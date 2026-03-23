Recent Headlines
SocksLane Expands Its Cotton Compression Collection on Amazon US and UK with Four New Colors
SocksLane, the brand specialized in cotton-based compression wear, announces the expansion of its product collection on Amazon in both the United States and the United Kingdom. SocksLane introduces four new color options across its best-selling cotton compression socks, responding to customer... - March 23, 2026 - SocksLane
Apex Digitizing Unveils 7-Point Quality Framework for Logo Embroidery Excellence
Apex Digitizing, with 12 years of embroidery digitizing expertise, announces its proprietary 7-Point Quality Framework to help businesses select optimal digitizing partners for brand consistency across apparel and promotional products. - December 14, 2025 - Apex Digitizing
Grace & Fire Empowers Mothers in Rural Guatemala Through Ethical Fashion
Grace & Fire is a purpose-driven ethical fashion brand dedicated to creating opportunities for mothers in underserved villages of Guatemala. By blending traditional artisan weaving with sustainable leather craftsmanship, the company provides fair wages, dignified work, and long-term community support. Every purchase fuels a ripple effect: feeding families, funding education, and preserving cultural heritage for generations. - September 24, 2025 - Grace & Fire
Matrix Controls Partners with Manufacturas Eliot, Enters South American Market
A major milestone in knitting automation as Colombia’s leading mill adopts fabric defect detection and knit monitoring technology. - July 02, 2025 - Matrix Controls Co Inc.
Evo Vogue Redefines Luxury Streetwear: Premium, Affordable, and Uniquely Designed for Style Connoisseurs
Founded by CEO Vishav Kumar, Evo Vogue is setting a new benchmark in luxury streetwear with its premium, accessible, and intricately designed collections. Known for high-quality oversized tees, hoodies, and crop tops crafted from globally sourced materials, Evo Vogue balances high fashion with affordability. Focused on quality, exclusivity, and customer satisfaction, Evo Vogue has captivated India’s fashion enthusiasts and is eyeing global expansion. - November 05, 2024 - Evo Vogue
Que Shebley Challenges Industry Giants with Bold, Anti-Bullying Stance Through Artistic Footwear
In a daring move that has captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and social justice advocates alike, independent shoe designer Que Shebley is standing up to bullying and the powerful grip of Fortune 500 brands. Shebley's latest venture, the "FP Project," is more than a collection of luxury footwear - it's a statement of defiance and empowerment. - May 30, 2024 - Shebley Group llc
SocksLane Introduces New Cotton Compression Elbow Braces in Convenient 2-Pack
SocksLane announces the launch of their new Cotton Compression Elbow Sleeves, available in a convenient 2-pack. Designed for superior support and comfort, these braces enhance performance and aid recovery, making them ideal for both athletic and everyday activities. Available for purchase online in various sizes to ensure a perfect fit. - May 28, 2024 - SocksLane
Sustainable No Sew Leather Handbags – Proudly Made in New York Announced by AEHEE NEW YORK
AEHEE NEW YORK, an avant-garde in the world of eco-conscious fashion, is excited to introduce its inaugural masterpiece – the No Sew, Vegetable-Tanned Leather Handbag. This iconic creation does not just make a fashion statement; it embodies a commitment to sustainable luxury, an artistry deeply rooted in responsible craftsmanship. Handcrafted in New York, this handbag embodies AEHEE’s ethos, "Where Style Meets Sustainability." - September 02, 2023 - AEHEE NEW YORK
Ameri Selections Unveils Captivating Fall Fashion Collection
Ameri Selections, a renowned fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new fall fashion line under the Ameri Mode brand. The collection features men's faux leather jackets, men's shirts, women's coats, faux leather jackets for women, women's tops and tunics, and chic, fashionable statement purses. - June 06, 2023 - Ameri Selections
Annual e-Commerce Study Pinpoints U.S. Consumers’ Post-Pandemic Shopping Expectations
Consumers Maintain Standards Amid Supply Chain Disruptions - July 02, 2022 - Dotcom Distribution
PROHOOD® – All-in-one Laptop Case, Privacy Shield, Sun Shade & Germ Blocker
A convenient way to protect your privacy, guard against harmful bacteria, shade from light and reduce landfill. - June 16, 2022 - MNK
