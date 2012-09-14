PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits at the 2019 COMPAMED International Trade Fair US-based Super Brush LLC travels to Düsseldorf, Germany this month for the COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 18th-21st, 2019. - November 14, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Kelowna is Home to Canada’s Only Johnny G Spin Studio Local Kelowna studio leads the industry in indoor cycling with innovative new bike. - October 30, 2019 - B Indoor Cycle & Strength

Foam Swab Manufacturer Brings Its Swab-its® Retail Line to Printing United 2019 on October 23-25, 2019 in Booth 9765 Super Brush LLC will bring its Swab-its® retail line of printer cleaning foam swabs to the Printing United 2019 trade show in Dallas, Texas, on October 23-25, 2019, at booth #9765. US-based Super Brush has 65 years of experience manufacturing lint-free foam swabs and applicators. Swab-its is the... - October 19, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis From Oct. 23-24, 2019 Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #1649 in the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis - the Midwest’s largest MedTech event. - October 16, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Blackfire's All New Portable Power Station – Charge Your Life Outdoors Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit in Booth #229 at Medical Technology Ireland September 25-26 in Galway The Medical Technology Ireland show will be on September 25-26 at the Galway Racecourse. The Super Brush team will be located on the second floor at booth #229 to answer any questions about foam swab technology. - September 12, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

THE MAX Challenge of Ramsey Invitation to Their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to invite all Ramsey and near by area residents to their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in one of their newest location in Ramsey, New Jersey on September 28th, 2019. THE MAX Challenge... - September 08, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

GEAR AID Launches Silnylon Repair Patches GEAR AID is expanding its line of Tenacious Tape® with the new Silnylon Patches. Simple and easy-to-use, these peel-and-stick patches permanently fix rips and tears in silicone-treated and lightweight fabrics, including silnylon tents, tarps, and backpacks. Priced at $9.95, it’s a hassle-free... - September 05, 2019 - GEAR AID

In Response to Mentium USA Reviews, Mentium USA Has Upgraded Their Range of Gun Accessories Mentium USA is a purveyor of firearm products and accessories, located in the Houston suburbs in Texas. - August 27, 2019 - Mentium USA

BodyGun Launches a More Versatile Percussive Therapy Device A percussive therapy device like no other on the market; provides healing and relief to more people around the world. - August 09, 2019 - BodyGun

“Fitness Over 50, Is It Too Late?” Nancy Anderberg, Fitness and Anti-Aging Expert Reveals the Truth “It is never too late to hit reset,” says the multi-certified fitness/nutrition/anti-aging expert with 30 years of experience. You might know Nancy Anderberg as the founder of Fit4RAW-real.authentic.women, a fitness and nutrition expert, multi-certified personal trainer, fitness competitor, speaker/author, product creator, international business entrepreneur, coach and/or “that 50+ aged single mom” on social media that is fiercely passionate. - August 06, 2019 - Fit4RAW - real.authentic.women

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #4407 Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #4407 from August 6-8 at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) expects over 21,000 attendees at this event that... - August 03, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Ventum Announces Series A Funding, New HQ in Utah, & Plans to Expand Ventum, maker of high-performance racing bicycles and the Official Global Bike Partner of IRONMAN, today announced that it has raised a round of funding and that it is moving to Heber City, Utah. Proceeds from the investment round will be used to fund Ventum’s ongoing growth and new product development. - August 01, 2019 - Ventum

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AVMA 2019 in Booth #1024 Super Brush LLC will exhibit their wide range of lint-free foam swabs at the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Convention 2019, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. AVMA represents more than 91,000 members in the veterinary field and expects to draw many... - July 31, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Mentium USA Offers Complete Range of Muzzle Brakes & Compensators for the AR-15 Mentium USA provides an expansive range of top-quality accessories including compensators and muzzle brakes that improve functionality. - July 27, 2019 - Mentium USA

Mentium USA Offers a Complete Range of Rails & Handguards for Gun Enthusiasts Mentium USA is a reputable rifle accessory company based in Katy, Texas. It is committed to manufacturing and selling of premium quality sport rifle accessories including muzzle brakes, hand-guards, rails and mounting systems and optics. - July 25, 2019 - Mentium USA

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits Foam Swabs at Medicall-Chennai The Super Brush LLC team travels to India this month for Medicall-Chennai, India’s largest B2B Medical Equipment Exhibition, to be held July 28-30. - July 24, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Mentium USA Reviews Establish the Company as a Leading Supplier of Quality Firearm Accessories Mentium USA is a Texas based rifle accessory manufacturer and supplier specializing in the manufacture and sale of premium quality sport rifle accessories including muzzle brakes, handguards, rails and mounting systems and optics. - July 22, 2019 - Mentium USA

Swab-its® Donates Bore-tips®, Gun-tips®, and Firearm Cleaning Kits to Eight Organizations for June 2019 Events Swab-its® has donated its firearm cleaning products to firearm organization events for many years. So far this year, Swab-its has donated to 26 different firearm events. For June 2019 events alone, Swab-its has donated 1190 packs of Bore-tips®, 3 complete sets of Bore-tips® and Gun-tips®,... - July 13, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Ironman World Record Holder Matt Hanson Partners with Trinsik Sports on NOME, an Innovative Swim Training System NOME is the first product from Trinsik Sports, an Austin, Texas-based producer of sports technology equipment. NOME’s waterproof buttons and large display screen eliminate the need to count laps or check your watch or wall clock while swimming. The portable, self-contained device sits poolside and projects a bright LED light alongside you as you swim, setting your pace and guiding you on when to surface and when to turn. - July 10, 2019 - Trinsik Sports

reTyre Expands to Swiss Market with Rasant GmbH Partnership Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps growing internationally by signing Swiss distributor, Rasant GmbH. - July 06, 2019 - reTyre

Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers

New Starlight Night Vision Rifle Scope Clip-on Digital FOV is planning the release of a starlight rifle scope night vision clip-on, Digital Crosshairs 1000SL. Product availability is expected early in the 4th quarter of this year. - June 22, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC

Nolan Ryan and Premier Baseball Field Builder Rs3 Begin a New Era in Synthetic Turf with Act Global Founded on strong mutual goals and objectives for the baseball community, this new partnership will bring in the next generation of safety and performance to the sport. - June 07, 2019 - Act Global

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Advanced Technology Foam Swabs at APIC Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1812 at APIC 2019, June 12-14 in Philadelphia. - June 07, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at the Medical Design & Manufacturing East Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #256 in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M East - the east coast’s largest MedTech event. 8,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies... - June 05, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Blackfire's Wireless Magnetic Speaker Provides New Mounting Opportunities for Bluetooth® Music Blackfire creators of multi-functional outdoor products, introduces the Magnetic Wireless Speaker, which enables users to easily stick their speaker to metal surfaces while playing music through compatible Android® and iPhone® devices. Blackfire's new Magnetic Wireless Speaker helps adventure... - June 03, 2019 - Blackfire

reTyre Continues Modular Tyre Success with New Product Arrivals Innovative Norwegian tyre company reTyre - recognised for producing the world’s first modular tyre system, has welcomed a brand-new batch of off-road products. reTyre’s solution is easy. Mount the fast-rolling asphalt tyre, reTyre One – its integrated zippers allow tyre change in seconds... - May 30, 2019 - reTyre

Your Chance to Try the Most Advanced VR Fitness Platform HOLOFIT by Holodia & Win Great Prizes at Their Pop Up Store in Zürich, May 22 - June 17 The Swiss company Holodia is opening their Pop Up store on May 22 - June 17 at Freiraum, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Bahnhofstrasse 9, 8001 Zürich. This is the perfect chance for anyone to try out their VR Fitness platform HOLOFIT, and win great prizes. - May 23, 2019 - Holodia SA

PowerShot Golf Lets Golfers Compete for Cash and Prizes at Local Links Hole-in-One Contest App now available for iOS, Android devices - May 08, 2019 - PowerShot Golf

Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Boston Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #771 at BIOMEDevice Boston on May 15th and 16th. Over 3,300 medical device engineers, R&D managers, and top executives are expected to attend this Medtech event. “Super Brush LLC has been designing... - May 08, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

reTyre Wins Award for High Design Quality in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019 reTyre has won an award for high design quality in the internationally esteemed design competition the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. More than 5,500 products were entered in this year’s competition, and after the adjudication process, where all products are thoroughly examined and put to the test for several days, the young company’s sleek modular tire design was among those which impressed the experienced jury. - May 07, 2019 - reTyre

New Night Vision Scope Clip-on with HD Audio & Video Recording Digital FOV, LLC is proud to introduce Digital Crosshairs 1000R-V2. This is the latest night vision clip-on in the Digital Crosshairs 1000 product line. It now includes drone industry HD video and audio recording and playback technology. This product captures a night vision hunting experience as a HD... - May 05, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC

Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® Will Exhibit Its Foam Swabs Product Line at the Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® will show off their innovative USA-made lint-free foam swabs at Booth 670 at DMEMS May 1 and May 2. This show expects to attract over 4,500 attendees and includes exhibitors from many tech areas, markets and industry segments. “Our Swab-its® premium foam swab... - May 01, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Lower Golf Scores with the Revolutionary New Game Changer, the SWING FINDER™ Golfers now have a smarter, convenient and affordable practice tool to help lower their golf scores. The patented SWING FINDER™ technology conceived in San Diego, California, one of the world’s premier spots for golf, trains a golfer’s muscles to stay connected by teaching them how... - April 24, 2019 - Swing Finder

The Most Important Event of French Creation & "Savoir-Faire" Ever Organized in the USA For the first time in the United States, from September 4 to 8, 2019, FRENCH FASHION WEEK NEW YORK, a High-End Experiential Platform, will present emerging and established Designers, historical "Savoir-Faire" craftsmanship so renowned in Haute Couture and Couture, as well as the Fashiontech companies of the future. - April 18, 2019 - French Fashion Week New York

Eliminate Debilitating Blisters with Gym Skin by STRIKER Striker Concepts has created an innovative gym glove that offers full coverage protection against heat, friction and moisture, thus eliminating blisters and callouses. - April 17, 2019 - STRIKER Concepts

Bionic Gloves Launches New RelaxGrip® 2.0 New glove designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club. RelaxGrip 2.0 offers enhanced comfort, improved durability & stays fresher longer. Specifically designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club, RelaxGrip 2.0 is built with a patented relief pad system that evens out the contours of your hand and provides a better grip through all conditions. - April 12, 2019 - Bionic Gloves

NSGA Announces Program Lineup for Annual Management Conference and Team Dealer Summit The National Sporting Goods Association (NSGA) today announced the program lineup for the 55th annual Management Conference and 21st annual Team Dealer Summit, May 19-21 at the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, Georgia. Through a combination of presentations, panel discussions and networking... - April 12, 2019 - National Sporting Goods Association

Super Brush LLC Exhibits at MRO Americas Aviation Week Super Brush LLC will exhibit its technically advanced foam swabs at Booth #5109 at MRO Americas Aviation Week in Atlanta, from April 9-11. As a manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, Super Brush LLC offers solutions to many challenges that face those involved... - April 04, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Flex Football™: Unique, Competitive Youth Football Option Created by Former NFL Players Flex Football™ is the 9v9 youth football game format, created by former NFL players and inspired by the NFL's offseason philosophy of high-speed, low-impact game play. - April 04, 2019 - National Flex Football

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will exhibit at AORN - the largest gathering of perioperative professionals in the world, with over 5600 expected to attend this year in Nashville. The Super Brush team will be at Booth #3040 April 7-9,... - March 27, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

The Most Advanced VR Fitness Cardio Workout Platform, HOLOFIT Releases New Environment Cyberpunk The most advanced VR Fitness Platform, HOLOFIT by Holodia is announcing the release of its new virtual reality workout environment called Cyberpunk. - March 26, 2019 - Holodia SA

Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at Foam Expo Super Brush LLC will be exhibiting at this year’s Foam Expo in Novi, Michigan. This year’s show has over 350 exhibitors, 60 speakers, and plans to have over 6,000 attendees. The Foam Expo brings manufacturers and buyers of foam from all over the United States and the globe. Whether you want... - March 20, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

THE MAX Challenge Announces New Location in Ramsey, NJ Rapidly-Growing Fitness Concept Set to Expand Its Operations with Brand-New Location in Ramsey, NJ. THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to announce its new location in Ramsey, NJ opening this Summer. A comprehensive... - March 15, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

Super Brush LLC Will Be Exhibiting at Pittcon 2019 Super Brush LLC will be traveling to Philadelphia to exhibit at this year’s Pittcon show. Pittcon is an annual conference and exposition on laboratory science featuring scientists from all around the world. With more than 2,000 technical sessions and a three-day exhibition, Pittcon makes it easy... - March 13, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

PHS Medical by Pivotal Health Solutions Announces the Official Release of Their Physical Therapy and Rehab Product Line PHS Medical is releasing new wood and aluminum treatment tables in addition to their existing physical therapy and rehab product line. Other new products will be coming out soon. - March 12, 2019 - PHS Medical by Pivotal Health Solutions