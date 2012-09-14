PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application 3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

RetroMAD1, the World's First Antiviral Protein, Saves Cats Suffering from Feline Leukemia, a Disease Once Thought Incurable Biovalence Technologies owns a proprietary recombinant proteomic technology platform that covers around 100 different proteins with potential antiviral therapeutic. The company’s mission is to save lives by applying recent advancement in genomics and proteomics on infectious diseases that have no cure today. - December 05, 2019 - Biovalence Technologies Pte Ltd

Cayman Awarded 1.5 Million Dollar SBIR Grant The NIH’s National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal & Skin Diseases (NIAMS) has awarded Cayman Chemical with a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to develop its patented small molecule bone repair agent KMN-159. - September 25, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

Biosynthetic Technologies Inks Patent License Agreement with Cayman Chemical for the Global Pharmaceutical and R&D Markets Biosynthetic Technologies (BT) today announced it has signed on with Cayman Chemical for the production and distribution of novel Estolide compounds for pharmaceutical testing applications. BT is excited to partner with Cayman Chemical to provide discovery and pre-clinical development services to the... - September 05, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

New Research Benchmarks Clinical Investigator Satisfaction with Pharma Sponsors and Central Laboratories 8-year Study Tracks Central Lab Performance and Identifies Covance as Leading the Way in Clinical Investigator Satisfaction. - August 13, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Multiplex ELISAs Offer Powerful Profiling Capabilities Cayman now offers multiplex immunoassay technology powered by Quansys Biosciences. This line of fully quantitative Q-Plex™ multiplex ELISAs and chemiluminescent Q-View™ imagers provides a highly sensitive means to simultaneously measure multiple markers using a single sample. “Adding... - June 22, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

New Research Benchmarks Pharma’s Changing Utilization of Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Its Impact on Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Study Tracks Utilization of Real-World Data (RWD), Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Supportive Services and Implications to CROs. - June 11, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Matreya, LLC is Now a Part of Cayman Chemical Company to Better Serve the Lipid Community Cayman Chemical, an industry-leading supplier of bioactive lipids, analytical standards, and contract lipidomic services, announced today that it has acquired Matreya, LLC, a lipid biochemical company located in State College, Pennsylvania, with strengths in synthesis, extraction, and purification of natural products. Matreya stocks a wide selection of high-purity sphingolipids, phospholipids, fatty acids and esters, and sterols to be used as research standards. - June 05, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

Plant-Based Weight Loss Pill Calocurb Rapidly Expands Globally The ground-breaking plant-based dietary supplement calocurb™ is rapidly expanding internationally. Last week Iceland joined the list of countries that the supplement is now available in, which includes the United States, China and New Zealand. According to calocurb’s maker – LifeStream... - May 31, 2019 - Calocurb

BPOG Extractables Testing of AdvantaPure(R)’s Key Silicone and TPE Tubing Products is Complete; Test Results Help Drug Manufacturers Compare Tubing BioPhorum Operations Group extractables testing was recently completed on several of AdvantaPure’s tubing and hose products. The fluid transfer products are typically used in biopharm and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The Group’s standardized extractables test protocol was followed and performed by an independent lab and involved testing to four different exposure times as long as 70 days. The comprehensive testing was undertaken by AdvantaPure to meet customer requests. - May 31, 2019 - AdvantaPure

New Xcenda White Paper Discusses Why the International Pricing Index Model is Not the Answer to Reforming Medicare Part B White Paper Highlights Impact of IPI Model on Patients and Health Care Providers - May 09, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

Announcing Protectival - A Natural Way to Boost the Immune System and Enhance Cellular Health After 15 year of research in collaboration with renowned Oncologists and Scientists, LifeBiotic is launching Protectival, a natural product boosting immunity and cellular health. - January 26, 2019 - Lifebiotic

Bioquark Inc. and Ectocrine Technologies LLC to Collaborate on Mosquito-Derived Health Product Development The common mosquito, while being responsible for up to a million human deaths each year, may paradoxically also hold biochemical secrets to cure diseases that effect hundreds of millions of people around the globe. - January 12, 2019 - Bioquark Inc.

