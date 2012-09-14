PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill Acquires New Vacuum Kiln St. Pierre Inc. (dba St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill) acquires a new vacuum kiln from iDry Systems that will greatly reduce the drying time of sawn logs and improve the overall quality of the cut product. - October 04, 2019 - St. Pierre Inc

The Closet Works Was Featured A couple who had lived in the same home for over 15 years needed a compromise. The biggest point of contention was whether to list the house on the market, or stay in the current home they loved. The couple decided to reach out to The Closet Works and present them with the challenge of coming up with a storage solution which had the ability to hold a wide variety of items. They rose to the challenge and were featured in Main Line Today magazine. - May 17, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.

BUILT Launches Luxury Scavenger Hunt: Foos Gold BUILT, a custom furniture and design studio in Tampa, is hosting a citywide scavenger hunt on June 1, 2019 from 8 A.M. - 4 P.M. This isn’t your average scavenger hunt. It’s a quest that ends with one luxurious prize: a handmade Foosball Table designed and manufactured by BUILT, valued at... - May 03, 2019 - BUILT

Cheshire Joiner Announces Five Years of Growth Five years after the launch of their innovative website, Squirrel Joinery are excited to announce continued growth throughout this period. - May 03, 2019 - Squirrel Joinery

Innovative New Cushion Covers Transform Outdoor Furniture, Saving Money and the Environment New product offers innovative consumer solution for faded, stained, or outdated patio & pool furniture, featuring a line of brilliant designs that custom-fit over old cushions to look like new – saving money, time, and reducing waste while helping protect the environment from toxic synthetic cushion materials. - April 09, 2019 - Fig Leaf Cushion Covers

2019 Kitchen Cabinet Options from Studio Haus Studio Haus is proud to announce their 2019 kitchen cabinet options. This amalgamation of products and hardware enables their clients to create beautiful, durable, and functional kitchen cabinets. Studio Haus is shaping contemporary kitchen design trends in America. They take inspiration from well established... - March 19, 2019 - Studio Haus

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best of Houzz 2019 Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Home Designs. - February 26, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.

LWi Custom Cabinets Named Finalist in 15th Annual 2018 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business LWi Custom Cabinets is a Finalist in the Company of the Year category in the 15th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner to be announced Nov. 16, 2018. - October 05, 2018 - LWi Custom Cabinets

Milan Furniture Fair: New 2018 Design Trends Unveiled in a Guide by Gasparri Arredamenti Gasparri Arredamenti, an Italian company that specializes in high-quality and custom-made furniture, unveils a preview of the 2018 design trends from the upcoming Milan Furniture Fair: Salone del Mobile.Milano to be held in Italy from April 17th to 22nd 2018. - April 11, 2018 - Gasparri Arredamenti Srl

Swift Bed Launches High-Quality Affordable Mattress That Ships to Your Front Door Seam Craft, Inc., a family-owned company located in the furniture capital of the world, High Point, North Carolina, is staking their claim in the mattress industry with the launch of the unparalleled Swift Bed. The Swift Bed is a high quality, affordable “Bed in a Box” mattress that ships... - April 07, 2018 - Swift Bed

A Kitchen That Has Set Out to Redefine Excellence Krios Kitchens, one of the globally respected kitchen brands we have in the country, after having dealt in modular kitchens across major cities, such as Ahmedabad, has now decided to launch one of its franchises in Kochi. - March 23, 2018 - Krios Kitchens

Studio Haus Now Offers Modern Kitchen Cabinets Collaborating on a journey of space alchemy is what Studio Haus loves to do. Studio Haus is a kitchen and bath company focusing on supporting trade professionals. With a forté of contemporary design, and products ranging from high end luxury to large scale commercial and hospitality. Offering... - March 12, 2018 - Studio Haus

European Cabinets & Design Studios of Palo Alto, CA Awarded Best of Houzz 2018 European Cabinets & Design Studios, a Palo Alto-based home design center, has won “Best of Customer Service” on Houzz® for the sixth year in a row. - January 24, 2018 - European Cabinets & Design Studios

Alstone Launches India’s First Unlined Floorings for Seamless Finish Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd., has launched India’s first Unlined floorings, Alstone FloorXtra, with a message of saving trees and conserving our environment. This flooring is made with WPC, wood polymer composite sheets as its base material which is 100% water proof, 100% termite proof and 100%... - January 20, 2018 - Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Pear Stairs Steps Up to Help Widowed Firefighter Staircase manufacturing company Pear Stairs supplied a new staircase to help with the renovation of a semi-derelict cottage for a recently widowed firefighter and his young daughter. - January 15, 2018 - Pear Stairs

Bella IMC Launches New Online Cabinet Ordering with Lockdowel Assembly – Saving Customers 60% Huntertown Indiana cabinet shop, Bella IMC now offers customers online cabinet ordering flat-packed and ready to assemble with Lockdowel snap-together fastening: www.BellaIMC.com - October 20, 2017 - Lockdowel

