Recent Headlines
Ness Completes Acquisition of Log-On Software to Drive Global Mainframe Modernization
Ness Acquires Log-On Software to Scale Global Mainframe Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Integration. The acquisition establishes Ness as a primary global provider of enterprise infrastructure software for IBM Z and Linux environments, uniting digital engineering scale with forty years of mainframe software innovation. - July 02, 2026 - Log-On Software Inc.
Systweak Software Launches Paper: Scanner & PDF Creator for Android
Systweak Software has released Paper: Scanner & PDF Creator, an Android application that turns physical documents into shareable PDFs using a phone camera, without an internet connection, a cloud account, or any extra hardware. Key Features Scan and Create PDFs with three capture modes: 1. - May 17, 2026 - Systweak Software
Systweak PDF Editor for Android Adds PDF Compression
Systweak Software has rolled out a new PDF compression feature for the free Systweak PDF Editor app on Android. Users can now reduce the size of large PDF files directly from their phones without losing formatting, clarity, or quality, and share them over email or messaging apps. Large PDF files... - April 12, 2026 - Systweak Software
Systweak Introduces eSign, a Digital Signature Solution for Businesses
Systweak Software today proudly announced the official launch of Systweak eSign, a cloud-based electronic signature platform that allows professionals, legal teams, HR departments, and small businesses to send, sign, and track PDF documents digitally without printing, scanning, or sharing sensitive... - March 27, 2026 - Systweak Software
WareGo Solidifies Its Position as a Leading 3PL Warehouse Management Solution to Optimize Complex Logistics Operations
WareGo, a global leader in cloud-native supply chain technology, continues to set the benchmark for operational excellence through its comprehensive 3PL Warehouse Management System (WMS). Designed to address the high-velocity demands of third-party logistics, the platform serves as the digital... - March 25, 2026 - WareGo
WareGo Launches Warehouse Optimization Software Feature for Supply Chain Management
WareGo has recently announced the launch of their new warehouse optimization software feature. - March 24, 2026 - WareGo
RationalPlan 6.2 – Improved Risk Management Functionality
Stand By Soft launches RationalPlan 6.2 a version that comes with improvements for the risk management module and support for macOS Tahoe. Users can now work with extra customizable columns. RationalPlan is a project management software suite that is available either as stand alone products or as... - March 20, 2026 - Stand By Soft Ltd
Systweak Software Participates in the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit Held in Jaipur, India
Systweak Software is a renowned organisation that develops software for all major OS like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It has a client base all across the globe, providing solutions and apps to make daily tasks easier on various devices. Systweak Software has participated in the Rajasthan... - January 07, 2026 - Systweak Software
Systweak Announces Christmas & New Year Sale with Exclusive Discounts
Systweak Software is a software development company that develops software for major OS platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It has announced a flat 50% off discount sale this festive season during Christmas & New Year, on most of its products from different categories like PC... - December 26, 2025 - Systweak Software
Systweak Software Launches Black Friday Sale with Best Deals 2025
Systweak Software, a software development company, has announced a price cut of 50% on most of its software products owing to the Black Friday event from 15th to 30th November 2025. This 15-day super sale event will help users purchase popular software at discounted prices. The software categories... - November 19, 2025 - Systweak Software
The Electronic Guardian Rebrands: Introducing "The Coop," the Secure Digital Vault for Organizing Your Entire Financial and Digital Life
The Electronic Guardian, a leader in digital security and information management, today announced the strategic evolution and rebranding of its flagship platform. The former digital vault is now the "Information Vault," strategically nicknamed "The Coop"—a comprehensive,... - October 31, 2025 - GormanSqured DBA The Electronic Guardian
Disk Clean Pro App New Updates for Mac Users
A new Startup Manager, a more Efficient Engine, and a clean, intuitive interface are among the new updates. - October 12, 2025 - Systweak Software
Systweak Software Releases “Systweak PDF Editor” App for iPhone Users
A complete PDF editing and management app on iPhone. - September 27, 2025 - Systweak Software
Declaring a Change of Name of Systweak PDF Editor & Scanner
Systweak Software is well known for creating applications for all major platforms like Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. One of the most popular and widely used apps for Android devices, developed by the organization, is PDF Editor: Scanner & Reader. The company has decided to rename this app to... - September 04, 2025 - Systweak Software
Handy Backup 8: Powerful Backup Solution for Email and S3 Clouds Updated
Novosoft LLC has released Handy Backup 8.6.5, enhancing its email backup software with improved speed and stability for email and S3 cloud backups. The updated IMAP plugin handles large volumes more reliably, while the S3 plugin now works smoothly with Amazon, Backblaze, Alibaba and other services. Handy Backup supports Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo and more, offering flexible recovery and migration options. - September 02, 2025 - HandyBackup
