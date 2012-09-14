PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

XHVAL Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website for Its Increasing Customer Base XHVAL, a global industrial valve manufacturer, announces the launch of its revamped website. The newly redesigned XHVAL site is responsive, sleek and very navigable. With easy-to-find search functions and clear, clickable buttons, XHVAL aims to provide its customers with better user experience. “We... - July 26, 2019 - XHVAL

Cardinal Valley Industrial Supply Announces Leadership Transition Cardinal Valley Industrial Supply, Inc. is excited to announce that Brett Jones is being promoted to President and CEO as part of a generational succession plan being enacted by the company. He will succeed Ab Jones, Founder, who will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board. Brett is an '08 graduate... - April 04, 2019 - Cardinal Valley Industrial Supply, Inc.

New Business Case Study: Automotive Emergency Shipments, How to Keep the Costs Down by Air Time Critical Air Time Critical announces its new business case study: "Emergency Air Freight Romania to England: Keeping Costs Down." In this series of logistics business cases, Air Time Critical - European freight forwarder specialising in emergency logistics for the automotive industry - offers an insider’s... - June 06, 2017 - Air Time Critical

Continental Disc Corporation Announces New President RF Holdings named Mr. Ben Cox to the position of President, Continental Disc Corporation effective Monday, November 14, 2016. - November 23, 2016 - Continental Disc Corporation

Introducing the All-New ECOGARD.com The all-new ECOGARD.com is a completely overhauled web presence built to further the success of ECOGARD® distributors and to amplify the ECOGARD brand message across the aftermarket. - October 13, 2016 - IPC Global Solutions

CNG One Source Announces New Engine Technology CNG One Source, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation, is pleased to announce the most advanced fuel system technology for CNG engines. The technology can also be used for a variety of fuels. In 2014, CNG One Source partnered with Penn State University for advanced fuel system design. The university completed... - March 10, 2016 - CNG One Source

Diesel Emissions Service Announces Purchase of A-Z Emissions Solutions Diesel Emissions Service (DES), a leading provider of emission control devices, announced today that it had signed a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of A-Z Emissions Solutions. DES will continue providing great service and emissions solutions to their current customer base. “We are... - February 24, 2016 - Diesel Emissions Service

Continental Disc Corporation Announces the Achievement of Russian Technical Certification Continental Disc Corporation announces the achievement of EAC (Eurasian Attestation of Conformity), a Customs Union Certificate. The EAC mark is the mark of certification for products which have passed the conformity assessment according to the Customs Union (CU) Technical Regulations (TR). CU TR certification... - May 18, 2015 - Continental Disc Corporation

Groth Corporation Announces New Flame Control Lab & Enhancements to Flow Lab A ribbon cutting cceremony was recently held for their brand new 3,200 square foot Flame Control Laboratory along with enhancements to their Flow Laboratory at their Stafford, Texas manufacturing facility. - November 01, 2014 - Continental Disc Corporation

Hindustan Polymer Set to Become Biggest Exporter of Polymer Engineering Products After successfully capturing the Indian and Asian market, Hindustan Polymer has announced that it is now set to become one of the biggest and trusted Indian polymer company offering quality PTFE products to US manufacturing companies. After successfully serving Indian and Asian market for more than two... - September 28, 2014 - Hindustan Polymer

50 Years of Igus: Compact Car from Cologne Glides Through Asia on Tribo Polymers Since January of this year, a compact car equipped with polymer plain bearings from the plastic specialist igus, has been on tour across four continents and three oceans, through deserts, snow, and tropical heat. This demonstration trip showcases the potential and durability of the Cologne-based company's motion plastics - plastics for motion control applications. - June 16, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

A World First: Chainflex Cables with "German Lloyd" Certificate New test standard for cables in motion control applications guarantees reliability in maritime applications. - June 06, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Igus Presents Maintenance-Free Systems for the Packaging Industry The plastics expert igus offers products for cost-effective and zero-maintenance options for packaging machinery design. igus presents a wide range of innovative products – ranging from food grade tribo tape to fully harnessed energy chain systems. These are specifically developed for the stringent demands of the industry. - June 06, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Continental Disc Corporation Announces the Launch of Its Newest Product: the WMP™ Welded Muffled Plug Rupture Disc Assembly The WMP™ Rupture Disc Assembly is a single use unit that is threaded into a pressure system. The rupture disc assembly is designed to relieve the pressure of the process media in an over pressure condition to protect equipment, personnel and the environment from catastrophic failure of the pressure... - March 13, 2014 - Continental Disc Corporation

