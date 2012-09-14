PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - December 19, 2019 - Glenelg Country School
"The Chemical Drones" is a charming and relevant story that will appeal to kids of all cultures. It’s fun, but at the same time, teaches some important lessons about respect, getting along with people, and doing the right thing. - December 13, 2019 - The Chemical Drones
This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau
The Allentown charter school features an online school spirit store with t-shirts, duffel bags, and more. - December 10, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc. announces sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are under 18 years of age to surrounding areas in Los Angeles County. - December 04, 2019 - ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc.
Students in grades K-6 are learning about the benefits of healthy eating through a grant-funded fruit & vegetable program. - November 29, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
ESL classes at Executive Education Academy Charter School will help students achieve English proficiency. - November 26, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
Imagine the Cute, Fun, Critter-themed tool that teaches children to stay focused, calm and grounded in an overstimulating world. Loved by both children and adults. - November 21, 2019 - Balancing Elephants
Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown helps students achieve with regular benchmark exams. - November 12, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
Program supports school readiness. - October 31, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
A physical activity and well-being intitiative for cancer survivors. - October 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Basketball, baseball, softball, wrestling, and volleyball are offered at the Lehigh Valley charter school. - October 29, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
The Gateway Family YMCA Adds Youth Development Branch YMCA in Elizabeth. - October 28, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - October 25, 2019 - Glenelg Country School
Mi Escuelita will dedicate its West Dallas Campus (4931 Bernal Drive, Dallas 75212) and rename it in honor of the Reverend Frank Diaz, the Presbyterian minster who, along with founders Carolyn Strickland and Helen Pena, was instrumental in the creation of Mi Escuelita Preschool in 1978. The site was... - October 25, 2019 - Mi Escuelita Preschool
Today ChildSafeguarding.com announced plans for a new online child protection course to launch in March 2020. The 60-90 minute course will provide universal baseline child protection training accessible to all adults, regardless of language, geography, or literacy level.
“We saw that international... - October 23, 2019 - ChildSafeguarding.com
Executive Education Academy Charter School’s student government is encouraging responsibility, social interaction, and personal growth. - October 22, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
Priya Maharaj named The Gateway Family YMCA 2019 Youth Volunteer of the Year for her dedication and support of children in youth programs. - October 21, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Cal Coast Academy hosts a campus-wide Red Ribbon Week to support a drug-free lifestyle. - October 19, 2019 - Cal Coast Academy
The Gateway Family YMCA Showcases After School Care Sites. - October 16, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown has officially announced a varsity girls basketball team. - October 15, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
Programs for Parents, Inc. received a donation made courtesy of Panasonic Corporation of North America. On August 1, 2019, the Newark, NJ-based tech company donated 149 Baby Monitors to Programs for Parents.
"We know there are a range of decisions and costs associated with welcoming a new baby,... - October 12, 2019 - Programs for Parents
The event will benefit the Allentown charter school and its student activities. - October 08, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
Impact Church, led by George and April Davis in Jacksonville is hosting a Construction Kick-Off ceremony on October 19 at Regency Square Mall from 11 am to 12 pm. The public is welcome.
The event will be held in honor of construction that will start in the next 60 days at the space previously owned... - October 05, 2019 - Impact Church
The Gateway Family YMCA encourages residents to learn the risk factors for falls and how to prevent them. - September 30, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Starpoint Academy and Starpoint Partners are focused on customized virtual curriculum and management services specifically for Homeschool Students as well as organizations and schools serving Special Needs/Disability students. - September 30, 2019 - Starpoint Academy
Joanne Rajoppi, Union County Clerk, Presents Donation to The Gateway Family YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign - September 27, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Funds support musical instruments and instruction for 200 South Los Angeles youth. - September 26, 2019 - The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles
Vote for My School Italy to become the "European Public Champion" in Europe's
largest business competition. The company has been declared as the National Winners of Italy. The video is available at: https://www.businessawardseurope.com/vote/detail-new/38/28767. It tells the unique story of the business success and the General Public vote which means a lot to the company and the country. To have public approval of this success is a great endorsement. - September 20, 2019 - My School ITALY
Executive Education Academy Charter School is looking for talented, caring, and dedicated individuals to join their faculty and staff. - September 19, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
YMCA Part of National Event to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Women. - September 19, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA Invites the Community to Multiple Open House Events this Fall - September 17, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
“Back 2 School Night” at Executive Education Academy Charter School will start the 2019-2020 school year with fun, games, and prizes. - September 11, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch announces swim team dates. - September 11, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
This year First Path has opened more childcare places to meet demand in Greater Boston. - September 08, 2019 - First Path Day Care Center
Girls volleyball is the latest sport to join EEACS’s award-winning PIAA athletics program. - September 05, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
The Gateway Family YMCA wants families to understand how adopting healthy habits together can help reduce childhood obesity. - September 02, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA Partners with the City of Plainfield and the County of Union to Celebrate Veterans - August 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Welcoming Week September 13-22 - August 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Registration is ongoing for the upcoming Fall Session of programs. - August 22, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Through a blend of online and live education participants develop outstanding, effective fitness programs for any individual with autism. A first of it's kind educational event. - August 17, 2019 - Autism Fitness
With a gentle "Shhh... it's quiet time" Grandpa Read takes small children into the world of classic fairy tales, colorful illustrations, and joyful, warm music in this unique new 12-episode video series. - August 15, 2019 - Quiet Time Tales
School is back in session for students in grades K-12 on September 3. - August 14, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
Popular Book Company (USA) Ltd. (“Popular USA”) is pleased to announce the launch of our products through our e-commerce website in the USA. Popular USA was incorporated in 2014 to publish quality workbooks and other learning materials for preschool and elementary school children. Popular... - August 12, 2019 - Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. - August 09, 2019 - Broward Junior Academy
Arlington Classics Academy, an open enrollment public charter school in Arlington Texas, marks their 20th anniversary of inspiring students. - August 07, 2019 - Arlington Classics Academy
Keen to deliver a similarly aspirational programme within its premium primary setting here in Hong Kong, Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong ensures every child receives a full and rich education in Music and the Performing Arts. All students enjoy music lessons as part of their weekly timetable. During these lessons, students will make progress on a range of classroom instruments including recorders, ukuleles, and pitched percussion instruments. - August 06, 2019 - Shrewsbury International School
The Allentown School District School Board has renewed the charter for EEACS for another five years. - August 06, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
Virtual Escapes AS is pleased to announce the launch of Night Creatures, a children's sleep training application for iPhone and Android. Making bedtime more fun and helping to teach kids when it's ok to get up in the morning so parents can get a good night’s sleep, it's available now on: Apple App Store, Google Play and Amazon App Store. - August 05, 2019 - Virtual Escapes AS
Students interested in attending Executive Education Academy Charter School are encouraged to schedule a tour. - July 30, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School