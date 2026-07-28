Recent Headlines
Microvascular Therapeutics Highlights the Future of Ultrasound Theranostics in Comprehensive Wiley Review
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced publication of a comprehensive review in Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology (WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology), a leading peer-reviewed journal with a 2025 Journal Impact Factor of 8.6, entitled,... - July 28, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Microvascular Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Clinical Data on CardiSon™ (MVT-100) at the 2026 American Society of Echocardiography Meeting.
Clinical Study Demonstrates Superior Left Ventricular Opacification and Significantly Reduced Acoustic Shadowing Compared with Definity®. - June 26, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Alera Bio Appoints David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer
Alera Bio announced the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced biotechnology executive, McCullough will lead corporate strategy, financing, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will oversee advancement of AB-101, Alera’s novel therapy for MCT-8 deficiency, as the company works to bring new hope to patients and families affected by this devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorder. - June 04, 2026 - Alera Bio
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
Parvus Therapeutics Initiates First-in-Human Clinical Trial of PVT401 for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
PVT401, a peptide-MHC nanomedicine, is the second Parvus drug candidate to enter clinical trials. - April 30, 2026 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio
Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio
Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer
Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency. - April 08, 2026 - Alera Bio
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
SignaBlok Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for a First-in-Class TREM-1 Peptide Inhibitor for the Treatment of Retinopathy of Prematurity
SignaBlok, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering novel, first-in-class peptide therapies for multiple inflammation-associated diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to the Company’s TREM-1 peptide... - March 27, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy - March 26, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
Creative BioMart Enhances Host Cell Protein Mitigation Service to Strengthen Biotherapeutic Quality
Creative BioMart, a leading biotechnology company specializing in protein and biopharmaceutical solutions, has announced an enhancement to its host cell protein service. The upgraded offering introduces a more integrated and data-driven approach to identifying, quantifying, and reducing host cell... - December 11, 2025 - Creative BioMart
Elabscience® Announces Antibody Technology Upgrade and Product Portfolio Enhancement
Elabscience® has announced a major upgrade to its antibody product portfolio with the adoption of recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibody technology. This innovation significantly enhances antibody specificity, reproducibility, and stability, meeting the growing global demand for high-performance research reagents. - November 19, 2025 - Elabscience
Parvus Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1 Results for Lead Autoimmune Treg Therapy, PVT201
PVT201 demonstrated favorable safety, predictable pharmacokinetics, and on-target pharmacodynamic activity in first-in-human study. - November 12, 2025 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
Alera Bio Announces Appointment of Board of Directors
Alera Bio, a Chicago-based biotech developing therapies for rare neuroendocrine and neurological disorders, announced its inaugural Board of Directors. The board includes leaders in biopharma, clinical practice, and finance, such as Stephen Hill, Mark Prygocki, Renny Griffith, and Cassius Coleman. Their combined expertise will guide Alera Bio as it advances AB-101 for MCT-8 deficiency, an FDA-designated Rare Pediatric Disease therapy. - November 11, 2025 - Alera Bio
MVT Reports Breakthrough Preclinical Results for MVT‑101 in DVT Model
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced the publication of compelling preclinical data demonstrating that its proprietary phase‑shift microbubble platform, MVT‑101 (Solv), significantly enhances sonothrombolysis in a clinically relevant porcine model of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The study appears in the peer‑reviewed journal Nanotheranostics (Vol. 9, Issue 3, 2025). - November 04, 2025 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