Raleigh Walker Auto Parts Wins Store of the Year Walker Auto Parts’ Six Forks location has won Store of the Year for its sales growth in 2013. This is the highest honor that NAPA Auto Parts bestows upon its stores. Since changing over to NAPA in 2009, Walker Auto Parts has grown from 13 stores to 27 locations doing a volume of $28 million in... - March 05, 2014 - Walker Auto Parts

E&B Racing Team is Looking Forward to the 2014 Season E&B Racing team is looking forward to the 2014 season. E&B is a Nostalgia Drag Racing team that competes in the NHRA Heritage and ANRA series. With 2013 wrapped up and in the books, "E&B is happy with finishing in the top half of the ANRA series with a few round wins and missing a Simi... - December 24, 2013 - E and B Racing

Engine World Inc Unloaded 200th Container of Used Japanese Engines Today The said Company has been in business for over a decade supplying trustworthy and low mileage Japanese motors to auto repair shops and individual owners of Japanese vehicles. They focus on quality as they say Quality is their pride. Customer reviews say that they do not ship a single motor without testing, therefore, they have the lowest failure rate on their Engines and Transmissions. - August 04, 2013 - Engine World Inc

Announcing Enhancements to the HPX® Rupture Disc Product Family Continental Disc Corporation is proud to announce the newest editions to its’ HPX® Product Family...the HPX-Ta™ Rupture Disc and the addition of Higher Pressures for the HPX® Rupture Disc. The new HPX-Ta™ Rupture Disc is a Tantalum semicircular scored reverse acting rupture... - May 22, 2013 - Continental Disc Corporation

QTronic Releases a New Technology for the Optimization of Engine Parameters "ECU Chip Simulation" is a new technology that allows users to simulate and optimize native engine controller code on a PC. QTronic presents applications of this technology at the 7th International Design of Experiments (DoE) Conference in Berlin, Germany. - May 21, 2013 - QTronic

CNG One Source Inc. of Pennsylvania Acquires Emission Solutions Inc. of McKinney, Texas CNG One Source Inc. of Pennsylvania recently acquired Emission Solutions Inc of McKinney, Texas. For years Emission Solutions Inc has been the leader in natural gas vehicle technology for medium and heavy duty trucks. CNG (compressed natural gas) and LNG (liquefied natural gas) are the future transportation... - April 05, 2013 - CNG One Source

Hear the Sirens Roar: BFP Firefighters Underwent Training to Operate PH Government’s Rosenbauer-MAN Fire Trucks The government has taken one step closer towards being better prepared at handling disasters as 26 veteran firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection went under training on how to properly operate PH government’s newly purchased Rosenbauer – MAN fire trucks. The 26 fire fighters belong... - January 22, 2013 - MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation

Total Valve Systems Releases Its Total Valve Live Website Total Valve Systems is excited to present its Total Valve Live website. The “Live” Website will allow Total Valve Systems’ customers to login and check on the progress of their order at any time. Updated information is uploaded to the “Live” website instantly as the work is being completed. - April 19, 2012 - Total Valve Systems

Continental Disc Corporation Announces Two New Products: SANITRX HPX® II and HPX® Double Disc Holder Continental Disc Corporation announces the launch of its newest products which enhance their industry-leading HPX® rupture disc product line: the SANITRX HPX® II Rupture Disc and the HPX® Double Disc Holder. The SANITRX HPX® II Rupture Disc is a semicircular, scored, reverse acting rupture... - April 14, 2012 - Continental Disc Corporation

Harley Parts Philippines Announces New Location Philippines’ premier supplier of Harley parts and accessories can now accommodate more customers at its new and spacious address. - December 28, 2011 - Harley Parts

Scott Zahn Joins Clark Seals, Ltd. as Director of Sales Clark Seals, Ltd., a fluid sealing technology supplier to equipment manufacturers, announced today that Scott Zahn joins the company as Director of Sales. In his new position, Zahn will oversee all domestic sales divisions and manage the company's sales representative network. Prior to joining Clark... - July 07, 2011 - Clark Seals, Ltd.

