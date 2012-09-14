PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Cost-effective cloud storage in Azure, AWS and other S3 clouds with support for NAS & SAN volumes and hyperconverged (HCI) workloads for legacy infrastructures & enterprise servers. - December 18, 2019 - StoneFly
Keep all your software updated in a single click. - December 07, 2019 - Systweak Software
Clocr is a blockchain-powered, digital estate planning platform that offers super-secure, hacker deterrent cloud locker and estate disbursement features, all under one roof. People can store and share their digital assets and provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries. Clocr’s differentiator is a proprietary, multi-layered security protocol that shreds the encrypted files and stores the pieces on multiple cloud locations. - November 27, 2019 - Clocr, Inc.
Offers Major Discounts on Top Windows & Mac Software - November 24, 2019 - Systweak Software
StoneFly adds WORM provisioning, Ransomware protection and deduplication to their patented storage OS: StoneFusion™ and SCVM™; along with better GUI that offers real-time graphical performance reporting. - November 11, 2019 - StoneFly
MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.
App Locker for Whatsapp by Systweak Software Reaches 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - October 25, 2019 - Systweak Software
Get Your Android Phone Clean and Optimized at a Faster Speed Now - October 23, 2019 - Systweak Software
Mirror Review Honours Mr. Shrishail Rana in Their Latest Issue. - October 21, 2019 - Systweak Software
Ranked at #1 and #5 in Paid Photography Apps for Mac. - September 23, 2019 - Systweak Software
Get rid of similar and duplicate photos and organize your Photo library. - September 14, 2019 - Systweak Software
Set up redundant, scalable, and robust enterprise storage infrastructure for high density NAS, iSCSI SAN, and hyperconverged workloads. - September 04, 2019 - StoneFly
Recovers photo, video, audio and other files from SD cards & other storage devices in 3 Steps Only. - August 23, 2019 - SD Card Recover
AscendoSoft extends its automation solutions to let end users manage critical processes from anywhere, anytime. - August 23, 2019 - AscendoSoft Inc.
StarWind presents the industry’s first all-software NVMe-oF initiator for Windows to promote NVMe. - August 03, 2019 - StarWind
The podcast aims to focus on identifying enterprise on-premises and cloud-based data storage and backup challenges and helping organizations to effectively deal with them. - July 31, 2019 - StoneFly
StarWind, Intel, Mellanox, and Supermicro present the industry’s fastest hyperconverged cluster built to demonstrate outstanding hardware utilization efficiency.
StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged IT environments for SMB and ROBO, conjoined its effort with the leading hardware vendors... - July 13, 2019 - StarWind
Several best-selling apps for Windows and Mac offered as free giveaway. - July 02, 2019 - Systweak Software
Duplicate Files Fixer gets revamped with new UI and features to make duplicate files removal hassle free. - June 22, 2019 - Systweak Software
Optimize Your Android for Power-Packed Performance with the All-New Systweak Android Cleaner - June 19, 2019 - Systweak Software
Systweak Android Cleaner Has One More Feather in the Crown, Recently Exceeds 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - June 16, 2019 - Systweak Software
Duplicate Files Fixer and Remover comes with advanced features to make organizing files easier than ever. - June 02, 2019 - Systweak Software
The Robust Duplicate Selfie Remover is an ultimate solution to optimize Photo libraries. - May 23, 2019 - Systweak Software
Software-defined storage solution to provide MSPs and organizations configure and provide multi-tenant On-Premises and Cloud NAS and iSCSI storage repositories with enterprise data services. - May 09, 2019 - StoneFly
Systweak Software’s Malware protection app for Android reaches a major milestone. - April 13, 2019 - Systweak Software
A new solution that offers retailers POS, payment processing, ERP, and so much more from top-class providers to enhance their businesses. - March 26, 2019 - Crimson Transaction Technologies
Group Chat Lock for WhatsApp enables Android users to lock group and individual chats for better privacy. - March 16, 2019 - Systweak Software
Varnish Software has been nominated for 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the B2B Streaming Technology category. - March 15, 2019 - Varnish Software
A Tool to Scan, Identify, & Delete Duplicate Contacts on Android. - March 06, 2019 - Systweak Software
Duplicate Contacts Fixer has achieved this feat within 4 months of its launch. - March 06, 2019 - Systweak Software
MessageSolution launches its new MSecurity System to provide Ransomware protection and email content security. Leveraging its compliance email and file archiving advanced eDiscovery technologies, MSecurity System delivers effective, proactive protection of corporate intellectual properties and privacy information for General Data Protection Rules (GDPR) and California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) Compliance. - March 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.
CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 list recognizes the top technology providers and consultants in North America whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel. - February 21, 2019 - Stargel Office Solutions
An effortless tool to edit, modify, & remove metadata from digital photos for Windows. - February 18, 2019 - Systweak Software
This simple tool identifies and removes duplicate contacts on iPhone. - February 07, 2019 - Systweak Software
Systweak Software’s Locker app for WhatsApp messenger reaches half a million mark on Play Store. - January 31, 2019 - Systweak Software
Adam "The Automator" describes ScriptRunner® as the “master of organizing, categorizing and delegating scripts” in an independent test report. The all-in-one solution for PowerShell from AppSphere has impressed the renowned Microsoft PowerShell MVP and one of the best-known thought leaders in the PowerShell community. - January 30, 2019 - ScriptRunner by AppSphere AG
Systweak’s flagship Duplicate Files Fixer & Remover app is now 2 million strong on Google Play Store. - January 25, 2019 - Systweak Software
StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged IT infrastructure for SMB and ROBO, and Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, announce the launch of a joint solution for a secure hybrid storage and quick recovery of company’s backups and archives.
StarWind Storage Gateway for Wasabi helps organizations... - January 22, 2019 - StarWind
Systweak Software totally revamps their blog’s design and look, with more detailed menus and visuals. - January 19, 2019 - Systweak Software
StarWind was named a Niche Player by Gartner in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. StarWind believes this recognition to be a result of putting a lot of effort into developing flexible and high-performance hyperconverged solutions... - January 11, 2019 - StarWind
Systweak Software receives yet another feather to their cap, with their top apps certified by AppEsteem. - January 11, 2019 - Systweak Software
DSR Corporation (DSR) today announces its partnership with Nordic Semiconductor, to bring the power of Zigbee to more developers around the world. DSR’s ZBOSS 3.0 Zigbee 3.0 software stack is now a part of the Nordic Semiconductor offering for the multiprotocol nRF52840 SoC. The licensed by Nordic... - January 02, 2019 - DSR Corporation
In order to fortify its notion of elevating businesses of all sizes with robust, cost-effective, less time consuming and seamless billing and accounting solutions, Hyper Drive Solutions Inc. launches its new subscription-based pricing plans. - December 17, 2018 - Hyper Drive Solutions Inc.
The 20-year old IT solutions company is happy to announce its newfound ties with Google. - December 16, 2018 - Systweak Software
Greenline POS, a Canadian cannabis dispensary POS and inventory management solution is proud to announce one-click compliance reports for cannabis retail.
Acquiring and maintaining provincial cannabis retail licenses is the foundation for all cannabis businesses. Accurate, punctual monthly provincial... - December 01, 2018 - Greenline POS
This security tool sits above other Android applications to protect them from unauthorized access. - November 29, 2018 - Systweak Software
The address book organizer tool by Systweak reached 100,000 Android users in just 2 months of it’s launch. - November 28, 2018 - Systweak Software
Jack Stargel is presented philanthropy award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Owner and President of Stargel Office Solutions, Jack Stargel is honored with the Houston Business Journal Corporate Philanthropy Award - Small Corporation at the annual Association of Fundraising Professionals... - November 28, 2018 - Stargel Office Solutions
Offers major discount on top products for Black Friday 2018. - November 22, 2018 - Systweak Software
RationalPlan 5.0 is a major release that comes with new features for the web-based interface and a more powerful project scheduling engine. The product is now able to handle those types of project plans in which certain tasks need to be delayed as much as possible. On the other hand the web interface... - November 11, 2018 - Stand By Soft Ltd