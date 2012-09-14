PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and AC-TRIAC Dimming GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL series. With a CRI of 98, as well as the CQS (Color Quality Scale) is up to 97. The color fidelity index (TM-30-15 Rf) and color gamut score (TM-30-15 Rg) are close to natural light. The GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL... - December 19, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Inmark Enterprises Announces LED DUR-A-LITE Product Enhancement New to the LED DUR-A-LITE lineup, the addition of a coiled cord to LED DUR-A-LITE. - December 15, 2019 - Inmark Enterprises, Inc.

Luminit Automotive Technologies Signs Contract with Top Tier 1 Automotive Lighting Supplier The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit

Prop and Scenery Lights Introduces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame Spectrum for Theatrical Props and Filmmaking Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) announces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame spectrum. A low voltage high color quality light source for creating candlelight for theatrical props and filmmaking. - December 09, 2019 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC

GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVP075N Series LED Constant Voltage Driver with TRIAC Dimming GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc., announces the new GP-CVP075N series LED constant voltage driver. It is available in 12V DC and 24V DC output rated power of 60 W and 76.8 W. The driver supports TRIAC dimming function, and appropriates for LED strips... - November 22, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

XtraLight Adds High Tech Human Centric Lighting to LED Collection XtraLight Manufacturing launches a Tunable White product family that give users flexibility to control color light outputs which could affect mood, sleep, and productivity. - November 20, 2019 - XtraLight Manufacturing LLC

Greenshine New Energy Meets the City of Tooele’s Requests of Robust Lighting Without Damaging Beautification Efforts The city increased their residential neighborhood safety while pleasing residents through solar lighting. - November 06, 2019 - Greenshine

Luminit Government Services Established to Serve Aerospace and Defense Customer Base The wholly-owned subsidiary will oversee all of Luminit’s aerospace and defense-related business beginning January 2020. - October 22, 2019 - Luminit

GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVP040N Series LED Constant Voltage Driver with TRIAC Dimming GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CVP040N series LED constant voltage driver. It is available in 12V DC and 24V DC output rated power of 40.8 W. The driver supports TRIAC dimming function, and appropriates for LED strips application... - October 18, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-AR111-V2A-12-NL Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and AC-TRICA Dimming GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-AR111-V2A-12-NL series. With a CRI of 97, as well as the CQS (Color Quality Scale) is up to 98. The color fidelity index (TM-30-15 Rf) and color gamut score (TM-30-15 Rg) are close to natural sunlight. It also... - August 30, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Greenshine New Energy Saves Fortuna's Beautification Efforts While Providing a Robust New Lighting Solution A New Solar Lighting System Has Improved the City in Amazing Ways - August 15, 2019 - Greenshine

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-BL60-NL Series GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-BL60-NL series. With a CRI of 97, as well as the CQS (Color Quality Scale) is up to 97. The color fidelity index (TM-30-15 Rf) and color gamut score (TM-30-15 Rg) are close to natural light. The GL-BL60-NL... - August 08, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

The City of Berkeley Reaches Out a Hand for the Homeless with Some Help from Greenshine New Energy Greenshine New Energy has yet again demonstrated excellence in the solar LED lighting market with their latest project that brings a little more than light to an impoverished area of Berkeley, CA. The city faces a significant homeless population and decided to improve city grounds for the homeless by... - July 27, 2019 - Greenshine

GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVM200P LED Driver Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and DALI Functions GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the GP-CVM200P constant voltage LED driver series, including non-dimming, 3-in-1 dimming and DALI versions. It rated power output of 200W is available in 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V models. At full load these new... - July 26, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Horticulture Lighting Group, Through Its Distributor HLG-UK-Europe, Recently Launched an Upgraded Commercial Version of the HLG 550 V2 The HLG 550 V2 Rspec made by the Horticulture Lighting Group, in the US, is now available in the United Kingdom and Europe via their Distributor HLG-UK-Europe. - July 24, 2019 - HLG-UK-Europe

Installing GlacialLight Natural Sunlight GL-TSL30-NL at the Voayer Gallery in the Czech Republic GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., is pleased to share the case study of natural sunlight GL-TSL30-NL-B-NW is installed at the voayer gallery in Prague, Czech Republic. The lighting fixture is surface mount type, it can rotate 360 degrees horizontally, as well as 90 degrees... - July 11, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVM100P LED Driver Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and DALI Functions GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the GP-CVM100P constant voltage LED driver series, including non-dimming, 3-in-1 dimming and DALI versions. It rated power output of 100W is available in 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V models. At full load these new... - June 27, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Greenshine New Energy Lights the Path to a New Resort Opening The Hyatt Miraval Resort Overcame Difficult Challenges with a Unique Solution from Greenshine - June 23, 2019 - Greenshine

