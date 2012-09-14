PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Emergency Hammer from EMKA - an Indispensable Lifesaver Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV from Mods4cars for BMW Vehicles Reduced in Price The company, Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their SmartTV modules for BMW. With the installed module the passenger will be able to use and operate the TV and DVD system during the drive. - November 29, 2019 - Mods4cars

EMKA Raises Quality with Gaskets Made of 100% EPDM EMKA UK is successively converting the material of their self-clamping gasket profiles to single piece mouldings in EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) replacing the previous two-part glued assembly of EPDM and (PVC). This means that EMKA gaskets have a significantly improved quality as the new mono-moulding... - November 28, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the BMW 6 Series Permanently Reduced in Price The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of its retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control for the BMW 6 Series (E64). It enables the convertible top to be operated while driving via One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles remote control. - November 02, 2019 - Mods4cars

New Electromechanical Invisible Locking from EMKA Externally invisible locking is offered by the new EMKA ePush-Lock, meeting the need for a comfortable non-handle locking system. This flat design style of an internal locking handle is the trend for mobile homes and many other applications where it is advantageous to disguise opening panels. EMKA have... - October 24, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for BMW Z4 and Mini with Many New Features The SmartTOP additional cabriolet top control for the BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Cabrio allows One-Touch top operation while driving, as well as the convertibles top to be operated via the vehicles key. The manufacturer, Mods4cars, has now added numerous new functions to the convertible module to increase ease of use. - October 19, 2019 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Add-on Convertible Top Control for McLaren 675LT Spider Now Available The SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the McLaren 675LT Spider. The retrofit cabriolet module allows the top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. The convertible top can also be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicles key. - October 10, 2019 - Mods4cars

New EMKA Stainless Steel Compression Latch Variant for Hygiene Areas and Improved Security EMKA stainless steel hygiene compression latches now come with both rounded/double flat key insert and a new triangular key insert latch for improved security, which makes this quarter turn program for hygienic areas more secure against unauthorised access. - October 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Additional Cabriolet Top Control for the New BMW Z4 Available Soon The retrofitted SmartTOP cabriolet module by Mods4cars will soon also be available for the new BMW Z4 (G29). Among other things, it enables the convertibles top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles key with just a touch of a button. - September 21, 2019 - Mods4cars

EMKA at PPMA Exhibition, 1st – 3rd October 2019 at the NEC, Stand No. G96 EMKA (UK) Ltd and EMKA Profiles Ltd are looking forward to demonstrating their UK manufactured products at the PPMA Exhibition on 1st – 3rd October at the NEC on stand number G96. Products include spring steel inserted profiles, extruded sealing profiles, along with locks, latches, hinges, swinghandles and related hardware suited to industrial applications. - September 05, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

DD Audio’s EA-3.1 Energy Attenuation Material Now Shipping DD Audio, a manufacturer of high performance audio equipment, proudly introduces the newly revised EA-3.1 Energy Attenuation Material. - August 25, 2019 - DD Audio

EMKA Offer Flame Retardant, Low Smoke, Low Tox Gaskets for the Rail Industry EMKA UK offer specialist gasket profile sections in flame retardant, low smoke, low tox materials which are primarily aimed at railway applications such as mobile units, coaches, rolling stock, enclosures, station installations and related equipment. - August 23, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Cabriolet Module for Bentley Continental GTC Now with Plug and Play Adapter The SmartTOP convertible top control for the Bentley Cabriolet is now available with a new Plug and Play adapter. With it the manufacturer, Mods4cars, ensures an even easier installation. The retrofitted convertible module allows the convertibles top to be operated while driving. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicles key. - August 15, 2019 - Mods4cars

New Spec All EPDM Integral Gasket and Spine from EMKA A spring steel spine on a P section gasket is a simple, effective way to provide an excellent gasket function for enclosure and vehicle doors. EMKA have now developed an integral section which combines both in one EPDM moulding. - August 10, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

DD Audio+JY Power+Ohio Generator = A Power House of Training Sessions at KnowledgeFest Dallas At this year's event, DD Audio is teaming up with Ohio Generator and JY Power to present a two-part technical training session titled, "Do You Have the Power?" These sessions are aimed at demystifying how to properly address a vehicle’s charging system when designing, quoting, and building a high-performance audio system. - August 02, 2019 - DD Audio

EMKA eCam Updates Mechanical Locks to Electronic Security Systems EMKA is offering their retro-fit eCam system as an upgrade for mechanical locks and latches where an electronic interface is now required to improve security and/or provide access logs integrated with other personnel monitoring networks. The eCam facilitates electronic locking for quarter-turns and... - July 26, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

