Recent Headlines
Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent
Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Equoria Systems Launches Enterprise Real Estate Equity Liquidity Infrastructure System
Enterprise licensing platform introduces institutional and retail framework for fractional residential and commercial real estate equity securities creation, investment, and liquidity. - July 25, 2026 - Equoria Systems
Manifestly Introduces AI Assisted Workflow Execution Through Claude
Manifestly Checklists has introduced an MCP integration for Claude, making it easier for teams to manage recurring workflows and SOPs through natural language. The new connection allows Claude to interact with Manifestly workflows so users can complete steps, launch runs, update assignments, and create workflow templates without leaving Claude. - July 16, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Swarmalytics Deploys Autonomous AI Agent That Runs Complete Predictive Analysis Pipelines Without Human Intervention
Swarmalytics has deployed a live, autonomous AI agent that runs complete predictive analysis pipelines end to end, with no human in the loop once it is running. The SwarmAI platform ingests data, trains its own models, simulates forward outcomes, and delivers analyst-quality narratives on a schedule. Its first application forecasts the insurance Producer Price Index 30 days out; the same platform generalizes to any data-rich industry. - July 15, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Scope Retail Systems Expands Its Development Capacity in India with Two New Office Locations
Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a Consulting and Supply Chain Software product development company, increases its innovation and development center capacity in Goa, India and Indore, India. Scopesys Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Scope Retail Systems, will now also operate from their new offices... - June 16, 2026 - Scope Retail Systems Inc
Rierino Launches Community Edition for Agentic Backend Development
Rierino has launched Community Edition of its execution-first low-code platform for agentic backend development. Available via AWS Marketplace, it gives developers hands-on access to visual workflow design, reusable logic components, integrations, API-ready services, and support for diverse AI model strategies including hosted and local models. - April 15, 2026 - Rierino
New Workflow Sharing Feature Helps Teams Eliminate Process Silos
Manifestly’s latest feature enables businesses to share workflows across departments, improving efficiency and reducing duplication. - April 10, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Slash AI Energy by 99.5%. rolvsparse© Delivers 20–177× Speedup — Compared to Vendor Optimized Dense and Sparse Libraries
rolv, LLC announces rolvsparse©, a software breakthrough delivering 20–177× AI inference speedups and up to 99.5% energy savings on unmodified models, compared to vendor optimized libraries. Validated by the University of Miami, it optimizes existing hardware for sustainable AI, with applications in LLMs, edge computing, and more. Available now at rolv.ai. - March 16, 2026 - ROLV, LLC
Manifestly Launches New Zapier OAuth Integration to Automate Workflow
Manifestly has launched a new Zapier OAuth integration called the Manifestly Checklists Agent. This update allows users to securely connect their individual Manifestly accounts to Zapier using OAuth authentication, enabling more flexible and user specific workflow automation. Teams can now trigger checklists, automate tasks, and connect Manifestly with thousands of apps in Zapier’s ecosystem while maintaining stronger permission control and security. - March 15, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Manifestly Shares Its AI Roadmap for Building and Improving Workflows with More Control
Manifestly Checklists has published its plan for expanding AI across its workflow and checklist platform, with an emphasis on control, transparency, privacy, and reliable performance. - January 30, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Manifestly Introduces Real Time SMS Notifications to Keep Teams Aligned and Work Moving
Manifestly has launched real time SMS Notifications to help teams stay aligned and respond faster to critical work updates. Users can receive text alerts for assignments, reminders, mentions, and late tasks, ensuring important notifications reach them instantly wherever they are. - January 24, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Metrica Software Launches New Website for Its Enterprise Power BI Integration Products
Metrica Software has launched a new website presenting its enterprise Power BI integration products, including certified connectors for SAP and Salesforce. The website provides analytics teams with detailed product information and technical context for Metrica’s no-code integration model. - January 24, 2026 - Metrica Software Inc.
Manifestly Launches Enterprise Plan to Help Teams Standardize Operations, Improve Accountability, and Scale with Confidence
Manifestly’s new Enterprise Plan brings advanced security, governance, and support for organizations running critical processes across departments. - January 14, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Atruvia AG: Streamlined & Future-Proofed Testing Processes with Time Machine®, Cutting Six Months of Testing Into Just 3-4 Days - Ensuring On-Time Delivery
Atruvia AG has successfully implemented Solution-Soft’s Time Machine® software to address the growing complexity of time-sensitive application testing within their OpenShift container environments. - January 08, 2026 - SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.