Abaya.pk is Launching a New Variety of Quality Turkish Hijabs Infused with Grace
Hijab is an essential style staple for a woman who observes modesty, and good quality and well-crafted hijab can totally elevate her whole look. Guided by the need of the time, Abaya.pk is launching their newest range of premium Turkish hijabs that ticks all the right boxes for the perfect pick for the season. - June 15, 2022 - Abaya.pk
Shirt of the Year Crowdfunding Project
The shirt of 2021 has launched on Kickstarter. - May 20, 2022 - Shirt of the year
CLOAK Launches Elden Ring Collection
CLOAK partners with Bandai Namco to launch limited-edition Elden Ring apparel to celebrate the most highly anticipated game of the year. - February 25, 2022 - Cloak Brand
Local Mom Launches Virtual Marketplace Featuring Black Mompreneurs, Featured Nationally
In the midst of Covid-19, Felicia Wright, an entrepreneur, and mother, decided to launch a virtual Mompreneur Marketplace™, a platform that allows moms to share their stories about motherhood, business, and how our current situation is affecting them. Mompreneur Marketplace™ partnered... - June 30, 2021 - Mygani LLC
Dotcom Distribution Annual Study of Online Shoppers Reveals Top Trends Shaping the Post-Pandemic eCommerce Landscape
Sustainability emerges as major driver of purchase decisions and brand affinity in annual eCommerce consumer study. - June 11, 2021 - Dotcom Distribution
WEarth - The First Climate Positive Wooden Watch
WEarth Recently Launches Its First Climate Positive Wooden Watch as It Aims to Increase Awareness About Responsible Consumption - February 19, 2021 - WEarth
Why Actors are Starting their Own Production Companies
Jahyela Jones, CEO of Puhff Masks and Accessories, launches her own production company. - October 31, 2020 - Puhff
FiberLok Technologies, Inc. Achieves ISO 9001 Certification
FiberLok Technologies, Inc. has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for the quality management system in the production/manufacture of imprinted products including heat-transfer graphic logos. - October 31, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.
Blaqq Production Company Hosts a Screenwriting Competition and Uncovers Unique Talent
Blaqq Productions and Jaheyla Jones, CEO of Puhff, announce a contest for screenwriters. - October 30, 2020 - Puhff
Vectordesigns Launches World's First Sleek Fanny Pack with Phone Radiation Protection
If you are looking for a flat hip bag with radiation protection, the hipi is a sleek, minimalist phone band or waist bag made of quality stretch fabric and with distinct pockets securing your phone wallet, keys and other essentials. Its embedded microwave barrier protects your body from phone emissions and it may be zipped up to be worn on your hips or waist. hipi is the only such bag on the market with adjustable widths, providing both performance and understated modesty. - October 30, 2020 - Vectordesigns
Blaqq Production Wins Their First Award for Their First Project
CEO and Founder of Puhff and Blaqq Productions, Jones' announces her first festival win for her short comedy sketch, The Millennial Show. - September 25, 2020 - Puhff
Puhff Reusable Face Masks Help Protect Individuals from Pollution
As air pollution gets worse, reusable face masks are the best tool we have available to us. Puhff is doing their best to provide great masks. - September 17, 2020 - Puhff
Ruby Protective Apparel Launches Innovative Line of Clothing Products to Address Growing Concerns Over Virus Transmission in the Heath Care Industry
Ruby Protective Apparel introduced its new line of women’s underscrubs and compression socks, representing a massive leap forward in wearable antimicrobial protection. Unlike current industry offerings using a coating process that only lasts up to 50 washes before the protection wears out,... - September 16, 2020 - Ruby Protective Apparel
Black Women in Comedy Festival Welcomes New Filmmaker, Jayhela Jones
Black Women in Comedy Festival celebrates their second year in Los Angeles, welcoming new filmmakers, one of them a break out star and creative, named Jayheyla Jones, CEO of Puhff - September 15, 2020 - Puhff
Wholesale Face Mask Supplier Puhff Now Sold on Amazon
Puhff Mask and Accessories - September 09, 2020 - Puhff
New Low Profile Flock Product ColorCrest® Achieves Finest Details in Flock
FiberLok’s newest tech innovation provides fine details with a soft aesthetic. - September 04, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.
Funded in One Hour on Kickstarter: Nanobag 4.0 - Ultralight Reusable Shopping Bag
Following the success of their first three Nanobag campaigns, the Tiptop Things team has launched Nanobag 4.0. The campaign reached their goal in just one hour, and the project is now more than 5400% funded, with 6900+ backers raising a total of US$280k with 41 days remaining of the campaign. - August 30, 2020 - Tiptop Things Ltd.
New Reflective Product LumoTex® from FiberLok Uses Patent-Pending Technology to Showcase Brands & Promote Safety
FiberLok's Newest Tech Innovation Provides Wow Factor Impact Both Day and Night - August 21, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.
Puhff Mask Wholesaler Sponsors Alzheimer’s Event
Puhff Mask and Accessories sponsors event with WMDA for Alzheimer's Research. - August 12, 2020 - Puhff
Presenting: #DylanStrong
A Charity Sale of Custom Eye Patches Supporting Dylan Schwartz and the Children’s Eye Foundation - August 01, 2020 - #DylanStrong
A Safer Back to School with The Safe Drinking Mask Kit
The Safe Mask Company is proud to present their latest mask designed specifically for kids. It's certain to become the must-have back to school supply. The Safe Drinking kit, the first of its kind, allows parents to have peace of mind in knowing that their child has a way to wear his or her mask throughout the day, be comfortable and stay hydrated. - July 29, 2020 - Safe Mask Company
Compression Socks from SocksLane Offers 2020 Mid-Year Discount
SocksLane celebrates their 2020 midyear success by offering a discount for their compression socks. New stocks of compression socks just arrived from the factory for the midyear sale. CEO and co-founder SocksLane, Amanda Dixon, said, "We would like to give back to our customers especially the... - June 26, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Strengthens After Sales Support Women with DVT
As SocksLane celebrates its 5th year as the leading provider of hypo-allergenic cotton compression socks on Amazon, they announced today that they will continue to intensify their campaign for overall leg health by providing weekly blogs on their website that focus on leg health for men and women... - June 24, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Continues to Maintain a 4.9 Average Star Rating Since Establishment
Amidst the crisis, SocksLane continues to maintain a very high rating with its products from Amazon ratings. 2020 has been a struggle for most of retail companies in the US because of the Covid 19 pandemic. At only four months within 2020 the world has experienced something which it has never... - June 23, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Company Gets Ready for Fourth of July Sale 2020
SocksLane, a compression socks provider, is already prepared for the 4th of July 2020 sale. The company’s Amazon warehouse is now full of new stocks from which just came in from the factory. The replenishment of stock was made by the small company to anticipate the volume of orders coming in... - June 23, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Sales in Amazon Slowly Picking Up After Home Quarantine in the US
SocksLane Company, the leading provider of cotton compression socks in Amazon has been hit by the pandemic lockdown in terms of sales. The lockdown has served an important role in slowing down the spread of the coronavirus but at the same time caused the ecommerce industry to slow down as well in... - June 22, 2020 - SocksLane
Annual eCommerce Study from Dotcom Distribution Reveals How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Impacted Consumers’ Online Shopping Behavior
Younger consumers present big opportunity for retailers and brands. - May 29, 2020 - Dotcom Distribution
Harvard Square Store Owner Shifts from Fashion to Face Masks: Local Community Supports Mompreneur’s Pivot Thru Lockdown
During a time of great global tragedy and upheaval, there is a lot of “new” in our lives. There are new challenges, new approaches and new initiatives in the “new normal.” In that spirit, Esmeralda Lambert of Esmeralda, jewelry and accessories store of Cambridge, Mass., decided to tell her story of how she pivoted her business model in the time of the new coronavirus pandemic. - May 06, 2020 - Esmeralda - Jewelry Accessories Gifts
Stocks For SocksLane Compression Socks Finally Arrive After Delay Due to Lockdown
SocksLane has received today stocks coming in from their manufacturing plant. The stock arrived right after months of delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cotton compression socks are currently being tagged and bagged in the different Amazon warehouses. They are now ready for... - May 01, 2020 - SocksLane
Get CVRD! Mask Making Coalition Rises Up to Cover Essential Farm Workers
Several established LA-based clothing companies have joined forces to make masks with the mission of sustaining local employees and protecting essential farmworkers. The coalition, called CVRD (Covered) Mask, is working with the United Farm Workers to distribute the donated masks. CVRD Mask's reusable face coverings are made with sustainable bio-based fabrics to reduce the amount of waste going into landfills. - April 22, 2020 - CVRD Mask
SocksLane Remains Available for Nurses and Health-Workers Amidst Global Pandemic
SocksLane has announced today that its products will remain available for Nurses and all other healthcare workers. Since the start of the nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic of the corona virus scare. The company has doubled its production this quarter to meet the demands of health... - April 22, 2020 - SocksLane
Small Business Giving Back to the Less Fortunate
Company focuses on growing by giving. - February 14, 2020 - Be One of a Kindness
Veteran & Company Brand Ambassador Becomes Gunsmith Nation LLC. Owner
Gunsmith Nation, LLC. announces that it has given an ownership position in its business to one of it’s most dedicated brand ambassadors and United States Coast Guard Veteran. - February 14, 2020 - Gunsmith Nation, LLC.
Cotton Knee Sleeves from SocksLane Celebrates 1 Year in the Market
SocksLane, the leading manufacturer of cotton compression socks marks today as their 1 year anniversary of releasing knee sleeves in Amazon US. They launched this Patella Stabilizing Cotton Knee Sleeve Support February 4 of 2019 and has received good reviews from customers for the past year. The... - February 05, 2020 - SocksLane
Sockslane Compression Socks to be Featured in National Nurses Week for 2020
National Nurses Week happens once a year in the month of May and according to the organizers, SocksLane will be featured in this year’s event. Nurses week runs from May 6 to 12 and is celebrated annually. May 6 marks the start of the event which is also known as National Nurses Day, which is... - February 05, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Compression Socks Ranks #1 in Socks for Nurses in Socksaholic.com
Socksaholic.com ranks SocksLane Compression Socks #1 for Nurses. Adam and Jill, a husband-and-wife team runs Socksaholic.com, a blog website which is all about recommending socks to its readers. Their six-year hobby has led them to a point where their recommendations are being listened to by their... - January 31, 2020 - SocksLane
Packsture Proudly Unveils the Satori™ Jacket
Packsture, a most exciting and innovative maker of premium gear, is proud to unveil the Satori™ Jacket. The next generation of everyday jackets which are eco-friendly, sustainable, featherless (do not use down), and dedicated to avoiding the inhumane treatment and plucking of birds. - January 31, 2020 - Packsture
SocksLane Hits 1500 Reviews in Amazon UK in the Last Year
SocksLane Amazon UK gets rated by customers with a 4.8 Star Rating average for the entirety of 2019. Compression socks have been in the UK market since 2017 and has made a name for themselves in Europe after the have ranked in the US Market. Although sales are not as good as in the US market, their... - January 26, 2020 - SocksLane
SocksLane Tennis Elbow Sleeve Received Commendation from New Customers
SocksLane elbow sleeves are practically new products from the small family owned company. Although new to the market, they have received quite a number of good commendations from new customers. One customer by the name of Amanda said, “This sleeve was exactly what I needed for my tennis elbow. - January 23, 2020 - SocksLane