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Within Household & Institutional Furniture & Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturing
Kasentex Home Bedding Launches New Mobile Wallpaper App to Inspire Interior Design Enthusiasts and DIYers
Kasentex, a recognized leader in premium home bedding, today announced the launch of its new mobile application, "Home & Bedding Wallpapers." This mobile-first platform offers design enthusiasts, professional interior decorators, and DIY homeowners a curated collection of... - June 21, 2026 - Kasentex
Qraftful™ Launches as New Parent Brand Unifying TekBrands’ Family of Creative Brands
Qraftful™ has launched as the new parent brand for the company formerly known as TekBrands, uniting AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, pricing and warranties remain unchanged. The move strengthens brand alignment, clarifies communications and supports cohesive industry engagement, with a formal debut at H+H Americas in May 2026. - February 23, 2026 - TEK Brands, LLC
TekBrands Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening of New Omaha Headquarters
TekBrands celebrated the grand opening of its new Omaha headquarters with a ribbon cutting and tours, highlighting its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community. Home to brands like AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, and June Tailor, the modern facility supports employee creativity and reaffirms TekBrands’ Nebraska roots and dedication to growth. - July 31, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
Cheshire Joiner Announces Resurgence of Wooden Kitchens
Squirrel Joinery, a company celebrated for its masterful woodworking and dedication to bespoke interiors, has declared a new chapter in kitchen design: the resurgence of wooden kitchens. - June 29, 2025 - Squirrel Joinery
Kegco Unveils Innovative Dispensing Solutions and Expands Presence in Convenience Retail
Kegco debuts innovative dispensing systems at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show, including its new hot-and-cold Kegerator Vending Machine, ADA-compliant V32ADA, and compact SC-70 countertop unit. These product launches mark Kegco’s strategic move into the growing convenience retail market. - May 11, 2025 - Beverage Factory
TEK Brands, LLC Promotes Robert Hafner to VP of Sales
TEK Brands, LLC has promoted Robert Hafner to VP of Sales for AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing Furniture and June Tailor. An industry veteran, Hafner previously led sales growth at Arrow and played a key role in AccuQuilt's expansion. CEO Renee Thomas Jacobs and Chief Brand Officer Lynn Gibney praised his dealer-focused approach and product insight. Hafner will lead sales strategy and dealer programs, debuting new initiatives at the H&H show in Chicago, May 7–9. - May 07, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
Cheshire Joiner Announces a Surge in Bespoke Furniture
In the realm of interior design and home décor, the unique charm and individuality of bespoke furniture has always stood out. This year, Squirrel Joinery has announced a remarkable surge in the demand for their bespoke furniture, reflecting a broader trend towards personalized and handcrafted pieces. - February 14, 2025 - Squirrel Joinery
Natage Launches with Sustainable, Timeless Furniture Crafted from Reclaimed Wood
New high-end furniture brand brings natural luxury to the market, blending sustainability with minimalist design. - November 03, 2024 - Natage
Bespoke Office Furniture Expands with Acquisition of THA Inc. Assets and Design Library, Elevating Custom Furniture Capabilities
Bucks County Live Edge has rebranded as Bespoke Office Furniture after acquiring THA Furniture’s brand and design library. The company will integrate THA’s renowned craftsmanship and designs into its offerings, with former VP of Manufacturing Matt Drouncheck leading production. Bespoke Office Furniture will maintain THA’s legacy of quality while expanding its product line, continuing to provide custom, high-quality furniture solutions for clients. - September 12, 2024 - Bespoke Office Furniture
Central PA Woman-Owned Business Hill Woodworks Plans for Growth with New Hiring
Hill Woodworks, a builder of finely crafted commercial cabinetry and fixtures for over 40 years in the Mid-Atlantic region, proudly announces the hiring of new Project Manager Mark Leonard. Mark has over 30 years of experience in the Cabinetry & Fixtures industry. Hill Woodworks, in southern York County, PA, has been providing precision-crafted custom commercial cabinetry and fixtures to business customers since 1981, and specializes in creative designs for workstations and business fixtures. - April 01, 2024 - Hill Woodworks
Step Into the Limelight as ÉSTHETEAK's Modern Kitchen Cabinets Take Center Stage in Your Kitchen
Culinary Brilliance Takes Center Stage: ÉSTHETEAK's Modern Kitchen Cabinets Redefine the Art of Home Cooking. - November 16, 2023 - Estheteak
Kasentex Bedding Prepares for Prime Day with Major Discounts
Kasentex bedding, a leading provider of high-quality bedding products, is gearing up for Prime Day with major discounts on its entire line of products. From quilts and pillowcases to comforters and duvets, Kasentex has something for everyone. Amazon Prime Day is a two-day shopping event that is... - June 11, 2023 - Kasentex
Kasentex Home Bedding Launches New Line of Chenille Bath Rugs
Kasentex Home Bedding, a leading provider of high-quality bedding and home décor products, today announced the launch of its new line of bathroom rugs. The new bath rugs are made from soft, durable materials and are available in a variety of styles and colors to match any décor. The... - April 10, 2023 - Kasentex
Kasentex Releases New Line of Cat and Dog Beds
Kasentex is known for their home bedding, has released a new line of bedding for cats and dogs. The bedding is made from high-quality materials and is designed to keep your pet comfortable and stylish. "We're extremely fortunate our comforters and quilts have been well received," says... - March 06, 2023 - Kasentex
Chromcraft Announces the Grand Opening of Their Factory Outlet Store
Chromcraft is excited to announce the grand opening of their Factory Outlet Store located at 1457 Industrial Park Dr. Sardis, MS. 38666. The Outlet Store will offer shoppers a wide selection of furniture at discounted prices of 40% to 75% on a vast array of furniture styles, including contemporary,... - January 23, 2023 - Chromcraft Furniture
Duhome Launches Its Own Branding Site to Woo Furniture Lovers
In the post-COVID era, it’s time for DTC brands to shine. Duhome pivots quicky from third-party platforms to its own branding site to woo furniture lovers. - January 13, 2023 - Duhome Inc.
All Assembled, LLC - Getting Back to Basics in the Furniture Assembly Industry
All Assembled furniture assembly service is revisiting it service offerings and marketing strategies in an unknown future economy. - November 27, 2022 - All Assembled
Revel: Innovation in Gastronomy. A Cheese Knife with a Solid Design That Can Cut, Slice, and Saw All Different Kinds.
Revel was born in 2022, from the desire to offer innovative product concepts related to the art of living and gastronomy. The first achievement: a knife with a unique and registered design (Europe, USA, Canada and Japan), forged in Thiers (France) in the tradition of French high cutlery, designed for cutting and serving all types of cheese. - November 24, 2022 - Revel
KASENTEX Home Bedding Introduces California King Size Comforter Sets
If you're in the market for a new comforter set, you'll want to check out the latest release from KASENTEX Home Bedding. The california king size comforter sets are sure to add a touch of luxury to any bedroom. The comforters are soft to the touch and features a down-like fill that will keep you... - October 28, 2022 - Kasentex
China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou): SIHOO Makes a Debut with 20 Products in Three Series
On July 26, the 49th China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (Hereafter referred to as CIFF) held its 2nd exhibition which welcomed more than 2,700 brands. SIHOO brought its three series of ergonomic chairs, DORO, VITO and TITO, including 20 products. As a Chinese brand in the ergonomic... - October 10, 2022 - SIHOO
Kasentex Reaches Top 20 of Amazon's Bedding Comforters List
Comforters are a type of bedding that are meant to keep you warm. They come in many different materials, but one of the most popular types are the sherpa comforter. A popular destination to find comforters is Amazon. There are many items on Amazon's Top "Bedding Comforters" list. - September 23, 2022 - Kasentex
Yetzer Home Store Expands
Yetzer Home Store expands the brand with additional second store in Forest Lake, MN and many more planned. - September 01, 2022 - Yetzer Home Store
Kasentex Introduces Silky Smooth Pillowcases
Kasentex has introduced a new line of soft and breathable pillowcases that are ideal for people who get warm at night. These silky smooth pillowcases won't stick on your body when you perspire, and provide a cool, refreshing night's sleep. Although summer is a time for luxuries, sometimes those... - August 04, 2022 - Kasentex
The Greenville Woodworkers Guild Builds & Donates (15) Bunkbeds for Ukrainian Refugee Families