New Report Uncovers What Sponsors Really Think About Preclinical Services and CROs
Life Science Strategy Group’s Preclinical Services Landscape and CRO Benchmarking Assessment Delivers Data-Driven Insights on Budgets, Outsourcing, Vendor Preferences, and Industry Shifts - October 16, 2025 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Alera Bio Announces Appointment of Executive Leadership Team
Alera Bio announced its executive team: Philip Vorhies (CEO), Peter Thomson (CFO), Eric Floyd, PhD (CRO), and Caitlin Murray (GC), supported by expert consultants. Founder Frank Jaeger noted their strength in biotech, finance, regulatory, and legal, positioning Alera to advance AB-101 for MCT-8 deficiency, a rare neurological disorder with FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation. - September 26, 2025 - Alera Bio
French Biotech 4Dcell Selected to Showcase Next-Gen Cardiac Drug Testing Platform at EIC Corporate Day
French Startup 4Dcell Wins Spot to Show Next-Gen Cardiac Drug Testing Platform at EIC - September 24, 2025 - 4Dcell
YOLO Immune Awarded National Science Foundation SBIR Grant to Advance Novel Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases
YOLO Immune, Inc., a venture-backed biotech company developing precision immunotherapies for the treatment of serious human diseases, today announced it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The NSF SBIR program is... - September 19, 2025 - YOLO Immune Inc
Alera Bio Launches Lead Rare Disease Program with Exclusive Rights to MCT-8 Deficiency Therapy
Alera Bio secures exclusive license to advance AB-101, a first-in-class program for MCT-8 deficiency, with FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation already in place. - September 18, 2025 - Alera Bio
CABRI Fellowship Program Opens for Undergraduate Research Applicants
The Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) has announced that applications are now open for their undergraduate research fellowships. Applications may be submitted on the CABRI website from August 11, 2025 through September 29, 2025. - August 15, 2025 - Cayman Chemical Company
YOLO Immune Inc. Emerges from Stealth Mode
YOLO Immune Inc. has emerged from stealth mode to unveil its human-centric drug discovery process and to announce the promotion of its founding research team. YOLO Immune is a venture-backed biotech company developing precision immunotherapies for the treatment of serious human diseases. The... - July 31, 2025 - YOLO Immune Inc
Alera Bio Launches to Advance Breakthrough Therapies for Rare Neurological Disorders
Chicago-based Alera Bio has launched with a mission to develop treatments for ultra-rare and neglected neurological disorders, especially in children. Combining scientific innovation with patient urgency, the company will pursue both novel and repurposed therapies via orphan drug and 505(b)(2) pathways. With a lean, capital-efficient model, Alera Bio aims to rapidly advance therapies that address critical gaps in care. - July 03, 2025 - Alera Bio
Microvascular Therapeutics: Positive Clinical Trial Results with Lead Candidate, CardiSon (MVT-100)
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT), a biotechnology company, announced that it has completed data analysis of its Phase II trial of its new ultrasound contrast agent, MVT-100, CardiSon, in echocardiography. In this study, 16 subjects received either the predicate agent Perflutren, or CardiSon,... - May 15, 2025 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Mirror Biologics Announces Publication of Clinical Results Showing Potential for Allo-Priming to Provide Broad Protection to Elderly from Respiratory Viral Infection
A new approach for pandemic preparedness and protection of the elderly from any type of respiratory viral infection. Five injections over two weeks provides possible universal viral protection without need for booster shots. - April 28, 2025 - Mirror Biologics, Inc.
Parvus Announces Achievement of First Milestone from its Collaboration Agreement with AbbVie to Develop IBD Therapies Based on the Parvus Nanomedicine Platform Technology
IND-enabling nonclinical and manufacturing activities executed by Parvus met prospective criteria resulting in the first milestone payment from AbbVie. - April 21, 2025 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
SignaBlok to Present Preclinical Data on TREM-1-Targeting Drug for the Treatment of Cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025
SignaBlok will present positive preclinical data on targeting innate inflammation for the treatment of hard-to-treat cancers. In combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, SignaBlok's new mechanism-based inhibitor of TREM-1, an inflammation amplifier, prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival in experimental pancreatic cancer. In combination with anti-PD-L1 treatment, it overcomes pancreatic cancer resistance to immunotherapy. - March 21, 2025 - SignaBlok, Inc.
