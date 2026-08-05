Recent Headlines
Within Automotive Gasoline Engine & Engine Parts Manufacturing
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Power Parts Supply, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Power Parts Supply (“PPS”), a leading supplier of high-quality replacement parts and solutions for large-bore engines and compressors. The acquisition expands Cooper’s... - October 01, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Jewellok Technology Unveils Cutting-Edge Ultra High Purity Gas and Fluid Management Solutions for Precision Industries
Jewellok is a Control Valves and Pressure Regulators Manufacturer, Manufacturing Single Stage Pressure Regulator, Two Stage Pressure Regulator, Low Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator, High Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator. - July 25, 2025 - Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Plant Process Machine Works (PPMW)
Expanding our capabilities in the process & reciprocating compressor market. - July 11, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of ICP Industries, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of the chroming assets of ICP Industries, LLC (“ICP”), including its proprietary plating processes and operational infrastructure. ICP is the industry leader in providing hard chrome plating for power... - April 30, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Names Scott Buckhout Chief Executive Officer
Cooper Machinery Services LLC, a leading global provider of natural gas engines, compressors, and after-sale products and services, today announced that Scott Buckhout has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Buckhout has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience with a... - December 13, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Achieve Hydrogen Breakthrough
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Southern Star), a U.S.-based interstate natural gas pipeline company and Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) are pleased to announce they have successfully field tested a large bore slow-speed integral engine running on a 30% hydrogen (H2) fuel blend. In... - October 17, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Awarded Enterprise R3 Engine-Generator Project by the United States Space Force
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), LLC, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has been awarded a contract by the United States Space Force (U.S.S.F.) to overhaul two of the six backup Enterprise R3 engine-generator sets stationed inside the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in... - September 12, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Expands Use of Hydrogen Fuel in an Integral Engine, Topping 30% by Volume
In March 2022, Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) successfully tested a slow-speed integral engine running on a hydrogen (H2)- fuel blend (95% natural gas and 5% hydrogen by volume). This month, they greatly exceeded industry expectations by successfully testing the same engine with a fuel blend of 30% H2 by volume, achieving significant reductions in CO, CO2, THC, and methane emissions. - September 01, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper First to Use Hydrogen Fuel in an Integral Engine; Methane Emissions Reduced
Cooper Machinery Services has successfully tested a slow-speed integral engine running on a hydrogen (H2)-natural gas fuel blend. The groundbreaking test comes 5 months after the announcement of Cooper’s joint hydrogen research project with a major U.S. gas pipeline company to demonstrate the safe operating range of H2 blends in large-bore internal combustion engines. - March 24, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
PrintForm – Prototype to Production Ranks No. 86 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list had an average growth rate of 147% percent. - March 18, 2022 - PrintForm
Cooper Appoints Jordan Smith as Vice President of Sustainability and Emerging Technologies
Cooper appointed Jordan Smith to the position of Vice President of Sustainability and Emerging Technologies. This new position will further Cooper’s efforts to develop products and services enabling customers to reduce their carbon footprint, minimizing environmental and safety risks while enhancing operational efficiency. - February 14, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Partners with Camp Hope to Help Veterans with PTSD Find Hope and Healing
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) has entered a partnership with Camp Hope, a program of the PTSD Foundation of America that helps military veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related post-traumatic stress. - January 24, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Formen Valve Contributing in the Control of Global Warming & Eco-Friendly Manufacturing Processes
Zhejiang Zhonggong Valve Group Co. Ltd. is a well-reputed business group in China. Formen Valve is famous in their local region and globally due to their excellent employee management and control of global warming practices. Their corporate policies undoubtedly reflect in their overall 99% customer satisfaction rate internationally. - November 30, 2021 - Formen Valve
Cooper Machinery Services and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Launch Joint Hydrogen Initiative
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Southern Star), a U.S.-based interstate natural gas pipeline company and Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch a joint hydrogen... - October 29, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Launches ESG Platform
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced that it has launched its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform on its website: https://www.cooperservices.com/e-s-g/. The new section of Cooper’s website is a manifestation of... - October 07, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
PrintForm-Prototype to Production Ranks No. 1054 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 459 Percent
For the 1st time, PrintForm-Prototype to Production Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1054 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 459 Percent - August 20, 2021 - PrintForm
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires TrueRock Holdings, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management today announced the strategic acquisition of TrueRock Holdings, LLC (“TrueRock”), a division of FlatRock Compression, Ltd. This action advances Cooper’s position as the leading... - July 30, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries
SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve
XHVAL Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website for Its Increasing Customer Base
XHVAL, a global industrial valve manufacturer, announces the launch of its revamped website. The newly redesigned XHVAL site is responsive, sleek and very navigable. With easy-to-find search functions and clear, clickable buttons, XHVAL aims to provide its customers with better user... - July 26, 2019 - XHVAL
Cardinal Valley Industrial Supply Announces Leadership Transition
Cardinal Valley Industrial Supply, Inc. is excited to announce that Brett Jones is being promoted to President and CEO as part of a generational succession plan being enacted by the company. He will succeed Ab Jones, Founder, who will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board. Brett is an '08... - April 04, 2019 - Cardinal Valley Industrial Supply, Inc.