EMKA Accessories – “Everything But the Enclosure” When it comes to enclosure component hardware, EMKA can supply protective escutcheon, panel mounting brackets, cable shunting rings, cable grommets, drawing pockets and inspection windows to make life so much simpler for specialist panel builders. - July 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Cabriolet Top Control for Jaguar F-Type Convertible with New Functions The SmartTOP convertible top control for the Jaguar F-Type Convertible allows the top to be opened and closed from a distance using the original vehicles key. In addition, the top can be operated via the interior key with One-Touch. Now, many new features have been added to the cabriolet module. - July 12, 2019 - Mods4cars

EMKA Cover Stay and Door Stop Solution to Wind and Gravity Problems EMKA offers a program of cover stays and door stops in a variety of configurations including manually operated locking or self-operating as the panel is opened/closed. - June 30, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Operate the Cabriolet Top on Renault Megane CC II and III While Driving Per One-Touch The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control by the company Mods4cars for the Renault Megane CC II and III allows the top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top of the Renault Megane CC III can be opened and closed from a distance using the original vehicles key. - June 29, 2019 - Mods4cars

New from EMKA – Sealed Quarter-Turn Option for Floor and Ground Latches in Railway Situations The EMKA range of stainless steel quarter-turn catches now includes their new Program 1000 System incorporating a sealed cover. - June 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider Now Available As of now the new SmartTOP convertible top control by the company Mods4cars is available for the Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider. It allows the top to be opened and closed while driving via One-Touch. A short press of the button activates the automatic top movement. - May 26, 2019 - Mods4cars

EMKA Offers Extra Stock of General Hardware for Doors Everywhere EMKA is delighted to announce that their extensive stock of general door hardware is expected to help their customers maintain a continuous supply of components for the production of specialist enclosures/cabinets and vehicles at all times – saving time and worry over possible delays. The EMKA... - May 24, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

EMKA at “Made in the Midlands Exhibition,” 20th June 2019, RICOH Arena, Coventry EMKA (UK) Ltd and EMKA Profiles Ltd, both based in the Coventry-Birmingham area, are looking forward to promoting their UK manufactured products at the RICOH Arena, Coventry on 20th June 2019 as part of the “Made in the Midlands Exhibition.” EMKA Profiles Ltd specialise in the manufacture... - May 09, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Innovations for HVACR Systems – a New Leaflet from EMKA EMKA have included their latest HVACR related products in a new leaflet available free to download or in hard copy format. - April 27, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz E-Class with New Functions The SmartTOP convertible top control for Mercedes-Benz E-Class (A207) allows the convertibles top to be opened and closed while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be operated using the vehicles key. The manufacturer Mods4cars has added numerous new features to the retrofit cabriolet module. - April 20, 2019 - Mods4cars

EMKA Announces In-House Testing Laboratory Now Accredited to Highest International Standards EMKA’s in-house testing laboratory is now accredited to the highest international standards which confirms their capability as a world market leader for locking devices, hinges and seals in the performance of material, life cycle and environmental simulation tests. - April 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Enables Convertible Top Control via Remote for All Peugeot CC Models The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer, Mods4cars, allows the opening and closing of the top while driving with One-Touch for all Peugeot CC models. In addition, the top can be operated from a distance via the existing vehicle key. - March 23, 2019 - Mods4cars

New EMKA Railway Program 1001 Safety Latch Lock with Visual Indicator EMKA’s new and innovative IP65 Stainless Steel Safety Latch Lock with red/green visual position indicator is tamper and vibration proof for rear mounting on doors of 5mm thickness. - March 22, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New Invisible Gear Hinge from EMKA – A 180° Fit for Railway Doors The new 1007 program concealed gear hinge from EMKA is equally at home in railway carriages or offices, on passenger doors or cupboard doors – where being hidden it is also resistant to vandalism. - March 09, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New Flush Mounting Quarter-Turn and Compression Latches from EMKA for Railway Doors and Cabinets The new rear mounted Program 1057 flush mounting quarter-turn latch and the Program 1000 IP65 stainless steel compression latch from EMKA are suitable for railway doors and cabinets. - February 17, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz SLK and SLC with New Features The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the Mercedes-Benz SLK and SLC (R172) enables One-Touch convertible top operation while driving as well as the operation of the top via the vehicles key. The manufacturer Mods4cars has now added many new features to the cabriolet module to further increase ease of use. - February 09, 2019 - Mods4cars

