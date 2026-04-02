Recent Headlines
WOWIVID Expands Global Distributor Network for Android Car Stereo Systems
WOWIVID announces the expansion of its global distributor program for Android car stereo systems, inviting distributors, wholesalers, and importers to join the growing automotive infotainment market. - April 02, 2026 - WOWIVID
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 Debuts in Tampa, Florida
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 for 5th Wheel RV Trailers is available through a rapidly expanding network of dealers now including the state of Florida. - February 05, 2026 - Armis RV Guardian, LLC
SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Range Rover Permanently Reduced in Price
The SmartTOP convertible top controller from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible is now permanently reduced in price. It enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving and allows the roof to be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key fob remote. - December 12, 2025 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Nissan 370Z Roadster Reduced in Price
The SmartTOP convertible top module from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Nissan 370Z Roadster is now permanently reduced in price. It enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving and allows the top to be opened and closed remotely using the factory vehicle key fob remote. - November 15, 2025 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for BMW Z4 and Mini Now Permanently Reduced in Price
Effective immediately, the SmartTOP convertible top module from Mods4cars for BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Convertible is permanently reduced in price. It allows operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch convenience. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - October 10, 2025 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for VW Beetle Convertible Permanently Reduced in Price
Effective immediately, the SmartTOP convertible top module from Mods4cars for Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is permanently reduced in price. It allows operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch convenience. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - July 27, 2025 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control by Mods4cars Now Available for Ferrari Portofino M
The SmartTOP convertible top control module from Mods4cars is now available for the Ferrari Portofino M. The retrofittable convertible module allows one-touch operation of the top. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key fob remote. - July 10, 2025 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Ford Mustang Convertible Now Available
The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from Mods4cars is now available for the 7th Gen Ford Mustang Convertible. It enables the convertible top to be opened and closed via one-touch while driving. A short press of the button starts the automatic top movement. - April 26, 2025 - Mods4cars
Vibration-Resistant Quarter-Turn Locks from EMKA Ltd
EMKA has introduced a new robust vibration-resistant quarter turn lock onto the market which is suitable for a wide range of applications, including transport, machine building & plant engineering or in the design of industrial cabinets. - March 22, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
TV in Motion Module SmartTV for Volkswagen, Bentley & Skoda Models Reduced in Price
Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the SmartTV modules for Volkswagen, Bentley & Skoda. It allows the passenger to use and operate the TV and DVD system while driving. - March 07, 2025 - Mods4cars
Colour Printing on Enclosure Components from EMKA
The “Everything but the Enclosure” people at EMKA have made life a little bit easier for specialist enclosure and cabinet builders – they can now offer standard 2-colour pad printing onto swinghandles, drawing pockets, air conditioning handles, drawer handles, L handles, T handles... - February 16, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA Agent E Electronic Swinghandles at Data Centre World Exhibition, March 2025
EMKA will again be an enthusiastic exhibitor at Data Centre World exhibition from 12 to 13 March 2025 at Excel London on stand DC115 - with an array of data centre-ready cabinet and enclosure access/security equipment. - February 07, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA Ltd Now Offer Custom Hardware OEM Designs
To meet the needs of a custom hardware design where a standard offering is not suitable, EMKA are delighted to now offer modifications to their standard portfolio or indeed completely original designs. - February 07, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA Locking Technology Especially for Rail Vehicle Construction
EMKA announce their wide range of locking technology related hardware especially for use on rail vehicles – a situation where, in order to ensure the safety of passengers and train crew, all components must perform their intended function with utmost reliability, particularly in the event of a fire. - December 24, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
TV in Motion Module SmartTV for Various Mercedes-Benz Models Reduced in Price
Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the SmartTV module for Mercedes-Benz. The module allows the passenger to use and operate the TV and DVD system while driving. - November 16, 2024 - Mods4cars
Electronic Locking Systems from EMKA Ltd.