ExecLayer Launches Patent-Pending Generative Ops Platform for Enterprise Operations
ExecLayer announces the launch of a patent-pending Generative Ops platform that converts natural language intent into governed, executable enterprise systems. - January 04, 2026 - ExecLayer
Introducing Artsyl’s docAlpha 7.3: Smarter AI, Stronger Controls, Next-Level Automation
Artsyl Technologies launches docAlpha 7.3, its most advanced intelligent automation platform yet. The release adds upgraded AI engines, adaptive rules, a modern UI, a built-in AI Assistant, Intelligent Rules & Fields, and expanded ERP integrations to boost accuracy, speed, and workflow efficiency. Now available for all users. - December 13, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
AI That Understands. Rules That Think. Automation That Scales. Meet Artsyl’s docAlpha 7.3.
Artsyl launches its most advanced version yet, with AI-driven enhancements, advanced security, and smart automation controls. - December 10, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Pepperdata Launches Global Partner Program to Optimize Efficiency and Spend for GPUs and Kubernetes Workloads Worldwide
Pepperdata launched its Global Partner Program to optimize GPUs and Kubernetes workloads for global systems integrators, technology providers, and consultancies. The program offers partners access to sales, marketing, and technical resources to accelerate performance, reduce costs, and gain observability. Inaugural partners include AWS and Rackspace. Interested companies can visit Pepperdata's partner page at pepperdata.com/partners to learn more. - November 30, 2025 - Pepperdata, Inc.
IT Idol Technologies Accelerates AI Adoption for SMEs with Strategic, Scalable Solutions
IT Idol Technologies has launched a forward-looking initiative to accelerate AI adoption among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), addressing critical IT challenges such as legacy infrastructure, limited tech talent, cybersecurity risks, scalability issues, and high implementation costs. - November 13, 2025 - IT IDOL Technologies
Manifestly Introduces OpenAI Agent Builder Integration, Enabling No-Code AI Workflow Creation for Growing Teams
New integration allows businesses to deploy intelligent automation workflows in minutes through direct OpenAI connectivity and Zapier bridge. - October 20, 2025 - Manifestly Checklist
AuthZed Launches AuthZed Cloud, Self-Service Authorization for Modern Applications and AI Systems
Run Authorization Like the Rest of Your Cloud Infrastructure - August 20, 2025 - AuthZed
Telliant Systems is on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Telliant Systems, a leading provider of custom software development and technology solutions, has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2025. With a 96th% revenue growth in the past 3 years. - August 16, 2025 - Telliant Systems
VidRovr Taps NVIDIA Technology to Bring Video AI to Large Scale Camera Networks for Smart Cities and Advanced Retail
VidRovr today announced it is building the next generation of large‑scale video intelligence to extend their capabilities into smart‑city and retail‑analytics deployments with the NVIDIA Blueprint for Video Search and Summarization (VSS) and Cosmos Reason, a new reasoning... - August 15, 2025 - VidRovr Inc.
