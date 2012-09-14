PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

CNC Machines to Offer Valuations and On-The-Spot Cash Offers to Manufacturers Seeking to Buy New Equipment at FABTECH CNC Machines will be an exhibitor at the upcoming FABTECH expo (exhibitor booth #A2181) from November 11 through 14 in Chicago, offering on-the-spot help to attendees who are buying or selling their CNC machines. They will provide complimentary equipment estimates, a seller listing on their website,... - October 31, 2019 - CNC Machines

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing for Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is consistently looking to buy and sell used CNC machines because of their unique process in identifying great merchandise and their extensive network of contacts. That's the reason why they are expanding their team and hiring new Head of Sales and Marketing. - October 21, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Offers New, Best Deals on Top Quality Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. offers international services across five different continents, as well as the best deals on Used CNC Machines. - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Selling Used Manual Lathes Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is now selling used manual lathes for all customers domestically and internationally. As one of the best used machine dealers in the industry, they guarantee quality and functionality with every purchase. They have over ten years of experience dealing with buyers and sellers, and... - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Yaskawa Motoman Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary The Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. (Yaskawa Motoman), a leading robotics company in the Americas, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. Previously known as Motoman, Inc., the company was incorporated on July 18, 1989 as a 50/50 joint venture between Hobart Brothers Company and... - October 18, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Process Technology Garden Designated as Monarch Waystation Habitat "Process Technology Butterfly Oasis" designated as official Monarch Waystation number 26332. - October 02, 2019 - Process Technology

CNC Machines Annual Skills-Gap Scholarship Now Open for Students Enrolled in Manufacturing-Related Programs CNC Machines this week announced it is accepting applications for a $2500 scholarship for students pursuing a certification, certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s degree in a manufacturing-related area of study. - September 27, 2019 - CNC Machines

Brian Williams Promoted to Director of Operations for AeroGo, Inc. AeroGo Inc. announces the promotion of Brian Williams to the Director of Operations. - September 10, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Grote Company Launches Robotic Sandwich Assembly Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich producers. Robots,... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company

WeCutFoam Announces Newly Designed Website Launch A CA provider of foam cutting, machining and prototyping services and fabricator of custom props, signs, logo, letters and exhibits is announcing the launch of a newly redesigned company website. The new site offers ease of navigation, a colorful new look that includes many photos and showcase gallery as well as clear information on the services and products the company offers its customers, partners and visitors. - August 22, 2019 - WeCutFoam

Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies to Co-Host Industry Education Day in Las Vegas on August 1st Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies are hosting an industry education day for those in the 3D printing and 2D digital printer industries at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on August 1st. - July 29, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Process Technology Announces New Regional Sales Manager Process Technology announced New Regional Sales Manager for Western US. - July 25, 2019 - Process Technology

Beckatt Solutions Celebrates the Opening of Phoenix, Las Vegas Offices Beckatt Solutions announced the opening of two new offices in Phoenix and Las Vegas to support 3D printing customers in the Southwest. - July 15, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Yaskawa Motoman Introduces Universal Weldcom Interface for Arc Welding Universal Weldcom Interface (UWI), Yaskawa Motoman's new easy-to-use pendant application, enables full utilization of the advanced capabilities on select Miller® and Lincoln Electric® digital welding power supplies. UWI enables easy control of any weld process or parameter, including voltage, amperage and wire feed speed through a common user interface for either brand. - July 13, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

1,000 Fuel Cell Electric Heavy Vehicles for Cleaner Port Operations - Powered by Horizon Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies has announced the signing of an MOU to supply 1,000 units of 100kW and higher automotive fuel cell systems for heavy duty trucks within three years, with the first units to be delivered in the second half of 2019. This represents one of the largest deployments of fuel cell... - July 11, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Yaskawa Motoman Launches Updates to ArcWorld 50 Series Workcells for Robotic Welding Built for demanding production environments, the extremely compact ArcWorld® 50 series workcells are affordable, wire-to-weld solutions that are pre-assembled on a common base. Available in single or dual station configurations, these workcells are equipped with all the automation needed for arc... - July 11, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

IVANNOVATION Language Management Launches New Website IVANNOVATION Language Management has launched its new website to reflect its evolving role in the foreign language translation and localization market. The site presents the company's expanded range of services, including translation, localization, and interpretation. It also publishes regular articles... - July 05, 2019 - IVANNOVATION

Flintec Launch the UXT, an Alloy Steel Tension Load Cell Designed to be an Economical Alternative for Volume Use Flintec supplies the UXT with a choice of metric and imperial threads and a wide range of compatible hardware and electronics, designed to form a complete weighing system. - July 05, 2019 - LCM Systems Ltd

Yaskawa Motoman AR3120 Arc Welding Robot Offers Longest Reach for Long or Wide Weldments Offering an extra-long wrist range for improved application flexibility, the new extended reach six-axis AR3120 robot achieves unrivaled arc welding performance. Featuring an expansive 3,124 mm horizontal reach and a 5,622 mm vertical reach, the AR3120 is the longest reach, standard arc welding robot... - July 04, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Beistle Company Wins Big with Yaskawa’s MotoMini Robot The winner of Yaskawa Motoman’s recent “Win a MotoMini” contest is the Beistle Company (Shippensburg, PA). The contest, held in conjunction with the launch of Yaskawa Motoman’s Smart Series product line was held at Automate 2019 (April 8-11, McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois). The... - July 04, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D Printing Technology at ACTE Region III Conference on June 13th in Lisle, IL The theme for this year’s Association for Career and Technical Education Region III Conference is “CTE is HOT! HOT! HOT!” - June 12, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Flintec Launch the EM100, a Purpose Made Family of Digitising Units for General Weighing Applications The EM100 is a precision amplifier manufactured to be embedded directly into a weighing system with multiple configuration options available and plug and play compatibility. - June 06, 2019 - LCM Systems Ltd

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

M. Davis and Sons Expands with a New Location in Havre de Grace, Maryland M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing customer... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

BPOG Extractables Testing of AdvantaPure(R)’s Key Silicone and TPE Tubing Products is Complete; Test Results Help Drug Manufacturers Compare Tubing BioPhorum Operations Group extractables testing was recently completed on several of AdvantaPure’s tubing and hose products. The fluid transfer products are typically used in biopharm and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The Group’s standardized extractables test protocol was followed and performed by an independent lab and involved testing to four different exposure times as long as 70 days. The comprehensive testing was undertaken by AdvantaPure to meet customer requests. - May 31, 2019 - AdvantaPure

Beckatt Solutions to Present on 3D Printing in Manufacturing on May 30th Beckatt Solutions will present Smart Manufacturing: Advancing the Future with Industrial 3D Printing at the Turkish Trade Center in Elk Grove Village. This event is being held in coordination with the Chicago Chapter of SME. - May 26, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Horizon Fuel Cell Announces Breakthrough in Automotive Fuel Cells Ultra-thin bipolar plates from Horizon deliver high power density, and offer exciting cost-reduction potential in PEM fuel cells. - May 24, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid

HVH Industrial Solutions Launched a New Interactive Website for Customers HVH Industrial Solutions has recently launched the company website. This firm is an industrial distributor. They are located in Northern NJ but ship through the whole USA. Their smart and interactive website is designed to save time in search process and when ordering parts. - May 04, 2019 - HVH Industrial Solutions

WeCutFoam Introducing New Product, Combo 2D Vinyl Wrapped Foam Sign with 3D Objects WeCutFoam, a Silicon Valley fabricator of custom signs, logo, letters, props and exhibits is expanding its products line to include 2D vinyl wrapped foam signs combines with 3D protruding objects embedded. - May 01, 2019 - WeCutFoam

PASCO® Garners FANUC Certified Service Provider Status St. Louis Robotics Integrator Achieves Highest Level of Certification. - April 03, 2019 - PASCO

General Parts Group Announces New Director of Operations, Jason McGillivray General Parts Group is pleased to announce the completion of the development of its senior management team with the addition of Jason McGillivary who joins the General Parts in the position of Director of Operations. Jason will be responsible for all 29 operational service locations and will play a key... - March 14, 2019 - General Parts

General Parts Group Announces New Director of Manufacturer Relations, Joe Johnson General Parts Group is pleased to announce that Joe Johnson has joined as senior management team in the position of Director of Manufacturer Relations. - March 14, 2019 - General Parts

Horizon Fuel Cell Targets Proven US Market for Material Handling Horizon leverages industry-leading Fuel Cell cost position to enter proven US market for Material Handling applications. - February 27, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Introducing the Geiger-Lund Model 2019 Selective Asparagus Harvester Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing its new model 2019 selective asparagus harvester. According to Geiger-Lund, the machine will dramatically reduce the cost of labor to harvest asparagus by eliminating the field labor. Geiger-Lund has just sold its second machine to a grower in Sweden, having sold the first machine to a grower in Arizona. This coming spring the machines will be available for viewing while they operate. Viewing details will be posted on its website in March. - January 31, 2019 - Geiger-Lund

SHI Cryogenics Group Releases Highest Capacity 4K Cryocooler to Date New RDE-418D4 Cryocooler Increases Cooling Performance by 20% Compared to Existing Models. - January 05, 2019 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.

PowerAmp Sports: Young Kiwi Cyclists Launch Innovative Hypotonic Sports Drink Hayden Washington-Smith, 20, and Olly Ng, 20, have launched PowerAmp Sports (www.powerampsports.com) and over the past 18 months have developed a range of hypotonic sports drinks targeting elite cyclists, endurance athletes, triathletes, CrossFit devotees and those competing at high intensity or in hot... - December 07, 2018 - PowerAmps

WeCutFoam Adding Wide Format Vinyl Printing on 3D Signs, Letters & Logo to Its Line of Services WeCutFoam has recently purchased the Mutoh 1624X and is adding wide format vinyl printing to its line of services. This high-tech printer eliminates banding, enables to print multi-color vinyl and enriches any foam project with a multi-color art work, thus eliminating the need for manual painting over foam projects. - December 03, 2018 - WeCutFoam

Beckatt Solutions’ Michael Storey to Present on 3D Printing at Rotary Club Meeting on November 15th St. Charles Rotary Club presentation to focus on 3D printing in business, and feature Michael Storey, Managing Partner of Beckatt Solutions. - November 16, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D printing technology at the Student Excellence Foundation STEM Expo on November 9th, in Warrenville, IL The fourth annual STEM Expo provides students the opportunity to visit exhibits and participate in hands-on STEM experiments. - November 10, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions

Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its "Chop Like a Pro, Faster" Contest Enter now for your chance to win a 3/8'' Easy Chopper 3™ Dicer from Nemco. - November 06, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces AdvantaSil(TM) Ultra Low Temperature Silicone Tubing That’s Engineered for Temperatures as Low as -112°C New AdvantaSil Ultra Low Temperature Silicone Tubing is designed to aid pharmaceutical and biopharm manufacturers with protecting their high-value cell and drug products. The platinum-cured tubing is engineered for Single-Use applications involving cold storage and transport. It’s the first commercially-available tubing engineered for flexibility and crush resistance upon removal from a minus 86 degrees C freezer. A video on AdvantaPure’s website shows the test procedures and results. - November 01, 2018 - AdvantaPure

Beckatt Solutions to Showcase 3D Printing Technology at School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events The School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events are November 5th at Poplar Creek Library, November 8th at the Bartlett Public Library, November 14th at the Gail Borden Library (Main Branch) and November 15th at the Gail Borden Library (Rakow Branch). - October 30, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions