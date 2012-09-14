PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Consilium Software announces UniCloud 6.5 for new-generation provisioning automation that aligns with broader IT initiatives. - December 05, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
Commercient SYNC integration is now available for HubSpot CRM. - December 05, 2019 - Commercient
Building Intelligence was awarded Patent 10,482,695 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Titled "Loading Dock Management and Vehicle Access System" the patent will manifest in Building Intelligence's award-winning software, SV3. - November 28, 2019 - Building Intelligence
G-Cube features in the "Global Corporate E-learning Content Development Market Report" 2019-2025 by Report Consultant – a leading research and advisory firm. - November 28, 2019 - G-Cube
The multi-million-dollar deal sees Queensland Rail enter into a long-term partnership with travel technology specialists Open Destinations, who have successfully implemented Travel Studio in over 30 countries worldwide. Open Destinations will be supplying a full SaaS solution to Queensland Rail. - November 21, 2019 - Open Destinations
G-Cube to be included in the coveted Top 20 Learning Portal/LMS Companies by TrainingIndustry.com for the year 2019. - November 20, 2019 - G-Cube
InvoiceAction intelligent process automation for vendor invoices achieves “Acumatica-Certified Application” Status for 2019 R2 by the Cloud ERP company. - November 16, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
G-Cube to be included in the leading ‘Global Corporate Game Based Learning Market Report’ by Market.us for the year 2019. - November 15, 2019 - G-Cube
Artsyl Technologies, Inc.™, a leading global provider of intelligent process automation technology for data capture and document workflow processing, today announced that its OrderAction software has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA) for Acumatica R2 2019.
Acumatica is... - November 14, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.
MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.
Consilium Software proves industry leadership with advances that meet real client needs. - November 01, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
Each year ICCG sends members of its US executive and sales team to Inforum, Infor’s annual technology and applications forum. This event is for current and prospective customers looking to drive efficiency and learn more about how to get the most from their Infor investment.
“Inforum is... - October 30, 2019 - ICCG
Integration with dotloop creates an attractive, innovative, and effortless closing gift option for real estate agents. - October 29, 2019 - API Nation
At the annual ASUG SAP Biz.One Conference, Artsyl Technologies will showcase intelligent process automation solutions for SAP B1 Vendor Invoices and Customer Sales Orders. - October 23, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Symphony Solutions, the Cloud Transformation company headquartered in The Netherlands, announces new branding for the company, which celebrated the 10-year mark in December 2018. - October 19, 2019 - Symphony Solutions
Artsyl Technologies, Inc.™, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, today announced that it will showcase new enhancements to its InvoiceAction and OrderAction back office process applications as a sponsor of the 2019... - October 18, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks
Artsyl Technologies, Inc.(TM), a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, today announced that it will showcase AP Automation for Microsoft Dynamics ERPs as a sponsor of the 2019 Microsoft D365 Focus Conference in Brussels, Belgium. - October 17, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
New Partnership Positions Apptivo to be the Best CRM to Pair with Quickbooks. - October 16, 2019 - API Nation
Artsyl Technologies, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, announced that it is extending its participation in Acumatica 2019 R2 road show events, beyond its September sponsorship of the Acumatica R2 2019 Road Show event... - October 12, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
It is a proud moment for G-Cube for grabbing over fifteen prestigious awards and accolades by the end of second quarter of 2019. G-Cube has been delivering innovative learning solutions to gain a coveted spot for demonstrating excellence in the Learning & Development industry.
G-Cube continues to... - October 09, 2019 - G-Cube
Enato’s WebGlass “isolates code and endpoints from malicious users.” - October 09, 2019 - Campfire Creative LLC DBA Enato
Enato’s FloatCMS “Makes content management trivial.” - October 09, 2019 - Campfire Creative LLC DBA Enato
G-Cube wins APEX Awards 2019 in the two leading categories - Business & Financial for Amway and Electronic Media-Multimedia for a renowned company in the Banking sector. - September 29, 2019 - G-Cube
Black Tier Solutions announces partnership with Blockchain at Michigan. - September 24, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
The Mobile Portals Project Recognized for Innovation by the Center for Digital Government. - September 22, 2019 - Digital Management, LLC
Skaffolder is launching the latest updates in a new version with Docker certified templates that include for the first time Blockchain capabilities. Skaffolder delivers a fast, fluid experience to empower teams to create working prototypes within minutes. - September 21, 2019 - Skaffolder
Prestigious designation validates Consilium’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement. - September 15, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
Artsyl Technologies, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, today announced that it will once again be a participating sponsor for the 2019 Acumatica Road Show events to be held nationwide, which began September 11 with the... - September 13, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Latest investments in UniCampaign™ help organizations improve customer loyalty, targeted customer offers, as well as their wider digital play and customer engagement strategy. - September 06, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
Daisy Corporate Services will use Cloudmore’s automation platform as part of a plan to accelerate the adoption of its cloud solutions. - September 05, 2019 - Cloudmore
G-Cube is proud to announce its second mention in the prestigious "Market Guide for Corporate Learning" 2019 by Gartner. It is indeed an honor to be a part of this guide amongst the top LMS vendors of the industry. With only two LMS vendors from the Asia-Pacific region, G-Cube is the sole LMS... - August 29, 2019 - G-Cube
New Node.js Development platform offers robust tools to deploy full-stack business applications using enterprise-ready Node.js. NodeRun (noderun.com) is a free, cloud-based IDE and community for Node.js developers of all skill levels. The platform offers a number of unique features that enable developers to be as much as 10 times more productive compared to traditional application development practices. - August 16, 2019 - Profound Logic Software
RapidOps is ranked #1312 on 2019 Inc. 5000 list with 3-year growth rate of 314%.
