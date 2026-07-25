Recent Headlines
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
Prenego Expands OEM/ODM Manufacturing Support for Custom Neoprene Bags and Private Label Buyers
Prenego provides factory-direct custom neoprene tote bags, woven bags, lunch bags, cosmetic bags, duffle bags, and private label products for global B2B buyers. - July 18, 2026 - Dongguan Prenego Outdoor Goods Co.,Ltd
Hugger Mugger x Yoga Design Lab Launch Pink Series Supporting Susan G. Komen®
Yoga Design Lab Inc. and its subsidiary Hugger Mugger, are proud to announce the launch of the Pink Series, a thoughtfully designed collection of yoga and meditation accessories created to inspire movement, connection, and purpose. This special collaboration supports Susan G. Komen® Breast Cancer Foundation, one of the world’s leading organizations dedicated to the fight against breast cancer. - July 02, 2026 - Hugger Mugger
World Long Drive Rankings Update: Scottie Pearman Rises to World #1
Greensboro, NC native Scottie Pearman, is the new World #1 Long Driver in new official rankings. All sights are set on the World Championships. - May 28, 2026 - World Long Drive
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
Smyrna Pawn Wins Best of Cobb County 2026: What It Means, Why It Matters, and Why Customers Trust Them
Smyrna Pawn in Dallas, GA has been named Best of Cobb County 2026 winner in the pawn shop category, a community-voted honor recognizing trusted, customer-focused service. Known for fast, flexible pawn loans with no credit checks, they also buy and sell gold, jewelry, electronics, tools, and more. Their retail store offers quality, tested items at affordable prices. With honest, transparent service and a no-pressure environment, Smyrna Pawn continues to earn community trust. - May 06, 2026 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
ZeroGive™ Launches Next-Generation Grip Sock Engineered to Eliminate Energy Loss and Maximize Force Transfer in Sport
Zero Give™, a performance-driven athletic brand founded by Dr. Ralph Carullo, a board-certified physician and biomechanics innovator, today announced the release of its flagship grip sock, engineered to solve one of the most overlooked inefficiencies in sport: internal foot... - April 06, 2026 - Zero Give
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Precision Foam Swab Solutions at Analytica 2026
Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs and applicators, will exhibit at Analytica 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology. The event takes place March 24–27, 2026, in Munich, Germany. Visitors can meet... - March 27, 2026 - Super Brush LLC
Turf Tek Expands, Names Bethpage Athletic Director John Franchi to Business Development Role
Franchi joins Turf Tek as the company expands its outdoor and synthetic turf solutions. - March 17, 2026 - Turf Tek
Cris Cyborg to Headline Nação Cyborg 15 in Historic World Title Boxing Bout – March 28, 2026 in Curitiba
Cris Cyborg looks to become first combat sports athlete to hold a world championship in MMA and Professional boxing simultaneously with WIBA world Title fight March 28, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil. - February 25, 2026 - Cris Cyborg
New "Playball Baseball Game" Music Video Revives a Classic Baseball Singalong for the 2026 Season
Florida songwriter Alan Ross Frisher releases an AI-enhanced music video timed for Spring Training—built around a family-inspired baseball anthem written decades ago. - February 17, 2026 - Alan Ross Frisher
SwingScribe Launches 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in Partnership with LPGA Foundation’s Girls Golf
SwingScribe announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in partnership with Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation. The nationwide program will distribute 15,000 SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf participants, helping young girls build confidence, consistency, and self-belief through structured learning and reflection on and off the course. - February 04, 2026 - SwingScribe
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Precision Foam Swab Solutions at MD&M West 2026
Super Brush LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of precision foam swabs, is pleased to announce its participation in MD&M West 2026, one of North America’s premier medical device and advanced manufacturing events. - January 29, 2026 - Super Brush LLC
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
Nomad Fit Lab Mobile DEXA Scan Service Launches Accountability Duo Offer
Nomad Fit Lab is offering an Accountability Duo DEXA scan limited time offer. Get two full-body DEXA scans for one low price. Bring a friend, get your body composition data, and stay on track together. - January 21, 2026 - Nomad Fit Lab
Prenego Strengthens Global Partnerships with Flexible OEM & ODM Neoprene Solutions
Prenego, a leading neoprene products manufacturer founded in 2010, is expanding its global reach through comprehensive OEM and ODM services designed for brands seeking reliable, high-quality neoprene manufacturing. For more than a decade, Prenego has built a strong reputation in the global... - December 08, 2025 - Dongguan Prenego Outdoor Goods Co.,Ltd
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group’s Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm Launchers (Flare Guns) Receive U.S. Coast Guard Approval
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group's Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm launchers have been officially approved by the United States Coast Guard for maritime use. The approval was issued under Coast Guard Approval Number 160.028/29/0. - November 07, 2025 - Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Foam Swabs at Medical Technology Ireland 2025
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based leader in the design and manufacturing of lint-free foam swabs, is pleased to announce its participation at Medical Technology Ireland 2025, taking place September 24–25, 2025 at the Galway Racecourse in Galway, Ireland. Super Brush will exhibit at Ground Floor... - September 18, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
FCBJerseys to Launch Mexican Independence Day Special Collection: Honoring Centuries of Independence with Soccer Apparel
FCBJerseys will officially release the "¡Viva México!" (Long Live Mexico) special commemorative soccer collection on September 16, 2025. - September 11, 2025 - FCBJerseys
Introducing Evolve Grips - an Ergonomic Innovation in Strength Training
Evolve Grips has announced the launch of their new ergonomic thick grips, revolutionising the fitness industry. This next generation of grips for resistance training provides the muscle activation of conventional thick grips, while also improving user form and preventing wrist strain. - September 08, 2025 - Evolve Grips
Swab-its® Retail Cleaning Kits Drive Multi-Category Sales with Reusable, Precision Foam Tools Exhibiting at NACDS Total Store Expo 2025 – Booth #3037
Super Brush LLC, the U.S. manufacturer behind the Swab-its® brand, is proud to spotlight its innovative line of retail cleaning kits—smart, mess-free solutions designed for the modern consumer and today’s competitive retail landscape. Swab-its will be showcasing these products at the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, in San Diego, CA. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3037 to explore the full Swab-its line in person. - August 26, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
FCBJerseys to Launch Global Garment Recycling Program
FCBJerseys will launch the "FCBJerseys Renew Circular Initiative" on August 31, 2025. - August 21, 2025 - FCBJerseys
Super Brush’s Swab-its® Brand to Exhibit at NACDS Total Store Expo 2025 in San Diego
Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of the innovative Swab-its® brand of foam cleaning tools, is excited to announce its participation in the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center. Swab-its will exhibit in Booth #3037, showcasing their full line... - August 20, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Sports Logo Launches Collection of 1,000's of Copyrighted Sports Icons Covering Over 130 Different Sports
Sports Logo is pleased to announce the official release of their vast collection of sports icons covering over 130 different sports from around the world. With thousands of hand made sports icons in many different styles Sports Logo has become a leading source for customized sports logos for athletes, designers, and sports apparel and merchandise manufactures. - August 15, 2025 - Sports Logo, Inc.
FCBJerseys Sportswear to Launch 3D Virtual Fitting Room, Pioneering a New Trend in Smart Shopping
FCBJerseys will officially launch its 3D Virtual Fitting Room technology on August 25, 2025 - August 01, 2025 - FCBJerseys
Super Brush LLC to Highlight Sterile Collection Swabs and Infection Control Solutions at ADLM 2025 – Booth #5140
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based leader in foam swab technology, is set to showcase its latest innovations in specimen collection and infection prevention at the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at McCormick Place Convention Center in... - July 25, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Marucci Sports Hosts the 9th Annual Marucci World Series
Tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremony, Tailgate at Alex Box Stadium. - July 19, 2025 - Marucci Sports
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Precision Foam Swab Solutions at ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo – Booth #5140
Super Brush LLC, a recognized leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, is pleased to announce its participation in the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. Super Brush will... - July 16, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
FCBJerseys to Support Local Amateur Football Club After Fire Incident
FCBJerseys Sports Apparel Co., Ltd. will extend its support to a local amateur football club that recently experienced a minor fire on July 6, 2025. - July 10, 2025 - FCBJerseys
The Abs Company Partners with Ethics Leisure to Expand Ab & Glute Training Across the UK
Exclusive distribution deal brings The Abs Company’s patented equipment to top UK health clubs, strengthening its global presence and supporting the industry’s growing demand for ab and glute-focused training. - June 29, 2025 - The Abs Company
SeaLife Unveils New SportDiver S Underwater Smartphone Housing
SeaLife has introduced the all-new SportDiver S, an underwater smartphone housing designed for divers & snorklers of all abilities. The new compact housing dives to a depth of 100 feet (30 meters) and offers several updates over the original SportDiver model, the new “S” version offers compatibility with all iPhone models including Max sizes, as well as many Android smartphones. - June 11, 2025 - SeaLife
Super Brush LLC to Highlight Infection Prevention and Surgical Equipment Cleanliness Solutions at APIC 2025
Super Brush LLC, a U.S. manufacturer specializing in advanced foam swab technologies, is proud to exhibit at the APIC Annual Conference 2025, hosted by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. The event takes place June 16–18 at the Phoenix Convention Center in... - June 07, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
FCBJerseys's Children’s Day Launch: Sportswear for Kids, Profits for African Children
On May 27, 2025, FCBJerseys Sports Apparel Co., Ltd. announced a significant initiative—a new “Care for Kids, Love Sports” sportswear series set to launch on June 1, 2025, Children’s Day. The company pledges to donate 20% of the series’ profits to African children in... - May 29, 2025 - FCBJerseys
Trade Tensions Threaten Access to Life-Changing Technology for Disabled Veterans
Digital FOV warns that trade tensions are delaying production of its adaptive rifle scope, the Digital Crosshairs 1000SA, used by disabled veterans for hunting and shooting sports. Supply chain issues with imported components may delay deliveries to VA rehab programs. Qualifying low vision veterans can request this equipment through their local VA Blind Rehabilitation Center as part of their benefits. - May 28, 2025 - Digital FOV, LLC
Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2026 Conference
17X MMA World Champion and undefeated, top 10 ranked professional Boxer Cris Cyborg will appear as a guest speaker at the 2026 Bitcoin conference. - May 26, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Now Ranked Top 10 in Professional Boxing
17x MMA World Champion Cris Cyborg is the current Professional Fighters League Mixed Martial Arts World Champion and following her recent Boxing win over Precious Harris McCray is now ranked top 10 in the world at Super Welterweight in professional boxing. - May 26, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Golf Sim & Rock-Climbing Sheds Across the USA Brought to You by Impact Sports in Cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc.