AuthZed Launches AuthZed Cloud, Self-Service Authorization for Modern Applications and AI Systems
Run Authorization Like the Rest of Your Cloud Infrastructure - August 20, 2025 - AuthZed
Systweak Announces Independence Day 2025 Software Sale
Systweak Software is a software development company that develops programs that contain specific features not offered by the common operating system. This organization develops apps for all major platforms like Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Systweak has decided to celebrate Independence Day 2025... - July 05, 2025 - Systweak Software
AuthZed Launches Authorization Infrastructure for AI, Providing Official Support for RAG and Agentic AI
Deploy AI that respects permissions, prevents data leaks, and maintains audit trails. - June 14, 2025 - AuthZed
Systweak's Good Friday & Happy Easter Super Sale
Systweak Software is an IT organization that provides solutions to various IT concerns via apps. They have launched a Super Sale with up to 50% discount from April 16 to April 21, 2025, to mark the occasion of Good Friday and the Happy Easter. Here is a list of apps that are discounted this festive... - April 18, 2025 - Systweak Software
Systweak Launches New Free App PDF Editor: Scanner & Reader for Android users
An all-in-one PDF Editor app for Android mobile users by Systweak Software. - April 02, 2025 - Systweak Software
GlacierGrid Recognized on TIME’s America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 List
GlacierGrid, a growing leader in multi-site energy management, has been named one of TIME’s America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025. This prestigious award, presented by TIME and Statista Inc., highlights the most impactful and innovative companies driving environmental sustainability... - March 26, 2025 - GlacierGrid
"Locker For Insta Social App" Has Been Renamed to "INS Locker For Social App"
The app designed by Systweak to lock Instagram chats has a new name. - March 13, 2025 - Systweak Software
AuthZed, the Authorization Platform, Leads the Industry Forward by Launching Expiring Relationships for Time-Bound Permissions
Just in Time for Valentine’s Day, Don’t Let A Relationship Linger Past Its Expiration Date. - February 14, 2025 - AuthZed
Systweak Systweak Software Announces Christmas & New Year Sale 2024
Users can take advantage of special deals for Windows applications. - December 19, 2024 - Systweak Software
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Elects Board of Directors for 2025, Reinforces Commitment to SAS and SCSI Leadership
STA Leadership Team Set to Drive Continued Innovation and Growth in the Data Storage Industry - December 03, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
Systweak Software Announces Exclusive Black Friday Deals 2024
Exclusive Black Friday Offers on Top Security and Optimization Solutions. - November 21, 2024 - Systweak Software
Systweak Software Renames Popular App to Enhance Relevance and Reach
Systweak Software, an established name in software solutions for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, recently changed the name of its popular app Chat Recovery for WA to Deleted Chat Recovery. The app’s name is changed to make it more relevant, recognizable, and unique so that it can reach more... - October 11, 2024 - Systweak Software
Titan Cloud Storage Launches Industry’s First Zero Trust by Default Cloud Storage
Titan Cloud Storage announces the first-ever Zero Trust by default cloud storage solution. This marks a major leap forward in the cloud storage industry, offering businesses unmatched data security, far beyond what is currently available in the industry, by taking identity verification and encryption down to the per file-level. - October 10, 2024 - Titan Cloud Storage
Systweak Independence Day Offer: Discount on Popular Products
Systweak Software is a renowned IT organization based out of India, known for their popular software and apps for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. To celebrate India’s 78 years of Independence Systweak Software has announced a discount of up to 30% on its products listed on the Amazon... - August 16, 2024 - Systweak Software
Screen Recorder for Android Launched by Systweak Software
The application supports region-based recording for precise videos. - August 11, 2024 - Systweak Software
Systweak Software Launches “DelightDisk” for Mac
The application allows Mac users to organize their disk space easily. - July 26, 2024 - Systweak Software
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum and INCITS/SCSI Unveil 24G+ SAS
STA and INCITS/SCSI announce today technical enhancements to the existing 24G SAS data storage specification, which will increase reliability, stability and continued backward-compatibility. - July 23, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
20th SAS Plugfest Demonstrates Successful Collaboration and Innovation Among Industry Leaders
The SNIA STA forum (STA) today announced completion of the twentieth Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) Plugfest, showcasing the collaborative and innovative spirit of industry-leading companies around 24G SAS. The plugfest brought together eight SAS equipment manufacturers in Austin, Texas, and was... - June 18, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
StarWind Announces Participation in the Digital Enterprise Show 2024 (DES)
Join StarWind at the Digital Enterprise Show 2024 (DES), a major event on digital transformation. - June 07, 2024 - StarWind
Accure Announces Mr. Suresh Sharma on Its Board of Directors
Accure appoints Suresh Sharma as chairperson, leveraging his vast experience to drive innovation and growth in AI technology. - May 02, 2024 - Accure, Inc.