Inc. 5000 magazine has ranked RapidOps at #1312 on its prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.
The list represents the high-growth companies within the American economy's most important... - August 16, 2019 - RapidOps, Inc.
Go2Group, a leading provider of IT consulting, professional services and solutions, today announced that it will be attending DevOps World | Jenkins World. The conference, held at Moscone West in San Francisco, is the largest gathering of DevOps practitioners and Jenkins users in the world and is a multi-day... - August 12, 2019 - Go2Group, Inc.
The popular CRM continues their industry leading innovation by partnering with easy-to-use integration platform - API Nation. - August 12, 2019 - API Nation
Consilium Software, a world-leading provider of enterprise software for unified communications (UC) and contact centers, today announced the launch of Consilium UniVCX™, a video customer experience product for Cisco contact centers, to coincide with the company’s 12th anniversary. The Singapore-owned firm which has a global presence with sites in over 110 countries unveiled UniVCX™ as the latest in its evolution as a software provider. - August 10, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
G-Cube won World HRD Congress Awards 2019 in two leading categories - National Award for Excellence in Training & Development and the National Awards for Best-in-Class Learning & Development. - August 04, 2019 - G-Cube
John Treadway to lead Symphony Solutions from new Boston office and drive global commercial operations and business development. - August 03, 2019 - Symphony Solutions
Xpertdoc Technologies Inc., a Microsoft Gold Partner and leader in Document Flow Automation solutions, today announced a partnership with Commercient, the #1 Data Integration Platform for Sales, specializing in ERP and CRM Integration. The partnership will leverage Commercient’s expertise as a... - August 01, 2019 - Commercient
T-REX Recognized as Innovative Solutions Provider by International Software Awards Program. - August 01, 2019 - T-REX
Eagle Technology Inc. announces its partnership with Brady Corporation, which offers the integration between Proteus CMMS and LINK360 for lockout tagout and confined space software. The integrated software streamlines maintenance procedures and assists with maintaining compliance with OSHA (Occupational... - July 25, 2019 - Eagle Technology, Inc.
Written for members of the investment community focused on energy efficient asset classes, this issue of the T-REX Trend Report uses Connecticut Green Bank’s landmark SHREC ABS deal to showcase how smart technology drives market transformation. - July 16, 2019 - T-REX
The Exentrim team is proud to present Exertify, a new SaaS (Software as a Service), solution that strives to raise the education and certification to a higher level. - July 04, 2019 - Exentrim
It is a proud moment for G-Cube to be included in the coveted Top 20 Gamification Companies watchlist 2019 by Training Industry. The listing is a part of TrainingIndustry.com’s mission to monitor the ever-evolving training marketplace for the leading providers of robust technologies and training... - July 03, 2019 - G-Cube
envimate GmbH published a new opensource library MapMate that solves the problem of (de)serialization and validation of Custom Primitives and general Serializable Objects in a clean and non-invasive way. MapMate enables it's users to:
* Keep their code clean by keeping the validation of their domain... - June 28, 2019 - envimate GmbH
FeedbackSwift is a new kid on the SaaS (software as a service) block, released by the Exentrim team. It’s the one that stands out with its white glove service for effortless set-up, a user-friendly interface, and endless customization possibilities. At the moment, its main focus is providing software... - June 27, 2019 - Exentrim
Downtown St. Louis Software company recognized for stellar workplace and benefits. - June 25, 2019 - Coolfire Solutions
ICCG brings on Michael A. Lea as General Manager. He brings a toolkit and diversity in process manufacturing solutions such as ERP, Supply Chain-Advanced Scheduling, Advanced Planning, Demand Planning-Forecasting-CPFR, Warehouse Management, and Inventory Control, QA-QC, particularly for the Process Manufacturing world and within that Food & Beverages and Life Sciences and Chemicals micro-verticals. - June 20, 2019 - ICCG