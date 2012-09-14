PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

LifeGift® DRIVE: Smartphone Distraction Alert System for Drivers & Pedestrians LifeGift launches DRIVE, the app designed to radically prevent the number of incidents on our roads and save lives around the world. DRIVE is the first emotion-based app designed for distracted drivers and pedestrians that are using their mobile phones in high-risk situations. The World Health Organization... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

LifeGift® HERE4U – Mental Health & Loneliness Support for Loved Ones LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule. Life’s challenges affect us all, be it loneliness, mental health, weight loss, smoking, or any phase where we need support. HERE4U is designed to be gifted... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

The Echo Group Welcomes White Horse Recovery as Its Newest Partner Two local Mount Washington Valley area businesses that support behavioral health treatment team up to offer top-notch care and support. - November 27, 2019 - The Echo Group

NJ-Founded Speak2 Software Chosen to Participate in Newark Venture Partners’ Labs Program Senior-Care Focused Voice Solution Improving the Lives of our Aging Population to Take Part in Leading NJ Early-Stage Venture Fund Accelerator Program - November 23, 2019 - Speak2 Software

CareCentra's Artificial Intelligence Based Precision Nudging Improves Medication Adherence by 15% and Major Cardiovascular Events Scores by 37% American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019: CareCentra's personalized nudging program significantly improved medication adherence in patients and kept them engaged throughout the course of a landmark study. - November 19, 2019 - CareCentra LLC

EndoSoft Achieves 2015 Edition ONC-Health IT Certification for EndoVault 3.2 Specialty-Specific Gastroenterology, Pulmonary, ENT, Urology, Pain Management OB/GYN and Oncology EHR receives 2015 Edition Complete ONC-Health IT Certification for Inpatient and Ambulatory. - November 09, 2019 - EndoSoft

MedAware Systems Named Top Start Up by The Tech Tribune MedAware Systems announced today that it has been named a top start up by The Tech Tribune. Companies were evaluated based on four criteria: Revenue potential, Leadership team, Brand/product traction, and Competitive landscape. The Tech Tribune was founded in 2017 and delivers the latest technology... - November 09, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Pro-Sapien Touches Down in Toronto Pro-Sapien Software opens a satellite sales operation in Canada. - November 02, 2019 - Pro-Sapien

Integrative Solution Services LLC and Pacific Apps, Inc. Jointly Announce the Release of CollaborAppTM CollaborAppTM – A mobile app and a game changer that transforms how communities care for individuals and loved ones is now available on both iOS and Android devices. - October 30, 2019 - Integrative Solution Services

NextHealth Technologies’ Growth Continues with the Addition of Two Senior Executives to Its Leadership Team Industry veterans will accelerate value by incorporating best practices into methodologies and delivery for NextHealth clients. - October 28, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

LeadingAge Annual Meeting & Expo Gets New Startup Garage Exhibitor— Remote Home Check to Debut One Point for Senior Care Communities The annual LeadingAge Meeting & Expo is almost upon us and will be held in San Diego, CA. The show will bring new ideas, new innovations, and new technology to enhance the lives of many including senior citizens and their personal and professional caregivers. - October 25, 2019 - Remote Home Check

GenRocket Introduces X12 EDI Test Data Solution for Health Care Partnership with X12 Enables Streamlined Access to X12 EDI Transaction Documents to Enable Continuous Testing with Fast, Secure and Controlled Test Data Generation - October 23, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

Remote Home Check Launches One Point - The Only Proactive Care Monitoring Solution for Senior Care Communities Remote Home Check launches B2B Solution: One Point by Remote Home Check. - October 23, 2019 - Remote Home Check

HealthUnlocked Appoints Joe McFadden as Chief Technical Officer HealthUnlocked, the world’s largest social network for health, announced the appointment of Joe McFadden in the newly created position of Chief Technical Officer. - October 12, 2019 - HealthUnlocked

USF Health Expands Digisonics System with Vascular Reporting USF Health in Tampa, Fla adds vascular reporting to their Digisonics cardiovascular information system, streamlining their workflow with automated patient biometry transmission from doppler ultrasound machines and improved interoperability with Epic EMR. - October 09, 2019 - Digisonics

Symplast Announces New National Sales Manager Amid Rapid Growth Healthcare Sales Executive Leo Poynton to Spearhead Aggressive Market Expansion in 2020. - October 08, 2019 - Symplast

Brett Bohl Joins Apportis as VP of Special Events and Community Outreach Apportis is committed to fighting the Ohio Opioid crisis and Brett Bohl will lead the community outreach efforts. - September 28, 2019 - Apportis

Global Pro-Sapien Client Scoops Prestigious EHS Award in Atlanta Beating 80 submissions, LBC Tank Terminals win the Transport & Logistics category in the 2019 Verdantix EHS Innovation Awards for their work with Pro-Sapien. - September 27, 2019 - Pro-Sapien

mumms Software and PlayMaker Health Announce Partnership Giving Hospices Advanced Insights Into Performance Data mumms Software, a hospice EMR and management software, and PlayMaker Health, the post-acute industry's leading data solutions provider, are excited to partner to deliver hospices enhanced insights into their performance data. PlayMaker Health's post-acute software gives hospices an in-depth view of... - September 24, 2019 - mumms Software

CloudLIMS’ New Training Module Continues Commitment to Supporting ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation CloudLIMS releases a new training module continues commitment to supporting ISO 17025 ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. - September 20, 2019 - CloudLIMS

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

For Fourth Year, NextHealth Technologies is Named in Three Gartner Hype Cycle Reports NextHealth Technologies, whose AI-powered advanced analytics platform integrates data-driven decision making into workflow to improve healthcare affordability, announced that it has been named for the fourth year in a row as a Sample Vendor in three separate Gartner reports: Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare... - September 04, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

Panacea Announces Live Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Workshop to be Held October 3, 2019 Panacea hosting live one-day workshop on diagnostic and interventional radiology coding and documentation at its St. Paul headquarters on Thursday, October 3. - August 29, 2019 - Panacea

AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory System - New Website and New Integrated Platform Admini-Care.com is the new website for AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory Platform from InBeam Technologies. Previously, Admini-Care was located in the parent InBeam website. With the launch of the integrated platform, AdminiCare now has its own site. Complete details on the integrated platform... - August 28, 2019 - inBeam Technologies

Cynthia Nustad Joins NextHealth Technologies’ Board of Directors NextHealth Technologies Inc., an advanced analytics platform that integrates data-driven insights into workflow to optimize healthcare affordability, announced today that Cynthia Nustad has joined its board. An inspirational leader who is known for accelerating growth strategies, Ms. Nustad brings extensive... - August 26, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

Digital Medical Tech Raises $1.5 Million Funding to generate widespread growth for medical equipment tracking startup. - August 24, 2019 - Digital Medical Tech

Western Maryland Regional Medical Center Expands Digisonics Solution for Radiology Reporting Western Maryland Regional Medical Center standardizes reporting across all ultrasound reporting with implementation of Digisonics Radiology Reporting Suite for improved turnaround times, workflow automation and measurable improvement to the quality of patient care. - August 21, 2019 - Digisonics

Virginia Nursing Student Awarded $1000 National Scholarship Platinum Educational Group, The Testing, Scheduling, and Skills Tracking Experts, continues their scholarships program for students pursuing a career in the EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health fields. The company created this annual scholarships program as a way to give back to the Healthcare community. - August 15, 2019 - Platinum Educational Group

Board Certified OB/Gyn Publishing First Book, “Wait, Don’t Take My Uterus” Dr. Geoffrey Cly, Board Certified OB/Gyn, Founder of HonestOBGYN is publishing a light-hearted book with an message on serious topics such as hysterectomy, endometriosis and miscarriage. Dr. Cly's mission is to help women get their life back, end chronic pain and heal with confidence. - August 08, 2019 - Honest OBGyn

ThrivePass Acquires The Merriam Agency's TPA Services The employee benefits company plans to acquire The Merriam Agency’s insurance services as well as their long-term clients. This is ThrivePass’s third acquisition of a third-party benefits administrator, so they expect a seamless transition. - August 01, 2019 - ThrivePass

Complimentary Webinar: Role of LIMS in Overcoming Biorepository Operational Data Management Challenges CloudLIMS complimentary webinar—Role of LIMS in overcoming biorepository operational data management challenges, presented by Dr. Steven Haynes, Sheffield Biorepository, on August 13, 2019, at 5 PM GMT (1 PM EDT). - July 27, 2019 - CloudLIMS

mumms Software Celebrates 30 Years in Hospice and Palliative Care Software by Kicking Off Their Largest Promotion to Date mumms Software reaches a milestone as it celebrates its 30th year developing software for the end-of-life care industry. This anniversary year is a momentous one for the New Orleans-based company, as they recently completed transitioning their customers to their highly touted Hummingbird platform. To... - July 25, 2019 - mumms Software

Digisonics Nets New OB Ultrasound Solution Expansions Advocate Aurora Health in Oak Lawn, Ill., University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah and Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore. update their Digisonics enterprise OB reporting systems for improved workflow efficiency. - July 18, 2019 - Digisonics

Dr. Cly, Board Certified OB/Gyn, Spreading Hope for Women for Miscarriage Prevention Month, "Miscarriage is Preventable" Dr. Cly, Board Certified OB/Gyn, hosting miscarriage prevention month with daily miscarriage information all month long. - July 16, 2019 - Honest OBGyn

The Echo Group Partners with Mend to Offer Virtual Appointments Mend’s telehealth platform will allow Echo’s customers to connect with their clients via flexible and secure video appointments. - July 14, 2019 - The Echo Group

WRS Health Launches ObGyn-Cloud, a New EHR for Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Ob/Gyns Can Now Use an EHR Specifically Designed with Their Workflows in Mind. WRS Health, a certified and award-winning web-based provider of fully integrated EHR and Practice Management software solutions for medical specialties, announced today it is expanding its footprint with the immediate availability of ObGyn-Cloud. Derived from WRS Health’s 20 years of experience,... - July 09, 2019 - WRS Health

Digisonics Receives ASE Certification for the ImageGuideEcho Registry Digisonics is the first software reporting vendor certified for ASE's ImageGuideEcho Registry. With the Digisonics utility, users will be able to automate upload of their patient data for registry submission. - July 05, 2019 - Digisonics

Moodcafe Organizes "Time Donation Camp" - a First for India Moodcafe, a mental health venture organized a unique event called Time Donation Camp for the first time. In the event, people could participate for free as a sharer or listener. Sharers could share their emotions or concerns with listeners. Listeners donated 45 minutes of their time to hear out a fellow human being. The event was a huge hit with more than double the number of expected registrations. - June 24, 2019 - Moodcafe

The New Meddco Android and iOS App Update to Make Healthcare Services Affordable Meddco is a unit of Professional TPA Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd. It acts as an intermediary between the health consumers, doctors, hospitals and ambulance providers. The objective is to make healthcare better by price transparency. At Meddco, Hospitals offer fixed price surgery packages to help patients make informed decisions between seeking treatments. - June 22, 2019 - Meddco

Honest OBGyn Launches New Internet Medical Platform Dr. Cly, a Board Certified physician for 20+ years, launches HonestOBGyn.com, a new internet medical platform that gives you the education to determine if you need a second opinion, in a way that has never been done before in America. - June 12, 2019 - Honest OBGyn

Panacea to Exhibit and Present Sessions on Driving Effective Pro-Fee Audits and IR Coding at CHIACon19 Panacea will present two sessions at the annual California Health Information Assocation, (CHIA) convention being held June 8 through 12, on how to use audits to identify revenue risks and hot topics in interventional radiology coding. - June 05, 2019 - Panacea

University of Waterloo’s Kimia Lab and Huron Digital Pathology to Participate in $126M Industry Consortium Led by Sunnybrook Research Institute The Canadian government, through its Strategic Innovation Fund, will invest up to $49 million to support the initiative, which, in addition to Kimia Lab and Huron Digital Pathology, consists of more than 70 partners from industry, academia, government organizations and not-for-profits. The consortium’s mandate is to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to deliver better health outcomes, faster diagnoses and safer treatments. - June 03, 2019 - Kimia Lab, University of Waterloo

SIMUL8 Corporation Launches SIMUL8 Online – the World’s Most Advanced Online Process Simulation Software Following a hugely successful beta earlier this year, SIMUL8 Corporation today announced the launch of SIMUL8 Online - the world’s most advanced online process simulation software. In another industry first for the company, SIMUL8 Online brings the ability to build, visualize and analyze simulations... - May 30, 2019 - SIMUL8 Corporation

Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Implements Digisonics PACS and Structured Reporting Solution for OB Ultrasound Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center implements the Digisonics solution to start providing onsite obstetrical care services to their American Indian and Alaska Native community. - May 30, 2019 - Digisonics

Nutrimedy Raises $2.15 Million in Seed Funding Round Nutrimedy, a Massachusetts-based company focused on clinical nutrition, recently announced that it closed its seed funding round with $2.15 million dollars from various investors. - May 23, 2019 - Nutrimedy Inc.

Vesalio Obtains Additional CE Approval for New Products, NeVa Clinical Data Published Vesalio announces it has obtained its second CE mark approval spanning multiple new NeVa™ neurothrombectomy product designs and technology. The new generation NeVa devices expand on the Drop Zone™ and Smart Marker™ technologies while also introducing first-to-market features such as... - May 22, 2019 - Vesalio

digitalcare100 Launches Communication Platform to Facilitate Doctor-Patient Relationship Growth New technology platform makes it easy for doctors to digitally communicate with patients and make healthcare an ongoing conversation. - May 16, 2019 - digitalcare100, Inc.