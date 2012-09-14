PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Medicinal & Botanical Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Red Pill Medical, Inc. Red Pill Medical, Inc. Phoenix, AZ
Red Pill Medical Inc. is a health and wellness company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets organically grown, hemp-derived... 
Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises Los Angeles, CA
Natural home and health care products. Products for vaginal dryness, to provide allergy relief, to help alleviate pain, eliminate headaches,... 
Amazon Botanicals Amazon Botanicals Newark, De
Amazon Botanicals manufactures Amazon Raintree herbs and remedies. We are committed to providing cutting edge Amazon herbs and herbal formulas. 
BioNaturalle BioNaturalle Mumbai, India
Manufacturers of Dietary Ingredients and Botanical Extracts: Lutein, Lycopene, Natural Beta Carotene, Herbal Extracts. BioNaturalle belongs... 
Cactus Botanics Limited Cactus Botanics Limited Shanghai, China
Cactus Botanics Limited is an UK base company. We cooperate with manufactories all over the world, mainly in China, to develop and market... 
CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals
CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals is an emerging marketing, sales and development company based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. CaraMedica... 
Cornerstone BioPharma Cornerstone BioPharma
Cornerstone BioPharma, Inc., located next to North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company... 
Herbion International Herbion International Karachi, Pakistan
An internationally renowned name in the herbal medicine industry Herbion, a company established in 1983, started its operations in Russian... 
Huisong Pharmaceuticals Huisong Pharmaceuticals Hangzhou, China
Huisong Pharmaceuticals, a Sino-Japanese joint venture, has been specialising in the production and export of herbal and bee products in... 
Moringa Source Moringa Source Newtown, CT
Moringa Source provides organically grown Moringa Oleifera for a variety of products. We produce Moringa leaf powder, Moringa supplements,... 
Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Lt... Xintai, China
We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts ,herb extracts and botanical extracts.We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts... 
Unit Brazil Unit Brazil Sao Paulo, Brazil
UNIT is a import-export company headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Since 1994 we have been mediating foreign trade projects on behalf of... 