The Greenville Woodworkers Guild builds bunk beds for families who fled the war in Ukraine and are resettling here in the Upstate of South Carolina. Engineered Sleep has donated 30 premium mattresses for the project. - June 26, 2022 - Greenville Woodworkers Guild
KASENTEX Bedding Introduces New Spring Quilt Colors
KASENTEX quilt sets can be all season or uniquely designed for a nice spring day or summer day. With each bedding item being OEKO TEX Standard 100 Certified, these quilts are tested for harmful substances to ensure it's good for our health. Proudly introducing its new Spring color quilts. The... - May 28, 2022 - Kasentex
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Environment Specialist Debby Cappadona
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its team, providing design and furniture solutions to the education sector, with the addition of Debby Cappadona. - May 23, 2022 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
KASENTEX Bedding Donates Blankets to Ukraine
More than 8 million people have fled Ukraine as reported by NPR. Many organizations are helping with aid relief including New Jersey bedding brand KASENTEX. The donation of bedding and blankets were made possible with support from Mirek Bogdanowicz of M.B. Turnkey Design, LLC and Lukasz Dziewulski,... - May 07, 2022 - Kasentex
KASENTEX Sherpa Comforter Becomes an Amazon Top 20 Bedding Essential
KASENTEX comforters can be all season or uniquely designed for a nice spring day or the cold winter nights. With each bedding item being OEKO TEX Standard 100 Certified, these comforters are tested for harmful substances to ensure it's good for our health. "Soft, not too lightweight but also... - April 24, 2022 - Kasentex
Fuleague Wins Bid for 2022 Furniture Renovation Project of Snow Lodge Hotel Courchevel 1850 France
Since its first opening in 2015, Snow Lodge Hotel has once again chosen Fuleague as the furniture and lighting supplier for this renovation in 2022. This time the hotel will add more than 1000 pieces of new furniture, lamps, accessories, and wine glasses for the lobby, 36 rooms, loft, spa room, Sushi bar, and winter garden. - April 14, 2022 - Fuleague Home Furnishing Limited
Kasentex Makes Top List of Best Comforters on Amazon
The Kasentex All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Set has been named one of The Best Comforters to Shop on Amazon. - April 10, 2022 - Kasentex
Kasentex Reaches Five Best Amazon's Deals
Kasentex bedding sets are now in Amazon best deals/ - March 27, 2022 - Kasentex
Egan Visual Launches New Line of Products: Egan Curve
Egan Visual is pleased to announce that they have expanded their range of visual communication boards, with the exciting launch of the new Egan Curve product line. The launch is inspired by the trending rounded corners seen in modern office space designs today. “We are seeing a growing trend... - February 14, 2022 - Egan Visual
Cheshire Joiner Announces Unprecedented Growth in Wall Panelling
Identifying any niches within a trade is really important to supporting business growth. Cheshire joiner is extremely pleased to announce such growth in wall panelling projects. - February 02, 2022 - Squirrel Joinery
2021 Holiday Gift Ideas with Amazon Small Business Kasentex
Black Friday is right around the corner. However it's always good to support local and small businesses no matter the time of year. Many small businesses now rely on Amazon in this highly sophisticated retail world to meet customer expectations. Who doesn't love free shipping and 2 day delivery? - October 29, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Makes Top Bedding List by Bustle Magazine
Bustle is a premiere magazine for women for the hottest trends, entertainment and lifestyle. Kasentex has been named on of "The 13 Best Comforters On Amazon For A Restful Night’s Sleep" in Bustle magazine. "We're so glad for our bedding comforters to be featured with such a... - October 29, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Introduces New Quilt Sets for the Fall Season
The holiday shopping season is quickly approaching and will be here before you know it with Black Friday around the corner. You can now surprise the whole family or friends with a gift that is functional. "We have heard amazing stories of how much people loved our spring bedding sets after... - October 21, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Introduces New Sherpa Comforter Colors for Holiday 2021
