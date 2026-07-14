Recent Headlines
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
Quoizel Promotes Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales; Mass Merchant, Blending Strategic Vision with Deep Retail Expertise
Quoizel has promoted Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales – Mass Merchant. A lighting industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience, Shatzel has played a key role in strengthening customer relationships and driving strategic growth initiatives since joining Quoizel in 2023. In her new role, she will lead the company's Mass Merchant sales channel and oversee key retail partnerships. - June 03, 2026 - Quoizel
P.L. Light Systems Celebrates 45 Years of Horticultural Lighting Leadership in North America
P.L. Light Systems is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a North American manufacturer of commercial horticultural lighting systems. This milestone represents 45 years of stimulating, supporting, and sustaining growth in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). - April 18, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
Evluma Launches RoadMax Edge Streetlight Series, Advancing Urban Illumination and Energy Efficiency
Modular design and advanced optics reduce energy usage and service requirements while improving roadway visibility. - February 13, 2026 - Evluma LED Lighting
Quoizel Promotes Rising Star Celine Diz to Product Manager, Blending Creative Vision with Strategic Discipline
Quoizel, a leading name in residential decorative lighting, is proud to announce the promotion of Celine Diz to the role of Product Manager. With a rare blend of creative ingenuity and analytical precision, Celine brings a unique right- and left-brain approach to product development that positions... - June 27, 2025 - Quoizel
Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. Join Forces to Drive Innovation
Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. have joined forces and will combine their products, technology solutions, and engineering expertise to deliver world-class innovation. This collaboration brings together two leaders in outdoor LED lighting technology, each with a reputation for delivering cutting-edge products and reliable solutions. - June 26, 2025 - Evluma LED Lighting
G Lighting, a 117 Yr Old, Veteran Owned, American Manufacturer Will Not Raise Pricing Due to Tariffs and Economic Pressures
For 117 years, G Lighting has been manufacturing decorative architectural commercial lighting in St. Louis, Missouri. They have just announced they will not raise pricing due to external economic pressures and tariffs. - April 16, 2025 - G Lighting
GM Lighting Branches Out with Irradiar Landscape Lighting
GM Lighting introduces Irradiar™ Landscape, a premium line of outdoor lighting fixtures designed for versatility and durability. Inspired by “radiance” and “irradiate,” the name reflects the brilliance of the collection, which includes spotlights, floods, pathway, and underwater fixtures. Made with solid brass and powered by LED lamps and transformers, Irradiar offers quality and reliability. With GM Lighting’s strong reputation, it’s set to become a go-to choice for outdoor illumination. - February 20, 2025 - GM Lighting
Luminit Welcomes Baeddan Hill as Director of Materials Engineering
Luminit hires Director of Materials Engineering, Baeddan Hill, to spearhead its development and commercialization of integrated optical films for “Smart Glass” applications. - February 04, 2025 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Optical Solutions at Photonics West 2025, Including a Revolutionary Windshield HUD and Advanced Micro-Optic Technologies
Transformative Innovations Set to Redefine Vehicle Displays and Light Management Solutions - January 21, 2025 - Luminit Inc.
Leadership Transition at Luminit: Dr. Mitch Jansen Assumes CEO Role as Dr. Engin Arik remains as Chairman of the Board
Luminit's CEO, Dr. Engin Arik, steps down, appointing Dr. Mitch Jansen as the new CEO of the company. Dr. Arik will continue to serve as Charman of the Board. He expresses confidence in Dr. Jansen's leadership, which aligns with Luminit's vision of growth and innovation. - April 24, 2024 - Luminit Inc.
Bring Nature Indoors with Active Grow’s Next-Gen Walden White 3-Tier Grow Tents
Active Grow, the leader in sustainable horticultural lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the 2nd generation of its bestselling 3-Tier Walden White Grow Tent and LED Grow Tent Kits for both home and commercial grows. This revolutionary grow tent series was redesigned based on... - March 27, 2024 - Active Grow
Blitz Proto is a SmartZone Best Small Business
Blitz Proto is a 2024 SmartZone Best Small Business in the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards as Automation Alley's choice this year. - March 27, 2024 - Blitz Proto
Luminit Names Jonathan Waldern as Chief Technology Officer
Luminit Gears Up for Technological Transformation with the Appointment of Dr. Jonathan Waldern as Chief Technology Officer, a Visionary Leader with Over Two Decades of Pioneering Product Innovation and Manufacturing Scale-Up, including AR/VR and "Smart Glass." - January 16, 2024 - Luminit Inc.
Monch is Announced as the Winner of This Month's Lighting Product Designer Award for the Okeli Lights Lighting Brand
Okeli Lights is delighted to announce that their exceptional designer, Monch, has received the prestigious title of "Best Lighting Product Designer of the Month." This recognition is a result of the esteemed Okeli Lighting Design Awards, which celebrates creativity and innovation in the... - December 07, 2023 - Okeli Lights
Okeli Brand Illuminates the Industry with the Grand Opening of Okeli Lights Online Store
Okeli Lights Store stands as the premier destination for those seeking modern indoor home lighting. - December 02, 2023 - Okeli Lights
Luminetworx™ PoE Lighting: A Game-Changer in the Lighting Industry
LV Energy Systems, a leading provider of PoE (Power over Ethernet) lighting solutions, is revolutionizing the way we light our homes, offices, and public spaces. With its cutting-edge technology and innovative design of the Luminetworx™ brand of PoE Lighting. Paving the way for a more sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective lighting future. - February 26, 2023 - LV Energy Systems LLC
iMyPower Launches Upgraded Waterproof Outdoor Solar Deck Light (600mAh Power Capacity)
iMyPower, a leading global provider of outdoor solar lights, has just released the new 2022 product model - Waterproof Outdoor Solar Deck Lights (600mAh Power Capacity). It is a solar powered outdoor lighting fixture that provides lighting, security for decks, fences, steps, patios, patios, gardens, patios or swimming pools. - December 04, 2022 - iMyPower
GlacialPower Launches GP-CVM300P-xxVH Constant Voltage LED Driver Series with TRIAC Dimming Function
GlacialPower, one of the worldwide LED driver technology leading solution providers, announces the GP-CVM300P-xxVH constant voltage LED driver series, supports TRIAC dimming function. It rated power output up to 300W, and is available in 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V models. At full load these new drivers... - July 23, 2022 - GlacialTech Inc.
Here Comes the BOOM
Q-Tran revolutionizes its product portfolio with BOOM, a suspended fixture with a unique profile, impressive performance, and endless design options. - June 30, 2022 - Q-Tran
GlacialPower Launches GP-CVP100P IP66 LED Constant Voltage Driver which Focus on the Low Voltage Applications
GlacialPower, one of the worldwide LED driver technology leading solution providers, announces the new GP-CVP100P series LED constant voltage driver. At full load the GP-CVP100P provides an active power factor correction (PFC) which greater than 0.98 at 115Vac, and more than 0.95 at 230Vac. It has... - June 16, 2022 - GlacialTech Inc.
Grow Food at Home with Active Grow 3-Tier LED Walden Grow Tent Kits for Fruits & Vegetables
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of two new 3-Tier LED Walden Grow Tent Kits: The Flowers and Fruits High Intensity Kit and The Vegetables and Greens High Intensity Kit. These innovative and easy-to-use systems allow growers of all... - June 08, 2022 - Active Grow
Active Grow Completely Redesigns the T5 HO LED Grow Light Fixture
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its T5 HO 2.0 LED Grow Light Fixture. This new take on the classic fluorescent grow light provides growers with the lightest and thinnest T5 HO LED grow light fixture in the industry. With a... - May 14, 2022 - Active Grow
Active Grow Launches New 3-Tier Walden Grow Tent Racking System, Seed Starting & Microgreens LED Grow Tent Kits
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its new 3-Tier Walden Grow Tent along with its Essentials, Seed Starting and Microgreen 3-Tier Walden LED Grow Tent Kits. This innovative grow tent series was designed from the ground up for... - April 30, 2022 - Active Grow
Fuleague Wins Bid for 2022 Furniture Renovation Project of Snow Lodge Hotel Courchevel 1850 France
Since its first opening in 2015, Snow Lodge Hotel has once again chosen Fuleague as the furniture and lighting supplier for this renovation in 2022. This time the hotel will add more than 1000 pieces of new furniture, lamps, accessories, and wine glasses for the lobby, 36 rooms, loft, spa room, Sushi bar, and winter garden. - April 14, 2022 - Fuleague Home Furnishing Limited
GlacialPower Launches GP-CVM200P-xxVH Constant Voltage LED Driver Series with TRIAC Dimming Function
GlacialPower, one of the worldwide LED driver technology leading solution providers, announces the GP-CVM200P-xxVH constant voltage LED driver series, supports TRIAC dimming function. It rated power output of 200W is available in 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V models. At full load these new drivers provide... - January 20, 2022 - GlacialTech Inc.
GlacialPower Launches GP-CVP100P LED Constant Voltage Driver Series Which Focus on the Low Voltage Applications
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CVP100P Terminal Blocks series LED constant voltage driver. At full load the GP-CVP100P provides an active power factor correction (PFC) which greater than 0.98 at 115Vac, and more than 0.95 at... - December 16, 2021 - GlacialTech Inc.
Unilite Sees Record Growth During Pandemic Due to Shift Towards Environmental Responsibility
Unilite, a family run LED work lighting designer and manufacturer based in Redditch, UK, has today announced record sales throughout the pandemic in part due to a change in sustainability practices. Unilite has committed to making all of its packaging fully recyclable going forward. New packaging... - December 15, 2021 - Unilite
Vitex Systems, LLC. Creates New Holding Company, Arqai, LLC.
On October 1, 2021, Vitex Systems, LLC., announced plans to create a new holding company, Arqai, LLC. Arqai, is a privately held American holding company headquartered in Naples, Florida. It was created through a restructuring of Vitex Systems, LLC on January 1, 2021, and became the parent company... - December 07, 2021 - Vitex Systems, LLC.
GlacialPower Launches GP-CCP012P LED Constant Current Driver Series Which Support Output Current from 200mA to 700mA with Wider Vf Range
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CCP012P Terminal Blocks series LED constant current driver. At full load the GP-CCP012P provides an active power factor correction (PFC) which greater than 0.98 at 115Vac, and more than 0.93 at... - October 07, 2021 - GlacialTech Inc.
Luminit Government Services Gains Several SBIR Wins
Recent SBIR wins allow Luminit Government Services LLC to advance Holographic Transparent Component technologies for military applications. - September 21, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
GlacialPower Launches GP-CVP060P LED Constant Voltage Driver Series Which Focus on the Low Voltage Applications
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CVP060P series LED constant voltage driver. At full load the GP-CVP060P provides an active power factor correction (PFC) which greater than 0.98 at 115Vac, and more than 0.95 at 230Vac. It has... - August 28, 2021 - GlacialTech Inc.
Luminit Automotive Technologies Announces Latest Design Win with North American OEM
Luminit Automotive Technologies’ Curved Injection Molded Microstructures are positioned to transform rear combination lights with 3D diffusion technology. - August 25, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
LEDCONN Awarded Best Back-Lit & Edge-Lit Architectural LED Manufacturer by the 2021 BUILD Awards
LEDCONN Corporation, Premier Southern CA based custom LED backlighting solution provider, has been awarded the title of Best Back-lit and Edge-Lit Architectural LED Manufacturer by the 2021 BUILD Architecture Awards. This international award is a notable accolade and achievement for the custom LED... - August 25, 2021 - LEDCONN
Q-Tran Releases MICRO 5 Flexible Fixtures
Enlightened Thinking: The Future is Here - August 18, 2021 - Q-Tran
Active Grow’s T5 LED Horticultural Strip Light Now Available in New Blue Sun Spectrum for Aquariums, Mushrooms and Red Lettuce Varieties
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Light in the new Blue Sun Spectrum. This versatile, heavy-blue spectrum with an average 11,500K CCT and a high CRI 85, is designed specifically for growing... - August 18, 2021 - Active Grow
Matthew Schwam Design Launches Wishing Lights
Matthew Schwam Design is proud to launch his innovative decorative lighting company called Wishing Lights. Hotels, restaurants, bars, event planners, landscape architects and retail are taking notice. Pendant lights are custom designed, hand-made by Artisans and manufactured for indoor or outdoor use. The unique ability to offer preprogrammed light scenes is one of many custom features. www.thewishinglights.com - August 05, 2021 - Wishing Lights
Q-Tran Releases the MICRO 5 Series
Illuminating Innovation with the Power of MICRO Light - May 26, 2021 - Q-Tran
Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd., a Korean Energy Manufacturer, is Launching a New Brand
Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd., a Korean energy manufacturer, is launching a new brand. The company is leading the science of new and renewable energy by combining solar and LED lighting technology, a new growth green industry. The brand name, “SEL:ON,” has been developed as the... - May 15, 2021 - Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd.
High Intensity Cob Light with Flex Base
Lumastrobe Warning Lights is excited to introduce their new Cob LED spotlight with magnetized flexible tri-pod base. The new "Spider" flex Cob light from Lumastrobe has a high quality, durable flexible tri-pod base that can be mounted on any flat surface, stuck to a metal surface, or... - May 13, 2021 - Lumastrobe Warning Lights
Active Grow Releases Updated Horticulture Lighting Terms Page
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, has released an updated Horticulture Lighting Terms page to help its customers make better-informed decisions when purchasing LED grow lights. Active Grow knows buying grow lights can be a confusing and daunting task, especially as... - April 01, 2021 - Active Grow
Active Grow DLC Listed LoPro Max LED Grow Lights Video: Watch and Learn About Far-Red Wavelengths, High CRI Benefits and the PBAR Spectral Range
Watch the video for Active Grow's DesignLights Consortium® (DLC) Listed LoPro Max LED Luminaires and learn about horticultural lighting concepts like the benefits of high CRI light, the impact of far-red wavelengths, the Emerson Effect and why the extended PBAR (280-800 nm) spectral range may... - March 25, 2021 - Active Grow
Luminit Government Services Awarded Phase 1 SBIR Grant from the Air Force Testing Center
The grant will support LGS’ continued efforts to develop Diffuser-based Combiner Screens for cryogenic environments. - March 06, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit Government Services Names Dr. Lev Sadovnik CEO
The aerospace industry veteran and expert in optics and RF research brings over 40 years of experience in developing innovative technologies for government agencies. - March 06, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
Active Grow Launches New 100% EcoWhite PEVA Walden LED Grow Tents
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its new Walden Grow Tents. The 2’x4’ and 4’x4’ Walden Grow Tents are designed for professional indoor growers who are not afraid of showing off their garden and do not want... - February 12, 2021 - Active Grow
GlacialPower Launches GP-CCP040P LED Constant Current Driver Series Which Focuses on the 36V CoB Market
Taipei, Taiwan - GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CCP040P series LED constant current driver. At full load the new series provides an outstanding active power factor correction (PFC) which greater than 0.95 at 115Vac, and more... - February 04, 2021 - GlacialTech Inc.
Greenshine New Energy Lands Media Attention in Two Solar Pathway Lighting Projects
The solar LED lighting leader is proud to deliver cost-effective, green energy lighting for pathways. - January 27, 2021 - Greenshine
XtraLight Launches Three New UV-C Fixture Product Collections
XtraLight broadens their portfolio to meet the increasing requests for disinfection UV-C. XtraLight Manufacturing, Ltd., a U.S. based lighting manufacturer, has expanded its UV-C portfolio to include surface and recessed mounted fixtures. Early on during the global crisis of COVID-19, the company introduced two portable disinfection systems. They have leveraged their lighting expertise to develop permanently mounted systems in three new collections. - November 19, 2020 - XtraLight Manufacturing
GlacialPower Launches GP-CVP060N-12VL and GP-CVP075N-24VL LED Constant Voltage TRIAC Dimming Drivers for Low Voltage Areas
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CVP060N-12VL and GP-CVP075N-24VL LED constant voltage driver are suitable for low voltage areas. They are available in 12V DC output rated power of 60 W and 24V DC output rated power of 76.8 W. - October 31, 2020 - GlacialTech Inc.