SignaBlok to Present Preclinical Data on TREM-1-Targeting Drug at the Respiratory Innovation Summit and American Thoracic Society International Conference 2025
SignaBlok will present positive preclinical data on targeting innate inflammation for the treatment of sepsis and pulmonary diseases. In experimental sepsis, SignaBlok's new mechanism-based inhibitor of TREM-1, an inflammation amplifier, protects from death with the level of protection not declining at delayed treatment times. In pulmonary inflammation and fibrosis in rats and mice, it reduces neutrophil infiltration in the lungs and reverses fibrosis. - March 21, 2025 - SignaBlok, Inc.
Regenexx® Corporate Program's Dr. Mark Testa Wins the YOU Powered Symposium 2025 Most Influential Clinician in Insurance Award
The YOU Powered Symposium is the leading annual event for "bold benefits trailblazers." It brings together hundreds of benefit professionals, solution providers, clinicians, and employers to combine diverse expertise in an effort to reform the US healthcare system on behalf of every patient. - March 04, 2025 - Regenexx Corporate Program
Trump-Era Administration Drug Development & Outsourcing Impact Report
How Tariffs and RFK Jr.’s HHS Appointment May Shift Drug Development & Outsourcing - February 27, 2025 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Regenexx Announces Dr. Philippe Hernigou as New Medical Director of Clinical Research
Regenexx®, a leader in regenerative medicine and advanced orthobiologics, is proud to announce that Dr. Philippe Hernigou, a globally recognized expert in autologous cell therapy and musculoskeletal regeneration, has joined the company as its new Medical Director of Clinical Research. Dr. - December 11, 2024 - Regenexx Corporate Program
Polar Lab Projects Redefines Laboratory Relocation Standards with Global, Single-Source Logistics Solution
Polar Lab Projects is setting a new standard in laboratory relocations and logistics, offering a single-source, seamless solution tailored to the life sciences industry worldwide. With an extensive network of industry experts, they provide unmatched service excellence, meeting clients' needs wherever they operate. - November 06, 2024 - Polar Lab Projects LLC
Parvus Announces First Human Subject Dosed in a Clinical Trial with PVT201, a First-in-Class Off-the-Shelf Regulatory T-cell (Treg) Inducing pMHC Nanomedicine Therapy
Parvus Therapeutics, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel treatments for autoimmune disease announced the successful dosing of the first subject in a Phase 1/2, first-in-human study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of PVT201 single ascending doses in healthy subjects and primary biliary cholangitis patients. - October 17, 2024 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
Microvascular Therapeutics Announce Completion of Phase 2 Study Enrollment for MVT-100
Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), a pioneering healthcare research and development company, is pleased to announce the completion of enrollment in MVT’s Phase 2 program using its microbubble product, MVT-100, for endocardial border delineation. This study, An Ascending Dose Comparison of... - September 13, 2024 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Parvus Therapeutics Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Development from Preclinical Into Clinical
New Positions Enhance Parvus Capability to Execute the Translation of Multiple Drug Candidates into the Clinic. - August 06, 2024 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
New Study Explores Potential Benefits of Biophoton Generators in Alzheimer's Care
Study results shared at Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Philadelphia. - July 30, 2024 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Parvus Therapeutics Has Received Orphan Drug Designation for Primary Biliary Cholangitis and Human Research Ethics Committee Approval to Begin Clinical Testing
Parvus Therapeutics announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to PVT201 for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) and PVT201 has obtained Australian Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval to initiate a first-in-human... - July 29, 2024 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
Clinical Studies Highlight the Potential of Tesla BioHealing Biophoton Generator in Improving Mobility for Chronic Stroke Patients
Clinical studies indicate that the Tesla BioHealing® Biophoton Generator may help enhance mobility in patients with chronic stroke conditions. - July 24, 2024 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Tesla BioHealing, Inc. Achieves ISO 13485 QMS Certification
Tesla BioHealing, Inc. manufactures unique wellness devices while using a quality management system recently certified by American Systems Registrar (ASR). - July 01, 2024 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Cayman Chemical Expands Molecular Diagnostic Research Offerings Through Partnership with PCRassays.com
Cayman Chemical, a leading supplier of research tools for the life science community, has widened their portfolio to include molecular-based detection kits through a strategic partnership with PCRassays.com. PCRassays.com offers more than 200 qPCR-based assays for infectious diseases, over 50 of... - June 07, 2024 - Cayman Chemical Company
Mirror Biologics, Inc. Appoints Elizabeth Czerepak as Chief Financial Officer and VP Corporate Development
Mirror Biologics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company announces the appointment of Elizabeth Adkins Czerepak as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Vice President of Corporate Development effective April 15, 2024. Ms. Czerepak has served as CFO of several biotechnology companies over... - April 18, 2024 - Mirror Biologics, Inc.
