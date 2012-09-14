PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Eqodry USA to Launch Eqodry® Reticulated Foam in the United States Eqodry USA will launch a new line of thermally reticulated smart foam products to the U.S. market at the upcoming Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Marine Fabricators Conference to be held in Daytona Beach, Fla., January 9-11, 2020. The open cell structure of Eqodry® - pronounced... - December 18, 2019 - Eqodry USA

Stylishly Hip Textiles from Concertex Introducing Deflect - A mod performance fabric. - November 03, 2019 - Concertex

Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7 Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

22 Retailers Named Finalist for Home Furnishings Association 2019 Retailer of the Year Awards The Home Furnishings Association has announced 22 finalists for the Association’s annual Retailer of the Year, Emerging Star and Trailblazer awards, the most coveted and influential retail honors in the furniture industry. The finalists, who range from Top 100 stores to local, family-owned retailers,... - October 19, 2019 - HFA

Captivating Design and Innovation from Concertex An ultrasonically embossed polyurethane joins fall collection. - October 03, 2019 - Concertex

Concertex Includes Sunbrella Contract Textiles in Fall Collection Marble and Granite join the growing line of high-performance fabrics. - September 05, 2019 - Concertex

Fall 2019 Topo Collection from Concertex A collection inspired by the forces that shape our natural world. - August 08, 2019 - Concertex

INVISTA to Expand STAINMASTER® and STAINMASTER® PetProtect® Portfolio of Products Through Licensing North American licensing agreements will extend the well-known flooring brand into home furnishings and home improvement categories. - August 03, 2019 - INVISTA

Covermade Launches Comforters in an Array of Colors For the first time, Covermade comforters now come in a variety of colors to match any decor. - July 17, 2019 - Covermade

Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

GALE Pacific Launches Commercial DualShade® 350 Globally GALE Pacific, the inventors of HDPE Shade cloth, has launched a revolutionary new architectural shade fabric. This new fabric is made using a patent pending knit pattern and features a single color on one side and a complementary color on the opposite side. These two different color yarns are combined to form a single, dual-colored fabric that produces a shimmery, iridescent effect when used in a tension structure. Available in twelve color combinations. - July 10, 2019 - Gale Pacific

Concertex Previews Topo Collection at NeoCon 2019 Design Director Aaron Mensik introduces first collection with the edgy, bold brand. - May 10, 2019 - Concertex

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Tours Ecological Fibers’ Factory “Green” Senator visits environmental success story in his own backyard. - March 15, 2019 - Ecological Fibers

Dunlap Industries, Inc. Names Recipient of Above and Beyond Award Each year a Dunlap Industries employee is recognized by their peers as the individual who has most consistently and extraordinarily demonstrated the willingness to do whatever it takes to satisfy the customer’s needs. This year, Leoma Cribbs, Purchasing and Inventory Manager, is the recipient... - February 21, 2019 - Dunlap Industries Inc.

Golden Globe Nominees to Receive Covermade Easy Bed Making Comforters Celebrity Gift Event in Honor of Stars Nominated for Golden Globe Awards Features Covermade Comforters - January 05, 2019 - Covermade

Sabrina and Versalume Announce Joint Development of Smart Garments Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC

Aaron Jackson Named CEO of Won.House and Its Waterless Kinetic Colorization™ Aaron Jackson, former director of raw material innovation at Lululemon, has been named the CEO of Won.House, a textile and apparel R&D and Think House based in Tao Yuan, Taiwan. "This past four weeks has been very special with the successful installation or the KC2.2 machine and the first series... - November 28, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.

iMicro - Fingertip Microscope Makes a Breakthrough in Portable Microscopy Microscopes with excellent performance are usually bulky, heavy and expensive, even portable ones. QingYing E&T LLC is proud to announce iMicro, which is a real breakthrough in portable microscopy: it has comparable optical performance to a professional desktop microscope while at an extremely low profile and cost. - October 19, 2018 - QingYing E&T LLC

Durability Meets Design with Concertex’s Silicone Hybrid Products Dedicated to material innovation, the new collection releases Journey and Moonlets. - September 07, 2018 - Concertex

Ecological Fibers, Inc. Releases Expanded Folding Carton Line Ecological Fibers, Inc. introduces their expanded Flexpak® line of Folding Carton materials. - August 25, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Concertex Launches Its First Sunbrella Contract Textiles New Fall 2018 Lineage collection includes Indoor/Outdoor fabric. - August 09, 2018 - Concertex

Eco-Friendly Kinetic Colorization 2.2 Sold to WonHouse Taiwan for the Apparel World Katmandu Inc. and the MBR Trust have sold Kinetic Colorization 2.2 to WonHouse, a newly formed company in Taiwan. Kinetic Colorization is dye sublimation on steroids that utilized Kinetic emitters and pulsed phased heat to transfer dye to fabric without water and can colorize Nylon and Nylon blends and poly and poly blends without the use of water or harmful chemicals. - July 26, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.

