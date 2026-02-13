In a letter to each US Senator, The American Cannabis Report demands that Senators stop using the racist term "marijuana" and instead discuss cannabis using its proper name. The word "marijuana" was introduced to Congress in 1937 to scare citizens and legislators about Mexican immigrants. It was intentionally misspelled "marihuana" to make it sound exotic. Today US Senators are still using this racist word and misspelling, perhaps out of ignorance of its past. It's time to call it cannabis. - August 04, 2017 - The American Cannabis Report