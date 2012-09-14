1 lb Moringa Leaf Bulk Powder , from Moringa Source

One pound of organically grown Moringa Oleifera leaf powder. Dried in a temperature-controlled USDA compliant facility.

Acai Berry Pulp , from Unit Brazil

Acai Berry Pulp, high in Orac's (antioxidant contents), produced in the state of Para, heart of the rain forest. Acai pulp is suitable for food and beverage applications.

Alfagin Syrup/Capsule , from Herbion International

Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department of Herbion...

All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant Extract-----Astragaloside...

all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant...

Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils , from Unit Brazil

Crude Oils and Butters made from fruit pulp/seeds of the Amazon Rain Forest : buriti, acai, copaiba, andiroba, passion fruit, pracachi, cupuacu, muru-muru, ucuuba, tucuma, bacuri. For cosmetics applications.

Andrographis Paniculate P.E. , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Now we can supply the Andrographis...

Anti-Anxiety herbs , from Amazon Botanicals

These all natural anti-anxiety herbs will make you feel happier. Anti-anxiety herbs produce a calming effect that reduce stress and anxiety. These anti-anxiety herbs have faster results than St. Johns...

Antioxidant dietary supplement | Anthocyanins from Purple Corn , from Amazon Botanicals

This antioxidant dietary supplement contains one of the most exciting natural nutritional groups missing from the typical modern diet - anthocyanins from purple corn. Anthocyanins are found in purple colored...

Aphrodisiac for women , from Amazon Botanicals

Clavo huasca is a large, woody vine that grows in the Amazon rainforest used as an aphrodisiac herb. The Shipibo-Conibo, Kayapo, and Assurini Indian tribes of the Amazon rainforest use Clavo huasca as...

Astragalus Plant Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Now we can supply the...

Atermisinin 99% Min (HPLC) , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Now we can supply the Atermisinin...

Avanafil , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Avanafil 99% Min (HPLC) Avanafil is a prescription drug advertised as a sexual enhancement product for men who may be suffering from erectile...

Baicalin , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Berberine Hydrocloride 98% Min (HPLC) , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Now we can supply the Berberine...

Black Currant Extract , from Huisong Pharmaceuticals

Black Currant Extract Powder, produced by Huisong Pharmaceuticals, contains 30% of anthocyanins, which has been well-known in folk medicine throughout the world, for they're linked to an amazingly broad-based...

Bladderwrack | Purple Corn , from Amazon Botanicals

Contains the 2 most exciting natural nutritional groups missing from the typical modern diet. Anthocyanins, which is found in purple colored plants and glyconutrients found in Fucus rich seaweeds such...

Bobinsana , from Amazon Botanicals

Bobinsana is a tradtional shamanic ayahuasca healing extract made from the inner bark and leaves of the Bobinsana plant. It is used in Ayahuasca ceremonies as a teaching plant and is said to root the...

Bonjigar , from Herbion International

Bonjigar, a well-balanced formulation of herbs, useful in liver disorders. It combats liver injury, protects it against damages, improves the functional efficiency of liver and prevents accumulation of...

Brazilian Cachaca / Rum , from Unit Brazil

We supply the brazilian sugar cane distillate "cachaca" in bulk (ISO tankers of 24,000 liters) to liquor bottlers worldwide. Cachaca is the 3rd largest consumed spirit in the world and famous...

Caigua | cholesterol herb , from Amazon Botanicals

Made from organic Peruvian caigua that has been demonstrated to reduce serum cholesterol and is a well known cholesterol herb. The 1995 study by Gustavo F. Gonzales of the University Peruana Cayetano Heredia,...

Cats claw herb , from Amazon Botanicals

Cats claw is a large, woody vine that gets its name from the thorns that grow along the vine that look like the claws of a cat. Cats claw has been used medicinally by the indigenous people of the Amazon...

Catuaba , from Amazon Botanicals

Catuaba is a herbal aphrodisiac that grows in the north of . The Tupi Indians of Brazil first discovered the herbal aphrodisiac qualities of Catuaba and over the last few centuries have composed several...

Chondroitin , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Chondroitin Sulfate , from Cactus Botanics Limited

Chondroitin sulfate belongs to a family of heteropolysaccharides called glycosaminoglycans or GAGs. Glycosaminoglycans were formerly known as mucopolysaccharides. GAGs in the form of proteoglycans comprise...

Chuchuhuasi , from Amazon Botanicals

Chuchuhuasi is a very large healing tree found in the Amazon rainforest of Peru and Brazil. In the Amazon rainforest chuchuhuasi is used as a natural healing remedy to treat arthritis and in fact the name...