Lockdowel, Glue-less Tool-less Joining for Cabinets and Furniture, Hosts Cabinet Makers Association Breakfast Oct. 18 Kicking-off the CMA Lancaster Regional Event Snap-together assembly solution provider Lockdowel will kick-off the Cabinet Maker Association Event Oct. 18 at the Lancaster Resort and Conference Center. Participants will also tour Lancaster Cabinet Company, Keystone Wood Specialties and Kitchenview Custom Cabinets. - October 05, 2017 - Lockdowel

Granite Transformations in Oakville Ontario Rebrands as NuStone Transformations Granite Transformations in Oakville Ontario, a leader in high-end kitchen and bathroom countertops and renovations, has rebranded itself under the new name NuStone Transformations. This name change is designed to make NuStone Transformations stand out from its competitors with a unique, one-of-a-kind... - October 04, 2017 - NuStone Transformations

Cheshire Joiner Announces Impressive Website Statistics The way in which the Internet works means that competing companies need to offer a superior experience to their clients. Squirrel Joinery, Cheshire joiner announce impressive statistics that show their recent marketing strategies are showing remarkable results. - October 01, 2017 - Squirrel Joinery

Lazy Lee and Lockdowel Team Together for Closet Summit 2017 in Austin Rotating Closet Creator, Lazy Lee, and Lockdowel Snap-Together Fastening Will Exhibit Together at the Closet and Storage Summit in Austin Oct. 5 & 6. - September 26, 2017 - Lockdowel

Kiel Arto Design Returns to ICFF Miami October 3-4, 2017 European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the ‘17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now’ by Architectural Digest Magazine this year will return to ICFF Miami October 3-4, at the Miami Beach Convention Center booth 722. Kiel Arto will display its two new... - September 21, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design

Oriboard by Zunik, the New Innovative Magical Origami Cutting Board on Kickstarter The Oriboard has been on Kickstarter since 09.06. It is an amazing magical multifunction cutting board using the principle of origami. The campaign has attracted over 250 backers and will last until 10.21. - September 15, 2017 - ZUNIK

Regency Office Furniture Selects Lockdowel Fast, Screw-less Assembly for Legacy Conference Tables Regency has chosen Lockdowel EClips snap-together fastening for its Legacy Conference Tables. Available online at Walmart, Amazon, Staples, Overstock.com and Grainger.com - August 17, 2017 - Lockdowel

Lockdowel Wins 2017 AWFS Visionary Award with New Screw-less EClips Drawer Slide Glue-less fastening solutions company Lockdowel has won the 2017 AWFS Visionary Award in hardware with their new screw-less "EClips" click-on drawer slide. - July 27, 2017 - Lockdowel

Bella IMC Wins Cabinet Maker’s Association 2017 Wood Diamond Award for Lean Production Indiana Cabinet Maker, Chad Shelton owner of Bella IMC, wins CMA Wood Diamond Award for Lean Production: Lockdowel glue-less, snap-together solution is key to his successful business innovation - July 27, 2017 - Lockdowel

Lockdowel and HOLZ-HER Equipment to Manufacture Closets at AWFS Las Vegas Closets Produced Will be Donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada Lockdowel, glue-less, snap-together assembly and HOLZ-HER will be manufacturing three complete closets a day at AWFS Las Vegas July 19-22, booth 7065. All closets built will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. - June 29, 2017 - Lockdowel

Granite Liquidators- A New Company That is Changing the Entire Countertop Market Granite Liquidators is the up-and-comer in the granite industry that has given homeowners a new way to buy granite. They can now get better quality slabs at reduced prices. - June 23, 2017 - Rocky Mountain Forest Products

Lockdowel Chooses Charles McMurray Company to Distribute Glue-less, Tool-less EClips Fastening for Furniture and Cabinets Revolutionary creator of glue-less assembly method for furniture and cabinets selects Charles McMurray Company for California and Nevada distribution. - June 21, 2017 - Lockdowel

Lockdowel Co-Founder Awarded 40 Under 40 Woodworking Network Names Lockdowel President Bryan Koelling to their most innovative list in the industry -- 2017 40 Under 40. - June 14, 2017 - Lockdowel

Laguna Tools and Lockdowel Glue-less Assembly Hold Productivity Workshop for Cabinet and Furniture Makers: July 6 and 7 Free Cabinet Makers and Furniture Makers Workshop at Laguna Tools in Irvine, CA -Lockdowel shows how to save money, time and resources by skipping the glue and switching to faster cleaner assembly method. - June 09, 2017 - Lockdowel

The Iconic Airline Beverage Cart Gets All Tricked Up by Industrial Design Firm U.S. company launches line of tricked up airline beverage carts "that turn heads, serve drinks, and makes the perfect entertainment or man cave accessory," according to Marc Anderson, creator of SkyHigh Airline Beverage Carts. - June 07, 2017 - SkyHigh Airline Beverage Carts

