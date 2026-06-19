Recent Headlines
Maximizing ROI and Resilience in Smart Buildings with IEI iRM + iVEC
IEI Technology USA Corp. today released a case study showing how its iRM (Remote Management Platform) and iVEC virtualization technology helped a leading Taiwanese Smart Home System Integrator reduce system recovery time from days to under four minutes, while raising Smart Building certification... - June 19, 2026 - IEI Technology USA Corp.
IFL Manufacturing Delivers Custom Valve Stem Extension Solution for Major Data Center Project
IFL Manufacturing successfully delivered a high-volume, precision contract consisting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension kits for a major data center project. Engineered to exact specifications, these specialized components optimize operational safety and accessibility within the facility's complex cooling systems. The milestone underscores IFL’s capacity for rapid, zero-error production for critical digital infrastructure. - June 08, 2026 - IFL Manufacturing
Experience Proven Cartoning Efficiency & Line Performance at Pack Expo East
Bradman Lake invites attendees to visit Booth 1501 at Pack Expo East, February 17–19, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. This year’s exhibit will feature two of the company’s established and widely adopted solutions: the HS Carton Former and the IL120... - February 14, 2026 - Bradman Lake Inc.
INTERPHEX 2026: USA Pack Machines LLC Connects with the Global Pharma Industry
USA Pack Machines LLC announces its participation at INTERPHEX 2026, April 21–23 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. At Stand 1037, the company will showcase advanced liquid processing and packaging solutions, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, scalability, and regulatory-compliant manufacturing for pharma and biotech industries. - January 30, 2026 - Harikrushna Machines Pvt. Ltd.
Armor-Iimak Announces the Appointment of Alejandro Cuomo to Vice President, NA Sales
Armor-Iimak is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandro Cuomo as Vice President, North America Sales, effective December 22, 2025. Alejandro has been a driving force for their company's success in Latin America since joining in October 2001. From launching their business in the... - January 27, 2026 - Armor-Iimak
Continuous Process Solutions Unveils Steel Belt Training to Boost Skills and Protect Production Uptime
Continuous Process Solutions launches specialist training to cut downtime and strengthen production performance. - December 07, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
London Consulting Group Launches North America CPG and Food Manufacturing Hub to Support the Industry’s Shift Toward Efficiency-Led Growth
London Consulting Group (LCG) today announced the launch of its new North America CPG and Food Manufacturing hub, a dedicated platform that showcases the firm’s expanded capabilities, industry focus, and long-term commitment to helping mid-market manufacturers strengthen operations, improve... - November 19, 2025 - London Consulting Group West
Continuous Process Solutions Offers Free Line Inspections to Help Manufacturers Prevent Downtime
Continuous Process Solutions is offering manufacturers across the UK and Ireland a free production line inspection to help prevent costly downtime, reduce wear and extend the lifespan of steel belts and related machinery. The initiative supports food, chemical, rubber, wood-based panel and other... - October 21, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
New Range of Chromed Steel Belts Launched for Wood-Based Panel Production
Continuous Process Solutions has announced the launch of a new range of chromed steel belts designed to optimise the performance of double belt continuous press systems used across the wood industry. Now available in the UK and Ireland exclusively through Continuous Process Solutions, the belts... - September 22, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
Bradman Lake to Showcase Compact, High-Efficiency Packaging Solutions at IBIE
Bradman Lake, a global leader in packaging technology, will exhibit its proven and widely adopted packaging solutions at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2025, taking place September 13–17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 445 to experience firsthand how Bradman Lake’s equipment helps manufacturers maximize efficiency, reduce floor space, and increase profitability. - August 11, 2025 - Bradman Lake Inc.
SHI Cryogenics Group Launches Highest-Capacity Single-Stage Cryocoolers to Date
New CH-160D3 Cryocooler Series Offers Increased Cooling Performance at 20 K and 77 K - July 14, 2025 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
Matrix Controls Partners with Manufacturas Eliot, Enters South American Market
A major milestone in knitting automation as Colombia’s leading mill adopts fabric defect detection and knit monitoring technology. - July 02, 2025 - Matrix Controls Co Inc.
