Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

World Canna Health Brings Its Exclusive Cannabis Training to Texas World Canna Health brings its exclusive Cannabinologer training to the huge Lucky Leaf Expo in Irving, Texas on Sept. 20, 2019. - July 10, 2019 - World Canna Health

Plant-Based Weight Loss Pill Calocurb Rapidly Expands Globally The ground-breaking plant-based dietary supplement calocurb™ is rapidly expanding internationally. Last week Iceland joined the list of countries that the supplement is now available in, which includes the United States, China and New Zealand. According to calocurb’s maker – LifeStream... - May 31, 2019 - Calocurb

Plant Extract Can Help Prevent Cancer Recurrence says the Beljanski Foundation Rauwolfia Vomitoria, a Natural Plant Extract, Inhibits Cancer Stem Cells - February 08, 2019 - The Beljanski Foundation

Milestone in Cancer Stem Cell Research by Beljanski Foundation Research Shows Pao Pereira, a Natural Plant Extract, Inhibits Cancer Stem Cells. - February 08, 2019 - The Beljanski Foundation

Red Pill Medical, Inc. Introduces New CBD Product Line to Combat the Common Problems Americans with an Active Lifestyle Face Everyday Red Pill Medical's CEO Gregory A. Smith, M.D. (Producer of the American Addict films) has rolled out a new science-based line of CBD products designed for everyday use to address a variety of common complaints to help people reach their personal peak. - January 31, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

Announcing Protectival - A Natural Way to Boost the Immune System and Enhance Cellular Health After 15 year of research in collaboration with renowned Oncologists and Scientists, LifeBiotic is launching Protectival, a natural product boosting immunity and cellular health. - January 26, 2019 - Lifebiotic

Bioquark Inc. and Ectocrine Technologies LLC to Collaborate on Mosquito-Derived Health Product Development The common mosquito, while being responsible for up to a million human deaths each year, may paradoxically also hold biochemical secrets to cure diseases that effect hundreds of millions of people around the globe. - January 12, 2019 - Bioquark Inc.

Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision of the Chemical Health & Safety Division Scholarship is Being Renamed to Elsohly Award for Excellence in the Field of Cannabis Chemistry CANN or better known as Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision was founded in 2015 to build a home within the American Chemical Society for cannabis chemists. “This gave cannabis scientists a way to be connected at a time there was no collection of information and standards,” says Ezra Pryor, founding... - October 22, 2018 - CANN

Award-Winning Journalist David Hodes Joins The American Cannabis Report as Washington Correspondent The American Cannabis Report is proud to announce their new Washington Correspondent, David Hodes. Mr. Hodes is one of America's most experienced cannabis writers; a member of the National Press Club; 2018 Journalist of the Year by Americans for Safe Access, the largest U.S. medical cannabis advocacy organization; former Managing Editor for Cannabis Business Executive, and writer for nine different business-to-business cannabis publications including DOPE Magazine. - August 02, 2018 - The American Cannabis Report

Greentech Laboratories Inc., Leader in Ayurvedic Cannabinoid Science, Responds to Immediate Crisis of Rare Epilepsy UK Patient Dr. Sharmilla Patil, Founder and CEO of Greentech Laboratories Inc., a Bio-Pharma and Ayurvedic Research company in the Bay Area of California, USA responds to immediate crisis of Alfie Dingley, 6 y/o child, patient and citizen of UK Medical system who suffers from PCDH 19 Epilepsy. “I was very... - March 21, 2018 - Greentech Laboratories Inc.

