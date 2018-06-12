PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sensory Analytics Announces Relocation Into Expanded Headquarters Sensory Analytics's larger corporate headquarters provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth. - October 31, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

The Tile Doctor Announces Arrival of ZHERORisk Products in Mid-July The Tile Doctor, a leading supplier of innovative, eco-friendly products and solutions for the tile industry, will introduce in mid-July ZHERORisk products, a new line of tile installation products that is safer for installers, consumers and the environment. ZHERORisk Product Line The ZHERORisk technology... - July 12, 2019 - The Tile Doctor

Spray Painting Drone Patent Issued to Apellix™ Apellix is proud to announce that has been granted its fourth full patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US 20150274294) for indoor and outdoor aerial vehicles for painting and related applications. - June 13, 2019 - Apellix

Apellix to Enter Into Joint Development Agreement with AkzoNobel Paints for the Apellix Computer Controlled Spray-Painting Drone The Joint Development Agreement will enable Apellix to access the deep domain knowledge and experience of AkzoNobel and provide AkzoNobel input to the development of the Apellix spray painting drone systems - May 23, 2019 - Apellix

Apellix Founder and CEO Speaking on the "State of Technology: Cleaning and Coating Drones" at the Coatings Tech Conference April 9th, 2019 At the 2019 American Coatings Technology Conference, “Making Sustainability Ideas Happen: Coatings for the Future,” paint and coatings professionals can participate and learn about the future of the industry including the “State of Technology: Cleaning and Coating Drones,” a presentation Tuesday afternoon given by Robert Dahlstrom, the founder and CEO of Apellix. - April 04, 2019 - Apellix

Apellix Announces Continuation Patent Application Filed for Software Guidance Navigation and Control for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Robotic Systems The patent application contains 29 claims for software that controls tethered and non-tethered drones and robots including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to perform tasks to a structure or object during flight such as cleaning, coating/painting and measuring the thickness of paint. - March 21, 2019 - Apellix

Fitz Chem Awarded Distributor of the Year Award from Elementis PLC Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group, a trusted North American specialty chemical distributor, has been awarded the Distributor of the Year award from Elementis, a global specialty chemicals company serving customers in North and South America, Europe and Asia in a wide range of markets and sectors. The award was... - March 18, 2019 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group

Gabriel Chemical Expands Sales Coverage Gabriel Chemical has experienced substantial growth through introduction of its broad portfolio of products, manufacturing expansions, and the recent acquisitions of Ranbar® and Royce™ businesses. The additional personnel will strengthen customer relationships and ensure customers receive the personalized support that is central to Gabriel’s reputation as a complete solution provider to the coatings, adhesives, and composites markets. - February 27, 2019 - Gabriel Chemical

Glud & Marstrand of Denmark Awarded “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation Glud & Marstrand is the first plant in Northern Europe to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - February 06, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Apellix to Present at API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit, January 31, 2019 Apellix will discuss contact-based drone inspection technology at the API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit in Galveston, TX, held January 28-31. - January 17, 2019 - Apellix

Select Metal Litho Greenville Awarded First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation in US Metal Litho and Laminating, LLC dba Select Metal Litho Greenville is the first plant in the United Stated to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - January 07, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces 2018 Black Friday Sale Rust Bullet, LLC announced their 2018 Black Friday Sale. The sale began 11/16/18 and concludes on 12/06/18. - November 17, 2018 - Rust Bullet, LLC

GarageFloorCoating.com Announces Revolutionary “Clean” Mica and Its New Bagari Stone Effects Coating System GarageFloorCoating.com (www.garagefloorcoating.com) is announcing its exclusive and proprietary “clean” mica and its new epoxy coating system called Bagari Stone Effects. Mica is a shimmering silicate mineral found as minute crystals in granite and other rocks. It is available in several... - November 07, 2018 - GarageFloorCoating.com

