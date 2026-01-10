Recent Headlines
Within Textile Manufacturing
Award-Winning Kitchen Textile Company Kay Dee Designs Celebrates 75 Years in Business While Launching New 2026 Everyday & Holiday Collections
Kay Dee Designs, an award-winning wholesale supplier of kitchen textiles, is celebrating its 75th year in business with the release of its 2026 everyday & holiday catalogs, showcasing patriotic designs honoring America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, eco-conscious towels and drying mats made from recycled plastic bottles, and Flowers Everywhere, a new animal-themed portrait series by artist Mia Charro. - January 10, 2026 - Kay Dee Designs, Inc.
Grace & Fire Empowers Mothers in Rural Guatemala Through Ethical Fashion
Grace & Fire is a purpose-driven ethical fashion brand dedicated to creating opportunities for mothers in underserved villages of Guatemala. By blending traditional artisan weaving with sustainable leather craftsmanship, the company provides fair wages, dignified work, and long-term community support. Every purchase fuels a ripple effect: feeding families, funding education, and preserving cultural heritage for generations. - September 24, 2025 - Grace & Fire
Diamond Knitland Expands Global Knitwear Distribution with Sustainable Cashmere, Wool, and Yak Wool Collections from Nepal
Diamond Knitland, a Nepal-based knitwear manufacturer, announces the expansion of its global distribution network. With a workforce of 90% women, the company introduces sustainable collections of cashmere sweaters, wool jackets, pashmina scarves, bamboo knitwear, and yak wool blankets—designed for wholesale, boutiques, and private labels worldwide. - August 21, 2025 - Diamond Knitland
Universal Fibers and Circular Building Solutions Join Forces on Accelerating Flooring Circularity
Universal Fibers® has announced its collaboration with Circular Building Solutions to advance circularity in flooring systems. This partnership brings together Universal Fibers’ industry-leading sustainable yarns—like Thrive® matter, the world’s first carbon-negative recycled yarn—with Circular Building Solutions’ innovative adhesive-free, reversible fixing systems. Together, they aim to promote a holistic approach to flooring design that supports disassembly, reuse, and recycling. - July 18, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Matrix Controls Partners with Manufacturas Eliot, Enters South American Market
A major milestone in knitting automation as Colombia’s leading mill adopts fabric defect detection and knit monitoring technology. - July 02, 2025 - Matrix Controls Co Inc.
Universal Fiber Systems Appoints Jonathan Craig as New Chief Executive Officer
Universal Fiber Systems℠, LLC, a global leader in high-quality synthetic fiber production and technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Craig as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 5, 2025. - May 12, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Adirelounge Launches "Spring Oasis Collection" — A Celebration of Color, Culture, and Sustainable Textiles
Adirelounge, a Nigerian-French textile company championing the preservation of indigenous dyeing traditions, proudly introduces the Spring Oasis Collection — a soulful range of hand-dyed Adire textiles crafted for fashion, accessory, and interior brands seeking ethical and culturally meaningful materials. - April 19, 2025 - Adire Lounge
Universal Fiber Systems Expands Their Market Leadership by Welcoming FIT as Their Latest Acquisition
Universal Fibers, Inc. is pleased to announce the latest addition to the Universal Fiber Systems portfolio, FIT. Known as a leader in fiber technology, FIT (formerly known as Fiber Innovation Technology) is now a part of Universal Fiber Systems. This latest investment in Johnson City, Tennessee,... - March 31, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Universal Fibers(R) Announces Latest Investment Into Japanese Market
Universal Fibers, Inc. is delighted to announce its latest facility, now operating in Japan. - March 01, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Montecito Couture, a Company Founded in 2013 in Montecito, California, Has Just Launched Its New Line of Swimwear for Women
Dedicated to the manufacture of clothing for children, youth and adults. Focused on the quality of the final product, with factories and printing presses in the USA, United Kingdom, Turkey and Peru. - December 09, 2024 - Montecito Couture
Universal Fibers Expands Partnership with Forbo Flooring Systems with the Introduction of the New Tessera Topology Collection Featuring Thrive Matter Yarn
Universal Fibers is excited to announce the launch of Forbo Flooring Systems' New Tessera Topology, the first collection in their Exolve+ series using Thrive matter yarn from Universal Fibers. Thrive matter is the lowest carbon footprint yarn in the industry, made from 100% solution-dyed nylon 6... - October 14, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Universal Fibers Publishes 2024 Sustainability Snapshot, Highlighting Industry-Leading Achievements in Environmental Stewardship and Global Social Impact
Since its last published CSR report, Universal Fibers has achieved year-over-year carbon reduction. Today, Universal Fibers is recognized as a “Virtual Zero Waste Company” and, earlier this year, earned Cradle to Cradle v4 material health certifications on their most sustainable fiber, Thrive® matter. - September 25, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Introducing Snowfall® by Burmatex®, the Latest in Sustainable Flooring Featuring Thrive® Matter Yarns by Universal Fibers®
Introduction of the newest flooring collection by Burmatex, snowfall. Sustainable carpet collection featuring certified carbon negative nylon fibre by Universal Fibers. - September 12, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Rhody Rug Stands with Ukraine; Creates Limited Edition Braided Rug to Support the Efforts in Ukraine
Rhody Rug, manufacturer of fine braided rugs since 1987 in Lincoln, RI, creates 2 limited edition rugs to support the efforts in Ukraine. For over 35 years, Rhody Rug has been manufacturing braided-texture area rugs and accessories with the highest quality standards in the industry. Rhody Rug... - June 21, 2022 - Rhody Rug
MIR Creations Launching E-Platform for Traders in UK to Easily Outsource the Manufacturing of Bulk Custom Textile Products
Outsourcing custom-made products in bulk is not easy, but online B2B marketplaces have made this convenient. Mir Creations is a B2B trading brand for customized private label products. They specialize in trading in the UK as they have an easy & personalized shipping process to this region. - June 09, 2022 - Mir Creations
UK Brand ONK Launches Exclusive Platinum Jubilee Fashion Straps
For this year’s Platinum Jubilee, events’ organisers and street party attendees can not only celebrate HM The Queen’s 70 years on the throne, but complement their dress with a cleverly designed Union Jack lanyard phone strap made exclusively by Somerset based brand, ONK Wear. The... - April 06, 2022 - ONK
Concertex Expands Tekloom Product Offerings
Soft like a woven, strong like a coated fabric - June 03, 2021 - Concertex
New Collection of Madras Plaid Fabrics Launched for Spring 2021, by FabricOnlineStore.com
FabricOnlineStore.com has launched it's new collection of Madras Plaid fabrics for Spring 2021 and its full of preppy goodness. - June 03, 2021 - FabricOnlineStore.com : Plaid Fabric Store
Concertex Embraces Sunshine with Scatter
The performance line expands indoor/outdoor textile offerings. - May 08, 2021 - Concertex
The Air Collection from Concertex
New beginnings and fresh starts - a collection that is resiliently beautiful. - April 10, 2021 - Concertex
Dunlap Industries, Inc. Made in Tennessee Manufacturers Spotlight
The University of Tennessee’s Center for Industrial Service’s “Made In Tennessee” program, which spotlights manufacturers in the state of Tennessee, recently highlighted Dunlap Industries. The video is narrated by the President of Dunlap Industries Inc., Robert Kwasnik. He... - March 26, 2021 - Dunlap Industries Inc.
New Year, New Rental Offerings - Bergen Linen Finding New Ways to Support Restaurant Industry
Bergen Linen, a commercial linen provider, releases latest rental offerings for the restaurant industry. For the Food and Beverage industry, last year proved to be a challenging time. During the early part of the lockdown, the local, family-owned and operated business looked for ways to support... - January 27, 2021 - Bergen Linen
Covermade to Launch with QVC®
Multiplatform retailer to offer Covermade comforters beginning Dec. 14. - December 13, 2020 - Covermade
Brite Frame Fabricators Identified as an Industry Disruptor by Shifting Focus to Safety Partitions
Brite Frame Fabricators has released a line of Safety Partitions, pivoting production from the core retail and trade show market into designing and delivering practical safety partition solutions. - December 11, 2020 - Brite Frame Fabricators, Inc.
Davlyn Group Acquires Norfab-Amatex
Davlyn Group, a portfolio company of Emko Capital, today announced that it has acquired Norfab-Amatex, a leading provider of technical textiles and composites for the personal protective equipment (PPE) and industrial markets. Norfab designs and manufactures heat and cut resistant textiles for... - December 05, 2020 - Davlyn Group
Neighborhood Fiber Co. (NFC) Gives, Gifts & Grants Change
Karida Collins founded the Neighborhood Fiber Co. (NFC) in 2006. Today, NFC is known throughout the globe for its vibrant hand-dyed yarns named for the colorful neighborhoods of Baltimore City. Now, Collins is leveraging her Art, Crafting and Fashion base into a social justice initiative, NFC Momentum Fund. The NFC Momentum Fund has raised over $100,000 and is providing much needed and well serving grants to the smallest community based organizations on the frontline of need, impact and change. - December 01, 2020 - Neighborhood Fiber Co.
Concertex Provides Comfort with Plume
A vinyl upholstery pattern that balances softness with strength. - October 29, 2020 - Concertex
Contour from Concertex
It's an energy, it's a vibe. - October 02, 2020 - Concertex
American Roller R&D Team Expands with Addition of Its Second Ph.D. Chemist
The American Roller research and development team has gained additional in-house support with the recent hiring of AJ Zhu. AJ joins the American Roller team as a VP of Research and Application Development and holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science & Engineering, bringing over 20 years of experience... - September 04, 2020 - American Roller
The Re-Warp Collection from Concertex
Performance driven product with an innovative edge. - August 23, 2020 - Concertex
Concertex Brings Tranquility to Coated Fabrics with Warp
A balanced harmony of energy and softness - June 05, 2020 - Concertex
Nazmiyal Auctions Teams with Elisabeth Parker
Nazmiyal Auctions and Elisabeth Parker have teamed up to work hand in hand and provide an exciting new antique rug and textile auction venture. - May 11, 2020 - Nazmiyal Collection
Concertex Will be a Scroll Stopper at "Neocon" 2020
Expect the unexpected in performance fabrics at digitalized NeoCon. - May 08, 2020 - Concertex
Dunlap Industries, Inc. Announces U.S. Thread Division’s Hiring of Operations Coordinator
Dunlap Industries is pleased to announce that Darwin Burdette has joined the company as Operations Coordinator for their U.S. Thread division. Darwin’s 27+ years of experience performing both direct, as well as supervisory sewing and knitting operations will bring benefits both to U.S. - May 02, 2020 - Dunlap Industries Inc.
Concertex Warps Perception of Performance Fabrics with New Collection
Spring 2020 Warp collection includes 3 Tekloom textiles. - March 06, 2020 - Concertex
Dunlap Industries, Inc. Names Recipient of Above and Beyond Award
Each year a Dunlap Industries employee is recognized by their peers as the individual who has most consistently and extraordinarily demonstrated the willingness to do whatever it takes to satisfy the customer’s needs. This year, Tammy Cagle is the recipient of the Above & Beyond award. - February 26, 2020 - Dunlap Industries Inc.
37.5® Technology Announces New Biodegradable Offering
New additive aids end-of-life garment biodegradation. - February 09, 2020 - Cocona, Inc. - 37.5 Technology
Concertex Expands Offerings with a Lavish New Velvet
A colorful array of luxury – Spectra comes in 36 dreamy hues. - February 06, 2020 - Concertex
Dunlap Industries Announces the Promotion of Jeff Nichols to Operations Supervisor for Its US Thread division
Dunlap Industries is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Nichols to Operations Supervisor for its US Thread division. Jeff has worked with US Thread the past 12 years, plus several years part time during his high school years. He has been an integral part of the company and has performed in a... - January 23, 2020 - Dunlap Industries Inc.
Theme Print Fabrics from FabricOnlineStore.com Are Here for 2020
Theme Print Fabrics from FabricOnlineStore.com are the latest launch for the 2020 Spring Summer collection, and are ideal for apparel, quilting and sewing, and include themes like shark prints, nautical prints, sport prints, automobile prints and other themes. - January 10, 2020 - FabricOnlineStore.com : Plaid Fabric Store
Eqodry USA to Launch Eqodry® Reticulated Foam in the United States
Eqodry USA will launch a new line of thermally reticulated smart foam products to the U.S. market at the upcoming Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Marine Fabricators Conference to be held in Daytona Beach, Fla., January 9-11, 2020. The open cell structure of Eqodry® -... - December 18, 2019 - Eqodry USA
Stylishly Hip Textiles from Concertex
Introducing Deflect - A mod performance fabric. - November 03, 2019 - Concertex
Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7
Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection
22 Retailers Named Finalist for Home Furnishings Association 2019 Retailer of the Year Awards
The Home Furnishings Association has announced 22 finalists for the Association’s annual Retailer of the Year, Emerging Star and Trailblazer awards, the most coveted and influential retail honors in the furniture industry. The finalists, who range from Top 100 stores to local, family-owned... - October 19, 2019 - HFA
Captivating Design and Innovation from Concertex
An ultrasonically embossed polyurethane joins fall collection. - October 03, 2019 - Concertex
Concertex Includes Sunbrella Contract Textiles in Fall Collection
Marble and Granite join the growing line of high-performance fabrics. - September 05, 2019 - Concertex
Fall 2019 Topo Collection from Concertex
A collection inspired by the forces that shape our natural world. - August 08, 2019 - Concertex
INVISTA to Expand STAINMASTER® and STAINMASTER® PetProtect® Portfolio of Products Through Licensing
North American licensing agreements will extend the well-known flooring brand into home furnishings and home improvement categories. - August 03, 2019 - INVISTA
Covermade Launches Comforters in an Array of Colors
For the first time, Covermade comforters now come in a variety of colors to match any decor. - July 17, 2019 - Covermade
Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site
Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection