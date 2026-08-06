Recent Headlines
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
Lobbie Continues Building the Modern Clinic Platform with Enhanced Patient Billing
Today’s clinics can strengthen cash flow and streamline operations building more sustainable businesses by unifying patient acquisition, intake, clinical workflows, billing, memberships, and payments in one integrated platform. - August 06, 2026 - Lobbie
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
CloudLIMS’ Talk at EMS 2026: Improving Quality Control with an AI-native Environmental LIMS
CloudLIMS announces its participation in EMS 2026, where it will present a talk on improving quality control with an AI native environmental LIMS - July 18, 2026 - CloudLIMS
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives. - June 19, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation. - June 17, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Sobixel AI 3D Intraoral Scanner with Video Capture and AI Announced
Tap Medical has announced Sobixel AI, an innovative intraoral scanner that combines continuous 3D video capture with artificial intelligence. The device analyzes teeth for anomalies, assists dentists in treatment planning, and can automatically schedule patient appointments at a clinic. - June 12, 2026 - Tap Medical
Droidal's Claims Processing AI Agent Drives 75% Reduction in Claim Rejection Handling for Hospitals and Clinics
Droidal, a healthcare AI company focused on Revenue Cycle Management, reports up to 75% reduction in claim rejection handling with its Claims Processing AI Agent. By validating claims before submission for coding accuracy, payer compliance, and data completeness, it helps hospitals reduce denials and accelerate payment cycles while allowing billing teams to focus on higher value work. - May 26, 2026 - Droidal LLC
SoulSync Launches Human-Centered Workplace Wellbeing Platform
New platform bridges the gap between employee experience and leadership insight with real-time, privacy-first intelligence. - May 20, 2026 - SoulSync
Fyt-02 Launches on Kickstarter: The Smart Sensor That Turns Any Chair Into a Posture & Movement Tracker
The chair-based sensor uses advanced pressure and motion tracking to monitor posture, activity, and break patterns in real time, delivering gentle haptic reminders through an intelligent desktop app. - May 19, 2026 - VRGO Ltd
GenRocket Announces UDA-Redact
Machine Learning Powered PII Redaction for Unstructured Data — and the First Stage of a New Synthetic Data Pipeline for AI and Quality Engineering - May 14, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Mediprocity and SuiteRx Announce Secure Messaging Integration Into Pharmacy Management Software
Mediprocity is excited to announce a partnership with SuiteRx. Mediprocity’s secure messaging tool is now available through a seamless integration into SuiteRx pharmacy management software. The integration promises robust, instant, HIPAA-secure collaboration that streamlines workflows for... - May 14, 2026 - Mediprocity
Advanced Solution Announces Appointment of Daniel Kent as Chief Executive Officer
Advanced Solution Announces Appointment of Daniel Kent as Chief Executive Officer; Founder Luke D. Etter Transitions to Chairman of the Board as Company Strengthens Leadership Structure for Strategic Growth - May 05, 2026 - Advanced Solution
innoviHealth Introduces “Aimee” - Accurate, Purpose-Built AI Medical Coding and Information-Discovery Tool
“Aimee” to debut in Find-A-Code as trusted AI resource for rapidly providing solutions to simple and complex coding workflow requirements. - May 04, 2026 - innoviHealth
Intelligent Voice AI Named to CIO Review's Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI), developer of the Evolve AI Agents platform, has been recognized by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026. The recognition highlights IVAI's work deploying agentic AI voice agents across healthcare, insurance, legal and home services verticals. - April 28, 2026 - Intelligent Voice AI
LeaderboardMA Launches Coaching Marketplace—Empowering Personal and Life Coaches to Scale Their Impact
LeaderboardMA LLC proudly announces the launch of its innovative Coaching Marketplace, a transformational platform designed specifically for personal and life coaches. By combining cutting-edge tools, seamless payment systems, and integrated video sessions, this marketplace creates an unparalleled environment for coaches to expand their reach, optimize their workflows, and deliver life-changing results. - April 21, 2026 - LeaderboardMA LLC
Curvo Unveils New Brand Following Integration with BroadJump, Advancing Healthcare Supply Chain Tech
Unified company introduces evolved identity and expanded capabilities to help providers and suppliers make fair, fact-based decisions. - April 21, 2026 - Curvo
Teleradiology Interpretation Services 24/7 in the USA — ALM Teleradiology Serving Chicago, Illinois and All 50 States
ALM Teleradiology, a US-based teleradiology company with 25 years of experience, now delivers teleradiology interpretation services 24/7 in the USA to hospitals, imaging centers and urgent care clinics. Board-certified radiologists provide STAT reads under 30 minutes, full subspecialty coverage, and HIPAA-compliant reporting across all 50 states including Chicago, Illinois. - March 29, 2026 - ALM Teleradiology
Healthbook+ Appoints Nationally Recognized Lifestyle Medicine Leader Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer
HealthBook+ appointed physician executive Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer to lead clinical strategy, governance, and enterprise health initiatives. With nearly 30 years of experience and leadership in Lifestyle Medicine, she will help advance PaiGE, the company’s Agentic Medical Partner, ensuring clinically validated AI that reduces clinician workload, improves workflows, and enables better patient outcomes. - March 18, 2026 - HealthBook+