CIM-TECH Router-CIM Supports Lockdowel Eclips Fasteners CNC Software Company CIM-TECH Enables Lockdowel Eclips Tool-less Assembly for their Router-CIM Customers - June 07, 2017 - Lockdowel

Pro Cabinet Solutions Chooses Lockdowel Assembly to Increase Revenues Without Increasing Manpower Northern Nevada Cabinet Maker Finds New Ways to Compete with Glue-less Assembly Solution, Lockdowel Eclipse Fastening. - May 24, 2017 - Lockdowel

VTM Debuts Stema Lockdowel CNC Insertion Machine at AWFS in Las Vegas July 19-22 VTM, the exclusive provider of Stema in the United States, will launch the all new Stema CNC machine for glue-less, tool-less, Lockdowel assembly at the 2017 Association of Woodworking and Furniture Suppliers Fair (AWFS) July 19-22. - May 17, 2017 - Lockdowel

Regency Furniture Launches Niche Cubo Featuring Lockdowel-Easy-Assembly Online at Staples, Walmart and Amazon Regency Furniture announces Niche Cubo with easy-to-assemble, snap-together Lockdowel fastening in wood-finished cubes that stack into various designs and a variety of color totes. Available now online at Staples, Amazon and Walmart. - April 28, 2017 - Lockdowel

Pillar Machine Builds New Lockdowel HPLD-Eclips Drill and Insertion Machine to Unveil at Hermance Expo May 10 and 11 Furniture and cabinet makers' demand leads Pillar to build a new drill and insertion machine for Lockdowel Eclips fasteners. See it at the Hermance Expo in Williamsport, PA May 10 and 11. - April 24, 2017 - Lockdowel

"LoLo" - the Micro-Kitchen with a Smile lllooch launches its first crowdfunding campaign for a unique kitchen concept. - April 21, 2017 - lllooch GmbH

Kiel Arto Design Launches Two New Lines to Broaden Table Design Offerings European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine has launched two new lines – Maldika and Skatolo. - April 20, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design

Bella IMC Unveils the Omal Lockdowel Insertion Machine for Cabinetry at Their Tech Tour May 18 and 19 See the latest advances in cabinet creation, building, packing and assembly at the Bella IMC Tech Tour and Open House May 18 and May 19 in Huntertown, IN. - April 18, 2017 - Lockdowel

The Original ScrapBox Cuts Build Time by 70% with Lockdowel Fastening The Original ScrapBox, Organizational Furniture Manufacturer, Finds Fast Glue-less, Tool-less Assembly Solution for Customers - April 05, 2017 - Lockdowel

Lockdowel Fast Cabinet and Furniture Assembly Workshop and Open House – May 1 and 2 Lockdowel Invites Furniture and Cabinet builders to their Fremont, CA headquarters for an Open House, Workshop on Fast, Lean, Glueless Assembly and a chance to compete for $500 - May 1 or May 2, 2017. http://www.cabinetmakers.org/may-2017-northern-california-event.html - March 31, 2017 - Lockdowel

Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to the Architectural Digest Design Show in New York European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining the Architectural Digest Design Show March 16-19 in NYC and was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized... - March 09, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design

Bella Innovative Modern Cabinetry to Exhibit at Cabinets and Closets Conference and Expo April 11-13 in Chicago Bella IMC announces it will debut their new line of Lockdowel glue-less and screw-less, easy-to-assemble, modern wood cabinets at the Cabinets and Closets Conference and Expo April 11th-13th at the Shaumburg Renaissance Convention Center in Chicago. - March 02, 2017 - Lockdowel

TimberMaster LTD Launches Live Web Feed Feature Direct from the Assembly Area of Factory Timber Master UK, a known and trusted wooden doors and windows manufacturer recently launched its live web feed feature. The feature allows clients to get live updates directly from the assembly area. It will provide a sneak peek into all that goes into manufacturing the bespoke doors and windows. - November 25, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD

Announcing the 2016 Closet Tec Young Designer Scholarship Closet Tec, Inc. has decided to start the Closet Tec Young Designer Scholarship. This $1,200 scholarship will be awarded to one lucky student who meets academic and special interest requirements. - October 30, 2016 - Closet Tec, Inc.

Sugatsune Launches New Website for Savvy Designers With the launch of Sugatsune’s new website, http://www.designer-fittings.com/hooks/ - designers can get a first hand look at the extensive product options by Sugatsune. The interior hook collection was a best kept secret until recently, where it was known internationally only to a few who have visited the Tokyo showroom. With the creation of its new website, Sugatsune hopes to give discerning designerʼs a big advantage in the marketplace. - October 27, 2016 - Sugatsune

Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to SOFA Chicago European table Manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining SOFA Chicago 2016. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized artist, creates art as tables that are functional, durable and truly unique. Kiel Arto uses socially responsible materials and processes to create tables... - October 27, 2016 - Kiel Arto Design