The holidays are approaching and will be here before you know it. You can now surprise the whole family or friends with a gift that is functional. "We have heard amazing stories of how much people loved our sherpa comforter bedding after they gave it as a gift," says Gloria Comforter, the... - August 28, 2021 - Kasentex
New Jersey Retailer Kasentex Donates Bedding to Local Non Profit
Kasentex has donated over 1000 bedding items to local non profits including Fish, Inc., a service organization of volunteers who respond with compassion to the needs of the poor, the elderly, the homeless, and those who "fall between the cracks" of public assistance. The New York Times... - August 13, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Makes Top List of Best Comforters by Bustle
Bustle is a premiere magazine for women for the hottest trends, entertainment and lifestyle. Kasentex has been named on of "The 13 Best Comforters On Amazon For A Restful Night’s Sleep" in Bustle magazine. "We're so glad for our bedding comforters to be featured with such a... - August 07, 2021 - Kasentex
Holiday Gift Ideas 2021 with Amazon Small Business Kasentex and Many Others
Small Business Saturday is now a national day. However it's always good to support local and small businesses no matter the time of year. Many small businesses now rely on Amazon in this highly sophisticated retail world to meet customer expectations. Who doesn't love free shipping and 2 day... - July 31, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Holiday Guide 2021
The holidays are approaching and will be here before you know it. You can now surprise the whole family or friends with a gift that is functional. "We have heard amazing stories of how much people loved our bedding after they gave it as a gift," says Gloria Comforter, the social... - July 29, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Home Introduce the Perfect Kid's Bedding Set
What's included in a bedding set? You would expect everything from sheets to pillow cases. However some bed sets include a comforter and a pillow case. Some bed sets on Amazon include two pillows. However the Kasentex Bed In A Bag Comforter Bedding Set includes a minimum of 5 different pieces... - July 25, 2021 - Kasentex
Amazon Shoppers Love This Kasentex Sherpa Comforter That's Currently on Sale
Kasentex is an online retailer featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine and Bustle Magazine. Their newest edition, a luxury sherpa comforter has reached top #25 on Amazon's Best Comforters list. "We're so fortunate our sherpa comforter has been well received," says Gloria Randall, Kasentex... - July 17, 2021 - Kasentex
Studio Haus Announces Boutique Showroom Opening in Anaheim, CA
Studio Haus is expanding their services to include Orange County as well as Los Angeles by opening a new showroom in Anaheim, CA. - June 18, 2021 - Studio Haus
Kasentex Reaches Amazon's Top 100
Kasentex indoor/outdoor chair cushions are now an Amazon top 100 item. - June 17, 2021 - Kasentex
The Closet Works Inc. Of Montgomeryville, PA Donates Clothing to the Community
The Closet Works Inc., one of the leading custom closet companies in the Philadelphia area since 1990, continues to work within their community and give back to those in most need. - June 11, 2021 - The Closet Works, Inc.
Kasentex Home Bedding Launches Wholesale Catalog
Small business and boutiques can now include one of Cosmopolitan Magazine's top rated comforters to their collection. Kasentex, an online home bedding retailer, has joined Faire.com to offer wholesale pricing. Kasentex ranks in at number 9, according to Cosmopolitan. Here is what Cosmopolitan... - June 05, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Gears Up for Amazon Prime Day: June 21-22
Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be June 21-22 according to Amazon. This annual event brings deep discounts, especially to those with an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime Day is not only a sales event. Amazon has previously included concerts featuring Taylor Swift in 2019. "Prime members saved... - June 04, 2021 - Kasentex
Hisham El Essawy Gets the Prominent Silver A' Design Award
HEDS Designs is pleased to announce that the lighting project Khepri by HEDS Designs founder, Hisham El Essawy, wins the famed Silver A' Design Award at Lighting Products and Lighting Projects Design Competition Category. - May 22, 2021 - HEDS
Kasentex Named as One of Cosmopolitan's 11 Best Down Comforters
Everyone has heard of Cosmopolitan, the American fashion and entertainment magazine has published their "The 11 Best Down Comforters for the Dreamiest Sleep of Your Life." Kasentex ranks in at number 9. Here is what Cosmopolitan said, "This much-loved blue comforter is made with a... - May 22, 2021 - Kasentex