Gentry Foodservice Design Group Expands Presence with New Orlando Office
Gentry Foodservice Design Group, a national leader in restaurant layout and design, has opened a new office in Orlando, Florida, as of June 27, 2025. This expansion strengthens Gentry’s presence in the Southeast and allows the company to better serve the growing hospitality market in Central Florida. - July 01, 2025 - QSR Supply Restaurant Equipment, Parts, Service & Installation
Rand Technology Names Brian Greff Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth
Rand Technology has appointed Brian Greff as Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of financial leadership experience at companies like Jabil, TSE Industries, and iQor, Brian brings deep expertise in strategic development, global finance, and operational excellence. He joins Rand to support its long-term growth and global expansion. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Rand Technology Elevates James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer
Rand Technology has promoted James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience, James has led transformative initiatives since joining Rand in April 2023. His promotion signals Rand’s commitment to scaling its global presence and strengthening customer-centric innovation. Hill brings a proven track record across multiple industries and will play a key role in advancing Rand’s next phase of growth. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Kegco Unveils Innovative Dispensing Solutions and Expands Presence in Convenience Retail
Kegco debuts innovative dispensing systems at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show, including its new hot-and-cold Kegerator Vending Machine, ADA-compliant V32ADA, and compact SC-70 countertop unit. These product launches mark Kegco’s strategic move into the growing convenience retail market. - May 11, 2025 - Beverage Factory
WeCutFoam is Expanding Its Services to Include Abrasive Fast Wire Foam Cutting
WeCutFoam, a Bay Area, CA-based company, recently purchased an abrasive wire foam cutter adding abrasive wire cutting of soft, flexible and rigid foam cutting services. - April 19, 2025 - WeCutFoam
Conveyor Belt Specialist Launches New Product Brochure
The UK’s leading specialists in continuous process manufacturing has launched their new product brochure for 2025. Continuous Process Solutions offers two decades of experience and expertise with conveyor belt products and services, including tracking and cleaning systems, maintenance and... - February 24, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
Nanomotion Stages for Semiconductor Equipment Can Now Achieve Sub-Nanometer Stability
Nanomotion can now demonstrate sub-nanometer position stability for its stages, used in semiconductor equipment for mask and wafer manufacturing, metrology, inspection and repair. - January 26, 2025 - Nanomotion
Delta Power Equipment Corporation® ("DELTA") Acts Quickly to Support Efforts to Rebuild and Revitalize Areas Impacted by Devastating Floods in Western North Carolina
When Hurricane Helene struck the Carolinas, Delta employees recognized an opportunity to join in efforts to assist those working to help needy families and businesses throughout South Carolina, Western North Carolina, and Tennessee to cope with the impact of the hurricane and this devastating flood. - January 09, 2025 - Delta Power Equipment Corporation
Food and Chemical Sector Conveyor Belt Cleaning Equipment Range Unveiled
UK-based Continuous Process Solutions has unveiled a huge range of versatile conveyor belt cleaning solutions, designed to increase productivity and hygiene in the food production and chemical sectors. The belt cleaning devices and equipment enable producers to minimise and prevent unexpected... - November 04, 2024 - Continuous Process Solutions
Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards
Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch. - October 30, 2024 - Roppe Holding Company
OzScientific Launches a Market Intelligence Newsletter "Global Intelligence in Food"
Your Fortnightly Guide to Market Intelligence and Innovation in the Food Industry - October 25, 2024 - OzScientific Pty Ltd
TA Systems Relocates Headquarters to a New State-of-the-Art Facility in Rochester Hills, MI
TA Systems, a leader in automation solutions, proudly relocates its corporate headquarters. Spanning 100,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility signifies a significant step forward in TA Systems' commitment to innovation and growth within Oakland County, Michigan's Automation Alley. - June 04, 2024 - Totally Automated Systems
Yaskawa Motoman's New YMConnect Communication Software Enables Customized Robot Applications
Facilitating ease of use, the new YMConnect software development kit (SDK) provides the ability to create customized PC applications that communicate with Yaskawa robots. The successor to MotoCom SDK, YMConnect uses a cross-platform library to control and monitor a robot over Ethernet, allowing for integration of a custom PC application with the robot controller. - May 15, 2024 - Yaskawa Motoman