Impact Sports is excited to announce a new cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc., bringing Golf Sheds and Rock Climbing to clients across North America. This relationship further allows Impact Sports to outfit quality sheds in any city on short notice with a trusted name in the industry. They look... - May 05, 2025 - Impact Sports
Skort Obsession Announces Its New Collection for 2025
Skort Obsession unveils its 2025 collection, redefining women’s fashion with stylish, high-performance skorts designed for the modern, on-the-go woman. Blending comfort, function, and trend-forward design, the collection ranges from athletic to casual chic. “We created this for strong, stylish women,” says founder Louise Boffice. Explore skorts that empower confidence — perfect for the gym, errands, or brunch. - April 27, 2025 - Skort Obsession
Super Brush Launches New Sterile Sample Collection Swabs
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology, proudly announces the release of its new line of Sterile Sample Collection Swabs, designed for safe, effective, and contamination-free specimen collection in clinical and research settings. - April 23, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Mountain Lion Deterrent for Hiking, Mountain Biking and Outdoor Recreation
Innovative solution to increasing mountain lion attacks for outdoor enthusiasts. - April 17, 2025 - Mountain Lion Deterrent
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing May 17 in San Jose
Cris Cyborg returns to professional boxing May 17 as the Co Main event of FIGHT NIGHT III San Jose and will face Precious Harris McCray for 6 rounds of action at 154lbs. - April 14, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Super Brush Foam Swabs: Made in the USA – No Tariff Concerns, Low Volume Orders Available Online
Super Brush LLC, a leading manufacturer of high-quality foam swabs and applicators, proudly announces that its full line of foam swabs are manufactured in the USA. This means customers can count on consistent supply, no international tariff complications, and rapid shipping across the United States. - April 11, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Precision Armament Launches the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System: Raising the Standard for Precision Shims
Precision Armament is excited to announce the launch of the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System—taking precision, versatility, and ease of installation to the next level. - April 09, 2025 - Precision Armament
Swab-its® Introduces New 6.5mm Bore-tips®: Precision Cleaning Solution for Rifles and Firearms Enthusiasts
The 6.5mm Bore-tips® are specifically engineered for firearms with 6.5mm barrels, including popular calibers like 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 Grendel. As an evolution of Swab-its’ renowned Bore-tips® product line, these reusable cleaning tools provide a tight fit and 360-degree contact within the barrel, ensuring thorough cleaning without the risk of lint or fibers left behind by traditional patches. - March 26, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
PFL MMA Champion Cris Cyborg Now Ranked 15th in the World as Professional Boxer
Cris Cyborg is one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the history of the sport having won Championship belts with the PFL, Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce MMA promotions. Competing in professional Boxing Cris Cyborg now finds herself ranked 15th in the world inside the Super Welterweight division after a pair of KO victories over Karen Fernandez and Valentina Angarita improved her professional boxing record to 4-0 (3KO's). - March 25, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing for 2nd Fight in March
After a KO win over Karen Fernandez, 3/3/25, Cris Cyborg returns to the sport of professional fighting to fight Josefina Travecedo 12 days later. - March 14, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Innovative Foam Swabs at Forum Labo Paris 2025
US-based foam swab manufacturer Super Brush LLC is excited to announce its participation in Forum Labo Paris 2025. The event will take place from March 25-27, 2025, at the renowned Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. Forum Labo is the premier event for the laboratory supplier sector, bringing... - March 12, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Cris Cyborg Scores 2nd Round KO in Return to Professional Boxing
17X MMA World Champion Cris Cyborg returns to Professional Boxing with a 2nd round KO over Karen Fernandez in Santa Marta Colombia to improve her record to 3-0 (2KO's). - March 09, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Looking to Stay Undefeated with International Boxing Fight Return
Cris Cyborg the #1 ranked female fighter pound for pound in the sport of MMA and if she has her way, soon she will be a World Champion in boxing too. Currently 2-0 in professional Boxing, Cris Cyborg is set to make her return to tne Boxing ring with a March 3rd superight against top ranked Colombian Super Middleweight Karen Fernandez. - February 24, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco