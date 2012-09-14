PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Azure & AWS Cloud Gateway with Anti-Ransomware by StoneFly Cost-effective cloud storage in Azure, AWS and other S3 clouds with support for NAS & SAN volumes and hyperconverged (HCI) workloads for legacy infrastructures & enterprise servers. - December 18, 2019 - StoneFly

Systweak Launches Systweak Software Updater for Windows PC Keep all your software updated in a single click. - December 07, 2019 - Systweak Software

Clocr Announces Launch of Safe and Secure Cloud Locker for Digital Estate Clocr is a blockchain-powered, digital estate planning platform that offers super-secure, hacker deterrent cloud locker and estate disbursement features, all under one roof. People can store and share their digital assets and provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries. Clocr’s differentiator is a proprietary, multi-layered security protocol that shreds the encrypted files and stores the pieces on multiple cloud locations. - November 27, 2019 - Clocr, Inc.

Systweak Software Announces 2019 Black Friday Sale Offers Major Discounts on Top Windows & Mac Software - November 24, 2019 - Systweak Software

StoneFly Storage OS Software Latest Version Adds WORM, Dedup & Ransomware Protection StoneFly adds WORM provisioning, Ransomware protection and deduplication to their patented storage OS: StoneFusion™ and SCVM™; along with better GUI that offers real-time graphical performance reporting. - November 11, 2019 - StoneFly

MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Locker for Whats Chat App for Android Hits 1 Million Downloads App Locker for Whatsapp by Systweak Software Reaches 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - October 25, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak Brings New Updates to "Cleaner for Android" Get Your Android Phone Clean and Optimized at a Faster Speed Now - October 23, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak's CEO Listed Amongst 30 Most Inspiring Business Leaders Mirror Review Honours Mr. Shrishail Rana in Their Latest Issue. - October 21, 2019 - Systweak Software

Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro and Photos Exif Editor Amongst Top 5 on Mac App Store Ranked at #1 and #5 in Paid Photography Apps for Mac. - September 23, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak Launches Similar Photos Fixer for iOS Get rid of similar and duplicate photos and organize your Photo library. - September 14, 2019 - Systweak Software

StoneFly Adds Disaggregated Infrastructure to Enterprise Data Storage & Backup Solutions Set up redundant, scalable, and robust enterprise storage infrastructure for high density NAS, iSCSI SAN, and hyperconverged workloads. - September 04, 2019 - StoneFly

AppleXsoft Releases New Update for SD Card Recovery for Mac Recovers photo, video, audio and other files from SD cards & other storage devices in 3 Steps Only. - August 23, 2019 - SD Card Recover

AscendoSoft Announces Auto-RC AscendoSoft extends its automation solutions to let end users manage critical processes from anywhere, anytime. - August 23, 2019 - AscendoSoft Inc.

StarWind NVMe-oF Initiator – Industry’s first NVMe-oF Initiator for Windows StarWind presents the industry’s first all-software NVMe-oF initiator for Windows to promote NVMe. - August 03, 2019 - StarWind

StoneFly Launches “StoneCast” Podcast to Help with Enterprise On-Premises & Cloud-Based Data Storage & Backup and Recovery Challenges The podcast aims to focus on identifying enterprise on-premises and cloud-based data storage and backup challenges and helping organizations to effectively deal with them. - July 31, 2019 - StoneFly

Using PCIe SSDs to the Limit; StarWind Teamed Up with Mellanox, Intel, and Supermicro to Build the Fastest Hyperconverged Cluster Ever StarWind, Intel, Mellanox, and Supermicro present the industry’s fastest hyperconverged cluster built to demonstrate outstanding hardware utilization efficiency. StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged IT environments for SMB and ROBO, conjoined its effort with the leading hardware vendors... - July 13, 2019 - StarWind

Systweak Software Announces "Free Apps Giveaway" to Celebrate Independence Day Several best-selling apps for Windows and Mac offered as free giveaway. - July 02, 2019 - Systweak Software

New Features Added to Systweak’s Duplicate Files Fixer Duplicate Files Fixer gets revamped with new UI and features to make duplicate files removal hassle free. - June 22, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak Android Cleaner Gets Upgraded for Android 9 & Above Optimize Your Android for Power-Packed Performance with the All-New Systweak Android Cleaner - June 19, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak Android Cleaner Has 1 Million Downloads on Play Store Systweak Android Cleaner Has One More Feather in the Crown, Recently Exceeds 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - June 16, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak Updates Duplicate Files Fixer & Remover & Adds New Features Duplicate Files Fixer and Remover comes with advanced features to make organizing files easier than ever. - June 02, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak Software Launches Similar Selfie Fixer for iOS Users The Robust Duplicate Selfie Remover is an ultimate solution to optimize Photo libraries. - May 23, 2019 - Systweak Software

StoneFly Introduces Enterprise Storage Provisioning for MSPs & Organizations Software-defined storage solution to provide MSPs and organizations configure and provide multi-tenant On-Premises and Cloud NAS and iSCSI storage repositories with enterprise data services. - May 09, 2019 - StoneFly

Systweak Anti-Malware Reaches 100,000 Users on Google Play Store Systweak Software’s Malware protection app for Android reaches a major milestone. - April 13, 2019 - Systweak Software

Macro and Crimson Partners with Open Systems for An All-In-One Retail Solution: Macro CLASS A new solution that offers retailers POS, payment processing, ERP, and so much more from top-class providers to enhance their businesses. - March 26, 2019 - Crimson Transaction Technologies

Systweak Software’s Group Chat Lock for WhatsApp Now on Play Store Group Chat Lock for WhatsApp enables Android users to lock group and individual chats for better privacy. - March 16, 2019 - Systweak Software

Varnish Software Nominated for 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award Varnish Software has been nominated for 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the B2B Streaming Technology category. - March 15, 2019 - Varnish Software

Systweak Releases Multiple Contacts Cleaner Pro for Android Users A Tool to Scan, Identify, & Delete Duplicate Contacts on Android. - March 06, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak’s Duplicate Contacts Fixer Rejoices 100,000 Active Users in Play Store Duplicate Contacts Fixer has achieved this feat within 4 months of its launch. - March 06, 2019 - Systweak Software

MessageSolution Showcases MSecurity System Integrated with Compliance Archiving eDiscovery Platform for Email Security & Ransomware Protection at 2019 RSA Conference MessageSolution launches its new MSecurity System to provide Ransomware protection and email content security. Leveraging its compliance email and file archiving advanced eDiscovery technologies, MSecurity System delivers effective, proactive protection of corporate intellectual properties and privacy information for General Data Protection Rules (GDPR) and California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) Compliance. - March 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Stargel Office Solutions Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 list recognizes the top technology providers and consultants in North America whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel. - February 21, 2019 - Stargel Office Solutions

Systweak Photos Exif Editor Available Now for Windows An effortless tool to edit, modify, & remove metadata from digital photos for Windows. - February 18, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak Duplicate Contacts Fixer Now on iOS This simple tool identifies and removes duplicate contacts on iPhone. - February 07, 2019 - Systweak Software

Locker for Whats Chat App Reaches 500,000 Downloads on Google Play Systweak Software’s Locker app for WhatsApp messenger reaches half a million mark on Play Store. - January 31, 2019 - Systweak Software

ScriptRunner® Convinces Microsoft MVP Adam "The Automator" Bertram Adam "The Automator" describes ScriptRunner® as the “master of organizing, categorizing and delegating scripts” in an independent test report. The all-in-one solution for PowerShell from AppSphere has impressed the renowned Microsoft PowerShell MVP and one of the best-known thought leaders in the PowerShell community. - January 30, 2019 - ScriptRunner by AppSphere AG

Duplicate Files Fixer for Android Crosses 2 Million Installs on Play Store Systweak’s flagship Duplicate Files Fixer & Remover app is now 2 million strong on Google Play Store. - January 25, 2019 - Systweak Software

StarWind and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage Launch Joint Solution to Ensure Secure Hybrid Storage for Backups and Data Recovery in Virtually Single Click StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged IT infrastructure for SMB and ROBO, and Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, announce the launch of a joint solution for a secure hybrid storage and quick recovery of company’s backups and archives. StarWind Storage Gateway for Wasabi helps organizations... - January 22, 2019 - StarWind

Systweak Blog Portal Comes with a Refreshed Look Systweak Software totally revamps their blog’s design and look, with more detailed menus and visuals. - January 19, 2019 - Systweak Software

StarWind is Included in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Its Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions StarWind was named a Niche Player by Gartner in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. StarWind believes this recognition to be a result of putting a lot of effort into developing flexible and high-performance hyperconverged solutions... - January 11, 2019 - StarWind

Systweak Apps Now Even More Trustworthy with AppEsteem Certification Systweak Software receives yet another feather to their cap, with their top apps certified by AppEsteem. - January 11, 2019 - Systweak Software

DSR Corporation's ZBOSS Stack Positions Nordic Semiconductor Multi-Procol SOC for Product Success DSR Corporation (DSR) today announces its partnership with Nordic Semiconductor, to bring the power of Zigbee to more developers around the world. DSR’s ZBOSS 3.0 Zigbee 3.0 software stack is now a part of the Nordic Semiconductor offering for the multiprotocol nRF52840 SoC. The licensed by Nordic... - January 02, 2019 - DSR Corporation

Hyper Drive Solutions Launches New Subscription-Based Pricing Plans Built for All Business Sizes In order to fortify its notion of elevating businesses of all sizes with robust, cost-effective, less time consuming and seamless billing and accounting solutions, Hyper Drive Solutions Inc. launches its new subscription-based pricing plans. - December 17, 2018 - Hyper Drive Solutions Inc.

Systweak Software is Now a Google Partner The 20-year old IT solutions company is happy to announce its newfound ties with Google. - December 16, 2018 - Systweak Software

Greenline POS Announces Release of One-Click Compliance Reports for Cannabis Retailers Greenline POS, a Canadian cannabis dispensary POS and inventory management solution is proud to announce one-click compliance reports for cannabis retail. Acquiring and maintaining provincial cannabis retail licenses is the foundation for all cannabis businesses. Accurate, punctual monthly provincial... - December 01, 2018 - Greenline POS

Systweak Software Launches a Personal Security Application - App Locker This security tool sits above other Android applications to protect them from unauthorized access. - November 29, 2018 - Systweak Software

Duplicate Contacts Fixer and Remover Enjoys 100,000 Downloads on Google Play Store The address book organizer tool by Systweak reached 100,000 Android users in just 2 months of it’s launch. - November 28, 2018 - Systweak Software

Stargel Office Solutions Receives Houston Business Journal Corporate Philanthropy Award Jack Stargel is presented philanthropy award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Owner and President of Stargel Office Solutions, Jack Stargel is honored with the Houston Business Journal Corporate Philanthropy Award - Small Corporation at the annual Association of Fundraising Professionals... - November 28, 2018 - Stargel Office Solutions

Systweak Celebrates the Spirit of Holiday Season with Black Friday Offers major discount on top products for Black Friday 2018. - November 22, 2018 - Systweak Software