Single-Factor, Multi-Factor - Front Door, Rear Door Linked Data Cabinet Security from EMKA UK EMKA announce single and multi-factor authentication for linked front and back cabinet doors in data storage environments. - January 31, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New from EMKA – Stainless Steel Tamper-Proof Compression Latch for Railway Use Vibration and tampering are both addressed with the new Program 1000 stainless steel compression latch from EMKA for use in railway applications. - January 16, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

HVACR Cabinet Handles from EMKA UK - Specialist Hardware for Specialist Installations Ingenious locking technology products for HVACR systems from EMKA include the advanced crossover compression latch/hinge which manages to combine both functions on the one product. The advanced crossover compression latch/hinge enables L or R opening or complete panel removal, with the added safety... - January 14, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Roof Control for BMW 3 Series Convertibles Enables Top Operation via One-Touch The retrofit SmartTOP convertible rooftop control by the manufacturer, Mods4cars, allows for the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with just a short press of a button for all BMW 3 Series models. - January 12, 2019 - Mods4cars

Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV by Mods4cars Now Available for Mercedes-Benz C-Class The retrofit Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV by the company Mods4cars, is now also available for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class (W205). It enables the passenger to use and operate the TV and DVD system during a drive. The SmartTV Box is installed into the vehicle and this function is permanently maintained. - December 20, 2018 - Mods4cars

New EMKA eCam Electromechanical Lock for Cam Latches – Offers Convenient Vehicle Security The new eCam from EMKA provides a secure electromechanical locking system to prevent opening of a manually operated latch/lock even when forced from the outside. - December 12, 2018 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTop Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz SL with Various New Functions The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for Mercedes-Benz SL (R231) enables One-Touch top operation while driving as well as operation of the top via the vehicles key. The manufacturer, Mods4cars, has now added numerous new features to the cabriolet module to increase ease of use. - December 01, 2018 - Mods4cars

New Stainless Steel Railway Catch from EMKA The new stainless steel quarter-turn latch from EMKA uses a C shaped catch and insert type spanner lock in conformity with RIC for Railway use outside the sealing gasket on enclosures and cabinets. - November 29, 2018 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New EMKA Catalogue; Ingenious Locking Technology 2018/2019 EMKA’s new 2018/2019 Ingenious Locking catalogue covers their comprehensive range of over 15,000 products – in fact “everything but the enclosure” certified to ISO 9001. - October 13, 2018 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Porsche 911 Targa Now Operational While Driving The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the Porsche 911 Targa (991), among other features, makes it possible to open and close the convertible top via One-Touch. The company, Mods4cars, has also added an important function to the Cabriolet module: Now the top can also be operated while driving at a speed of up to 15 km/h. - October 13, 2018 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Additional Top Control Now Available for the Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet The SmartTOP convertible top module by the company, Mods4cars, is now available for the Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet. The retrofit convertible top control allows for the operation of the top while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicle key. - September 29, 2018 - Mods4cars

EMKA Extend Custom Gasket Profiles with New Tooling Capability EMKA has extended their in-house tooling capability for custom profiles to suit specialist enclosures, automotive applications, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, railside housings and similar. - September 27, 2018 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New 2018 Electronic and Biometric Locking Catalogue from EMKA The new 2018 Electronic and Biometric Locking Catalogue from EMKA includes the world’s most flexible solution set for server-cabinet access control, with options for biometrics, proximity cards, smartcards, and PINs, including single- and dual-factor authentication. - September 08, 2018 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Off Road Hall of Fame Inductee and Land Use Warrior Joins ModernJeeper Group Del Albright to be Worldwide Ambassador and Brand Leader for ModernJeeper’s Media and Event Activities. - July 20, 2018 - Metalcloak

GEKO Releases the New S200 Starlit Dash Camera in July GEKO releases their newest dash camera the S200 Starlit. This is a reliable and compact dash camera with great performance. The S200 Starlit will be your witness to any occurrences that may unfold on the road. - July 19, 2018 - myGEKOgear

Rescue Rover Set to Release V1 of Felix, an Innovative Technology for Connected Vehicle Orchestration & Management Rescue Rover sets the release date of their Vehicle Orchestration and Maintenance Platform, "Felix." Felix is a complete lifecycle management for Roadside Assistance occurrences. Order Roadside Assistance, get picked up by ridesharing and track the status of your vehicles repair from a single application. - June 30, 2018 - The Rescue Rover LLC

EMKA 1200 Program Aluminium Windows for Vision, for Mounting, for Protection The new 1200 program aluminium windows from EMKA provide visibility, mounting space and protection when used in conjunction with electrical enclosures or cabinets. They may be used as a window or primary door. - June 29, 2018 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.