Innovative Manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, Enters the UK and Europe Markets with an Industry Leading Military-Spec Webbing World leading webbing manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, is set to further position itself as a player in the United Kingdom and Europe webbing market, with its high quality military spec webbing range along with a host of new and improved webbing products. - July 19, 2018 - Webbing Products

Dunlap Industries, Inc. Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification Dunlap Industries, Inc., an industry leader in textile trim items, is pleased to announce today that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification. The comprehensive system audits covered every aspect of operations. Certification of their U.S. production facility completes their international Dunlapworld... - July 18, 2018 - Dunlap Industries Inc.

Ecological Fibers Introduces the Galaxy Paper Line Ecological Fibers introduces its first glitter infused coated paper line named "Galaxy." Boasts unbelievable printing capabilities. - July 14, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Concertex Announces New Design Director - Aaron Mensik Mensik plans to expand the creative possibilities of performance driven design. - July 11, 2018 - Concertex

Ecological Fibers, Inc. Introduces New Product Line Ecological Fibers, Inc., producers of environmentally sound covering materials for book bindery, packaging and security documents today announced a new product in their Rainbow® uncoated kraft paper line. The new product, named Rainbow® Woodgrain, is an FSC certified paper that mimics the look... - July 02, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Clo® Insulation’s Acclaimed Vivo Product Line Expands Its Footprint Beyond Outdoor Performance Wear Clo Insulation, the developers of highly breathable insulation for garments, is now garnering attention from popular lifestyle brands, expanding its reach beyond outdoor performance wear. - June 22, 2018 - Clo Insulation

BandanasOnline.com Launches the "2018 Catch Your Break, EPIC Bandana Design Contest" BandanasOnline.com, provider of wholesale custom bandanas and bandana printing services for companies all over the world, announced today the launch of a contest designed to offer new start-up fashion entrepreneurs and designers a chance to win 300 of their own custom bandana design and catch their big break with exposure to top retailers. - June 18, 2018 - AMBRO Manufacturing

BandanasOnline Enables Users to Enjoy Customized Bandana Printing in the USA New website BandanasOnline.com enables consumers and businesses to create custom printed bandanas with full bleed and edge-to-edge printing. Customized bandana printing and manufacturing in the USA with low minimum orders. - May 26, 2018 - AMBRO Manufacturing

4 Tips on How to Identify Genuine Antique Persian Rugs by Doris Leslie Blau Although antique Persian rugs stand out quite substantially from other types of carpets due to their intricate weaves, high-quality materials, and meticulously executed classic patterns, it may still be a challenge for a layman to pick an authentic, oriental Persian piece. In the world’s markets, one may come across many counterfeits. How to identify a real deal? Here are five steps prepared by the Doris Leslie Blau Rugs Gallery. - March 01, 2018 - Doris Leslie Blau

Dunlap Industries Name Recipients of Above & Beyond Award 2017 Each year a Dunlap Industries employee is recognized by their peers as the individual who has most consistently and extraordinarily demonstrated the willingness to do whatever it takes to satisfy the customer’s needs. This year, Shonda Johnson, Sales Support Supervisor, and Mike Kelly, Network... - February 09, 2018 - Dunlap Industries Inc.

Sanitized® Odoractiv 10 with Patented, Dual-Action Technology: Innovative Odor Control Function for Polyester Textiles SANITIZED AG, the worldwide leader in antimicrobial hygiene function, is releasing Sanitized® Odoractiv 10 featuring a dual-action technology that prevents permastink and minimizes odor intensity during wear. “This new Odor Control Function creates not only tangible added value for consumers,... - January 19, 2018 - SANITIZED AG

Rock Face Releases Flame-Resistant & Performance Baselayers for Military & Tactical Markets Rock Face has released flame-resistant (FR) and performance base-layer products to enhance their offering to military and tactical markets. - January 17, 2018 - Coville Inc.

New Parents from Connecticut Invent an Innovative On-the-Go Stylish Diaper Bag for Men Meta Backpack announces its new product launch and pre-orders on Kickstarter in 2018. - December 22, 2017 - Meta Backpack LLC

Herculite® Announces New and Improved NATURA® Awning Fabric Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc

Helser Brothers Launches New Metro Drapery Hardware Helser Brothers, a manufacturer of drapery hardware for the interior design trade, has recently launched its much-awaited Metro line of drapery hardware. - August 18, 2017 - Helser Brothers Inc.

Don & Low Moves Into the Synthetic Grass Yarn Market with State-of-the-Art Extrusion Technology Don & Low Ltd, a Scottish technical textiles manufacturer, today announced the official completion and start-up of its brand-new synthetic grass line, after receiving Board Approval to make this substantial investment at the end of 2016. The investment will allow for 3,500 tonnes of grass yarn production... - July 13, 2017 - Don & Low Ltd.

Ruigor Pursuing the American Dream After successfully building up a reputation in many markets through Europe and Asia, Ruigor is now starting its journey with Uncle Sam. - May 05, 2017 - Swiss Saber Ruigor AG

Brentano's New Collection Includes Radiant, Resilient Textiles Textile line demonstrates dedication to beauty + performance - April 29, 2017 - Brentano, Inc.

Dunlap Industries, Inc. Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Solar Generation Installation Dunlap Industries has historically been committed to exceeding customer expectations when it comes to product quality and customer service. Another focus is to be positive contributors to our community. By utilizing today’s latest, environmentally sustainable technologies they are able to accomplish... - April 23, 2017 - Dunlap Industries Inc.

SEAMS Announces Speakers for 50th Anniversary Spring Conference Sewn products and textile industry analysts and executives will share their experiences and views on the trends and opportunities that will Shape the Next 50-Years at the SEAMS Spring Networking Conference on May 16-17 at the OMNI Grove Park Inn in Asheville, NC. - April 20, 2017 - SEAMS Association

#NazmiyalGivesBack! Helping Kids with Life Threatening Illnesses Find the Light - Nazmiyal Antique Rugs Launches New Philanthropic Endeavor with The Pinwheel Project! Nazmiyal Antique Rugs in NYC is doing its part to help make the world a better place. Teaming up with a tiny but mighty foundation: The Pinwheel Project, Nazmiyal will be working hard to bring much need joy to kids with with life threatening illnesses who are forced to endure long term hospital stays and palliative care. - April 19, 2017 - Nazmiyal Collection

A One-of-a-Kind Polyurethane from Brentano Spring 2017 collection includes innovative, new faux leather. - April 01, 2017 - Brentano, Inc.

Nor-Pak Services Inc. Announced the Grand Opening of an Online Store Nor-Pak Services Inc. Announced today the grand opening of an online store Pilot Mountain Apparel. Pilot Mountain Apparel — Nor-Pak Services Inc. announced a new and unique shopping experience enabling the customer online shopping of hiking, biking, climbing, fishing apparel. “Pilot Mountain... - March 24, 2017 - Nor-Pak Services inc.

Trelleborg Installs a Ground-Breaking Rapid Prototype Center for Engineered Fabrics Trelleborg’s engineered coated fabrics operation has installed a new state-of-the-art Rapid Prototype Center (RPC) in its Rutherfordton, North Carolina, facility in the U.S. The miniature prototype equipment offers the latest technology in the rapid prototyping field and an invaluable service to... - March 10, 2017 - Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics

Dunlap Industries, Inc. Names Recipient of Above and Beyond Award Dunlap Industries Inc. Annual Above & Beyond Award - March 09, 2017 - Dunlap Industries Inc.

Spring Kicks Off with Brentano's Indoor/Outdoor Textiles Performance fabrics Glaze and Raku join the spring 2017 Ceramic collection. - March 03, 2017 - Brentano, Inc.

SEAMS to Celebrate Anniversary with Conference Focused on the Next 50 Years The May 16-17 SEAMS Spring Networking Conference in Asheville, NC will prepare textile, fashion and wide-ranging sewn products brands, manufacturers and retailers for the challenges and opportunities expected in the coming years. A new compact conference agenda offers attendees informative presentations, panel discussions, round table breakouts, plant tour, networking and social activities. - February 28, 2017 - SEAMS Association