EMKA (UK) announce their range of electronic locking systems such as handles used in their Agent E systems for stand-alone cabinets and Data Centres using a card or a smartphone app. EMKA also have quick release internally mounted electronic single-point catches and e-pushlock systems for parcel collection lockers or pharmaceutical storage and distribution lockers. - October 25, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
SmartTOP Additional Top Control for McLaren 600LT Spider Now Available
The SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the McLaren 600LT Spider. The retrofittable convertible top module enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving. The convertible top can also be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - September 20, 2024 - Mods4cars
EMKA Remote Smart Access with the iLOQS50
EMKA now offer customers the opportunity to use a mobile phone to unlock control cabinets, a feature that is likely to be especially useful in remote locations. The IP65 handle from their 1317 range has been adapted specially to accept the new cylinder from Finnish manufacturer iLOQ. This enables... - September 14, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Mods4cars SmartTOP Additional Roof Control for Ferrari 296 GTS Now Available
The retrofittable SmartTOP roof control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the Ferrari 296 GTS. Among other things, it enables one-touch top operation while driving. It also allows the top to be opened and closed remotely using the original vehicle key. - September 07, 2024 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Additional Roof Top Control for the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Now Available
The retrofit SmartTOP roof top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the 2024 Mazda MX-5. Among other things, it enables one-touch top operation while driving. A short press of a button sets the automatic top movement in motion. - July 31, 2024 - Mods4cars
EMKA Agent E Electronic Locking Systems
Developments with the innovative Agent E Swinghandle from EMKA (UK) Ltd offers wireless communication for cabinet security in the protection of valuable/sensitive data such as for server parks or manufacturing and utility centres. - July 04, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA – Smart Access with Mobile Phone App
EMKA's new “EMKA mobile” app transforms a smartphone into a digital key for sophisticated and secure locking of cabinets and enclosures. - June 09, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA at The Security Event, April 2024
This April EMKA (UK) Ltd will welcome visitors to their stand No. 4/N67 in The Security Event at the NEC from April 30 to May 2 where they will demonstrate their wide range of innovative security hardware including locks, latches, hinges and seals used across all sectors of industry. - April 12, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA at the Commercial Vehicle Show, April 2024
EMKA (UK) Ltd are delighted to be at the Commercial Vehicle Show this year – to be held at the NEC on April 23 to 25 where they will be showing their program of innovative locking, sealing and hinging products on stand no. 5E85. - April 11, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA at Data Centre World, March 2024
EMKA will be demonstrating their “Agent E Wireless” wireless locking system at the forthcoming Data Centre World Exhibition at Excel London from 6 to 7 March on stand no D220. Visitors will be able to see how, by leveraging a combination of electromechanical handle, software and... - March 03, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Now Available
The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible. Among other things, it enables the One-Touch convertible top operation while driving. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed using the original vehicle key from a distance. - February 24, 2024 - Mods4cars
Remote and Electronic Locking Systems from EMKA for Enclosures and Cabinets
EMKA UK recently informed that their new Rack Management Systems are installed worldwide in data centres and server parks of banks and co-location centres where a combination of electromechanical handles, software and radio technology is considered the best choice – such as the "Agent... - February 20, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Traxda Lift and Level Kits Introduces Affordable New "Traxda Basics" Line
Made in the USA with USA Steel - February 04, 2024 - Traxda Lift and Level Kits
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Updated Standard Program Swinghandles for Enclosures and Cabinets from EMKA
EMKA recently issued an update on their standard program of low profile swinghandles for enclosures and cabinets covering the benefits of this design technology, these include smooth doors with no marked protrusions offering increased safety as there is no danger of snagging on clothes as people... - December 02, 2023 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Transport Hardware for Commercial and Specialist Vehicles, from EMKA
Electronic locking systems from EMKA are also of value for sectors far removed from electrical and electronic cabinets, in applications such as commercial vehicles and caravan manufacture where they offer a way that closure and locking systems may be completely mounted internally and therefore not visible from the outside. - November 04, 2023 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Ford Mustang Convertible with MyMode Automatic
The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars for the Ford Mustang convertible allows the opening and closing of the convertible top by One-Touch while driving. Now a new function has been added to the convertible top module. - November 02, 2023 - Mods4cars
Panel Building Hardware for Road and Rail Specialist Vehicles Available from EMKA
EMKA have developed application focussed products for road and rail specialist vehicles such as the Double-Red, ePush and eCam lock mechanisms which are coupled with various stainless steel quarter turn locks and hinges, plus the concealed fitting 180° Gear hinge. - October 14, 2023 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Module Permanent Price Reduction for Bentley Continental GTC