Greenshine New Energy Brings New Solar Light and Life to Phillips Landing A brand-new solar LED lighting system worked perfectly for the nature point in Laurel, Delaware. - June 09, 2019 - Greenshine

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-TSL30-NL Series GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-TSL30-NL series. Besides the track lighting model, the new lighting fixture also comes in surface mount and pendant rod variants with dimming for greater lighting flexibility. With a CRI of 97, as well as the... - June 08, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

New 19w Open Top Bollard Light from Access Fixtures Access Fixtures introduces a new 19w LED Open top bollard light called the ARIE. With an IP66 rating and a durable sand cast twin arm head, the ARIE will last for many years. - June 04, 2019 - Access Fixtures

Greenshine New Energy Completely Overhauls Santa Monica Airport's Archaic Lighting Setup Santa Monica Airport had an archaic, malfunctioning lighting system that wasn't properly lighting their grounds for commuters. Greenshine stepped in and replaced their lighting with a new solar LED system that saved the airport money and sufficiently lit their grounds for safe commuting. - May 25, 2019 - Greenshine

Greenshine New Energy Revolutionizes Their Solar LED Light Products with a Product Overhaul Greenshine New Energy develops newer, more energy-efficient, simple-to-install solar LED lighting fixtures that revolutionize older models. - May 02, 2019 - Greenshine

Luminit Launches Display Brightness Film for LCD Displays The new light-management film increases the brightness of LCD displays used in automotive, avionics and consumer. - April 30, 2019 - Luminit

New 40w Linear LED Light from Access Fixtures Access Fixtures releases a new 40w linear LED fixture for commercial indoor applications. - April 18, 2019 - Access Fixtures

Greenshine New Energy Helps a New Store Open with Installation of New Solar Parking Lot Lights Greenshine New Energy developed a new solar parking lot light project for Floor and Decor. Upon completion of this project, the new store was able to open its doors to the public. - April 15, 2019 - Greenshine

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-FL35-NL Architectural Floodlighting Series GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-FL35-NL Architectural Floodlighting series. The new lighting fixtures use the SEOUL SunLike CoB to light up objects in their natural colors. The CRI is 97, as well as the CQS (Color Quality Scale) is up to... - April 11, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-DLC06-35-NL Series GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces their natural sunlight models GL-DLC06-35-NL and GL-DLC06DA-35-NL. The new lighting fixtures use the SEOUL SunLike CoB to light up objects in their natural colors. The CRI is 97, as well as the CQS is up to 98. The color fidelity... - March 21, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Clean-Light Redefines Modern Lighting Through Kickstarter Today, Clean Light Ltd., a lighting design and manufacturing company, has announced the launch of a brand new product through Kickstarter’s online crowdfunding platform. Fresh off the company’s worldwide release of Boxlite, a product developed to replace paraffin based candles and oil lamps,... - March 13, 2019 - Boxlite

GlacialPower Launches New GP-TH120N-24V LED Constant Voltage Driver with TRIAC Dimming GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc., announces the new GP-TH120N-24V LED constant voltage driver. It is available in 24V DC output rated power of 120 W. The driver supports TRIAC dimming function, and appropriates for LED strips application in places such... - February 01, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Lightpanel (USA) Inc. Releases USA’s First Laser-Cut & Engraved LED Light Panel AIR Series Revolutionizing North America’s LGP Marketplace Lightpanels new series of LGP’s illuminates the industry with the next generation of premium US made, German designed, ultra-bright LED light guide panels. - January 26, 2019 - Lightpanel (USA) Inc.

Luminit LLC Announces Joint Venture with RiT Display for Next-Gen Automotive Optics Taiwan-based Luminit Automotive Technologies will develop and manufacture optical solutions for automotive taillights and next-generation light sources for LiDAR and HUD applications. - January 24, 2019 - Luminit

GlacialLight Announces New LED Searchlight of GL-BL150-SL Series GlacialLight, the lighting division of GlacialTech Inc. announces a new energy efficient, powerful and endurable LED searchlight. The GL-BL150-SL is a 147W searchlight for outdoor lighting applications with rugged IP66 rated weatherproof design. Featuring up to 13,200 lumen output, the GL-BL150-SL produces... - January 19, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

GlacialLight Announces 185W Horticulture Lighting of GL-BL190-GR Series GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the new horticulture lighting with two models – GL-BL190-GRP and GL-BL190-GRR. This new series comes in different functions: the GL-BL190-GRP is designed with L2C5-SPP11825G3200 of LUXEON SunPlus CoB 1825 for use in general... - December 14, 2018 - GlacialTech Inc.