Smarter Outsourcing: IT IDOL Powers USA SaaS Growth
IT Idol Technologies, a global software engineering firm, is helping U.S.-based SaaS companies cut development costs by up to 40% through its distributed engineering model. By blending onshore collaboration with offshore agile pods across India, IT Idol delivers scalable, low-attrition tech teams optimized for speed, quality, and timezone alignment. - August 04, 2025 - IT IDOL Technologies
Artsyl Expands Medical Claims Automation with ClaimAction 7.2 and ADA 2024 Form Support
Artsyl Technologies has launched ClaimAction 7.2 with full support for the 2024 ADA Dental Claim Form, enabling automated extraction and validation of new required fields. The AI-powered platform streamlines both dental and medical claims processing, reduces manual effort, ensures compliance, and accelerates reimbursements. - July 31, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Artsyl Technologies Unveils InvoiceAction 7.2 with Advanced AI Capabilities and Enhanced ERP Integration
Artsyl Technologies has released InvoiceAction 7.2, the latest version of its AI-powered accounts payable automation platform. The update introduces advanced features including multi-model AI document classification, enhanced approval workflows, improved handling of recurring invoices, and deeper ERP integrations. - July 11, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
VINSI AI Launches Industry First AI Voice Agent SaaS Platform Built by Contact Center Experts
VINSI AI, founded by call center experts launches a powerful SaaS AI Voice Agent platform built to automate and optimize customer conversations. It integrates with over 1,000 systems including Salesforce, HubSpot and Twilio to handle sales, support and scheduling with ease. With fast setup, real-time analytics and natural voice capabilities, VINSI helps businesses cut costs by up to 70% while delivering scalable human-like customer experiences. - July 01, 2025 - VINSI AI, LLC
Telliant Systems Launches “The Innovator’s Playbook” Podcast Series with Expert Voices on Tech and Strategy
Telliant Systems is proud to announce the debut of its brand new podcast series, “The Innovator’s Playbook.” A dynamic platform for in-depth discussions and expert interviews, the series covers a spectrum of agile, forward-thinking topics—from early-stage strategy to... - June 26, 2025 - Telliant Systems
Artsyl Technologies Announces Certification of InvoiceAction and OrderAction for Acumatica 2025 R1
Artsyl Technologies has achieved full certification for its InvoiceAction and OrderAction solutions with Acumatica 2025 R1, enabling seamless AI-driven automation for invoice and sales order processing. These solutions integrate in real time with Acumatica ERP to streamline financial workflows, reduce manual tasks, and improve data accuracy. - June 21, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
AuthZed Launches Authorization Infrastructure for AI, Providing Official Support for RAG and Agentic AI
Deploy AI that respects permissions, prevents data leaks, and maintains audit trails. - June 14, 2025 - AuthZed
Artsyl’s InvoiceAction and OrderAction Solutions for AP Automation Now Fully Certified for Acumatica 2025 R1
Empowering Acumatica ERP Users with Intelligent, AI-Driven Invoice and Order Processing Automation - June 13, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Artsyl Enhances AP Automation with Seamless ERP Integrations in docAlpha 7.2
Artsyl Technologies has launched docAlpha 7.2, enhancing AP automation with seamless ERP integration (SAP, Dynamics GP, NetSuite, etc.). The update enables end-to-end invoice processing, faster approvals, improved compliance, and optimized cash flow. It also adds supplier self-service portals for finance, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. - May 31, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
AI-Powered Innovation: Artsyl Releases docAlpha 7.2
Artsyl releases docAlpha 7.2, an enhanced AI-powered platform for intelligent document processing and workflow automation, featuring improved recognition, cloud capabilities, and expanded ERP integrations. - May 22, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Lifeline BioTechnologies Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire GlobalOdds Holdings, a Premium Technology Provider in Online Gaming
LLBO to Acquire GlobalOdds, maker of enterprise-level gaming platform, and enter Online Gaming Space. - May 17, 2025 - Lifeline Biotechnologies Inc.
Tech Soft 3D Introduces VizStreamer: A Seamless Path to Web-Based CAE Visualization
Tech Soft 3D announces VizStreamer, a new tool that lets legacy CAE desktop applications run in web browsers without major rewrites. Showcasing at NAFEMS World Congress 2025, VizStreamer streams visualization data directly to a browser-based WebGL engine, cutting development time and costs. It offers a scalable, secure alternative to remote desktops and server-based GPU solutions, helping CAE developers modernize while preserving proven functionality. - May 12, 2025 - Tech Soft 3D
Rierino Core Now Available on AWS Marketplace for Enterprise Low-Code Development
Rierino Core is now available on AWS Marketplace, making the developer-first low-code platform easily accessible for enterprises. With support for Buy with AWS, customers can streamline procurement using their existing AWS accounts. Ideal for industries like retail, government, and telecom, Rierino empowers teams to orchestrate backend logic and accelerate AI-powered development with security, control, and composability at scale. - May 08, 2025 - Rierino
Rierino Launches AI Agent Builder to Power Agents with Full System Awareness
Rierino launches AI Agent Builder — a new capability enabling enterprise-grade AI agents to act securely and contextually within real systems. Unlike chatbot tools, it provides structured access to workflows, APIs, and business logic for agents to execute tasks at scale. Integrated with major LLMs and built on Rierino’s low-code platform, it turns internal infrastructure into an AI-ready execution layer. - April 03, 2025 - Rierino
Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately. Jack brings over 30 years of experience... - March 24, 2025 - Rockhop
Origin Utility Announces Successful Go-Live of MobileLite Workforce Management Solution for Turlock Irrigation District (TID)
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative public sector technology solutions, recently announced the successful Go-Live of Origin MobileLite at Turlock Irrigation District (TID), following a rapid and efficient 5-month onboarding. TID is a community-owned, not-for-profit irrigation... - March 19, 2025 - Origin
Artsyl Technologies Announces docAlpha 7.2: Redefining AI-Powered Process Automation Across Industries
Empowering Business Operations with Faster Workflows and Seamless ERP Integration - March 09, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Central Data and Revalgo Form Strategic Partnership to Bring AI-Powered Automation to Infor CloudSuite
Central Data, a leading SaaS solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Revalgo.ai, an AI-powered automation platform, to enhance how wholesale distributors leverage Infor CloudSuite Distribution through truly end-to-end intelligent automation. This partnership brings... - February 14, 2025 - Central Data
AuthZed, the Authorization Platform, Leads the Industry Forward by Launching Expiring Relationships for Time-Bound Permissions
Just in Time for Valentine’s Day, Don’t Let A Relationship Linger Past Its Expiration Date. - February 14, 2025 - AuthZed
Origin Continues to Lead Utility Modernization with SmartCity Client Success
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, is pleased to publicly announce an initiative that has been two years in the making: a full-spectrum Client Success team, dedicated to in-depth support, innovation and guidance for municipalities and utilities... - January 30, 2025 - Origin
Artsyl Technologies Achieves SOC 2 Certification for Its docAlpha Intelligent Process Automation Platform
Artsyl Technologies is proud to announce that its docAlpha Intelligent Process Automation platform has achieved SOC 2 certification. This milestone underscores Artsyl’s commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and reliable automation solutions for businesses across industries. - January 24, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Telliant Systems Sponsors the AgeTech Atlanta CES Innovation Showcase at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas
Telliant Systems supports AgeTech Atlanta's mission to further technology innovations for the aging community. - January 15, 2025 - Telliant Systems
International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) and SPS Commerce Form Strategic Partnership to Bolster Delivery and Support for Digital Transformations
Leading enterprise software solutions reseller and integrator International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with SPS Commerce, a full-service EDI company as the world’s leading retail network. The partnership is expected to strengthen the... - September 24, 2024 - ICCG
Rockhop and Headquarters for AI Form Strategic Partnership for Comprehensive AI Solutions
Rockhop and Headquarters for AI (HQ) today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership will bring together complimentary capabilities aimed at providing comprehensive AI solutions to address the most complex organizational challenges. HQ is well known for their... - September 17, 2024 - Rockhop
International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) and Piyovi Form Strategic Partnership to Serve Their Customers with Best-in-Class Cloud Shipping Solution
Leading Enterprise Software solutions reseller and integrator International Computer Consulting Group (“ICCG”) is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Piyovi, a best-in-class Global Shipping Solution with pre-built integrations to Infor and Acumatica ERP solutions. ICCG... - September 12, 2024 - ICCG
ICCG Becomes Acumatica’s Official Value-Added Reseller and Implementation Partner for North America
International Computer Consulting Group, Inc. (ICCG) is pleased to announce its official participation in the Acumatica Value Added Reseller (VAR) Partner Program to help support growth of clients in the Small and Medium Business space for Acumatica’s enterprise resource planning (ERP)... - August 29, 2024 - ICCG
Cloud-Native COBRA Inventory Solution Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
This productive tool was developed to help businesses manage their inventory with ease. Leveraging the power of the Microsoft Azure Cloud, COBRA Inventory provides real-time insights, secure and scalable workflows, and data compliance, ensuring that users can focus on the strategic aspects of inventory management. - August 24, 2024 - Africa Media Consortium, LLC