Parvus Announces Collaboration with AbbVie to Develop IBD Therapies Based on the Parvus Navacim Platform Technology
The collaboration will combine AbbVie’s expertise in Immunology with Parvus’ innovative Navacim™ regulatory T cells (Treg) immune tolerization platform technology to develop therapies for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Parvus Therapeutics announced today that it has entered into an... - March 20, 2024 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
ACL Digital and PhoenixAI.tech Partner to Take AI-Driven Drone Technology to New Heights
The strategic partnership enhances ACL Digital’s capabilities with PhoenixAI.tech, focusing on AI drone solutions for UAVs, IoT, and edge computing to revolutionize operations significantly Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) missions. - March 16, 2024 - ACL Digital
Defined Bioscience Introduces Ready-CEPT™: A New Cell Viability Enhancer
Defined Bioscience is pleased to announce the launch of Ready-CEPT™ 1000X, a new product designed to improve stem cell survival, growth, and health during critical processes such as routine passaging, cryopreservation, and freeze-thaw recovery. - March 11, 2024 - Defined Bioscience Inc.
Cayman Chemical Introduces LipidLaunch™, Expands Portfolio of Lipid Nanoparticle Research Tools to Support Advances in RNA Therapies
Cayman Chemical introduces the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) research tools for academic, pharma, and biotech researchers worldwide. The LipidLaunch™ product line helps researchers pursue LNPs for the delivery of nucleic acid therapies in untold health applications, ranging from vaccine development to cancer and cell or gene therapies. - February 22, 2024 - Cayman Chemical Company
Biopharmaceutical Sponsor Interaction with Clinical Site Networks Pulse Report
Sponsor Outsourcing Dollars May Shift to Clinical Site Networks, Transforming the CRO Relationship - February 13, 2024 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Microvascular Therapeutics Welcomes Thom Tulip as Chief Business Officer
Microvascular Therapeutics Inc. (MVT), a clinical-stage biotech company at the forefront of developing the next generation of microbubbles unlocking the therapeutic potential of ultrasound, proudly announces the appointment of Dr Thom Tulip as their new Chief Business Officer. In this pivotal role, Dr Tulip will lead capital raises to propel MVT's cutting-edge technologies into the market. - February 10, 2024 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Flow Circuits and Rapid Fluidics Ltd. Announce Partnership to Drive Microfluidic Innovation
Flow Circuits design platform and Rapid Fluidics 3D Print capabilities perfectly complement each other for rapid fluidic system development. Combined they empower researchers in diverse markets such as Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences Research, Point of Care Testing and Clinical Diagnostics, and Environment and Industrial Analytics. - February 05, 2024 - Rapid Fluidics Ltd
Patient Experience and Satisfaction with Electronic Consent, Onboarding, and Diaries in Clinical Trials Report
New Market Research Shows Different Patient Preferences for Electronic Diaries - January 31, 2024 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Impact of the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation on Clinical Trials in the EU and CRO Outsourcing Report
IVDR Delays Driving Trial Sponsors to Actively Seek Alternative Site and CRO Outsourcing Strategies - January 17, 2024 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC