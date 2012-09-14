PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Eqodry USA will launch a new line of thermally reticulated smart foam products to the U.S. market at the upcoming Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Marine Fabricators Conference to be held in Daytona Beach, Fla., January 9-11, 2020.
The open cell structure of Eqodry® - pronounced... - December 18, 2019 - Eqodry USA
Introducing Deflect - A mod performance fabric. - November 03, 2019 - Concertex
Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection
The Home Furnishings Association has announced 22 finalists for the Association’s annual Retailer of the Year, Emerging Star and Trailblazer awards, the most coveted and influential retail honors in the furniture industry.
The finalists, who range from Top 100 stores to local, family-owned retailers,... - October 19, 2019 - HFA
An ultrasonically embossed polyurethane joins fall collection. - October 03, 2019 - Concertex
Marble and Granite join the growing line of high-performance fabrics. - September 05, 2019 - Concertex
A collection inspired by the forces that shape our natural world. - August 08, 2019 - Concertex
North American licensing agreements will extend the well-known flooring brand into home furnishings and home improvement categories. - August 03, 2019 - INVISTA
For the first time, Covermade comforters now come in a variety of colors to match any decor. - July 17, 2019 - Covermade
Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection
GALE Pacific, the inventors of HDPE Shade cloth, has launched a revolutionary new architectural shade fabric. This new fabric is made using a patent pending knit pattern and features a single color on one side and a complementary color on the opposite side. These two different color yarns are combined to form a single, dual-colored fabric that produces a shimmery, iridescent effect when used in a tension structure. Available in twelve color combinations. - July 10, 2019 - Gale Pacific
Design Director Aaron Mensik introduces first collection with the edgy, bold brand. - May 10, 2019 - Concertex
“Green” Senator visits environmental success story in his own backyard. - March 15, 2019 - Ecological Fibers
Each year a Dunlap Industries employee is recognized by their peers as the individual who has most consistently and extraordinarily demonstrated the willingness to do whatever it takes to satisfy the customer’s needs.
This year, Leoma Cribbs, Purchasing and Inventory Manager, is the recipient... - February 21, 2019 - Dunlap Industries Inc.
Celebrity Gift Event in Honor of Stars Nominated for Golden Globe Awards Features Covermade Comforters - January 05, 2019 - Covermade
Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC
Aaron Jackson, former director of raw material innovation at Lululemon, has been named the CEO of Won.House, a textile and apparel R&D and Think House based in Tao Yuan, Taiwan.
"This past four weeks has been very special with the successful installation or the KC2.2 machine and the first series... - November 28, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.
Microscopes with excellent performance are usually bulky, heavy and expensive, even portable ones. QingYing E&T LLC is proud to announce iMicro, which is a real breakthrough in portable microscopy: it has comparable optical performance to a professional desktop microscope while at an extremely low profile and cost. - October 19, 2018 - QingYing E&T LLC
Dedicated to material innovation, the new collection releases Journey and Moonlets. - September 07, 2018 - Concertex
Ecological Fibers, Inc. introduces their expanded Flexpak® line of Folding Carton materials. - August 25, 2018 - Ecological Fibers
New Fall 2018 Lineage collection includes Indoor/Outdoor fabric. - August 09, 2018 - Concertex
Katmandu Inc. and the MBR Trust have sold Kinetic Colorization 2.2 to WonHouse, a newly formed company in Taiwan. Kinetic Colorization is dye sublimation on steroids that utilized Kinetic emitters and pulsed phased heat to transfer dye to fabric without water and can colorize Nylon and Nylon blends and poly and poly blends without the use of water or harmful chemicals. - July 26, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.
World leading webbing manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, is set to further position itself as a player in the United Kingdom and Europe webbing market, with its high quality military spec webbing range along with a host of new and improved webbing products. - July 19, 2018 - Webbing Products
Dunlap Industries, Inc., an industry leader in textile trim items, is pleased to announce today that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification. The comprehensive system audits covered every aspect of operations. Certification of their U.S. production facility completes their international Dunlapworld... - July 18, 2018 - Dunlap Industries Inc.
Ecological Fibers introduces its first glitter infused coated paper line named "Galaxy." Boasts unbelievable printing capabilities. - July 14, 2018 - Ecological Fibers
Mensik plans to expand the creative possibilities of performance driven design. - July 11, 2018 - Concertex
Ecological Fibers, Inc., producers of environmentally sound covering materials for book bindery, packaging and security documents today announced a new product in their Rainbow® uncoated kraft paper line. The new product, named Rainbow® Woodgrain, is an FSC certified paper that mimics the look... - July 02, 2018 - Ecological Fibers
Clo Insulation, the developers of highly breathable insulation for garments, is now garnering attention from popular lifestyle brands, expanding its reach beyond outdoor performance wear. - June 22, 2018 - Clo Insulation
BandanasOnline.com, provider of wholesale custom bandanas and bandana printing services for companies all over the world, announced today the launch of a contest designed to offer new start-up fashion entrepreneurs and designers a chance to win 300 of their own custom bandana design and catch their big break with exposure to top retailers. - June 18, 2018 - AMBRO Manufacturing
New website BandanasOnline.com enables consumers and businesses to create custom printed bandanas with full bleed and edge-to-edge printing. Customized bandana printing and manufacturing in the USA with low minimum orders. - May 26, 2018 - AMBRO Manufacturing
Although antique Persian rugs stand out quite substantially from other types of carpets due to their intricate weaves, high-quality materials, and meticulously executed classic patterns, it may still be a challenge for a layman to pick an authentic, oriental Persian piece. In the world’s markets, one may come across many counterfeits. How to identify a real deal? Here are five steps prepared by the Doris Leslie Blau Rugs Gallery. - March 01, 2018 - Doris Leslie Blau
SANITIZED AG, the worldwide leader in antimicrobial hygiene function, is releasing Sanitized® Odoractiv 10 featuring a dual-action technology that prevents permastink and minimizes odor intensity during wear. “This new Odor Control Function creates not only tangible added value for consumers,... - January 19, 2018 - SANITIZED AG
Rock Face has released flame-resistant (FR) and performance base-layer products to enhance their offering to military and tactical markets. - January 17, 2018 - Coville Inc.
Meta Backpack announces its new product launch and pre-orders on Kickstarter in 2018. - December 22, 2017 - Meta Backpack LLC
Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc
Helser Brothers, a manufacturer of drapery hardware for the interior design trade, has recently launched its much-awaited Metro line of drapery hardware. - August 18, 2017 - Helser Brothers Inc.
Don & Low Ltd, a Scottish technical textiles manufacturer, today announced the official completion and start-up of its brand-new synthetic grass line, after receiving Board Approval to make this substantial investment at the end of 2016.
The investment will allow for 3,500 tonnes of grass yarn production... - July 13, 2017 - Don & Low Ltd.
After successfully building up a reputation in many markets through Europe and Asia, Ruigor is now starting its journey with Uncle Sam. - May 05, 2017 - Swiss Saber Ruigor AG
Textile line demonstrates dedication to beauty + performance - April 29, 2017 - Brentano, Inc.
Dunlap Industries has historically been committed to exceeding customer expectations when it comes to product quality and customer service. Another focus is to be positive contributors to our community. By utilizing today’s latest, environmentally sustainable technologies they are able to accomplish... - April 23, 2017 - Dunlap Industries Inc.
Sewn products and textile industry analysts and executives will share their experiences and views on the trends and opportunities that will Shape the Next 50-Years at the SEAMS Spring Networking Conference on May 16-17 at the OMNI Grove Park Inn in Asheville, NC. - April 20, 2017 - SEAMS Association
Nazmiyal Antique Rugs in NYC is doing its part to help make the world a better place. Teaming up with a tiny but mighty foundation: The Pinwheel Project, Nazmiyal will be working hard to bring much need joy to kids with with life threatening illnesses who are forced to endure long term hospital stays and palliative care. - April 19, 2017 - Nazmiyal Collection
Spring 2017 collection includes innovative, new faux leather. - April 01, 2017 - Brentano, Inc.
Nor-Pak Services Inc. Announced today the grand opening of an online store Pilot Mountain Apparel.
Pilot Mountain Apparel — Nor-Pak Services Inc. announced a new and unique shopping experience enabling the customer online shopping of hiking, biking, climbing, fishing apparel.
“Pilot Mountain... - March 24, 2017 - Nor-Pak Services inc.
Trelleborg’s engineered coated fabrics operation has installed a new state-of-the-art Rapid Prototype Center (RPC) in its Rutherfordton, North Carolina, facility in the U.S. The miniature prototype equipment offers the latest technology in the rapid prototyping field and an invaluable service to... - March 10, 2017 - Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics
Dunlap Industries Inc. Annual Above & Beyond Award - March 09, 2017 - Dunlap Industries Inc.
Performance fabrics Glaze and Raku join the spring 2017 Ceramic collection. - March 03, 2017 - Brentano, Inc.
The May 16-17 SEAMS Spring Networking Conference in Asheville, NC will prepare textile, fashion and wide-ranging sewn products brands, manufacturers and retailers for the challenges and opportunities expected in the coming years. A new compact conference agenda offers attendees informative presentations, panel discussions, round table breakouts, plant tour, networking and social activities. - February 28, 2017 - SEAMS Association
Superior Ink Printing is proud to announce they have received the Certifiably Green Denver Certificate after a year-long effort to convert their business to a greener more sustainable platform. - February 16, 2017 - Lori's Original Lemonade