityDAC 3.5, and dbExpress Drivers
Devart announced updated versions of SecureBridge 11.0, EntityDAC 3.5, and dbExpress Drivers. - October 25, 2025 - Devart
Devart Releases dbForge 2025.2 Featuring Smarter AI, Broader Server Compatibility, and Intuitive UI Improvements
dbForge 2025.2 enhances the AI Assistant, expands server and cloud support, and improves UX across SQL Server, MySQL, Oracle, and PostgreSQL tools. - October 15, 2025 - Devart
Stay on Top of the DAC Major Update - Expanded Database Support, Enhanced Security, and AI-Powered Features
Devart rolled out updated Delphi Data Access Components with expanded database support, enhanced security, and AI-powered features. - September 29, 2025 - Devart
Maitri Services Launches MARÈ Insights - Revolutionizing Healthcare Sales with AI-Powered ROI in Under 60 Minutes
Maitri Services officially launches MARÈ Insights, a new platform designed to help healthcare vendors turn complex data into ROI-driven sales stories in under 60 minutes. Built by co-founders Jeff Rick, Julie Ditta, and Robert Woollam, the AI-powered platform accelerates sales cycles, streamlines tech stacks, and delivers instant, tailored value insights. With its debut, MARÈ Insights promises to eliminate delays in the healthcare sales process because “Data doesn’t wait. Neither should you.” - September 02, 2025 - MARÉ Insights
Handy Backup 8: Powerful Backup Solution for Email and S3 Clouds Updated
Novosoft LLC has released Handy Backup 8.6.5, enhancing its email backup software with improved speed and stability for email and S3 cloud backups. The updated IMAP plugin handles large volumes more reliably, while the S3 plugin now works smoothly with Amazon, Backblaze, Alibaba and other services. Handy Backup supports Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo and more, offering flexible recovery and migration options. - September 02, 2025 - HandyBackup
Meet Your New SQL Co-Pilot: dbForge AI Assistant Now Available
With intelligent query generation, conversion of natural language to SQL, smart optimization, and built-in SQL guidance, dbForge AI Assistant is designed to become your reliable co-pilot for everything SQL. - June 28, 2025 - Devart
Devart Launches dbForge 2025.1 Featuring AI Assistant, Enhanced UI/UX, and Expanded Connectivity
Devart announces the release of dbForge 2025.1, a major update across its suite of database development tools. This version introduces dbForge AI Assistant, delivers refined user experience, and expands connectivity. - June 26, 2025 - Devart
GhostPeek Launches Real-Time Anonymous Instagram Recent Follow Tracker
GhostPeek restores Instagram’s chronological follow list—letting anyone instantly and anonymously see the most recent follows and followers of any public account. No login required for basic use; create an account to upgrade to GhostPeek Pro and click “Reveal” to watch new follows in real time. - June 19, 2025 - GhostPeek
Agile Auto Appoints Stephen Wrighton as Chief of Technology
Agile Auto is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Wrighton as Chief Technology Officer. With over 20 years of experience in enterprise software development and IT leadership, Wrighton brings a unique blend of technical expertise and strategic insight to Agile Auto, Inc. As CTO, he will... - June 09, 2025 - Agile Auto
H3Tech Welcomes Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant
H3Tech, a healthcare technology and consulting firm, has appointed Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant. With 14 years of experience in data analytics and business intelligence, Coutinho will leverage his expertise in AI, SAP BW/HANA, and Power BI to enhance H3Tech’s AI-driven healthcare solutions. - June 06, 2025 - H3Tech
Devart Releases dbForge Tools SQL Server 7.1 with SQL Server 2025, SSMS 21 Preview, and Windows Server 2025 Support
Devart, a recognized developer of database management software, announces the release of dbForge Tools for SQL Server 7.1 and dbForge Edge, now fully compatible with SQL Server 2025, SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) 21 Preview, and Windows Server 2025. With this release, Devart continues to... - April 27, 2025 - Devart
Delphi Data Access Components Updates: Support for RAD Studio 64-Bit IDE, RAD Studio 12.3, and Lazarus 3.8
Devart released updated Delphi Data Access Components with RAD Studio 64-bit IDE, RAD Studio 12.3, and Lazarus 3.8 support. - April 16, 2025 - Devart
Meet New ODBC Drivers: Dynamics 365 Business Central, Trello, and ClickUp
Devart rolled out 3 new ODBC Drivers for Dynamics 365 Business Central, Trello, and ClickUp. - April 12, 2025 - Devart
Optimal IdM Announces Passkey Support in the OptimalCloud for Passwordless Authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication, and Risk-Based Authentication
The OptimalCloud now supports Passkeys, a groundbreaking passwordless authentication technology developed by the FIDO Alliance that utilizes cryptographic techniques to provide users with a simple and secure way to authenticate without the need for traditional passwords. - April 11, 2025 - Optimal IdM
Agile Auto Appoints Keith Shrader as Director of Sales
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Keith Shrader as Director of Sales. Keith brings extensive experience in the automotive industry, with a strong track record of accelerating revenue growth and executing strategic sales initiatives to drive success. - April 07, 2025 - Agile Auto
S7 Data Acquisition with New License Model
Since its founding in 2010, HS Automation Software has focused on delivering innovative, user-friendly industrial automation solutions. Its flagship product, HSDBASE, is a highly intuitive and efficient tool for seamless data exchange between Siemens S7 controllers and SQL databases or CSV files. - April 07, 2025 - HS Automation Software
Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately. Jack brings over 30 years of experience... - March 24, 2025 - Rockhop
Meet Updated SSIS Data Flow Components 3.1 with Optimized Performance & Expanded API Support
Devart released a new version of SSIS Data Flow Components 3.1 with Optimized Performance & Expanded API Support. - March 14, 2025 - Devart
Shaping the Future of Data Discovery with the Ground Labs SDK
Ground Labs, a global leader in data discovery and security solutions, is excited to introduce the Ground Labs SDK — a flexible solution designed specifically for software vendors and developers who need rapid enablement of high-performance data discovery into their applications. For over 17... - March 06, 2025 - Ground Labs
New dotConnect Release: .NET 9 and EF Core 9 Support
Devart rolled out a new release of dotConnect with .NET 9 and EF Core 9 Support - January 18, 2025 - Devart
Ground Labs Launches Enterprise Recon Cloud on AWS Marketplace
Ground Labs’ award-winning data discovery and data management solution is now available via AWS Marketplace. - January 08, 2025 - Ground Labs
Agile Auto Appoints Scott Simons as Senior Strategic Advisor
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Scott Simons as Senior Strategic Advisor. Scott brings a wealth of experience in the automotive industry to the role, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and strategic sales leadership. Scott is also an investor in Agile Auto,... - January 01, 2025 - Agile Auto