US Army ARDEC Certifies QMaxx CLP: QMaxx MilSpec CLPTM Meets or Exceeds MilSpec for MIL-PRF-63460F On October 9, 2018, the US Army, Research, Development and Engineering Command (ARDEC) issued a letter of acknowledgement stating that QMaxx Type “A” liquid CLP has passed both laboratory and live-fire testing and is certified for “DoD competitive procurement and use” and added to the DoD Qualified Products List for CLP. During live-fire testing, firearms are exposed to salt spray, extreme temperatures and fine particulates; QMaxx MilSpec CLP meets or exceeds the requirements - November 01, 2018 - QMaxx Products Group

Mike Loesher Joins Sensory Analytics as Industry Manager for Films and Flexible Packaging Fast-growing Sensory Analytics continues its rapid workforce expansion with the addition of Mike Loesher as Industry Manager for Films and Flexible Packaging. - October 29, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Apellix™ Gets Patent for Tethered Aerial Robots, Drones and Base Stations Apellix the safety partner for the technological revolution, is proud to announce that has been granted its third full patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) with a dispensing tool, an autonomous (moveable) base station, and an umbilical / tether... - October 11, 2018 - Apellix

Mason Color Works, Inc. to Exhibit Cobalt Nucleating Compounds at the Investment Casting Institute's Annual Technical Conference and Expo Mason Color Works, Inc. will be exhibiting cobalt nucleating compounds at the Investment Casting Institute’s (ICI) 65th Annual Technical Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO, October 21-24, 2018. The four cobalt compounds include: K-4704 Cobalt Aluminate, K-4538 Cobalt Meta­ Silicate, 6330... - October 10, 2018 - Mason Color Works

Estron Chemical Announces Grand Opening of New Innovation and Technology Center Estron Chemical is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its new Center for Innovation and Technology located in Calvert City, KY. - October 09, 2018 - Estron Chemical

Sensory Analytics Named One of the Fastest Growing Triad Companies Sensory Analytics, the manufacturer of award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness and film layer measurement systems, earned its highest position ever on the 2018 Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 List. - October 04, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

SpecMetrix® ACS Container Coating Measurement Systems Product Line Extended to Include Fully Automated Film Weight Measurement System Award-winning SpecMetrix® ACS coating measurement systems now include the fully automated ACS-T34 System. This new product offering is a result of a recent partnership between Sensory Analytics and Versatile Technology on the development of a product line extension incorporating the exclusive SpecMetrix coating thickness and film weight measurement technology into Versatile’s industry-leading fully automatic gauging systems. - September 17, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Tidy Workplace and Precise Dispensing Results from preeflow® eco-PEN450 for Franklin Electric Franklin Electric, a leading international manufacturer of water and fuel pumps, needed to optimise their dispensing processes to reduce the waste of UV curing material during the application process. A preeflow eco-PEN450 provided the precise dispensing they were after. - September 02, 2018 - Intertronics

WACKER Elastosil ® N9111 Tin Free Silicone from Intertronics Avoids Conflicting Chemistries and Speeds Assembly Time WACKER ELASTOSIL® N9111 from Intertronics is a tin-free single part RTV silicone adhesive sealant. It is suitable for electronics manufacturing, especially for gap filling, component ruggedisation, and form-in-place gasketing. - August 19, 2018 - Intertronics

Fast-Growing Sensory Analytics Accelerates Expansion to Meet Market Demand North Carolina company, Sensory Analytics, is experiencing rapid growth due to increased global demand for its award-winning SpecMetrix coating thickness and film layer measurement systems. - August 14, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Expanded Line of SpecMetrix® Split In-Line Coating Measurement Systems Offer Global Metal Packaging Manufacturers More Accurate, Non-Contact Film Weight Data in Real-Time New SpecMetrix Split and Tandem In-line Coating and Film Weight Measurement Systems provides metal packaging manufacturers with the ability to accurately monitor two adjacent coating lines or two coaters on a single tandem coating line at a reduced cost per line. - August 10, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Preeflow Precision Dispensing System from Intertronics Improves Quality and Reduces Rejects of Automobile Parts The automobile manufacturing industry places high demands on suppliers with regard to process reliability, quality and efficiency. To meet these challenges, a preeflow customer had to optimise his application of a two-part sealant to make a form-in-place (FIP) gasket through precision dispensing with the preeflow® eco-DUO600 from Intertronics. - July 28, 2018 - Intertronics