New Business Case Study: Automotive Emergency Shipments, How to Keep the Costs Down by Air Time Critical
Air Time Critical announces its new business case study: "Emergency Air Freight Romania to England: Keeping Costs Down." In this series of logistics business cases, Air Time Critical - European freight forwarder specialising in emergency logistics for the automotive industry - offers an... - June 06, 2017 - Air Time Critical
Continental Disc Corporation Announces New President
RF Holdings named Mr. Ben Cox to the position of President, Continental Disc Corporation effective Monday, November 14, 2016. - November 23, 2016 - Continental Disc Corporation
Introducing the All-New ECOGARD.com
The all-new ECOGARD.com is a completely overhauled web presence built to further the success of ECOGARD® distributors and to amplify the ECOGARD brand message across the aftermarket. - October 13, 2016 - IPC Global Solutions
CNG One Source Announces New Engine Technology
CNG One Source, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation, is pleased to announce the most advanced fuel system technology for CNG engines. The technology can also be used for a variety of fuels. In 2014, CNG One Source partnered with Penn State University for advanced fuel system design. The university... - March 10, 2016 - CNG One Source
Diesel Emissions Service Announces Purchase of A-Z Emissions Solutions
Diesel Emissions Service (DES), a leading provider of emission control devices, announced today that it had signed a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of A-Z Emissions Solutions. DES will continue providing great service and emissions solutions to their current customer base. “We... - February 24, 2016 - Diesel Emissions Service
Continental Disc Corporation Announces the Achievement of Russian Technical Certification
Continental Disc Corporation announces the achievement of EAC (Eurasian Attestation of Conformity), a Customs Union Certificate. The EAC mark is the mark of certification for products which have passed the conformity assessment according to the Customs Union (CU) Technical Regulations (TR). CU TR... - May 18, 2015 - Continental Disc Corporation
Groth Corporation Announces New Flame Control Lab & Enhancements to Flow Lab
A ribbon cutting cceremony was recently held for their brand new 3,200 square foot Flame Control Laboratory along with enhancements to their Flow Laboratory at their Stafford, Texas manufacturing facility. - November 01, 2014 - Continental Disc Corporation
Hindustan Polymer Set to Become Biggest Exporter of Polymer Engineering Products
After successfully capturing the Indian and Asian market, Hindustan Polymer has announced that it is now set to become one of the biggest and trusted Indian polymer company offering quality PTFE products to US manufacturing companies. After successfully serving Indian and Asian market for more than... - September 28, 2014 - Hindustan Polymer
50 Years of Igus: Compact Car from Cologne Glides Through Asia on Tribo Polymers
Since January of this year, a compact car equipped with polymer plain bearings from the plastic specialist igus, has been on tour across four continents and three oceans, through deserts, snow, and tropical heat. This demonstration trip showcases the potential and durability of the Cologne-based company's motion plastics - plastics for motion control applications. - June 16, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.
A World First: Chainflex Cables with "German Lloyd" Certificate
New test standard for cables in motion control applications guarantees reliability in maritime applications. - June 06, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Igus Presents Maintenance-Free Systems for the Packaging Industry
The plastics expert igus offers products for cost-effective and zero-maintenance options for packaging machinery design. igus presents a wide range of innovative products – ranging from food grade tribo tape to fully harnessed energy chain systems. These are specifically developed for the stringent demands of the industry. - June 06, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Continental Disc Corporation Announces the Launch of Its Newest Product: the WMP™ Welded Muffled Plug Rupture Disc Assembly
The WMP™ Rupture Disc Assembly is a single use unit that is threaded into a pressure system. The rupture disc assembly is designed to relieve the pressure of the process media in an over pressure condition to protect equipment, personnel and the environment from catastrophic failure of the... - March 13, 2014 - Continental Disc Corporation
Raleigh Walker Auto Parts Wins Store of the Year
Walker Auto Parts’ Six Forks location has won Store of the Year for its sales growth in 2013. This is the highest honor that NAPA Auto Parts bestows upon its stores. Since changing over to NAPA in 2009, Walker Auto Parts has grown from 13 stores to 27 locations doing a volume of $28 million... - March 05, 2014 - Walker Auto Parts
E&B Racing Team is Looking Forward to the 2014 Season
E&B Racing team is looking forward to the 2014 season. E&B is a Nostalgia Drag Racing team that competes in the NHRA Heritage and ANRA series. With 2013 wrapped up and in the books, "E&B is happy with finishing in the top half of the ANRA series with a few round wins and missing a... - December 24, 2013 - E and B Racing
Engine World Inc Unloaded 200th Container of Used Japanese Engines Today
The said Company has been in business for over a decade supplying trustworthy and low mileage Japanese motors to auto repair shops and individual owners of Japanese vehicles. They focus on quality as they say Quality is their pride. Customer reviews say that they do not ship a single motor without testing, therefore, they have the lowest failure rate on their Engines and Transmissions. - August 04, 2013 - Engine World Inc
Announcing Enhancements to the HPX® Rupture Disc Product Family
Continental Disc Corporation is proud to announce the newest editions to its’ HPX® Product Family...the HPX-Ta™ Rupture Disc and the addition of Higher Pressures for the HPX® Rupture Disc. The new HPX-Ta™ Rupture Disc is a Tantalum semicircular scored reverse acting... - May 22, 2013 - Continental Disc Corporation
QTronic Releases a New Technology for the Optimization of Engine Parameters
"ECU Chip Simulation" is a new technology that allows users to simulate and optimize native engine controller code on a PC. QTronic presents applications of this technology at the 7th International Design of Experiments (DoE) Conference in Berlin, Germany. - May 21, 2013 - QTronic
CNG One Source Inc. of Pennsylvania Acquires Emission Solutions Inc. of McKinney, Texas
CNG One Source Inc. of Pennsylvania recently acquired Emission Solutions Inc of McKinney, Texas. For years Emission Solutions Inc has been the leader in natural gas vehicle technology for medium and heavy duty trucks. CNG (compressed natural gas) and LNG (liquefied natural gas) are the future... - April 05, 2013 - CNG One Source
Hear the Sirens Roar: BFP Firefighters Underwent Training to Operate PH Government’s Rosenbauer-MAN Fire Trucks
The government has taken one step closer towards being better prepared at handling disasters as 26 veteran firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection went under training on how to properly operate PH government’s newly purchased Rosenbauer – MAN fire trucks. The 26 fire fighters... - January 22, 2013 - MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation
Total Valve Systems Releases Its Total Valve Live Website
Total Valve Systems is excited to present its Total Valve Live website. The “Live” Website will allow Total Valve Systems’ customers to login and check on the progress of their order at any time. Updated information is uploaded to the “Live” website instantly as the work is being completed. - April 19, 2012 - Total Valve Systems
Continental Disc Corporation Announces Two New Products: SANITRX HPX® II and HPX® Double Disc Holder
Continental Disc Corporation announces the launch of its newest products which enhance their industry-leading HPX® rupture disc product line: the SANITRX HPX® II Rupture Disc and the HPX® Double Disc Holder. The SANITRX HPX® II Rupture Disc is a semicircular, scored, reverse acting... - April 14, 2012 - Continental Disc Corporation
Harley Parts Philippines Announces New Location
Philippines’ premier supplier of Harley parts and accessories can now accommodate more customers at its new and spacious address. - December 28, 2011 - Harley Parts
Clark Seals, Ltd. Selects Becky Burkholder as Sales Representative
Clark Seals, Ltd., a fluid sealing technology supplier to equipment manufacturers, announced today that Becky Burkholder was selected as the company’s Exclusive Sales Representative for Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. In her appointed position, Burkholder will be responsible for... - July 07, 2011 - Clark Seals, Ltd.
Scott Zahn Joins Clark Seals, Ltd. as Director of Sales
Clark Seals, Ltd., a fluid sealing technology supplier to equipment manufacturers, announced today that Scott Zahn joins the company as Director of Sales. In his new position, Zahn will oversee all domestic sales divisions and manage the company's sales representative network. Prior to joining... - July 07, 2011 - Clark Seals, Ltd.
Continental Disc Corporation Proudly Unveils Its Newest Literature Release-The HPX™ Rupture Disc Product Family
Continental Disc Corporation has launched its newest literature entitled the HPX™ Rupture Disc Product Family, as well as two new products: HPX-PT™ and SANITRX® LPX. - June 22, 2011 - Continental Disc Corporation
Independent Dynamometer Testing Shows Dynacycle Oil Out Performs Screamin Eagle Syn3
The Immediate Increase in Horsepower Shows Dynacycle Oil Provides Superior Engine Protection Compared to the Competition. - April 07, 2011 - Dynacycle Oil