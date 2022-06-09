Recent Headlines
Within Textile Mills
MIR Creations Launching E-Platform for Traders in UK to Easily Outsource the Manufacturing of Bulk Custom Textile Products
Outsourcing custom-made products in bulk is not easy, but online B2B marketplaces have made this convenient. Mir Creations is a B2B trading brand for customized private label products. They specialize in trading in the UK as they have an easy & personalized shipping process to this region. - June 09, 2022 - Mir Creations
New Collection of Madras Plaid Fabrics Launched for Spring 2021, by FabricOnlineStore.com
FabricOnlineStore.com has launched it's new collection of Madras Plaid fabrics for Spring 2021 and its full of preppy goodness. - June 03, 2021 - FabricOnlineStore.com : Plaid Fabric Store
Davlyn Group Acquires Norfab-Amatex
Davlyn Group, a portfolio company of Emko Capital, today announced that it has acquired Norfab-Amatex, a leading provider of technical textiles and composites for the personal protective equipment (PPE) and industrial markets. Norfab designs and manufactures heat and cut resistant textiles for... - December 05, 2020 - Davlyn Group
Neighborhood Fiber Co. (NFC) Gives, Gifts & Grants Change
Karida Collins founded the Neighborhood Fiber Co. (NFC) in 2006. Today, NFC is known throughout the globe for its vibrant hand-dyed yarns named for the colorful neighborhoods of Baltimore City. Now, Collins is leveraging her Art, Crafting and Fashion base into a social justice initiative, NFC Momentum Fund. The NFC Momentum Fund has raised over $100,000 and is providing much needed and well serving grants to the smallest community based organizations on the frontline of need, impact and change. - December 01, 2020 - Neighborhood Fiber Co.
Theme Print Fabrics from FabricOnlineStore.com Are Here for 2020
Theme Print Fabrics from FabricOnlineStore.com are the latest launch for the 2020 Spring Summer collection, and are ideal for apparel, quilting and sewing, and include themes like shark prints, nautical prints, sport prints, automobile prints and other themes. - January 10, 2020 - FabricOnlineStore.com : Plaid Fabric Store
INVISTA to Expand STAINMASTER® and STAINMASTER® PetProtect® Portfolio of Products Through Licensing
North American licensing agreements will extend the well-known flooring brand into home furnishings and home improvement categories. - August 03, 2019 - INVISTA
Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Tours Ecological Fibers’ Factory
“Green” Senator visits environmental success story in his own backyard. - March 15, 2019 - Ecological Fibers
Sabrina and Versalume Announce Joint Development of Smart Garments
Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC
Aaron Jackson Named CEO of Won.House and Its Waterless Kinetic Colorization™
Aaron Jackson, former director of raw material innovation at Lululemon, has been named the CEO of Won.House, a textile and apparel R&D and Think House based in Tao Yuan, Taiwan. "This past four weeks has been very special with the successful installation or the KC2.2 machine and the first... - November 28, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.
Ecological Fibers, Inc. Releases Expanded Folding Carton Line
Ecological Fibers, Inc. introduces their expanded Flexpak® line of Folding Carton materials. - August 25, 2018 - Ecological Fibers
Eco-Friendly Kinetic Colorization 2.2 Sold to WonHouse Taiwan for the Apparel World
Katmandu Inc. and the MBR Trust have sold Kinetic Colorization 2.2 to WonHouse, a newly formed company in Taiwan. Kinetic Colorization is dye sublimation on steroids that utilized Kinetic emitters and pulsed phased heat to transfer dye to fabric without water and can colorize Nylon and Nylon blends and poly and poly blends without the use of water or harmful chemicals. - July 26, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.
Innovative Manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, Enters the UK and Europe Markets with an Industry Leading Military-Spec Webbing
World leading webbing manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, is set to further position itself as a player in the United Kingdom and Europe webbing market, with its high quality military spec webbing range along with a host of new and improved webbing products. - July 19, 2018 - Webbing Products
Ecological Fibers Introduces the Galaxy Paper Line
Ecological Fibers introduces its first glitter infused coated paper line named "Galaxy." Boasts unbelievable printing capabilities. - July 14, 2018 - Ecological Fibers
Ecological Fibers, Inc. Introduces New Product Line
Ecological Fibers, Inc., producers of environmentally sound covering materials for book bindery, packaging and security documents today announced a new product in their Rainbow® uncoated kraft paper line. The new product, named Rainbow® Woodgrain, is an FSC certified paper that mimics the... - July 02, 2018 - Ecological Fibers
Clo® Insulation’s Acclaimed Vivo Product Line Expands Its Footprint Beyond Outdoor Performance Wear
Clo Insulation, the developers of highly breathable insulation for garments, is now garnering attention from popular lifestyle brands, expanding its reach beyond outdoor performance wear. - June 22, 2018 - Clo Insulation
Rock Face Releases Flame-Resistant & Performance Baselayers for Military & Tactical Markets
Rock Face has released flame-resistant (FR) and performance base-layer products to enhance their offering to military and tactical markets. - January 17, 2018 - Coville Inc.
Herculite® Announces New and Improved NATURA® Awning Fabric
Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc
Trelleborg Installs a Ground-Breaking Rapid Prototype Center for Engineered Fabrics
Trelleborg’s engineered coated fabrics operation has installed a new state-of-the-art Rapid Prototype Center (RPC) in its Rutherfordton, North Carolina, facility in the U.S. The miniature prototype equipment offers the latest technology in the rapid prototyping field and an invaluable service... - March 10, 2017 - Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics
Alandale Knitting Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Change
The circular knit manufacturer remains among the fastest, most efficient and flexible commission knitters in the United States by embracing the need for flexible production equipment and methods, producing difficult constructions at high quality, and innovating with technologies and processes. - October 10, 2016 - Coville Inc.
Coville to Feature Knit Fabrics and Full Package Capabilities at Texprocess Americas
The vertically integrated knit fabric producer and apparel manufacturer will showcase its broad range of contract and full package production services in Booth #1410 at the May 3-5 event in Atlanta. - April 14, 2016 - Coville Inc.
Domin-Tex Opens Charleston SC Warehouse, Supporting Sales Offices for the Insulation Trade
Domin-Tex Insulation Corp., an importer of high-temperature and coated textiles has opened a warehouse in South Carolina to service fabricators and insulation specialty companies. Utilizing the Port of Charleston, Domin-Tex will play a critical role in effective supply chain management for clients... - February 03, 2016 - Domin-Tex Sales Co.
Thread Raises $3.5 Million to Transform Trash from the World’s Poorest Countries Into Dignified Jobs and Useful Stuff People Love
Thread has closed a Series A Round of $2.8M, led by Draper Triangle Ventures, to create responsible fabric made from plastic collected in low-income countries. The financing will help expand production capabilities, while growing data and content collection throughout Thread’s unprecedentedly... - June 19, 2015 - Thread
Coville Announces the Appointment of Scott Willis as Chief Operating Officer
Willis comes to Coville with a strong textile and apparel background along with extensive experience in the protective products market related to fabric and apparel for military and commercial applications. - June 12, 2015 - Coville Inc.
Coville Recruits Nicholas Pence to Key Business Development Role
Nick Pence will join the vertically-integrated domestic provider of innovative knits and apparel on January 1, 2015 to manage current fabric, garment and Coville Brands customers and seek new business opportunities. - December 19, 2014 - Coville Inc.
Powerstitch.com Announces Fund Raising Effort to Benefit St Luke’s Hospice
The Powerstitch team is trekking up Mt. Kilimanjaro for St Luke's Hospice (Harrow And Brent) Ltd, because it’s a great challenge for a good cause. - September 07, 2014 - Powerstitch Design Studio
ExpressDigitising.com Offers an Alternative to the “Pay Per Stitch” Payment Method for Outsourced Embroidery Digitizing Services
Regardless of whether the design requires 5,000 stitches or 20,000 stitches, their prices remain the same. - August 21, 2014 - Express Digitising Design Studio
PowerStitch.com Uses New Technology to Dominate the Logo Digitizing Arena
Power Stitch Design Studio has been setting the standard in Embroidery Digitizing and Logo Vectorizing for over 8 years. - August 12, 2014 - Powerstitch Design Studio
Wicked Stitch: Improved Website Released
In business since 1982, The Wicked Stitch of the East, Inc., owned by legacy digitizer and industry consultant Jay Fishman, who leads a team of award-winning digitizers. Wicked Stitch has always tried to separate themselves with their unique commitment to, not only excellence in design, but also... - July 31, 2014 - The Wicked Stitch of the East, Inc.
Minnesota Knitting Mills Announces Promotion and New Board Member
Wade Kytola named Vice President and elected to Board of Directors. - April 27, 2014 - Minnesota Knitting Mills, Inc.
Coville to Feature Fabrics and Apparel Manufacturing Services at Texprocess Americas
The knit fabric and private label apparel manufacturer will showcase its performance and protective fabrics, contract and full package apparel services in Booth #3414 at the May 13-15 event in Atlanta. - April 21, 2014 - Coville Inc.
Arvind Ltd. Drives Better Hygiene Facilities for Raigarh Village, Tapi District
Arvind Ltd. supported by PVH Corp inaugurated a Sanitation Block for the community on 6th March in Raigarh Village located in Tapi district, South Gujarat. The project was funded by ‘ZERO TO HERO’ foundation founded by PVH (Phillips-Van Heusen) Corp; USA, and executed by Narottam... - April 19, 2014 - Arvind Limited
Coville Expands as Single-Source Solution to Supply Chain and Reshoring Challenges
The one-stop domestic source for knit fabrics, cut and sew production, product development and order fulfillment services is experiencing growth as apparel and sewn-products companies re-shore production to reduce supply chain cycle times, risk and complexity. - March 10, 2014 - Coville Inc.
New T-ChIP™ Program Offers Innovative Option for Textile Chemical Hazard and Risk Assessment
New confidential hazard/risk assessment program helps textile and textile chemical manufacturers meet sustainability reporting requirements without divulging proprietary formulas. - January 16, 2014 - T-ChIP
First Four Speakers Announced for This Year’s Lone Worker Safety 2013 Expo
Speakers announced for Lone Worker Safety Expo at London's Olympia Conference Centre on Tuesday 26th November 2013 - February 27, 2013 - PPSS Group
Déflec Technology® - Mill/Developer of Fabric Treatment Applications - Launches Updated Website
Déflec Technology® Inc. Mill/Developer of Fabric Treatment Applications for the Performance, Action/Extreme Sports Industries Launches Updated Website - December 01, 2012 - Deflec Technology
JSC Products Announces Launch of New Humorous “Junior Senior Citizen” Clothing Line
Junior Senior Citizen Products Happy to announced the arrival of their J & S Citizen clothing line. The Las Vegas, NV-based company has an initial offering of men’s and women’s t-shirts, and wants to roll out other products in the coming few months. - November 23, 2012 - JSC Products
Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile Reveals Innovative Solution for Updating the Style of Guest Beds
CircaTM Modular Bedding System Weds Design and Functionality Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile will reveal its exciting new CircaTM Modular Bedding System at the International Hotel, Motel & Restaurant Show (IH/M&RS) and the Boutique Design (BDNY)... - November 13, 2012 - Standard Textile
Eurow Microfiber Expands Via E-Commerce
Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a California-based manufacturer of high-quality automotive and equestrian accessories, microfiber, and sheepskin products has been developing its efforts in the cyberspace sector in order to generate additional sales. Originally beginning as a side project to... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation
Eurow Unveils Innovative New Microfiber Product Line
Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a revolutionary giant in the commercial world of microfiber, has developed a new series of products designed with the everyday consumer in mind. From the company’s former line of commercial and automotive towels, evolves a line of textiles with a new... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation
SK Textile Partners with Standard Textile to Open Las Vegas Manufacturing
Industry leaders continue expansion - October 11, 2012 - Standard Textile
High Oil Prices Cause Higher Prices for Canvas Tarps
Higher prices on oil mean higher prices for products like tarps. Leading tarp supplier Tarps Plus vows to keep prices the same. - June 13, 2012 - Tarps Plus
Bite Resistant Arm Guards Can Help Protect Mental Health Care Professionals
“Bites can cause both physical injury, risk of infection, soft tissue damage and psychological distress to mental health care professionals,” says Robert Kaiser, CEO of UK based PPSS Group. - March 31, 2012 - PPSS Group
PPSS Launch 2012 High Performance Cut Resistant Clothing Range
A new range of cut resistant sweatshirts, jackets, aprons and sleeves, offering extraordinary cut protection have now been launched by UK based PPSS Group. - March 25, 2012 - PPSS Group
Media Partners Selected for LONE WORKER SAFETY 2012 Conference & Exhibition
"Health and Safety at Work" Magazine and "Professional Security Magazine" have been selected as the media partners for this years LONE WORKER SAFETY Conference & Exhibition. - January 22, 2012 - PPSS Group
PPSS Group Launch Cut Resistant Clothing for Taxi Drivers
Following a number of violent knife attacks on taxi drivers in, UK based PPSS Group have now launched cut resistant clothing to help protect them. - November 23, 2011 - PPSS Group
PPSS Group Select SUNROCK as Exclusive Distributor in France
“Following extensive negotiations, we are very proud to announce today that Clamart based SUNROCK has been selected as our exclusive licensed distributor in France,” Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group states. - November 09, 2011 - PPSS Group
LONE WORKER SAFETY 2012 Conference & Exhibition
Next year’s LONE WORKER SAFETY 2012 Conference & Exhibition will take place on 27th October 2012 at the Olympia Conference Centre in London. - November 05, 2011 - PPSS Group
EmbroidMe Launches Comprehensive Embroidery Services
EmbroidMe is a one-stop solution for all types of embroidery services. This company has comprehensive solutions for personal and professional needs. - October 14, 2011 - EmbroidMe Corporate
PPSS Move Global Manufacturing of Cut Resistant Fabric Cut-Tex® PRO to UK
“Following intensive research, planning and preparation, the manufacturing of Cut-Tex® PRO cut resistant fabric has been moved from Pakistan to England,” Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group states. - September 30, 2011 - PPSS Group
Dupioni Silk & Interior Design Fabric Prices Rise While Silk Loom Reduces Costs After Ten Years of Fixed Prices
Silk Loom, the providers of high quality dupioni silk & interior design fabric has announced a price reduction after ten years of fixed prices on their fabrics. This comes as a surprise to their client base, which has recently witnessed increases in dupioni silk & interior design fabric... - April 14, 2011 - Silk Loom