Industrial Parts Distributor HVH Industrial Solutions Acquires Metro Industrial Supply
HVH Industrial Solutions expands its reach in North Jersey with the strategic acquisition of Metro Industrial Supply. The acquisition of Metro will position HVH as a strong supplier and distributor of power transmission and motion control parts in the New Jersey area with extensive inventory. - May 02, 2024 - HVH Industrial Solutions
Postmark Announces 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer
Postmark Print, a Martin Yale Industries, LLC. division and a high-speed inkjet packaging and print solutions manufacturer, is pleased to announce their newest product, the 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer. Since Postmark’s beginnings in the 1960s, our machines were created to provide the... - May 02, 2024 - Martin Yale Industries
Yaskawa Motoman Exceeds Expectations for Annual Customer Survey
Yaskawa Motoman is thrilled to report another year of high results for their 2023 Customer Satisfaction survey, receiving an overall corporate rating of 4.7 on a possible scale of 5.0. - May 02, 2024 - Yaskawa Motoman
Sterilex Announces Leadership Transition
Sterilex LLC, a Paine Schwartz Partners portfolio company and a leading developer of innovative food safety antimicrobial products, is embarking on a new chapter with a leadership transition. - January 05, 2024 - Sterilex
SHI Cryogenics Group Releases World’s Highest-Capacity 4K Cryocooler
New Model Expertly Combines Gifford-McMahon and Joule-Thomson Technologies - January 05, 2024 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
Champion Awards Acknowledge Yaskawa's Dedicated Support for the ARM Institute
A member and strong supporter of the ARM (Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing) Institute since its formation in 2017, Yaskawa America Inc., Motoman Robotics Division (Yaskawa Motoman) is pleased to announce two company employees as recipients of the ARM Champion Award. Receiving the awards over a two-year consecutive period are Clint Chapman, Sr. Manager of Strategic Partner Relations, and Roger Christian, Division Leader for New Business Development. - December 01, 2023 - Yaskawa Motoman
Postmark Announces Partnership with Insource
Postmark, a division of Martin Yale Industries, LLC has partnered with Insource, making them their primary distributor throughout Canada. - November 04, 2023 - Martin Yale Industries
Roppe Corporation Awarded Sourcewell Contract Over 65 Years of Proven Service & Dependability Lead to Prestigious Contract Award
Roppe Corporation has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Flooring Materials with Related Supplies and Services category at Sourcewell. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited... - October 17, 2023 - Roppe Holding Company
New Marketplace for New and Used Winery Equipment and Supplies Launches
CellarsCorner.com is an online marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of winery equipment and supplies across the world. They strive to provide the most user-friendly platform in the industry to facilitate locating equipment and supplies. - August 11, 2023 - CellarsCorner
AOTCO Metal Finishing Acquires Modern Metal Finishing
AOTCO Metal Finishing, a Massachusetts-based national leader in electroplating, anodizing, and other surface finishing services, announced its strategic acquisition of Connecticut-based Modern Metal Finishing (MMF), further enhancing AOTCO's portfolio with MMF's expert anodizing services. This allows AOTCO to better service customers in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. AOTCO is NADCAP and ISO 13485 accredited, ITAR registered, and serves North America's advanced manufacturers. - June 22, 2023 - AOTCO Metal Finishing
WeCutFoam Now Offering New Service – Fabrication of Custom Specialty Gaskets
WeCutFoam has recently added a new service to its repertoire, now offering fabrication of custom specialty gaskets for the automotive, marine, aerospace, gas and other industries, using a CNC laser cutter or an oscillating knife cutter. - May 15, 2023 - WeCutFoam
AmadeTech Introduces a New Set of IP Water Resistance Test Equipment
Water resistance is a key feature for many electronic products, especially those that are exposed to outdoor or humid environments. However, how can you ensure that your products meet the required standards of water resistance and can withstand different levels of water exposure? This is where new... - May 04, 2023 - Amade Technology
Sumitomo (SHI) Demag North America Revamps the Executive Management Team
Change in management to promote growth. - April 28, 2023 - Sumitomo Demag North America
How to Select the Right Load Movement System - Podcast Now Available
AeroGo, manufacturer of innovative load moving equipment, launched a new seven-episode podcast, called, "Select the Right Load Movement System." Each episode covers a specific question used to narrow down the choices available to the listener’s situation. - April 26, 2023 - AeroGo, Inc.
User-Friendly Motopick 4 Software Adds No-Code Capability for High-Speed Pick and Place
Featuring multiple improvements and optimization, Yaskawa’s advanced MotoPick™ 4 software solution empowers operators to quickly develop custom applications to achieve critical cycle rates for high-speed picking applications. With the building blocks to create optimal solutions for up... - April 17, 2023 - Yaskawa Motoman
Lita’s Mexican Foods Inc. Included in Game Changers Report
Lita’s Mexican Foods Inc. is thrilled to announce their inclusion in Game Changers: Leading Companies. Powered by Women, an initiative led by Natural Products Canada (NPC) that provides an interesting look at the women leading Canada’s growing natural and bio-based industries. - March 31, 2023 - Lita's Mexican Foods Inc.
Reid Supply Celebrates 75th Anniversary Year with Expanded Sales Team
Industrial parts distributor founded in 1948 continues to focus on customer service and manufacturing support with a newly expanded sales team. - February 16, 2023 - Reid Supply
David Roh Joins AeroGo, Inc. as Western Regional Sales Manager
AeroGo, Inc. is pleased to announce that David Roh has joined the firm as Western Regional Sales Manager. David will manage business relationships and dealer development throughout the western half of the United States and Canada. David will focus on flexible manufacturing solutions and provide... - January 03, 2023 - AeroGo, Inc.
"Digital Food," the New IT Strategies of Marco Ilardi for the Horeca Sector
"Digital Food" is a book written by Marco Ilardi that talks about all the technological innovations in the catering sector, a book that opens the mind to increase the performance of restaurants and pizzerias. - December 18, 2022 - Marco Ilardi
HVH Industrial Solutions is Expanding Its Electric Motors Offerings
HVH Industrial Solutions is increasing its Electric Motors manufacturers network and is offering not only AC and DC motors but also Servo motors. Recently, the company added high-precision servo motors, servo gearboxes, and geared motors to its offerings. The selection goes from economy class to the highest quality for the most demanding applications. - December 05, 2022 - HVH Industrial Solutions
Dirk Kerbs Announces Retirement from 30 Year Tenure at the Liftsafe Group of Companies
Following a thirty year plus career of providing safety services and equipment to a multitude of different industries, President of the Liftsafe Group of Companies Dirk Kerbs has announced his retirement beginning on December 1st while remaining in a consulting role until August 2023. Stepping into... - December 03, 2022 - Liftsafe Group of Companies
ArcWorld HC – A Flexible Human-Collaborative Workcell for Robotic Welding
Designed for human-collaborative (HC) interaction, the highly flexible ArcWorld® HC is a complete robotic welding solution for the fabrication of small- to medium-size parts. Ideal for replacing or supplementing manual weld processes, such as pre-assembly before welding in larger robotic... - November 18, 2022 - Yaskawa Motoman
SHI Cryogenics Group Releases Highest Capacity 77K Cryocooler to Date
New CH-160D2 Cryocooler Increases Cooling Performance by 300% Compared to Existing Models - November 14, 2022 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
Yaskawa Adds 30 kg Payload HC30PL Plug and Play Collaborative Palletizing Robot to HC-Series Line
The easy-to-use six-axis HC30PL human-collaborative robot facilitates safe and efficient fenceless palletizing, and can also be deployed in select handling, packaging and logistical applications of demanding production environments. - October 31, 2022 - Yaskawa Motoman
YORC Announces Open Source Dispensing Robot
YORC is creating an open source manufacturing automation ecosystem. YORC's liquid dispensing robot is the first completely open source manufacturing dispensing solution. The robot is ideal for dispensing adhesives, sealants, lubricants, potting agents, or any other liquid or paste, even those... - October 14, 2022 - YORC