Clark Seals, Ltd. Selects Becky Burkholder as Sales Representative Clark Seals, Ltd., a fluid sealing technology supplier to equipment manufacturers, announced today that Becky Burkholder was selected as the company’s Exclusive Sales Representative for Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. In her appointed position, Burkholder will be responsible for promoting... - July 07, 2011 - Clark Seals, Ltd.

Continental Disc Corporation Proudly Unveils Its Newest Literature Release-The HPX™ Rupture Disc Product Family Continental Disc Corporation has launched its newest literature entitled the HPX™ Rupture Disc Product Family, as well as two new products: HPX-PT™ and SANITRX® LPX. - June 22, 2011 - Continental Disc Corporation

Independent Dynamometer Testing Shows Dynacycle Oil Out Performs Screamin Eagle Syn3 The Immediate Increase in Horsepower Shows Dynacycle Oil Provides Superior Engine Protection Compared to the Competition. - April 07, 2011 - Dynacycle Oil

Testing Confirms the Performance of Dynacycle Oil Exceeds That of Harley-Davidson's Syn3 Motor Oil Dynacycle Oils Superior Protection Shows an Immediate Gain in Horsepower and Torque Due to a Reduction in Friction. - November 17, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil

Continental Disc Corporation and Groth Corporation Open New Manufacturing Plant in Ahmedabad, India Groth Corporation and Continental Disc Corporation have opened a new manufacturing facility, Groth Continental Manufacturing Private Limited (GCMPL) in Ahmedabad, India. This new plant will provide manufacturing capabilities for both Groth Corporation and Continental Disc Corporation portfolio products. - November 11, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Continental Disc Corporation and Groth Corporation Announce Appointment of New Director of Sales, Americas Continental Disc Corporation and Groth Corporation announces the appointment of Mr. Marty Koval to the position of Director of Sales, Americas. In this role, he will be responsible for the sale of both Continental Disc Corporation and Lamot brands of rupture disc products, as well as their Groth Corporation... - November 10, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Motorcycle Speed Record Set Using Dynacycle Oil at the 2010 Bonneville World Finals Dynacycle Oil Enables Increased Horsepower and Lower Engine Temperatures Even in the Most Harsh Conditions - October 21, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil

LiquidPiston, Inc. Awarded “Rising Venture Energy & Clean Technology Company” by Rice Alliance LiquidPiston, developer of the High Efficiency Hybrid Cycle Engine which promises to double small-engine fuel efficiency, was selected as one of the Rising Venture Energy & Clean Technology companies at the 8th Annual Rice Clean Technology Venture Forum in Houston on Sept 16, 2010. The Rising Venture award recognizes LiquidPiston's technology and business vision in reducing dependence on imported oil; improving efficiency; mitigating climate change; and stimulating the “green” economy and jobs. - October 14, 2010 - LiquidPiston, Inc.

New Deal Lays Foundations of Success for Emerging Contractors High Power Equipment (HPE) Africa and Goscor Power Products join forces to supply a range of reliable and cost-effective construction machinery to the market. - October 14, 2010 - Goscor Power Products

Continental Disc Corporation and Groth Corporation Websites Are Now Multilingual Continental Disc Corporation and Groth Corporation websites have been re-launched with five additional language translation options. Both websites, www.contdisc.com and www.grothcorp.com, now allow users the ability to click on the language of their choice to view information on Continental Disc and... - October 01, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Testing Shows Dynacycle Oil Provides Better Engine Protection Than Amsoil MCV Dynacycle Oils Superior Engine Protection Reduces Engine Friction Thus Increasing Horsepower and Torque. - September 20, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil

NRHS V-Twin Performance Sets Land Records at BUB Motorcycle Speed Trials Using Dynacycle Oil Dynacycle Oil Lowers Engine Temperature and Increases Horsepower Under Grueling Conditions at Bonneville Salt Flats. - September 14, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil

Independent Dynamometer Test Shows Dynacycle Oil Performs Better Than Amsoil Dynacycle Oil Users See an Immediate Increase in Horsepower and Performance - August 20, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil

Independent Test Shows Dynacycle Oil Out Performs Amsoil MCV Dynacycle Oil Reduces Engine Friction and Increases Horsepower and Torque in 4-Stroke Engines Even More Than it’s Competition. - August 07, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil

Continental Disc Corporation Releases the SANITRX HPX™ with Proven Performance in Excess of 250,000 Cycles Continental Disc Corporation announces the release of its newest sanitary disc, the SANITRX HPX™ rupture disc. - July 29, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Independent Testing Shows Dynacycle Oil Out Performs Harley-Davidson Screamin Eagle Syn3 Motor Oil Dynacycle Oil Reduces Engine Friction and Increases Horsepower and Torque in Air and Water Cooled 4-Stroke Engines Better than the Competition. - July 19, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil

Continental Disc Corporation Unveils Its Newest Reverse Acting Rupture Discs with Proven Performance in Excess of 250,000 Cycles Continental Disc Corporation has launched the new HPX™ and HPX SANITARY rupture discs at INTERPHEX 2010 in New York City, New York. - April 22, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Choosing the Right Duplex Valve Supplier -- Advice from the Alloy Valve Stockist Selecting a duplex valve supplier from a wealth of choice isn't as hard as it might seem, especially now that the Internet is such a ubiquitous presence in the real world nowadays. All thats needed is a little background information and enough knowledge on valves and the suppliers that are promising to deliver the right kinds of them to the right place and at the right time, says Heather Smith, head of International Commerce at The Alloy Valve Stockist. - April 19, 2010 - Grupo Compas - The Alloy Valve Stockist

Groth Corporation Launches New Website Redesign Groth Corporation unveils the new website redesign of www.grothcorp.com. - April 15, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

LiquidPiston Unveils Compact High Efficiency Engine at SAE World Congress In a paper to be presented at the 2010 SAE World Congress, April 13-15 at the Cobo Center in Detroit Michigan, LiquidPiston, Inc. will publicly reveal for, the first time, the architecture of its High Efficiency Hybrid Cycle™ (HEHC) engine. The thermodynamic efficiency of the HEHC cycle offers a 20% to 50% improvement over the best diesel engines. In addition, the engine is ultra-compact, delivering one horsepower per pound, and operating quietly without a muffler. - April 08, 2010 - LiquidPiston, Inc.

Duplex Valve Range Expanded at The Alloy Valve Stockist The duplex valve range at The Alloy Valve Stockist now includes sluice gate valves. The duplex gate valves cater to seawater treatment plants in Brazil, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Nigeria and the Persian Gulf. The valves are to be manufactured in forged duplex A182 F51, cast A995 Gr. 4A with wetted parts in bar stock UNS S31803. - February 22, 2010 - Grupo Compas - The Alloy Valve Stockist

European Valve Supplier Wins Duplex and Super Duplex Valve Offshore Contract in Brazil The European Valve Supplier - The Alloy Valve Stockist – an alloy valve supplier and stockist of premium alloy valves, operating out of Barcelona, Spain, was recently awarded a contract to supply forged and cast gate valves to an offshore, deepwater project in Brazil. Valves are to be manufactured in duplex and super duplex (forged A182 F51, A182 F53, A182 F55 and cast grades A995 Gr. 4A, A995 Gr. 5A and A995 Gr. 6A). Completion is expected during Q2 2010. - February 02, 2010 - Grupo Compas - The Alloy Valve Stockist

Groth Corporation Announces Appointment of New Director of Operations Groth Corporation announces the appointment of Mitchell Anderson to the position of Director of Operations effective January 25, 2010. He will be reporting directly to the President of Groth Corporation and Continental Disc Corporation, Dave Brown. A graduate of Texas A&M University, Anderson began... - January 30, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation