If you are looking for a flat hip bag with radiation protection, the hipi is a sleek, minimalist phone band or waist bag made of quality stretch fabric and with distinct pockets securing your phone wallet, keys and other essentials. Its embedded microwave barrier protects your body from phone emissions and it may be zipped up to be worn on your hips or waist. hipi is the only such bag on the market with adjustable widths, providing both performance and understated modesty. - October 30, 2020 - Vectordesigns