The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control for the Bentley Continental GTC. It enables One-Touch operation of the convertible top while driving. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed remotely using the existing remote control. - October 07, 2023 - Mods4cars
Traxda Unveils the All-New 1.5" Lift Kit for Second Generation Ford Edge
Proudly made in the USA with high-quality American steel. - August 09, 2023 - Traxda Lift and Level Kits
Enclosure Hardware from EMKA for Air Conditioning Equipment
EMKA are constantly developing their portfolio for the HVACR industry and offer special handle systems for air conditioning installations, along with hinges in several variants and a wide range of suitable gasket sections. - August 04, 2023 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
SmartTOP Additional Top Control for Maserati GranCabrio Permanent Price Reduction
The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control for the Maserati GranCabrio. It enables One-Touch operation of the convertible top while driving. In addition, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the vehicle key. - August 02, 2023 - Mods4cars
EMKA Sealing Profiles for Industrial Cabinets and Enclosures
EMKA are pleased to announce that their expanding range of extruded gaskets for enclosures and other purposes are now available for sealing of industrial cabinets and enclosures, also for use on commercial and specialist vehicles as well as street furniture. - June 29, 2023 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Audi TT Roadster 8S Permanent Price Reduction
Effective immediately the SmartTOP convertible top control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars for the Audi TT Roadster 8S is permanently reduced in price. It allows the operation of the convertible top while driving and with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed from a distance via the vehicle key fob remote. - June 06, 2023 - Mods4cars
New 2225 Program Flat Swinghandle Mini Version Available from EMKA UK
EMKA are pleased to announce a significant new addition to their 2225 locking program. This innovative and flexible lock design program is now available in a miniature format which offers IP66 sealing and accepts many interchangeable locking sets. - May 27, 2023 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV for Various BMW Models Reduced in Price
The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV for BMW to 99.00 Euro + tax. The retrofitted TV module allows the activation of TV and DVD playback while driving. The passenger can thus operate the entertainment technology and play DVDs during... - March 11, 2023 - Mods4cars
New 180 Degree Screw-on Hinge Without Hinge Pin from EMKA Reduces Assembly Time, Cuts Cost
The new 1056 180 degree screw-on hinge without hinge pin from EMKA suits flush mounted doors, enables lift off door operation and may be interchanged with the existing 1056 design with no need to modify drawings or production. - February 02, 2023 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Chevrolet Corvette C8 Now Available
As of now, the retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is available for the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible. Among other things, it enables One-Touch convertible top operation while driving. In addition, the opening and closing of the convertibles top is enabled to operate from a distance using the original vehicle key fob. - January 26, 2023 - Mods4cars
New Theft-Resistant and Fire-Resistant Emergency Hammer for Railway Vehicles from EMKA
The new emergency hammer from EMKA for railway vehicles is now also offered with integral theft resistance, and is compliant with DIN EN 45545-2 HL3. This robust product has been developed specifically for rail vehicles where the safety demands are exceptionally high. - December 16, 2022 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA Announces Range of Ex-Stock Hinges for Flush Enclosure Doors
EMKA are delighted to announce their program of visible and non-visible hinges for flush enclosure doors. Flush doors often require hinges which are hidden or have hidden fixings for greater security so as to eliminate or conceal an obvious target area. Flush door design is inherently security... - December 08, 2022 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster Now Available
The SmartTOP add-on convertible top control by Mods4cars is now available for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster (R197). It enables the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving using One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the original vehicle key. - November 26, 2022 - Mods4cars
Standard Hinges for Prominent Cabinet Doors with Up to 180 Degrees Opening Available from EMKA
Hinges for prominent doors from EMKA include the facility for up to 180 degrees opening when adjacent to another door, giving full access without needing to remove the door. - November 23, 2022 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Torque Friction and Adjustable Cabinet Hinges from EMKA UK
Enclosure hardware manufacturers EMKA are pleased to offer their specialist program of robust Torque Friction Hinges which can serve the function of a door stay and beneficially save the cost and installation of a separate stay component. - October 21, 2022 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Chevrolet Corvette C8 Available Soon
The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top module by Mods4cars will soon be available for the Chevrolet Corvette C8. Among other things, it enables One-Touch operation of the convertibles top. Furthermore, the convertible top can be opened and closed remotely at the touch of a button using the existing vehicle key. - October 13, 2022 - Mods4cars
EMKA New Handle Collaboration with Enclosure OEM Demonstrates Switchable Lock Mechanism
Long-term collaboration bears fruit in the enclosure world where EMKA announce their newly designed handle with changeable lock inserts for Italian control cabinet manufacturer MPGAMMA. - October 09, 2022 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.