Systweak PDF Editor Rolls Out New Features for Enhanced Efficiency
The PDF editing tool now comes with new powerful features for PDF editing. - April 20, 2024 - Systweak Software
StarWind Enables Cloud Storage for IBM i System Line
StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for Enterprise ROBO, SMB, & Edge, introduces an affordable backup cloud storage for IBM i systems. Seamless integration with an existing tape backup infrastructure is achieved by emulating a tape library (VTL), the one IBM i... - April 05, 2024 - StarWind
Systweak PDF Editor Unveils New Features For Enhanced Productivity
The multipurpose PDF editing & management software for Windows is better than before. - February 23, 2024 - Systweak Software
Systweak Software Announces Christmas Sale 2023
Systweak’s Christmas Deals Are Now Live for Windows Users - December 23, 2023 - Systweak Software
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Announces 2024 Leadership, Plans for 2024 SAS Plugfest
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA), a SNIA technology forum and the respected authority on Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology, today announced its Fiscal Year 2024 Board of Directors. The newly elected Board of Directors comprises accomplished storage industry professionals with a shared... - December 05, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
Systweak Software Announces Black Friday Sale 2023
Systweak’s Top Windows Utilities are available at discounted prices. - November 22, 2023 - Systweak Software
RationalPlan 6.1 – New Timescales in Gantt Chart, Easier Documents Management, Improved Microsoft Project Integration
Stand By Soft launches RationalPlan 6.1 a version that comes with new features and improvements especially for the web based interface. Users can easier handle documents, new timescales were added for Gantt Chart view and the compatibility with Microsoft Project files was also... - October 16, 2023 - Stand By Soft Ltd
StoneFly Introduces AI SandboxHub™ - AI-Based Sandbox Appliance
AI SandboxHub™, an artificial intelligence (AI) integrated sandbox appliance designed to facilitate efficient AI analysis and generate actionable insights by orchestrating production systems in an isolated environment. - October 08, 2023 - StoneFly
Complete Ransomware Protection Suite for Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik, and Veritas
StoneFly, launchs its comprehensive Ransomware Protection Suite for Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik, and Veritas backup applications. - September 22, 2023 - StoneFly
Systweak Software Releases New Android App – Whats Chat App Recovery
The app assists users in viewing deleted WhatsApp messages and media files. - September 19, 2023 - Systweak Software
Unveiling the Power of Posta: Business Email with AI Integration
WorldPosta Posta: AI-powered email service for businesses that offers seamless communication and security. Posta is a business email service that integrates AI technology to help businesses communicate more effectively. It offers features such as WP-Flag, an AI writing assistant that helps users compose clear, concise, and impactful emails. Posta also offers a suite of other tools to enhance business communication, such as scheduling emails and setting up reminders. - September 08, 2023 - WorldPosta
Systweak Software Reduces Price of Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro for a Limited Time
Systweak Software, a leading IT company specializing in software and apps for various platforms, has announced a price reduction for its product, Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro. Formerly priced at $39.99, the tool is now available for $9.99 for a limited time. Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro is a tool... - September 05, 2023 - Systweak Software
Systweak Software Launches Smart Phone Cleaner for Android Users
The Android Application helps users to clean, optimize and protect their smartphones. - August 20, 2023 - Systweak Software
Project Hosts is Leading with 34 FedRAMP Authorizations to Operate (ATOs)
Project Hosts, a leading provider of turnkey compliance services for government and healthcare organizations, announced today that its GSS One - Azure, a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorized cloud platform, achieved three additional authorities to operate (ATOs),... - July 14, 2023 - Project Hosts
StarWind Virtual SAN is Named Leader in the Latest Summer 2023 G2’s Grid® Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions
StarWind Virtual SAN is named Leader in the latest Summer 2023 G2’s Grid® Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions, and together with StarWind HCI Appliance they have racked up multiple achievements and badges. - July 06, 2023 - StarWind