Cinnamon Bark Extract , from Huisong Pharmaceuticals

USDA RESEARCH SCIENTIST RICHARD A. ANDERSON, PhD, CNS, FACN, has studied cinnamon for nearly 20 years and discovered that cinnamon both imitates and potentiates insulin. Health foods formulated with Cinnamon...

Copaiba Oil , from Amazon Botanicals

$12.97 - Product

Copaiba oil is the pure resin from the Amazonian tree, Copaifera officinalis. Copaiba is traditionally used as a herbal remedy either topically or internally. Copaiba oil is used as an antimicrobial agent...

Creme de la Femme , from Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises

Creme de la Femme was developed more than 20 years ago by Marilynn Pratt, MD, a Los Angeles physician specializing in hormone imbalance and treatment for women. It's formulated with only natural ingredients,...

Entoban Syrup/Capsule , from Herbion International

Entoban incorporates an outstanding combination of herbs that have been used for decades to eliminate microbes and worms from Gastrointestinal tract.

Evica , from Herbion International

Herbion Evica, a uterine tonic, is a research formulation of selected medicinal plants known for their efficacy in gynaecological disorders

Female Aphrodisiac , from Amazon Botanicals

Catuaba is a herbal aphrodisiac that grows in the north of Brazil and is an especially powerful female aphrodisiac. The Tupi Indians of Brazil first discovered the herbal aphrodisiac qualities of Catuaba...

Flu herbs , from Amazon Botanicals

Pure Cat's claw, Pau d'arco and Jergon sacha herbal extract. This herbal formula supports your immune system. A healthy immune system is important in helping your body fight viruses. Today with all the...

Fucoidan from Brown Seaweed , from Cactus Botanics Limited

Brown Seaweed is the herb of Laminaria japonica Aresch of Laminaria family. Fucoidan (Fucoidin) is a complex polysaccharide composed largely of fucopyranoside and natural sulphate, Fucoidan has trace elements...

Gardenoside , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Gardenoside 20-98% Min (HPLC) It can be used for hyperpyrexia, nasal hemorrhage, haematemesis, conjunctivitis, infectious hepatitis with...

Grape Seed Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Graviola extract , from Amazon Botanicals

100% pure Graviola extract. Over the last fifty years scientists have been studying a group of chemicals only found in the family of plants to which graviola belongs. Different research groups have confirmed...

Green Tea Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Now we can supply the Green...

Herbs for Arthritis , from Amazon Botanicals

Contains two natural herbs for arthritis from the Amazon rain forest in Peru. Chuchuhuasi herbs are natural PKC (protein kinase C) inhibitors. PKC inhibitors have recently attracted interest since high...

Herbs for Dry Skin , from Amazon Botanicals

No messy creams - this product works from the inside out! Made from South American Samambaia - a natural herbal plant extract. In the 1970's extracts of Samambaia were reported to reduce the severity of...

Herbs for Energy , from Amazon Botanicals

Made from two South American herbs for energy used for centuries by the indigenous people of the Amazon as a herbal remedy to give energy. Guarana is currently used by millions of Brazilians to increase...

Herbs for PMS , from Amazon Botanicals

Made with pure Chasteberry and Brazilian ginseng extract, two herbs for PMS. Chasteberry has been used as a herbal remedy for more than 2,500 years to alleviate PMS symptoms. In clinical trials for the...

Herbs that lower blood pressure , from Amazon Botanicals

Made from herbs that lower blood pressure - Peruvian passionflower from the Amazon rainforest and stevia extract from Paraguay. Passionflower has been used for centuries to reduce high blood pressure and...

Hercampuri , from Amazon Botanicals

Hercampuri is a herbal plant from Peru with a long tradition of use as a liver detoxifier and weight-loss aid. A preclinical study of Hercampuri at the University Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (Rojas, L.,...

Hippophae Rhamnoides (Seaberry) P.E. , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Now we can supply the Hippophae...

Honey , from Unit Brazil

Brazilian honeys, both conventional and organic. Polyflora, eucalypitus, orange blossom available all over the year from various regions. Honey is packed in food grade iron drums.

Huanarpo macho , from Amazon Botanicals

Huanarpo macho is a traditional Amazon rainforest sex herb. Huanarpo macho has been used by the Chachapoyas warriors from the Upper Amazon Rainforest to increase libido and physical endurance. Huanarpo...

Huperzia Serrata Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Hyaluronic Acid , from Cactus Botanics Limited

Osteoarthritis is a disease which the majority of Americans, at some point in their life, suffer from. Many different forms of treatment have been developed to try to help people through the pain and discomfort...