Voice Automated Launches Dedicated Microsoft Dragon Copilot Program to Accelerate Physician Adoption of Ambient Clinical Intelligence
Voice Automated, a long-standing Microsoft and Nuance partner since 1995, today launches a dedicated Physician Program for Microsoft Dragon Copilot. Timed with the new “Unify. Simplify. Scale” advancements unveiled at HIMSS 2026, the program delivers proven workflows, training, governance, and tight Dragon Medical One integration to help physicians and health systems move beyond pilots and achieve real time savings and reduced burnout. - March 17, 2026 - Voice Automated
HerDiabetes Launches iPhone App Linking Menstrual Cycle with Diabetes Management
HerDiabetes is a diabetes management app for women, linking menstrual cycle tracking with glucose management. The app helps women understand and anticipate how hormonal shifts across their cycle affect glucose control, a documented clinical connection that needs greater attention. There are... - March 06, 2026 - HerDiabetes Health Inc
Visu UDI Upgraded to Automate Regulatory Data Validation and Seamless EUDAMED Submissions
DDi launches Visu UDI for global UDI compliance—streamlining data validation, EUDAMED submissions, and master data management. With M2M connectivity and strict rules, it ensures accurate data across FDA, NMPA, and EU markets. - February 25, 2026 - DDi LLC
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
GenRocket Announces Enterprise-Grade In-Place Masking as the Foundation of Its Quality Evolution Platform
Traditional Test Data Management capabilities deliver industry-leading security, speed, and savings while establishing a clear, practical bridge to synthetic-first test data. - January 15, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
OctoNerv Completes Prototype-Stage Development of Electronic Breast Nipple Implant
OctoNerv LLC has completed a functional electronic prototype of the Electronic Breast Nipple Implant (EBNI), an early-stage medical device concept currently in research and development. - January 04, 2026 - OctoNerv, LLC
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Researchers Show Visual Training Dramatically Improves Cognitive Function After Concussion
Study shows new approach restores attention, memory and reading skills faster than standard therapies A new peer-reviewed study led by scientists at the Perception Dynamics Institute and the University of California San Diego demonstrates that a specific visual training program significantly... - December 15, 2025 - Perception Dynamics Institute
DDi Selected by a Large $2 Billion Medical Device Company to Streamline Regulatory Strategy, Intelligence and Assessments
DDi has been selected by a UK-based US $2B medical-device company to streamline its global regulatory strategy, intelligence operations, and regulatory assessments. The partnership strengthens compliance, accelerates market readiness, and leverages DDi’s advanced Visu regulatory-process platform. - November 24, 2025 - DDi LLC
Gallion Health Appoints Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Growth
Gallion Health has appointed Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to lead technology strategy and platform scalability. Baissac will drive innovation across engineering, data, and DevOps to advance Gallion’s mission of transforming the “bill-only” supply chain for health systems. The company’s cloud platform automates surgical billing and analytics, reducing task time by 75% and billing errors from 18% to 3%. - November 20, 2025 - Gallion Health, Inc.
Software Tree Launches ORMCP Beta: An MCP Server Providing Object-Relational Mapping for AI Applications; Enables Object-Oriented Access to Relational DBs for AI Apps
Software Tree launches ORMCP beta, an MCP server that makes relational data instantly accessible to AI applications through object-oriented abstractions. ORMCP eliminates the complexity of connecting LLMs to databases by enabling AI systems to work with business entities instead of raw tables and SQL. The solution is database-agnostic, lowers compute costs, accelerates development, and enhances security. Perfect for agentic AI, RAG applications, and workflow automation across any relational DBs. - November 18, 2025 - Software Tree, LLC
Quoris Launches, Ringing in the Next Chapter of ROI International
In response to the rhythm of healthcare transformation, Quoris sets a new standard for healthcare consulting with legacy expertise and modern insights. - November 17, 2025 - Quoris
IT Idol Technologies Accelerates AI Adoption for SMEs with Strategic, Scalable Solutions
IT Idol Technologies has launched a forward-looking initiative to accelerate AI adoption among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), addressing critical IT challenges such as legacy infrastructure, limited tech talent, cybersecurity risks, scalability issues, and high implementation costs. - November 13, 2025 - IT IDOL Technologies
Gallion Health Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection
HITRUST Certification validates Gallion Health is meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance. - November 04, 2025 - Gallion Health, Inc.
Dentaltap Launches Mobile App for Seamless Teamwork in Dental Clinics
The Dentaltap mobile app now brings team collaboration to dental clinic staff on mobile devices. - October 31, 2025 - Tap Medical
GenRocket Expands Design-Driven Synthetic Data Platform to Include Unstructured Data Generation
New capability delivers next-generation synthetic data across structured, semi-structured, and unstructured formats — advancing enterprise testing, compliance, and AI readiness. - October 30, 2025 - GenRocket, Inc.
CloudLIMS Adds a CAPA Management Module to Its LIMS to Elevate Labs’ Operational Quality and Compliance
CloudLIMS introduces a new CAPA Management Module to its LIMS, enabling labs to report, track, document, & resolve non-conformances, & uphold quality standards. - October 30, 2025 - CloudLIMS
NYX Health Launches AI-Powered Denial Management Platform to Transform Hospital Revenue Recovery
NYX Health has introduced NYX Health AI, an advanced platform that automates denial management to help hospitals recover revenue faster, reduce aging A/R, and prevent future claim denials. The technology resolves up to 80% of denials automatically, routes complex cases to staff, and continuously learns to improve performance; all while maintaining strict SOC 2 compliance. The platform is now available to hospitals and health systems nationwide. - October 10, 2025 - NYX Health
Accofrisk Has Trained Its AI to Help Manage the Physical and Mental Health of Children
The Akcofrisk team has taken an important step in developing their Artificial Intelligence for the health and well-being of children and parents. - October 10, 2025 - Accofrisk
GenRocket Launches Quality Evolution Platform, Powered by Design-Driven Synthetic Data
GenRocket has launched its Quality Evolution Platform (QEP), the first integrated solution uniting legacy Test Data Management (TDM), design-driven synthetic data, and AI orchestration. QEP modernizes enterprise testing with in-place masking, intelligent subsetting, and advanced synthetic data generation, enabling secure, scalable, compliant, and AI-ready test and training data. It positions GenRocket as the leader guiding enterprises toward an AI-orchestrated future for quality engineering. - October 09, 2025 - GenRocket, Inc.
SIMSTECH AI Tracking Technology Captures Major Market Attention; Targets Q4 EU Partnership
SIMSTECH, a leading developer of AI-driven reusable surgical instrument tracking solutions, showcased its ClariTrace™ and EverTrace™ systems, which are defining a new benchmark for surgical instrument traceability. At two simultaneous major exhibitions—the Gangwon Medical... - September 28, 2025 - SIMSTECH Inc.
Accofrisk AI Introduces New Women’s Health Section in Its Non-Invasive Smartwatch App
Accofrisk announces a major update to the Accofrisk smartwatch app: a new dedicated Women’s Health section designed to support menstrual health, overall wellbeing, and personalized self-care. - September 21, 2025 - Accofrisk
Debra Leiolani Garcia, a Biobanking Operations Expert, Joins CloudLIMS’ Scientific Advisory Board
Debra Leiolani Garcia joins CloudLIMS’ Scientific Advisory Board SAB , offering her expertise in biorepository operations to advance the company s biobanking software innovation and development. - September 20, 2025 - CloudLIMS
Glendor Inc. Recognized as Quarterfinalist for the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards
Glendor Inc. has been named a quarterfinalist in the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards in the Mental & Behavioral Health – Rising Star category. Selected from over 1,800 submissions, Glendor was recognized for its automatic, at-scale, at-source de-identification software that enables secure sharing of multimodal medical data for research, drug development, AI training, and real-world evidence while safeguarding patient privacy. - September 19, 2025 - Glendor, Inc.
innoviHealth® Expands Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Product Line with Launch of innoviScribe
New, AI-driven Scribe Service Offers Providers Cutting Edge Features for Improving Point-of-Care Charting, Accuracy, and Efficiency - September 12, 2025 - innoviHealth
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
AI Pharmacist Now Available to Healthcare Professionals World Wide
DrGuide.net has officially launched AI Pharmacist, a cutting-edge health platform now available in the United States and the United Kingdom, giving patients, clinicians, and pharmacies instant access to trusted medicine information. Available on iOS and Android play mobile apps; The AI Pharmacist... - September 08, 2025 - DrGuide Ltd.
MCOK Releases RHTP Co-Pilot AI Tool to Develop & Submit Proposals for $500M Funding of Oklahoma Rural Health
MCOK launched the Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a custom GPT-5 powered tool enabling clinicians, policymakers, and communities to develop and submit proposals for $500M in federal RHTP funding. The platform supports ideas in workforce, telehealth, prevention, behavioral health, and value-based care. Submissions to OSDH are due Sept 5, 2025. - September 02, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Maitri Services Launches MARÈ Insights - Revolutionizing Healthcare Sales with AI-Powered ROI in Under 60 Minutes
Maitri Services officially launches MARÈ Insights, a new platform designed to help healthcare vendors turn complex data into ROI-driven sales stories in under 60 minutes. Built by co-founders Jeff Rick, Julie Ditta, and Robert Woollam, the AI-powered platform accelerates sales cycles, streamlines tech stacks, and delivers instant, tailored value insights. With its debut, MARÈ Insights promises to eliminate delays in the healthcare sales process because “Data doesn’t wait. Neither should you.” - September 02, 2025 - MARÉ Insights
DDi added more AI Agents to enhance Regulatory Strategy, Planning, and Project Actions
DDi introduces AI Agents for Strategy, Planning, and Actions, including Regulatory Insights, Regulatory Impact, and Planning Agents. These tools provide compliance visibility, assess regulatory impacts, and optimize planning, enabling organizations to act with confidence and agility. - August 22, 2025 - DDi LLC