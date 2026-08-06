Recent Headlines
Child Care Aware of Missouri Names Director of Scholarships
Dr. Greg Cicotte brings nearly 30 years of early childhood and elementary education experience to the nonprofit. - August 06, 2026 - Child Care Aware of Missouri
Media Source Launches Open Shelf Reviews, Expanding Book Review Coverage for Independent Authors and Small Presses
Media Source, LLC, parent company of Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, and Junior Library Guild announced the launch of Open Shelf Reviews, a new service dedicated to reviewing independently published and small-press books. - July 23, 2026 - Media Source
ZionSphere Drops "From the Whale" - A Gospel Hip-Hop Anthem of Redemption That Demands to be Heard
"From the Whale," ZionSphere's debut gospel hip-hop anthem, launches today on all streaming platforms. Based on Jonah's story, the track speaks to being found in darkness—with the core message: "He doesn't wait for us to clean up. He comes into the mess." Both full and radio-edit versions available. Produced alongside the Jonah & The Whale VR experience launching Summer 2026. - July 21, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
7th Grade Initiative Support at The Gateway Family YMCA
7th Grade Students Receive Support Through Membership and Programs - July 18, 2026 - The Gateway Family YMCA
American High School Academy Launches Worldwide Recruitment for Grades 9–12 STEM Magnet Programs in Miami
American High School Academy is recruiting grades 9–12 students worldwide for its Miami-based STEM Magnet programs, aviation pathway, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT support, ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses, and Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted F-1 international students. - July 04, 2026 - American High School Academy
Child Care Aware of Missouri Names Director for Newest Project
Angela Franks hired as Director of Child Care WAGE$ Pilot Project. - June 24, 2026 - Child Care Aware of Missouri
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
Stronghold Systems Introduces Deployable Ballistic Shelters for Schools
Demonstrations currently being scheduled for company's Tustin, Calif. showroom. - June 05, 2026 - Stronghold Systems
ExcelPrep Opens San Antonio Location for Neurodivergent Learners
ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program serving neurodivergent learners, today announced the opening of its newest location in San Antonio, Texas. The expansion extends ExcelPrep's integrated model of specialized instruction and clinical care to Texas families whose children are... - May 29, 2026 - Excel Prep
Mariner Montessori Expands to The Woodlands with Brand-New Montessori Campus
Mariner Montessori announces the expansion of its Montessori program into The Woodlands with a newly renovated campus designed to combine modern learning environments with nature-inspired outdoor spaces. The campus features spacious classrooms, Montessori materials, and outdoor areas created to support hands-on learning and child development. - May 19, 2026 - Mariner Montessori School
Skillsline and Greater Health Now Partner with Triumph Treatment Services to Champion Workforce Development Through Innovative Pilot Program
Triumph Treatment Services, in partnership with Greater Health Now and Skillsline, completed a workforce development pilot in Yakima, WA, focused on building human skills among behavioral health staff. Nearly 100 employees participated, showing strong engagement and measurable growth in areas like emotional intelligence and resilience, supporting improved workforce retention and quality of care. - May 15, 2026 - Skillsline
Child Care Aware of Missouri's Beth Ann Lang Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Nonprofit's Deputy CEO brings more than three decades of early childhood experience to her role. - May 15, 2026 - Child Care Aware of Missouri
Kansas City Launches First Child Care Program for First Responders
Tri-Share pilot program receives $6 million to make child care more accessible and affordable. - May 13, 2026 - Child Care Aware of Missouri
etrailer First in St. Charles County to Offer Missouri Child Care Works
The company is the first in the county to introduce the shared child care support solution for its employees. - May 13, 2026 - Child Care Aware of Missouri
Impact LA is Offering Free Meals for Kids All Summer Long
Impact LA will be servicing the Summer Food Service Program meals to children ages 1-18 for free during the summer. - May 10, 2026 - Impact LA
ZionSphere Launches In-Kind Giving Program to Bring Biblical VR to Underserved Youth
ZionSphere, a Rocky Mount-based virtual reality faith platform, announces the Open Doors In-Kind Giving Program to support underserved youth with immersive biblical VR experiences at no cost. The initiative invites donations of equipment, vehicles, and professional services through its 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, expanding access to Scripture-based VR learning. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
ZionSphere Launches Multi-Platform Virtual Reality Faith Experience Built from Rocky Mount, NC
Arriving Summer 2026, the platform transforms biblical stories into immersive, interactive experiences for a generation raised on digital media. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
ZionSphere Opens Founding Church Partner Program for Summer 2026
ZionSphere, based in Rocky Mount, NC, is a VR platform that immerses users in biblical narratives through interactive storytelling. It announced a Founding Church Partner Program ahead of its Summer 2026 launch, offering early access for youth groups. Its flagship experience, Jonah & The Whale, places users inside the story as participants. The platform spans VR, web, iOS, and Android with 13 stories and 37 badges. CEO says it follows a spiritual calling. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
ZionSphere Launches Volunteer Program — Opening Remote & Local Opportunities for Faith-Minded Americans Ready to Serve
Remote and local volunteers nationwide can now help bring immersive biblical VR experiences to underserved youth—no travel or tech expertise required, just a phone, a few hours a month, and a passion to serve. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
Volunteer-Led Resilience Leadership Academy Marks Year One; First Graduation on May 22, 2026
Volunteer-led Resilience Leadership Academy (RLA) marks its first year in operation and prepares to graduate its first class May 22, 2026. As a Recovery High School—one of the few of its kind in the United States—RLA provides supportive learning for students rebuilding their lives. Guided by Dr. Tyra Hodge, volunteers help students move forward with hope, structure, and mentorship. - May 08, 2026 - Resilence Leadership Academy
Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm 2026 Delivers Powerful Night of Youth Transformation in Miami
Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm on the River 2026 concluded on April 30 with a sold-out gathering of community leaders, philanthropists and supporters at Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge. The annual event celebrated the organization’s impact on youth and families across South Florida while raising critical support for its Heart Skills® programs that equip young people with tools for fostering stronger relationships at home, in school, and in the community. - May 07, 2026 - Be Strong International, Inc.
HELPipedia Launches Nationwide Platform to Support Special Needs Families Across the U.S.
HELPipedia, a New Jersey-based nonprofit, has launched a nationwide platform designed to help families navigate the complexities of special needs care with trusted guidance, resources, and support. Led by President and Co-Founder Phil Vetrano, the initiative brings clarity and connection to a fragmented system by combining technology with a mission-driven approach. - April 17, 2026 - HELPipedia
Punch Rescue Launches Rescue Card Platform, a Panic Button Solution with Real-Time Visibility and Self-Management
Punch Rescue announced the launch of its Rescue Card Platform, a unified emergency communications system designed for real-world conditions. The platform provides real-time visibility into device health and location, along with self-management capabilities, enabling organizations to monitor and control safety infrastructure without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. - April 15, 2026 - Punch Rescue
Greener Roofing & Solar Donates $30,000 Roof to Be Strong International, Expanding Impact for 16,000 Families
Be Strong International (BSI) welcomed community leaders, partners, and supporters on April 10 to celebrate a $30,000 roof donation from Greener Roofing & Solar, a critical investment that strengthens the organization’s ability to serve more than 16,000 families annually across South Florida. - April 14, 2026 - Be Strong International, Inc.
“Big Boy Brass” to Headline Free Talent Showcase in Woodbury, NJ
Success 1st & 21st Century Woodbury High School are delighted to welcome Big Boy Brass to the stage for “The Future Is Ours” Youth Talent Showcase and Concert. - April 13, 2026 - Success 1st, Inc
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Bolton Central
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Bolton Central which prepares to open on April 24th. Owner Kanvshree Bhandari has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering... - April 07, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
The Winston School Announces IB Programme During 50th Anniversary Year
The Winston School, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is now an IB Candidate School for the Middle Years Programme. The MYP will launch for grades 6–10 in Fall 2027, with the IB Diploma Programme planned for 2028. Winston will be the only Texas school for students with learning differences offering IB, combining rigorous academics with a high-support environment students need to thrive. - March 30, 2026 - The Winston School
Child Care Aware of Missouri Expands Team with Two New Hires
George Stallworth and Ashley Thornton bring accounting and customer service expertise to the growing nonprofit. - March 27, 2026 - Child Care Aware of Missouri
Missouri Launches First-Ever Child Care WAGE$ Pilot
Child Care Aware of Missouri secures $5.6 million to boost educator pay and strengthen St. Louis County's early childhood workforce. - March 25, 2026 - Child Care Aware of Missouri
5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge
This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants. - March 06, 2026 - Greater Gig Harbor Foundation
Impact LA Now Accepting Applications for Free Summer Meal Program
Impact LA is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations, schools, after-school programs, summer camps, parks and recreation facilities, and churches to participate in its 2026 Summer Meal Program. - March 04, 2026 - Impact LA
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Campbell East
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Campbell East, which prepares to open on March 13. Owner Prachi Singh has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality... - February 25, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Streamwood
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Streamwood, which prepares to open on March 13. Owner Prerna Awasthi has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality... - February 25, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Aetna Donates $50,000 to Child Care Aware of Missouri
Contribution will strengthen infrastructure for the nonprofit's new child care cost-sharing program. - February 20, 2026 - Child Care Aware of Missouri
The Good Eggs Media Launches Ad-Free Kindness & SEL Learning App for Elementary-Age Children on iOS and Android
Created by an educator and author, The Good Eggs App helps elementary-age children build kindness, empathy, and global awareness through interactive games and stories in a safe, ad-free environment trusted by parents and teachers. - February 17, 2026 - The Good Eggs Media
Closing the Gender Gap Written After UNGA80 - Global Action to Empower Women and Girls Through Technology and AI
Closing the Gender Gap is a publication by The Smile Foundations released after UNGA80, documenting a global partnership advancing gender equality through technology and AI. It highlights real initiatives in digital education, healthcare, telemedicine, and women’s entrepreneurship, especially in Africa and underserved communities. - February 06, 2026 - Dr. Lidwine Meffo
Child Care Aware of Missouri CEO to Speak at Economic Summit
Nonprofit CEO Robin Phillips to discuss child care solutions at Missouri's economic development event. - January 30, 2026 - Child Care Aware of Missouri
Crimson Global Academy Honors Nashville International Chopin Piano Competition 2025 Winners
As the winner of the Young Musician II category, 11-year-old pianist Wilson Liu earned a 50% tuition scholarship to Crimson Global Academy. - January 26, 2026 - Crimson Global Academy
Graham Behavior Services Announces Second Location in Forked River, Expanding New Jersey’s Only Adult Autism Therapy Clinic Model
Graham Behavior Services announced the opening of its second therapy center in Forked River, NJ, launching adult autism services in early 2026 and an Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention program in spring 2026. The new location expands New Jersey’s only adult autism therapy clinic model, providing individualized, skill-focused care for children and adults across the autism spectrum. - January 25, 2026 - Graham Behavior Services
Alabama Schools and University Take Proactive Lead on AI Literacy and Student Readiness
Children are encountering digital technology as early as age two, and most teens are already using AI tools often without adult guidance. Rather than reacting later, Alabama schools and a local university are taking action now. Next week, in-person sessions will bring students, educators, and families together to build shared understanding, clear expectations, and practical guidance so AI strengthens learning, leadership, and opportunity from the start. - January 24, 2026 - DISCOVERING AI
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Los Angeles Wilshire
Best Brains Learning Centers Expands with Upcoming Opening of Best Brains Los Angeles – Wilshire Best Brains Learning Centers continues its national expansion with the upcoming opening of Best Brains Los Angeles – Wilshire, scheduled to open on January 23. The center is owned by Elena... - January 19, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
ExcelPrep Announces Scholar–Practitioner in Residence Program to Strengthen Applied Research and Professional Learning
ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program, announced the launch of the Scholar–Practitioner in Residence (SPiR) Program. The SPiR Program brings together invited researchers and practitioner-scholars to engage in practice-embedded collaboration focused on applied research, professional... - January 12, 2026 - Excel Prep
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Shrewsbury West
Best Brains Learning Centers continues its national expansion with the upcoming opening of Best Brains Shrewsbury West, scheduled for January 23. The center is owned by Katie Gould, who has worked closely with the Franchise Success team for more than six months to bring high-quality academic... - January 10, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
AI Reshapes Education: American High School Academy Expands AI Literacy and Prompt Engineering Instruction
American High School Academy expands its AI Literacy and Prompt Engineering program, formalizing instruction in AI fundamentals, prompt engineering and ethical technology use. As AI skills become a baseline for future jobs, the initiative prepares students by integrating skills across curricula, supporting diverse post-graduation pathways and promoting critical thinking, equity and responsible AI use. This expansion reflects educational trends calling AI literacy essential by 2026. - January 06, 2026 - American High School Academy
eSpecial Needs Unveils Newly Revamped Website to Transform the Shopping Experience for Individuals with Disabilities
eSpecial Needs, a leading national provider of adaptive equipment, sensory tools, and therapy solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website, created to deliver a dramatically improved shopping experience for individuals with disabilities, caregivers, therapists, and educators. The revamped eSpecialNeeds.com reflects the company’s mission to make essential products more accessible and intuitive to find. - January 05, 2026 - eSpecial Needs
National First Ladies Day Commission Announces Official Endorsement of “First Ladies for Kids,” a New Educational Collection from Presidents For Kids
The National First Ladies Day Commission has officially endorsed First Ladies for Kids, a new educational activity-book series by Presidents For Kids. Designed for children ages 5–10, the collection highlights the leadership, stories, and impact of America’s First Ladies through biographies, activities, and historical content, expanding PFK’s mission to make U.S. history engaging and accessible for young learners nationwide. - December 28, 2025 - Presidents For Kids
French American School of Puget Sound Appoints Barbara Martin as Next Head of School
The French American School of Puget Sound (FASPS) announced today the appointment of Barbara Martin as its next Head of School, effective July 1, 2026. Ms. Martin will succeed Eric Thuau, who will complete his tenure at the end of the 2025–2026 academic year. - December 19, 2025 - FASPS
Researchers Show Visual Training Dramatically Improves Cognitive Function After Concussion
Study shows new approach restores attention, memory and reading skills faster than standard therapies A new peer-reviewed study led by scientists at the Perception Dynamics Institute and the University of California San Diego demonstrates that a specific visual training program significantly... - December 15, 2025 - Perception Dynamics Institute
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Unveils $1 Million in New STEM Exhibits Celebrating SpaceX’s Boca Chica to Mars Exhibit and the Aviation Legacy of Amelia Earhart
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMB) announces the grand opening of its newest permanent exhibits, SpaceX Boca Chica to Mars and Adventures in the Sky: Amelia’s Journey. The official unveiling will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the museum, and media representatives are invited to attend. - November 18, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Child Care Aware of Missouri Welcomes Director of Resource and Referral
Kimberly Paige brings decades of experience to nonprofit's newly funded position. - November 08, 2025 - Child Care Aware of Missouri