Recent Headlines
Thar Process Unveils New Line of CO2 Bulk Delivery Systems for Any Prep SFC and Pilot Scale SFE Users
Thar has a 35-year history of building automated supercritical systems and operating R&D labs. For many years, Thar also built CO2 delivery systems to make it easier for any client to access CO2 without the inconvenience of CO2 bottles/tanks inside the lab. This automation provides a fast return on investment for company's trying to mitigate labor costs and safety risks. - February 13, 2026 - Thar Process
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies Integrate CO2 Heat Pump Technology to Make Supercritical CO2 Technology a Low Cost Solution
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies have successfully engineered, integrated and installed electric heat pumps using CO2 - R744 - as the upcycled, natural refrigerant. The technology partnership means that Thar Process' clients can benefit from lower operating costs. Thar is known for it's innovative use of CO2 for extracting flavors, fragrances, medicinal and therapeutic compounds both in it's GMP certified facility in Pittsburgh and at client sites globally. - March 24, 2025 - Thar Process
Polar Lab Projects Redefines Laboratory Relocation Standards with Global, Single-Source Logistics Solution
Polar Lab Projects is setting a new standard in laboratory relocations and logistics, offering a single-source, seamless solution tailored to the life sciences industry worldwide. With an extensive network of industry experts, they provide unmatched service excellence, meeting clients' needs wherever they operate. - November 06, 2024 - Polar Lab Projects LLC
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Innovative, Patented Non-Invasive Brain Treatment Technology
Silver Scott Mines will be acquiring the assets of AddBrain, Inc.’s technology. It has been used to treat Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s and Suicidal Depression with excellent results. There are ongoing clinical trials in Canada. - August 02, 2024 - Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
No More Acetone: Thar Process Develops Clean and Green Process to Create Sterile, Fat-Free Lecithin Powder and GMP Quality Oils for Human Consumption
Thar Process, with 34 years of expertise in supercritical fluid extraction, has developed a sustainable way to produce de-fatted lecithin powder that has less oil and longer shelf-life stability. The new process is semi-continuous and sustainable because it utilizes upcycled CO2 from waste sources instead of using toxic acetone which is the industry standard. - April 26, 2024 - Thar Process
New Sustainable Lyophilization Technology Uses Supercritical CO2
The Thar group of companies have been using CO2 for extraction, purification, particle design and encapsulation for many years but recent developments point to a need for sustainable methods for drying APIs, intermediates, excipients and biologics at relatively low temperatures. 'Big Pharma' has depended on Thar for SFC tools in drug discovery but lyophilization will likely be used in manufacturing too. - January 28, 2024 - Thar Process
A New Philosophy for Jamaican Pot
Massive Therapeutics, a medical cannabis company, has released its list of the most important reasons organic farming techniques should be implemented over non-organic. Cannabis has a long history, from its use in traditional medicine to its current status as a lucrative crop. In Jamaica, the... - March 27, 2023 - Massive Therapeutics
Tasly Pharmaceuticals to Exhibit at BioJapan 2022 -- Bio-Pharmaceutical Company to Join with Maryland-Based Organizations at Asia’s Premier Biotechnology Partnering Event
Tasly Pharmaceuticals will exhibit at BioJapan 2022, October 12-14 at PACIFICO Yokohama - October 05, 2022 - Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
River Valley Relief Names Ryan Kenaga President
River Valley Relief (RVR), a family-owned medical cannabis cultivator located in Fort Smith, Arkansas makes some organizational changes and names new President. - July 08, 2022 - River Valley Relief
LifeBiotic's Botanical Formula Shows Significant Destruction of Multiple GI Cancer Cells
In a new cell model study, the patented LCS101 formula eliminated up to 90% of cancer cells within 72 hours. - May 19, 2022 - Lifebiotic
River Valley Relief Launches Relief by RVR Line of Marijuana Concentrates
Arkansas has always been a state known for finding diamonds; just maybe not the kind that are coming out of Fort Smith recently. River Valley Relief Cultivation (“RVR”) has been hard at work producing live diamonds, among other live resin extracts, that were released to many Arkansas... - April 15, 2022 - River Valley Relief
Decarbitation Inc. Product Launch: New Cannabis Crude Oil Decarboxylation Technology Using Controlled Cavitation
DecarbitationTM will be launching its website as well brand new 2 and 25 gallon systems for the decarboxylation of cannabis on February 2, 2022. - February 01, 2022 - Decarbitation Inc.
Omni-HC Selected to Participate in “Audience Amplification” Workshop at Prestigious Global Medical Affairs Meeting
Omni Healthcare Communications has been selected by the Medical Affairs Professional Society to convene a workshop on scientific communication amplification at the MAPS 2022 Global Annual Meeting. - October 02, 2021 - Sunny Ayr Holdings
Omni Healthcare Communications & Res Consortium Form Alliance to Expand Medical Affairs Capabilities
Omni Healthcare Communications (Omni-HC), a US based medical communications firm delivering solutions for today’s scientific exchange challenges, is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic alliance with Res Consortium (Res) of the United Kingdom, a cross-sector leader in digital... - August 21, 2021 - Sunny Ayr Holdings
ConSep II™ Filter Module, a Game Changer in Fermentation and High Temperature Cross Flow Filtration Applications
The combination of the patented open channel design and the high temperature capabilities of the ConSep II™ filter module provide unique performance characteristics which customers describe as an "enabling technology" and "a game changer." - July 29, 2021 - SmartFlow Technologies
eCTD Solutions Appoints New CEO and Changes Name to Highlight Expanded Capability
Sunny Ayr Holdings, a group of healthcare product solutions companies, is pleased to announce the change of the name of eCTD Solutions Ltd. to Omni Early Development Services and the appointment of Mark Marino, MD as Partner and Chief Executive Officer of the early product development solutions provider. - May 19, 2021 - Sunny Ayr Holdings
3 Bros Grow Vertically Integrated Sustainable Cannabis Facility
3 Bros Grow announces sustainable vertically integrated cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, processing and distribution. - August 27, 2020 - 3 Bros Grow
3 Bros Grow Announces Vertically Integrated Cannabis Genetics Nursery
The 3 Bros Grow, a vertically integrated cannabis company, is moving into their first phase of greenhouse nursery to provide clean secured genetics, clones and teens to their operations. Luck #7, Cherry Bomb, Twizzlas, Grease Monkey and Chocolatina are some of the exclusive genetics available only from 3 Bros Grow. - July 01, 2020 - 3 Bros Grow
3 Bros Grow Announces Compassion Program During COVID-19
The 3 Bros Santa Cruz dispensary is currently running a compassion program during the COVID-19 outbreak and Shelter in Place orders. As an essential business and being allowed to remain open to serve the community for cannabis products such as cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, topicals and... - April 18, 2020 - 3 Bros Grow
Australian-Based Skin Matrix Skin Care Launches New Skin Perfection Serum
Skin Matrix Skin Care, a Newcastle, Australian-based company specializing in creating skin care products that are healing, protective, and enhancing, is launching a new product called Skin Perfection Serum - February 28, 2020 - Skin Matrix Skin Perfection Serum
Plus Cosmetic Surgery Center Opens Location in Hollywood, Florida
Plus Cosmetic Surgery Center in Hollywood, Florida, is a state-of-the-art surgery center specializing in reconstructive procedures, cosmetic surgery, and treatments, such as Botox and other fillers. - February 27, 2020 - Plus Cosmetic Surgery Center
Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower
Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC
Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA
On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.
DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD
Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC
World Canna Health Brings Its Exclusive Cannabis Training to Texas
World Canna Health brings its exclusive Cannabinologer training to the huge Lucky Leaf Expo in Irving, Texas on Sept. 20, 2019. - July 10, 2019 - World Canna Health
Plant-Based Weight Loss Pill Calocurb Rapidly Expands Globally
The ground-breaking plant-based dietary supplement calocurb™ is rapidly expanding internationally. Last week Iceland joined the list of countries that the supplement is now available in, which includes the United States, China and New Zealand. According to calocurb’s maker –... - May 31, 2019 - Calocurb
Plant Extract Can Help Prevent Cancer Recurrence says the Beljanski Foundation
Rauwolfia Vomitoria, a Natural Plant Extract, Inhibits Cancer Stem Cells - February 08, 2019 - The Beljanski Foundation
Milestone in Cancer Stem Cell Research by Beljanski Foundation
Research Shows Pao Pereira, a Natural Plant Extract, Inhibits Cancer Stem Cells. - February 08, 2019 - The Beljanski Foundation
BIOS CBD Now Legal in the U.S. The Purest Form of CBD on the Market is Now Positioned to Help Millions Suffering from Anxiety, Sleeplessness and Pain
BIOS is dedicated to the pursuit of whole-body wellbeing through the exploration and perfection of plant-based health products and nature-based methodologies. - February 03, 2019 - BIOS Labs
Red Pill Medical, Inc. Introduces New CBD Product Line to Combat the Common Problems Americans with an Active Lifestyle Face Everyday
Red Pill Medical's CEO Gregory A. Smith, M.D. (Producer of the American Addict films) has rolled out a new science-based line of CBD products designed for everyday use to address a variety of common complaints to help people reach their personal peak. - January 31, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.
Announcing Protectival - A Natural Way to Boost the Immune System and Enhance Cellular Health
After 15 year of research in collaboration with renowned Oncologists and Scientists, LifeBiotic is launching Protectival, a natural product boosting immunity and cellular health. - January 26, 2019 - Lifebiotic
Bioquark Inc. and Ectocrine Technologies LLC to Collaborate on Mosquito-Derived Health Product Development
The common mosquito, while being responsible for up to a million human deaths each year, may paradoxically also hold biochemical secrets to cure diseases that effect hundreds of millions of people around the globe. - January 12, 2019 - Bioquark Inc.
Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision of the Chemical Health & Safety Division Scholarship is Being Renamed to Elsohly Award for Excellence in the Field of Cannabis Chemistry
CANN or better known as Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision was founded in 2015 to build a home within the American Chemical Society for cannabis chemists. “This gave cannabis scientists a way to be connected at a time there was no collection of information and standards,” says Ezra Pryor,... - October 22, 2018 - CANN
Award-Winning Journalist David Hodes Joins The American Cannabis Report as Washington Correspondent
The American Cannabis Report is proud to announce their new Washington Correspondent, David Hodes. Mr. Hodes is one of America's most experienced cannabis writers; a member of the National Press Club; 2018 Journalist of the Year by Americans for Safe Access, the largest U.S. medical cannabis advocacy organization; former Managing Editor for Cannabis Business Executive, and writer for nine different business-to-business cannabis publications including DOPE Magazine. - August 02, 2018 - The American Cannabis Report
Greentech Laboratories Inc., Leader in Ayurvedic Cannabinoid Science, Responds to Immediate Crisis of Rare Epilepsy UK Patient
Dr. Sharmilla Patil, Founder and CEO of Greentech Laboratories Inc., a Bio-Pharma and Ayurvedic Research company in the Bay Area of California, USA responds to immediate crisis of Alfie Dingley, 6 y/o child, patient and citizen of UK Medical system who suffers from PCDH 19 Epilepsy. “I was... - March 21, 2018 - Greentech Laboratories Inc.
Value Drug Scores Big in Pharmaceutical Returns
PharmaLink is the New Partner in Drug Returns Processing Value Drug, a top-rated wholesaler to independent pharmacies, announced another industry leading initiative with PharmaLink. Together they will now provide to all of their members a full array of services in the take back and processing of... - March 14, 2018 - PharmaLink
Center for Research on Addiction and Brain Health Hosts the Third Annual NAD Summit NAD+ Researchers and Clinicians Gather to Discuss New Discoveries and Innovations
Center for Research on Addiction and Brain Health (CRABH), a recently developed 501(c)(3) nonprofit research organization investigating therapies to improve brain health, addiction recovery and age reversal, is hosting the first ever NAD Summit on the West Coast. The organization launched fall of... - January 25, 2018 - Center for Reasearch on Addiction and Brain Health
Gold Rush: California Cannabis Operations and Compliance Seminar
JLS|Network presents Cannabis Operations and Compliance Seminar with Cannabis Expert, Steve Owens, CEO of Adherence Compliance, at Sheraton LAX – January 18th & 19th, 2018. The golden state of California officially legalizes marijuana January 2018. Every phase of the marijuana business comes with strict government regulations. Owens discusses how to succeed, limit exposure to harsh penalties, license & SOP expectations, compliance, top failures, average compliance market scores and more. - November 30, 2017 - JLS|Network
US Senators: Stop Using Racist Term, Demands American Cannabis Report
In a letter to each US Senator, The American Cannabis Report demands that Senators stop using the racist term "marijuana" and instead discuss cannabis using its proper name. The word "marijuana" was introduced to Congress in 1937 to scare citizens and legislators about Mexican immigrants. It was intentionally misspelled "marihuana" to make it sound exotic. Today US Senators are still using this racist word and misspelling, perhaps out of ignorance of its past. It's time to call it cannabis. - August 04, 2017 - The American Cannabis Report
Axis Biotec Brazil Innovative, Safe and Efficacious Wound Dressing with IP Rights Approved in 11 Countries, Colzen® Treats Lesions That Are Difficult to Heal
Some wounds can be difficult to heal and the patients affected by them can suffer from infections, pain and other complications. A Brazilian product capable of revolutionizing wound treatment has already had its Intellectual Property (IP) rights approved in Germany, China, Spain, the United States,... - April 27, 2017 - Axis Biotec
Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Winner by Informa’s SupplySide
Mehdi Reishi Named Winner for CPG Specialty Supplements for Innovation and Market Impact. - October 28, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi
Cannabis Manifesto Issues Urgent Wake-Up Call to Global Society
The Dà Má Collective has released "Dissolving The Stigma Against Nature’s Oldest & Safest Medicine: a manifesto," which aims to correct public opinion towards the healing herb known as cannabis. The 7-page illustrated manifesto makes the case, supported by 11,000+ years of hard evidence, that any stigma surrounding the use of cannabis (the notion that cannabis is somehow ‘naughty’) is unfounded and unsustainable. - September 06, 2016 - The Da Ma Collective
Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Finalist by Informa’s SupplySide
Mehdi Reishi Named Among Top CPG Products for Innovation and Market Impact. Informa Exhibitions has named Mehdi Reishi’s Organic Reishi Product Line as one of its finalists for the 2016 SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards. Five 2015 consumer packaged goods (CPG) products were... - August 26, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi
Bioquark Inc. and Revita Life Sciences Receive IRB Approval for First-In-Human Brain Death Study
Bioquark Inc. and Revita Life Sciences Receive IRB Approval for First-In-Human Brain Death Study - The Reanima Project - Is Death Reversible? - April 25, 2016 - Bioquark Inc.
Bioquark Inc. and Revita Life Sciences to Collaborate on Regenerative Medicine Applications in Spinal Cord Injury
Bioquark Inc., a cutting edge life sciences company focused on the development of a novel biologic portfolio of products, services, and technologies for complex regeneration, disease reversion, and aging in humans, is entering a collaboration with India's Revita Life Sciences to advance translational opportunities in spinal cord injury repair. - February 06, 2016 - Bioquark Inc.
Gensco Laboratories Supports World Arthritis Day on October 12, 2015
Gensco Laboratories, a specialty pharmaceutical company, has recently introduced a new transdermal prescription medication that provides rapid relief at the first sign of an acute gout flare, ColciGel®, indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of acute gout flares in adults. ColciGel® is easy to apply directly on the site of pain and each bottle has Metered Dose Technology (MDose™) which dispenses the exact amount of transdermal medication. - October 12, 2015 - Gensco Labs
Highland Pharms Adds Hemp Oil Extract and CBD Capsules to Line; Continues to Grow Wholesale CBD Customer Base
Highland Pharms, a leading provider of Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Oil Drops and Vaporizer Oils to end users and wholesale customers announces the addition of 2 new CBD Rich Hemp Oil products to its existing product line. Additionally, Highland Pharms is pleased to announce the addition of 2 important wholesale accounts to the existing line of wholesale customers. - August 24, 2015 - Highland Pharms CBD
Gensco Labs Announces LiDORx® Copay Program Mobile Platform for Pain Management
Text “LIDO to 37500” on your mobile device to receive the benefits of the Program Gensco Laboratories™ (www.genscolabs.com), A Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, announces a new mobile platform that uses innovative smart phone technology to provide copay assistance and facilitate... - August 11, 2015 - Gensco Labs
Linking API Producers to API Customers - Connectivity Matters
The API Sourcing Database is a new Database to find producers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients including up to date quality information about the API. - June 02, 2015 - API Sourcing