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces Rust Bullet® DuraGrade Clear Rust Bullet, LLC today announced availability of a high-performance, ultra low VOC, rust inhibitive, protective coating for concrete, metal, wood, and other surfaces. - July 25, 2018 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces Rust Bullet® DuraGrade Concrete: High-Performance, High-Build, Superior Protective Coating for Concrete Rust Bullet, LLC today announced availability of a high-performance, high-build, superior protective coating for concrete: DuraGrade Concrete. DuraGrade Concrete has outstanding adhesion to concrete surfaces and is scratch, chip, chemical and UV resistant, requiring no primer, basecoat, or topcoat. - July 23, 2018 - Rust Bullet, LLC

New SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System Meets Coil Industry Need for Accurate, Non-Destructive Coating Measurement Data in Real-Time The new SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System provides immediate non-contact, non-destructive and non-radioactive absolute coating thickness measurement data down to sub-micron levels. This exclusive lab system streamlines coating QA processes by quickly measuring transparent and highly pigmented primers, back coats and thicker coatings with nanometric precision. - July 18, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Flamemaster Stock Dividend Annoucement Stock Dividend - July 12, 2018 - Flamemaster Corporation

Apellix™ Granted USTPO Patent for Its Umbilical Cabling and Tethering (UCAT) Systems for Aerial Robots and Drones Apellix receives its second US patent. The patent is for a Mobile base station and umbilical cabling and tethering (UCAT) assist system. - July 12, 2018 - Apellix

New Guidance from Intertronics – How to Specify a Dispensing Robot to Increase Quality and Cut Costs As selection of a dispensing robot is sometimes a daunting task, Intertronics, a specialist adhesives and dispensing company, has compiled a short piece of guidance on how to specify a dispensing robot. - July 05, 2018 - Intertronics

Mason Color Works Inorganic Color Pigment 7389 Catalina Testing Demonstrates Superior Degradation Resistance Properties Versus Competitor Pool Colors Mason Color Works has conducted testing on its complex inorganic colored pigment 7389 Catalina alongside two additional pigments used in the pool industry. Testing reveals 7389 Catalina has superior degradation resistance properties to chemicals used in maintaining pools, versus competitor pool colors. Testing... - June 27, 2018 - Mason Color Works

WACKER Signs Up Intertronics for Silicone Distribution Munich based chemical company WACKER and Intertronics are pleased to announce the signing of a distribution contract under which Intertronics will sell WACKER’s products to customers in the UK and Ireland. - June 20, 2018 - Intertronics

BAXT Release Innovative New Foam Polishing Head Available Now from Direct Tool Company BAXT, the new name in the UK’s refinishing consumables market, have just launched a high end foam waffle polishing head named B5 which is already gathering interest from several of leading distributors. - June 20, 2018 - Direct Tool Company

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering the Following Product: Sodium Oleate N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering Sodium Oleate. This product is used in the production of soaps for the personal care and industrial markets. It is vegetable based and no animals were used for product testing. - May 15, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

BASF Reaffirms Fitz Chem Territory Appointment in HI&I for Glucopon APG's BASF has confirmed the appointment of Fitz Chem Nagase in MN, WI, IL, IN, ND and SD to distribute alkylpolyglucosides under the tradenames Glucopon, APG and Dehypound Advanced in the Home Care and I&I markets. - May 10, 2018 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group

Automated Sealant Dispensing Proves a Winner for Innovative Golfing Product An automated sealant dispensing system from Intertronics provided consistent and reliable results in this wearable technology application. - April 28, 2018 - Intertronics

Live Webinar - Mixing in the Food Industry Tridiagonal Solutions Inc, provides process performance enhancement and product development solutions to its clients, will be hosting a free webinar on “Mixing in the Food Industry” on May 10, 2018 at 1:00 pm CST, 7:00 pm BST, and 8:00 pm CEST. - April 28, 2018 - Tridiagonal Solutions

Live Two Day Training Event - Mixing in the Process Industries at San Francisco, CA on May 10 & 11, 2018 Tridiagonal Solutions Inc., providing process performance enhancement and product development solutions to worldwide clients, will be hosting a Live Two Day Training Event for Process Industry Professionals on “Mixing in the Process Industries - Theory, Practice and Computation” on May 10... - April 18, 2018 - Tridiagonal Solutions

New F4500N Large Area Benchtop Dispensing Robot from Intertronics New from Intertronics is the Fisnar F4500N Dispensing Robot, a full function robot that enables cost effective automation of liquid dispensing operations, allowing increased productivity and consistent output. - April 15, 2018 - Intertronics

Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group Awarded BASF EMB Platinum Distributor of the Year Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group – a customer-centered distributor of specialty chemicals has been awarded BASF’s Care Chemicals EMB Platinum Distributor of the Year Award for 2017. There are two performance levels associated with the award and Fitz Chem achieved Platinum, the highest award level... - April 12, 2018 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group

Intertronics Launch Affordable Mixing Machine for Liquids, Pastes and Powders The new Thinky ARM-310 mixer from Intertronics provides consistent mixing results for many engineering, pharmaceutical or cosmetic compounds, which can comprise of liquids, pastes, powders or fillers in any combination. - March 31, 2018 - Intertronics

Intertronics - Thinky Mixers and Precision Dosing on Show at the Making Pharmaceuticals Exhibition On the Intertronics Making Pharmaceuticals stand no. 108 (24-25th April 2018 at Ricoh Arena, Coventry), there will be a range Thinky mixers on show which offer non-invasive mixing in a repeatable controlled planetary process. - March 04, 2018 - Intertronics

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering 3-Phenoxy-2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (PHPM) N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering PHPM in drums. 95% purity. It is used in various industries including medical devices and as a rubber additive. - February 09, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

Mason Color Works Announces New Line of Complex Inorganic Colored Pigments (CICPs) for the Pool & Spa Industry Mason Color Works is pleased to announce its new line of high tint strength CICPs. The new line offers numerous benefits, including superb outdoor durability, chemical resistance and color saturation. - February 07, 2018 - Mason Color Works

New eco-PEN330 Dispenser from Intertronics The new preeflow® eco-PEN330 volumetric dosing pump from Intertronics offers manufacturers precision application of fluids and pastes from a minimum of 0.002ml, at rates of up to 3.3 ml/min. - February 03, 2018 - Intertronics

LORD Corporation Ranked Among Healthiest Employers in America Global Company Recognized for Corporate Wellness Initiatives. - January 26, 2018 - LORD Corporation

Free UV Curing Guide Offers Top Tips from Intertronics The free UV Curing Guide, available from Intertronics, discusses some of the differences between conventional UV curing lamps and the latest lamps based on LED technology. - January 11, 2018 - Intertronics

MITO Material Solutions Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation MITO Material Solutions received NSF SBIR Phase 1 to solve the composite industry’s biggest problems with nano-sized solutions. MITO Material Solutions, LLC has exclusively licensed the patented nano-particle additive from Oklahoma State University and is currently conducting research and manufacturing in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The company expects to launch their first commercial product in late 2018, which is a nano-additive that will increase interlaminar toughness in composite parts. - January 06, 2018 - MITO Material Solutions