Value Drug Scores Big in Pharmaceutical Returns PharmaLink is the New Partner in Drug Returns Processing Value Drug, a top-rated wholesaler to independent pharmacies, announced another industry leading initiative with PharmaLink. Together they will now provide to all of their members a full array of services in the take back and processing of expired... - March 14, 2018 - PharmaLink

Center for Research on Addiction and Brain Health Hosts the Third Annual NAD Summit NAD+ Researchers and Clinicians Gather to Discuss New Discoveries and Innovations Center for Research on Addiction and Brain Health (CRABH), a recently developed 501(c)(3) nonprofit research organization investigating therapies to improve brain health, addiction recovery and age reversal, is hosting the first ever NAD Summit on the West Coast. The organization launched fall of 2017... - January 25, 2018 - Center for Reasearch on Addiction and Brain Health

Gold Rush: California Cannabis Operations and Compliance Seminar JLS|Network presents Cannabis Operations and Compliance Seminar with Cannabis Expert, Steve Owens, CEO of Adherence Compliance, at Sheraton LAX – January 18th & 19th, 2018. The golden state of California officially legalizes marijuana January 2018. Every phase of the marijuana business comes with strict government regulations. Owens discusses how to succeed, limit exposure to harsh penalties, license & SOP expectations, compliance, top failures, average compliance market scores and more. - November 30, 2017 - JLS|Network

US Senators: Stop Using Racist Term, Demands American Cannabis Report In a letter to each US Senator, The American Cannabis Report demands that Senators stop using the racist term "marijuana" and instead discuss cannabis using its proper name. The word "marijuana" was introduced to Congress in 1937 to scare citizens and legislators about Mexican immigrants. It was intentionally misspelled "marihuana" to make it sound exotic. Today US Senators are still using this racist word and misspelling, perhaps out of ignorance of its past. It's time to call it cannabis. - August 04, 2017 - The American Cannabis Report

Axis Biotec Brazil Innovative, Safe and Efficacious Wound Dressing with IP Rights Approved in 11 Countries, Colzen® Treats Lesions That Are Difficult to Heal Some wounds can be difficult to heal and the patients affected by them can suffer from infections, pain and other complications. A Brazilian product capable of revolutionizing wound treatment has already had its Intellectual Property (IP) rights approved in Germany, China, Spain, the United States, France,... - April 27, 2017 - Axis Biotec

Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Winner by Informa’s SupplySide Mehdi Reishi Named Winner for CPG Specialty Supplements for Innovation and Market Impact. - October 28, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi

Cannabis Manifesto Issues Urgent Wake-Up Call to Global Society The Dà Má Collective has released "Dissolving The Stigma Against Nature’s Oldest & Safest Medicine: a manifesto," which aims to correct public opinion towards the healing herb known as cannabis. The 7-page illustrated manifesto makes the case, supported by 11,000+ years of hard evidence, that any stigma surrounding the use of cannabis (the notion that cannabis is somehow ‘naughty’) is unfounded and unsustainable. - September 06, 2016 - The Da Ma Collective

Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Finalist by Informa’s SupplySide Mehdi Reishi Named Among Top CPG Products for Innovation and Market Impact. Informa Exhibitions has named Mehdi Reishi’s Organic Reishi Product Line as one of its finalists for the 2016 SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards. Five 2015 consumer packaged goods (CPG) products were selected... - August 26, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi

Bioquark Inc. and Revita Life Sciences Receive IRB Approval for First-In-Human Brain Death Study Bioquark Inc. and Revita Life Sciences Receive IRB Approval for First-In-Human Brain Death Study - The Reanima Project - Is Death Reversible? - April 25, 2016 - Bioquark Inc.

Bioquark Inc. and Revita Life Sciences to Collaborate on Regenerative Medicine Applications in Spinal Cord Injury Bioquark Inc., a cutting edge life sciences company focused on the development of a novel biologic portfolio of products, services, and technologies for complex regeneration, disease reversion, and aging in humans, is entering a collaboration with India's Revita Life Sciences to advance translational opportunities in spinal cord injury repair. - February 06, 2016 - Bioquark Inc.

Gensco Laboratories Supports World Arthritis Day on October 12, 2015 Gensco Laboratories, a specialty pharmaceutical company, has recently introduced a new transdermal prescription medication that provides rapid relief at the first sign of an acute gout flare, ColciGel®, indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of acute gout flares in adults. ColciGel® is easy to apply directly on the site of pain and each bottle has Metered Dose Technology (MDose™) which dispenses the exact amount of transdermal medication. - October 12, 2015 - Gensco Labs

Highland Pharms Adds Hemp Oil Extract and CBD Capsules to Line; Continues to Grow Wholesale CBD Customer Base Highland Pharms, a leading provider of Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Oil Drops and Vaporizer Oils to end users and wholesale customers announces the addition of 2 new CBD Rich Hemp Oil products to its existing product line. Additionally, Highland Pharms is pleased to announce the addition of 2 important wholesale accounts to the existing line of wholesale customers. - August 24, 2015 - Highland Pharms CBD

Gensco Labs Announces LiDORx® Copay Program Mobile Platform for Pain Management Text “LIDO to 37500” on your mobile device to receive the benefits of the Program Gensco Laboratories™ (www.genscolabs.com), A Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, announces a new mobile platform that uses innovative smart phone technology to provide copay assistance and facilitate pain... - August 11, 2015 - Gensco Labs

Linking API Producers to API Customers - Connectivity Matters The API Sourcing Database is a new Database to find producers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients including up to date quality information about the API. - June 02, 2015 - API Sourcing

Highland Pharms Announces New Product Launch of Highland Pharms CBD Hemp Oil and Vape Products Highland Pharms announces the launch of their premium line of CBD Hemp oil products that are among the most affordable. Will be sold online exclusively at WellSpring CBD Oil and via brick and mortar locations including doctors' offices, vape shops, health salons and more. - March 05, 2015 - Highland Pharms CBD

Local Pharmacy Wants to Warm Those Less Fortunate Country Village Chemists of Huntington Asks the Public to Support Their Annual Winter Coat Drive. - February 06, 2015 - North Country Drugs

Windfire Capital: Investor Call & Webcast Presentation This is an informational call for accredited investor detailing an investment opportunity in a medical marijuana company that has submitted an application to Health Canada for a medical marijuana cultivation license under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (MMPR). - January 19, 2015 - Windfire Capital Corp.

5 Tips for Handling Post-Holiday Blues Naturally After the holiday, people often feel like the blues settle in with the cold winter weather. Dr. Frank King offers helpful tips to naturally restore and continue good cheer, all year. - January 08, 2015 - King Bio

How One Start-Up is Single Handedly Changing the Face of Cannabis Tourism The Travel Joint which launched in December 2012, is a luxury branded marijuana site dealing in travel, media and lifestyle. They offer full-service, a-la-carte travel and ticketing services. You can book a flight, (commercial or private), find a hotel, buy event or sport tickets and make restaurant reservations all while their private concierge service takes care of transportation and dispensary visitations. Without ever leaving the United States. - November 04, 2014 - The Travel Joint

CarpeVITA Natural Products Has Announced It is the Now Exclusive US Distributor of Erba Vita, the Leading Herbal Supplement Brand in Italy CarpeVITA Natural Products has announced it is the now exclusive US distributor of Erba Vita, the leading herbal supplement brand in Italy and one of Europe's leading brands. All supplements are non-GMO & produced with the highest European standards. - September 15, 2014 - CarpeVITA Natural Products

Within3 Partners with Ashfield Healthcare Communications Within3 has announced a partnership with Ashfield Healthcare Communications to provide an enhanced suite of services for both organizations. - June 22, 2014 - Within3

Within3 Partners with DHC for Better Healthcare Solutions Within3 has announced its partnership with the Digital Health Coalition (DHC). This strategic partnership creates business value for both organizations. - May 08, 2014 - Within3

Solanbridge Group Inc. Announces Appointment of Dr. Mark T. Cullen Solanbridge Group (SLNX) has hired Dr. Mark Cullen to develop CBD-enfused products for the State of Nevada. - May 02, 2014 - Solanbridge Group Inc

Surgical Face Masks: AdvaCare Detects Rise in Global Demand AdvaCare has detected a rise in global demand for its surgical face masks. This comes at the same time as recent headlines from Singapore which highlight the problem of pollution in South East Asia, including Indonesia and Malaysia. The market size for surgical face masks has expanded rapidly with individual consumers now becoming more conscious about their health. Medical supplies distributors, such as pharmacies and medical centers, should maintain ample stock of AdvaCare’s surgical face masks - August 01, 2013 - AdvaCare Pharmaceutical

Book Release: How to Sell Your Business for the Most Money, Third Edition New book teaches business owners how to recognize and avoid value killers that harm business value. Professional business valuator and business broker Grover Rutter shares the "secrets" of making your business more valuable. Rich with valuable planning techniques, this book will guide business owners on the path to improving business value. Whether selling tomorrow, or ten years from tomorrow, what you do (or don't do) today will impact cash in your pocket when your business is sold. - July 22, 2013 - Grover Rutter Mergers, Acquisitions & Valuations

Blood Bag Market in Developing Countries (AdvaCare Pharma) AdvaCare is currently on a campaign to find distributors for Blood Transfusion Bag (Blood Bags) in developing countries. - June 23, 2013 - AdvaCare Pharmaceutical

AdvaCare Announces Two New Products AdvaCare is once again expanding its lists of products in an effort to better cater to patients and distributors. Sanitary pads and colostomy bags have been added to our existing array of medical supplies. - June 02, 2013 - AdvaCare Pharmaceutical

Delphinol Clinically Proven in the Mainenance of Glucose Balance Researchers at the Universidad Austral De Chile discovered that Delphinol, a standardized extract of maqui Berries can control sugar absorption by a novel mechanism of action. - May 24, 2013 - HP Ingredients

Paractin Featured in New Medical Book Authors explain compelling research showing Paractin's powerful role in rheumatoid arthritis relief - May 24, 2013 - HP Ingredients

A Preview of AdvaCare’s Monthly Price Updates Newsletter A Sneak Peak at 3 of Advacare's 7 Top Featured Products - December 16, 2012 - AdvaCare Pharmaceutical

Auto-Disable Syringes: Moving Towards Safer Vaccinations It is undeniable that needles and syringes continue to be vital tools in numerous areas of healthcare and if used incorrectly, it can lead to often deadly diseases and infections. This happens most commonly with repeated needle use on multiple patients. A study carried by the World and Health Organization... - December 09, 2012 - AdvaCare Pharmaceutical

FyMed Demonstrates Superiority of FY101C Over Ibuprofen and Naproxen in the Treatment of Pain and Inflammation FyMed, Inc. today announced results from comparative in-vivo studies of FY101C, its lead NSAID candidate, which demonstrated significant superiority to conventional NSAIDs in terms of efficacy and safety in the management of acute and chronic pain and inflammation. - July 25, 2012 - FyMed Inc

AdvaCare's New USFDA Approved Medical Disposable Product Line to be Introduced in June 2012 Medical Disposables and Supplies are AdvaCare’s fastest growing product line. - June 13, 2012 - AdvaCare Pharmaceutical

Avomeen Analytical Services Opens Newly Renovated Pharmaceutical Research and Development Laboratory Avomeen Analytical Services, an Ann Arbor, Michigan based independent testing laboratory has announced opening of newly renovated pharmaceutical research and development laboratories at its location at 6107 Jackson Rd Ann Arbor, Michigan. Avomeen’s pharmaceutical services include method development,... - May 05, 2012 - Avomeen Analytical Services

Collaborating with West Africa Trade Hub at Natural Products Expo West to Promote Baobab for Sound Economic Development and Social Justice in Africa West Africa Trade Hub and Atacora Essential are collaborating at Natural Products Expo West to advance Baobab Fruit in the US market. Baobab has many health benefits for consumers, and its revaluation can help advance sustainable community development in Africa. - March 03, 2012 - Atacora Essential, Inc.