Patient & Provider Groups Oppose Legislation to Enable International Reference Pricing for Seniors’ Drugs Coalition believes proposal by Sen. Sanders, Reps. Khanna and Cummings is likely to restrict access to lifesaving medicines and lead to adverse unintended consequences. - January 11, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

339 Groups Urge Congress to Halt International Pricing Index Model Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition-organized letter highlights model’s threats to patient choice and American healthcare innovation. - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

New Report: ASP Rates Do Not Encourage Doctors to Prescribe High-Cost Drugs. Coalition stresses findings of new report as policymakers consider potentially harmful changes to the Medicare Part B program - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces AdvantaSil(TM) Ultra Low Temperature Silicone Tubing That’s Engineered for Temperatures as Low as -112°C New AdvantaSil Ultra Low Temperature Silicone Tubing is designed to aid pharmaceutical and biopharm manufacturers with protecting their high-value cell and drug products. The platinum-cured tubing is engineered for Single-Use applications involving cold storage and transport. It’s the first commercially-available tubing engineered for flexibility and crush resistance upon removal from a minus 86 degrees C freezer. A video on AdvantaPure’s website shows the test procedures and results. - November 01, 2018 - AdvantaPure

Columbia University Announces Formation of CuRAGE Therapeutics; Lead Candidate CR-3 Monoclonal Antibody Being Developed for the Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease Company to Present at NYC Invitation-Only VC Event Oct. 30 - October 06, 2018 - CuRAGE Therapeutics

Cayman Partners with LIPID MAPS® to Support Continued Development of Key Lipidomic Research Resources Cayman has increased its financial support of the LIPID MAPS® Lipidomics Gateway. The newly launched LIPID MAPS® website (June 2018) provides easy access to free tools and resources, including a searchable lipid structure database (with over 43,000 entries), mass spectrometry spectra prediction tools, lipid structure drawing tools, experimental protocols, systems biology pathway maps, statistical analysis tools, and a curated lipid standards database. - July 21, 2018 - Cayman Chemical Company

New Assay for Immunology Research Quantifies cGAS-Produced 2’3’-cGAMP in Cells Sensitive and direct measurement of cGAMP levels in cell lysates is now possible with Cayman’s much-anticipated 2’3’-cGAMP ELISA Kit. Developed by Cayman scientists, in conjunction with expert nucleotide scientists at Biolog Life Science Institute in Germany, this competitive assay... - July 20, 2018 - Cayman Chemical Company

AdvantaPure® Introduces New Case Studies on Tubing, Closures and Molded Assemblies; Each Study Describes Processing Problems, Customer Goals, and Product Solutions Three new case studies from AdvantaPure highlight fluid transfer challenges in the biopharm and pharmaceutical industries. One study explores leak-proof container systems coupled with the goal of foam reduction. Another focuses on Single-Use molded tubing assemblies in a final fill application. The third examines how a customer decided between movable totes and two styles of clean room wall pass-through systems. - July 14, 2018 - AdvantaPure

AdvantaPure® Completes Full BPOG Extractables Testing of Several Silicone and TPE Tubing Products; Provides Drug Manufacturers with Extensive Test Results for Comparison Tubing manufacturer AdvantaPure announces the completion of BPOG testing on three of its tubing lines used for biopharm and pharmaceutical applications. Two styles of silicone tubing – standard and high pressure – and the company’s weldable and sealable TPE tubing now offer full BPOG test results for extractable compounds. Tests were performed by a fully-accredited, third-party test lab using a variety of analytical techniques. Results are available upon request. - June 14, 2018 - AdvantaPure

AdvantaPure(R) Contributes to Newly-Released Forecasting and Supply Planning Guide from BPOG; Combined Effort Aims to Improve Forecasting and Demand Planning BPOG, the BioPhorum Operations Group, recently developed a best practices guide on forecasting and demand planning involving the biopharmaceutical industry. The guide, a collaborative effort involving biomanufacturers and suppliers, is available from BPOG’s website. It aims to help manufacturers and their vendors improve understanding and communication regarding each other’s needs. A self-assessment tool for measuring companies’ current planning processes is also available from the site. - June 01, 2018 - AdvantaPure

Clinical Trial Published in the International Journal of Oral Maxillofacial Implants Demonstrates Less Pain and Higher Quality Bone with Snoasis Medical's BioXclude® Snoasis Medical, the market leader in placental tissue allografts for tissue repair and regeneration in dental-oral maxillofacial surgery, announced today the publication of the first peer-reviewed randomized controlled clinical trial of its Purion® processed de-epithelized amnion-chorion allograft membrane (BioXclude®) in the International Journal of Oral Maxillofacial Implants. - April 19, 2018 - Snoasis Medical

New Purpose-Built MaxSpec™ Standards Available for Quantitative Mass Spectrometry Analysis Cayman Chemical has launched a new line of ready-to-use, quantitative lipid standards prepared specifically for mass spectrometry applications. This new line of MaxSpec™ analytical standards complements Cayman’s high-purity, basic research tools that researchers have been using for more than... - April 18, 2018 - Cayman Chemical Company

Second Patent Awarded for AdvantaPure(R)’s AdvantaPass(R) Clean Room Wall Pass-Through System AdvantaPure has been issued a second U.S. patent for its AdvantaPass technology. The system maintains the separation of room atmospheres to minimize contamination risks in biopharm and pharmaceutical processing. Improvements that warranted the second patent include welded wall portals, the elimination of adhesives and sealants and adjustable wall flanges. The upgrades offer users more options regarding mounting and using the system. - April 06, 2018 - AdvantaPure

CytoTest Boosts Global Sales Team CytoTest announces the continued expansion of its sales team with the addition of representatives in three major market territories. - January 30, 2018 - CytoTest Inc.

Eagle Biosciences Introduces New Intact FGF23 ELISA Assay Kit Eagle Biosciences, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of a new assay, MedFrontier FGF23 (Human Intact FGF23) ELISA Assay Kit. MedFrontier FGF23 (Human Intact FGF23) ELISA Assay Kit utilizes a simple 96 well sandwich ELISA procedure that measures ONLY the full-length active form (intact form) in under three hours. - January 26, 2018 - Eagle Biosciences, Inc.

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces Sterile, Single-Use, Molded Filling Assemblies for Aseptic Fill and Finish Applications Single-Use filling assemblies for fill and finish applications in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical processing are now available from AdvantaPure. They feature molded connections for seamless fluid flow. Supplied sterilized and ready to install, the assemblies are manufactured with tubing, bags, filters, sterile connectors, filling needles and other accessories specified by the customer. Two tubing materials are offered. - December 21, 2017 - AdvantaPure

Qualitative Identification of Synthetic Cannabinoids Using Liquid Chromatography Quadrupole Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (LC-QTOF/MS) A presentation at the Southwestern Association of Toxicologists November 2017 scientific meeting in San Antonio, Texas highlighted the utility of Cayman’s Synthetic Cannabinoid Screening Library. This library is comprised of more than 350 synthetic cannabinoid standards, including parent compounds... - December 14, 2017 - Cayman Chemical Company

Creative BioMart to Expand Its Protein Glycosylation Labeling Service Capacity to Meet Rising Demands Creative BioMart, a global leader in the supply of high quality protein products and efficient protein manufacturing techniques, today announced a major expansion of its Protein Glycosylation Labeling Service capacities as a response to rising customer needs and market demands for characterizing glycan... - November 26, 2017 - Creative Biomart

Tanner Pharma Group to Attend Upcoming CPHI Worldwide Conference Top executives from Tanner Pharma Group (“Tanner Pharma”), a Charlotte-based global pharmaceutical services company, will attend the CPhI Worldwide event on October 24 – 26 in Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Tanner Pharma leverages more than 15 years of pharma services experience to provide... - October 21, 2017 - Tanner Pharma Group

G&L Scientific Announces the Appointment of Richard Edmunds as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs Global provider of Clinical & Regulatory Affairs consultancy services continues to attract top talent. - October 09, 2017 - G&L Scientific Inc

Cayman Contributes Tandem Spectra Data to Cloud-Based Mass Spectral Library Cayman Chemical is collaborating with ThermoFisher and HighChem to provide accurate and high quality tandem spectra to the mzCloud™ library of mass data. mzCloud™ is a web-based mass spectral database comprised of a curated collection of high- and low-resolution MSn spectra acquired from... - September 16, 2017 - Cayman Chemical Company

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces AdvantaSil(TM) High Pressure Silicone Tubing; Ideal for TFF Systems, Integrity Testing, Purification Processes AdvantaPure has launched AdvantaSil High Pressure unreinforced silicone tubing, a product designed to allow for biopharm and pharmaceutical fluid processing at higher flow rates. The tubing offers pressure usage three times that of standard silicone transfer tubing, along with benefits such as limited pumpability up to 30 psi back pressure, full vacuum capabilities on most sizes and better clarity than braided silicone hose. Full BPOG testing is in process. This product is made in USA. - September 15, 2017 - AdvantaPure

Eagle Biosciences Announces the Launch of Calretinin ELISA Assay Kit Eagle Biosciences is proud to announce a new assay, the Calretinin ELISA Assay Kit. The assay was developed and manufactured by DLD Diagnostika Gmbh in cooperation with the Institute for Prevention and Occupational Medicine of the German Social Accident Insurance of the Ruhr-University Bochum (IPA). - August 08, 2017 - Eagle Biosciences, Inc.

AdvantaPure(R) Announces Its ISO 9001:2015 Certification; Validates the Company’s Quality Management System Following months of preparation, the AdvantaPure high purity tubing division of NewAge(R) Industries has gained ISO 9001:2015 certification. The certification also applies to the company’s Verigenics(R) RFID division. The upgrade validates the company’s commitment to consistent, high quality processes and products. - August 03, 2017 - AdvantaPure

All-In-One Smart Technology Solution for Cell Culture Imaging Cayman Chemical is distributing the new InCellis® Smart Cell Imaging System from Bertin Technologies. The InCellis® is the first all-in-one cell imager developed to generate publication-quality images and time-lapse videos of cells on tissue slides or in cell culture. Multichannel fluorescence,... - July 26, 2017 - Cayman Chemical Company

Learn About the Latest Advancements and Future Trends in Powder Coating An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held in Wichita, KS at Wichita Area Technical College, 4004 N. Webb Road on September 14, 2017. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at www.midwestcoatingseminar.com Topics... - July 22, 2017 - Kasa Companies

European Patent Issued for Human and Pet Anti-Obesity Vaccine to Braasch Biotech European Patent issued in the United Kingdom for anti-obesity vaccine technologies. Applications for human and pet therapeutic vaccines to treat adult onset obesity. - July 14, 2017 - Braasch Biotech LLC

Refine Technology, LLC Establishes East Coast Distribution for New 1.5” Single Use Connector Refine Technology, LLC is best known for the award winning ATF™ system for cell perfusion. It is now reinventing itself with new products for cell biology and bioprocesing applications, beginning with a new 1.5" Single Use Connector to address the challenges of rapid sterile fluid transfer in large volume single use bioprocessing. - July 13, 2017 - Refine Technology, LLC

Coppe Laboratories Announces Powassan Virus Co-Infection Research in Wisconsin Lyme Patients Coppe Laboratories conducted patient testing research in Wisconsin among 95 Lyme suspected patients. Within the 95 patient cohort, 41 were tested positive for Lyme disease. Of the 41 tested positive it was demonstrated in the research that approx. 17% of patients were also positive for Powassan Virus. - July 11, 2017 - Coppe Laboratories

ToxBox®: Plate-Based Tool for Cannabis Testing by LC-MS/MS Cayman Chemical, in collaboration with PinPoint Testing, LLC and Biotage, has introduced the ToxBox® THC/THC Metabolite Pack, an all-inclusive tool to detect THC, the primary active constituent in Cannabis, and its main metabolites. ToxBox®, a proprietary brand of products by PinPoint Testing,... - June 23, 2017 - Cayman Chemical Company

Faster Quantitation Workflow with 10-Analyte Phytocannabinoid Mixture Cayman has released Phytocannabinoid Mixture 10 (CRM), a quantitative, multi-analyte mixture for use as an analytical standard in the simultaneous detection of the ten most prevalent phytocannabinoids found in Cannabis plants. - June 14, 2017 - Cayman Chemical Company

Self Care Catalysts and SAGE Launch “SAGE Health Storylines” on HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day The SAGE Health Storylines self care app was designed in partnership with SAGE & Self Care Catalysts to support the health and well being of older adults within the LGBT community. Please help spread the word and support the health and well being of the diverse senior community. - June 09, 2017 - Self Care Catalysts

G&l Scientific Inc. Announces Its Expansion Into Regulatory Affairs, Complementing Its Industry-Leading Clinical Research Offering G&L Scientific Inc, a company founded by Peter Griffin and Stephen Loughrey, who together built Pharmalink Consulting into the leading, independent Regulatory Affairs specialist, today announced their intention to once more provide Regulatory Affairs services to life-science clients. G&L Scientific,... - June 02, 2017 - G&L Scientific Inc

New Research Identifies Need for Patient-Centric Clinical Trials and Role for CROs New Research Identifies Patient-centric Strategies for Clinical Development with over 125 Global Research Opinion Leaders. - April 28, 2017 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Axis Biotec Brazil Innovative, Safe and Efficacious Wound Dressing with IP Rights Approved in 11 Countries, Colzen® Treats Lesions That Are Difficult to Heal Some wounds can be difficult to heal and the patients affected by them can suffer from infections, pain and other complications. A Brazilian product capable of revolutionizing wound treatment has already had its Intellectual Property (IP) rights approved in Germany, China, Spain, the United States, France,... - April 27, 2017 - Axis Biotec

New Microplate-Based Method to Measure OCR and ECA Under Steady-State [O2] Cayman Chemical, in collaboration with BMG LABTECH GmbH, has developed a novel assay kit to measure mitochondrial function under a dynamic range of oxygen concentrations. The Mito Stress Test (ACU Format) is designed to measure oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification (ECA) simultaneously... - April 26, 2017 - Cayman Chemical Company