Sabrina and Versalume Announce Joint Development of Smart Garments Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC

1000LED Inc. Launches New Commercial LED Lighting Models for 2019 1000LED Inc. remains at the forefront of the lighting revolution. Products are developed to ensure the most unique and reliable lighting systems in the residential, commercial and industrial industry. - October 26, 2018 - 1000LED Inc.

GlacialPower Launches New GP-LE150N LED Driver Series with Isolated Cable GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc., announces the new GP-LE150N DC LED driver suitable for LED strip light, LED signage and moving sign applications. The new series is available in 12V DC output rated power of 120 W, and 24V DC output rated power of 150... - October 18, 2018 - GlacialTech Inc.

GlacialLight Announces New Dimmable GL-FL190 LED Flood Light GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the new dimmable 185W outdoor LED Flood Light - GL-FL190. It combines the latest single CoB with GlacialTech thermal technology to produce system efficiency up to 124 lm/W. The GL-FL190 comes in 70 or 120 degree beam angles to suit... - August 17, 2018 - GlacialTech Inc.

GlacialTech Announces New Igloo SS250 LED Flood Light SKD Kit GlacialTech announces a new 250W heatsink for outdoor flood light and available for single CoB or Multi-chip LEDs. The Igloo SS250 features an efficient heatsink with thermal resistance 0.235 °C/W for Multi-chip LEDs and 0.263 °C/W for single CoB. The Igloo SS250 with heat pipes design for single... - July 26, 2018 - GlacialTech Inc.

GlacialLight Announces New GL-BL190DA with 3-in-1 Dimming Feature GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the dimmable GL-BL190DA High Bay Light. With up to 23,000 lumens, it comes 124 lm/W lighting efficiency. It features a 4 kg lightweight yet IP66 rugged outdoor ready design and available with beam shaping options including 70 and... - July 04, 2018 - GlacialTech Inc.

KSA Lighting and Controls Welcomes ControlBright to Their Line Card Cloud-Controlled DMX Lighting Now Available in Chicago - June 27, 2018 - ControlBright, Inc.

GlacialPower Launches New GP-LS240P LED Driver Series with 3-in-1 Dimming GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-LS240P LED driver series. The driver provides a wide range of input voltage from 90 to 305Vac, as well as offers constant current and constant voltage operating modes. The active power factor correction... - June 21, 2018 - GlacialTech Inc.

GlacialPower Launches the IP67 GP-CVM400P LED Driver Series GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the GP-CVM400P constant voltage LED driver series. It's rated power output of 400W is available in 24V, 36V and 48V models. At full load these new drivers provide an outstanding active power factor correction... - June 06, 2018 - GlacialTech Inc.

GlacialTech Announces New Igloo SS200-V2 LED Flood Light SKD Kit GlacialTech, the diversified LED technology provider, announces a new 200W heatsink for outdoor flood light and available for single CoB or Multi-chip LEDs. The gloo SS200-V2 features an efficient heatsink with thermal resistance 0.2423 °C/W for Multi-chip LEDs and 0.3116 °C/W for single CoB. - May 17, 2018 - GlacialTech Inc.

Prop and Scenery Lights Introduces the New Ocean Blue LED Bulb Effects Light Kit for Water Theming Special Effects Lighting Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) is excited to release the Ocean Blue LED bulb with cable socket. A low powered light source for creating water effects in themed environments. - April 20, 2018 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC

Luminit Light Shaping Diffusers® Material Added to AMECA’s List of Acceptable Plastics in Automotive Exterior Lighting The company’s automotive-grade diffuser material has been accepted by AMECA as meeting the three-year weathering test for plastics used in optical lenses and reflex reflectors. - April 20, 2018 - Luminit

Revolutionizing Infection Control: Visa Lighting Announces Partnership with Vital Vio What happens when groundbreaking technology meets industry leadership? This spring, healthcare solutions company Vital Vio and lighting manufacturer Visa Lighting will introduce LED disinfection technology to a wide range of applications. Collaboration has always been the creative approach that makes... - April 10, 2018 - Visa Lighting

GlacialPower Launches the IP67 GP-CVM300P LED Driver Series GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the GP-CVM300P constant voltage LED driver series. It rated power output of 300W is available in 24V, 36V and 48V models. At full load these new drivers provide an outstanding active power factor correction... - March 14, 2018 - GlacialTech Inc.