Glenelg Country School to Host Screening of the Documentary "Angst" Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - December 19, 2019 - Glenelg Country School

New Children’s Fiction, "The Chemical Drones" by HashWrite, Released "The Chemical Drones" is a charming and relevant story that will appeal to kids of all cultures. It’s fun, but at the same time, teaches some important lessons about respect, getting along with people, and doing the right thing. - December 13, 2019 - The Chemical Drones

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

Personalized School Gear Available to EEACS Students The Allentown charter school features an online school spirit store with t-shirts, duffel bags, and more. - December 10, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

ThruGuidance Provides Free Meals for Kids Ages 1 - 18 During the Winter Break ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc. announces sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are under 18 years of age to surrounding areas in Los Angeles County. - December 04, 2019 - ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc.

Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program at EEACS Encourages Healthy Eating Students in grades K-6 are learning about the benefits of healthy eating through a grant-funded fruit & vegetable program. - November 29, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

English as a Second Language Program Being Offered at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown ESL classes at Executive Education Academy Charter School will help students achieve English proficiency. - November 26, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

Introducing the Multi-Sensory Be Buddy™ Breathing Tool/Comfort Pal That Actually Helps Kids Develop Healthy Stress Responses and Promotes Overall Well-Being Imagine the Cute, Fun, Critter-themed tool that teaches children to stay focused, calm and grounded in an overstimulating world. Loved by both children and adults. - November 21, 2019 - Balancing Elephants

Benchmark Exams at Allentown Charter School Ensure All Students Are on the Right Track Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown helps students achieve with regular benchmark exams. - November 12, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

The Gateway Family YMCA Offers Early Learning Readiness Program Program supports school readiness. - October 31, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

The Gateway Family YMCA Offers LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA A physical activity and well-being intitiative for cancer survivors. - October 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Allentown Charter School EEACS Offering Five Varsity Sports for Students to Participate in Basketball, baseball, softball, wrestling, and volleyball are offered at the Lehigh Valley charter school. - October 29, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

The Gateway Family YMCA Adds Sixth YMCA Branch The Gateway Family YMCA Adds Youth Development Branch YMCA in Elizabeth. - October 28, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Glenelg Country School Welcomes Pediatric Occupational Therapist to Discuss Importance of Outdoor Play on Child Development Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - October 25, 2019 - Glenelg Country School

Mi Escuelita Preschool Dedicates West Dallas Campus; The Frank Diaz Campus Will Serve At-Risk Children in West Dallas Mi Escuelita will dedicate its West Dallas Campus (4931 Bernal Drive, Dallas 75212) and rename it in honor of the Reverend Frank Diaz, the Presbyterian minster who, along with founders Carolyn Strickland and Helen Pena, was instrumental in the creation of Mi Escuelita Preschool in 1978. The site was... - October 25, 2019 - Mi Escuelita Preschool

ChildSafeguarding.com Announces New Online Child Protection Training Course Accessible to All Adults Today ChildSafeguarding.com announced plans for a new online child protection course to launch in March 2020. The 60-90 minute course will provide universal baseline child protection training accessible to all adults, regardless of language, geography, or literacy level. “We saw that international... - October 23, 2019 - ChildSafeguarding.com

Student Government at EEACS Giving Students a Voice Executive Education Academy Charter School’s student government is encouraging responsibility, social interaction, and personal growth. - October 22, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

Youth Volunteer Priya Maharaj Honored by The Gateway Family YMCA Priya Maharaj named The Gateway Family YMCA 2019 Youth Volunteer of the Year for her dedication and support of children in youth programs. - October 21, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Cal Coast Academy to Host Activities for Red Ribbon Week Cal Coast Academy hosts a campus-wide Red Ribbon Week to support a drug-free lifestyle. - October 19, 2019 - Cal Coast Academy

Lights on Afterschool Event Focuses on “Afterschool for All” The Gateway Family YMCA Showcases After School Care Sites. - October 16, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Girls PIAA Basketball Kicks Off at EEACS in Allentown Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown has officially announced a varsity girls basketball team. - October 15, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

Programs for Parents, Inc. Announces Donation of Baby Monitors Courtesy of Panasonic Corporation of North America Programs for Parents, Inc. received a donation made courtesy of Panasonic Corporation of North America. On August 1, 2019, the Newark, NJ-based tech company donated 149 Baby Monitors to Programs for Parents. "We know there are a range of decisions and costs associated with welcoming a new baby,... - October 12, 2019 - Programs for Parents

Executive Education Academy Charter School Foundation to Hold Casino Night The event will benefit the Allentown charter school and its student activities. - October 08, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

Impact Church is Kicking Off Construction at Regency Square Mall Impact Church, led by George and April Davis in Jacksonville is hosting a Construction Kick-Off ceremony on October 19 at Regency Square Mall from 11 am to 12 pm. The public is welcome. The event will be held in honor of construction that will start in the next 60 days at the space previously owned... - October 05, 2019 - Impact Church

Falls Prevention Awareness The Gateway Family YMCA encourages residents to learn the risk factors for falls and how to prevent them. - September 30, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Virtual Curriculum Provider, Starpoint Academy, is Exclusively Serving Homeschoolers and Special Needs/Disability Students and Providers Starpoint Academy and Starpoint Partners are focused on customized virtual curriculum and management services specifically for Homeschool Students as well as organizations and schools serving Special Needs/Disability students. - September 30, 2019 - Starpoint Academy

Community Partners Support The Gateway Family YMCA Joanne Rajoppi, Union County Clerk, Presents Donation to The Gateway Family YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign - September 27, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles Receives $25,000 from Fender Play Foundation to Launch Music Program Funds support musical instruments and instruction for 200 South Los Angeles youth. - September 26, 2019 - The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles

European Business Awards National Winners 2019 for Italy Vote for My School Italy to become the "European Public Champion" in Europe's largest business competition. The company has been declared as the National Winners of Italy. The video is available at: https://www.businessawardseurope.com/vote/detail-new/38/28767. It tells the unique story of the business success and the General Public vote which means a lot to the company and the country. To have public approval of this success is a great endorsement. - September 20, 2019 - My School ITALY

Lehigh Valley Charter School EEACS is Hiring for All Positions Executive Education Academy Charter School is looking for talented, caring, and dedicated individuals to join their faculty and staff. - September 19, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates Women’s Health & Fitness Day YMCA Part of National Event to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Women. - September 19, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Family Fun and Fitness Day at The Gateway Family YMCA The Gateway Family YMCA Invites the Community to Multiple Open House Events this Fall - September 17, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

“Back 2 School Night” at Allentown Charter School to Feature Parent Info, Games, & More “Back 2 School Night” at Executive Education Academy Charter School will start the 2019-2020 school year with fun, games, and prizes. - September 11, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

The Gateway Family YMCA Swim Team Tryout Dates Announced The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch announces swim team dates. - September 11, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

First Path Day Care Center Helps Working Parents Take Care of Children This year First Path has opened more childcare places to meet demand in Greater Boston. - September 08, 2019 - First Path Day Care Center

Girls Volleyball Coming to EEACS Girls volleyball is the latest sport to join EEACS’s award-winning PIAA athletics program. - September 05, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month The Gateway Family YMCA wants families to understand how adopting healthy habits together can help reduce childhood obesity. - September 02, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Officially Launches the Dudley House Veterans Transitional Housing Program The Gateway Family YMCA Partners with the City of Plainfield and the County of Union to Celebrate Veterans - August 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

The Gateway Family YMCA Joins Welcoming America in Celebrating New Americans During Welcoming Week Welcoming Week September 13-22 - August 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

The Gateway Family YMCA Announces Healthy Weight and Your Child Registration is ongoing for the upcoming Fall Session of programs. - August 22, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Autism Fitness Partners with Holyoke, MA Public Schools for Certification Through a blend of online and live education participants develop outstanding, effective fitness programs for any individual with autism. A first of it's kind educational event. - August 17, 2019 - Autism Fitness

Quiet Time Tales, LLC Helps Small Kids to Love Reading with "Grandpa Read's Quiet Time Tales" With a gentle "Shhh... it's quiet time" Grandpa Read takes small children into the world of classic fairy tales, colorful illustrations, and joyful, warm music in this unique new 12-episode video series. - August 15, 2019 - Quiet Time Tales

EEACS 2019-2020 School Year Starts September 3 School is back in session for students in grades K-12 on September 3. - August 14, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

Popular Book Company USA Enters Market Providing Workbooks to Children Across America Popular Book Company (USA) Ltd. (“Popular USA”) is pleased to announce the launch of our products through our e-commerce website in the USA. Popular USA was incorporated in 2014 to publish quality workbooks and other learning materials for preschool and elementary school children. Popular... - August 12, 2019 - Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd.

The National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2019-2020 School Year In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. - August 09, 2019 - Broward Junior Academy

Arlington Classics Academy Celebrating 20 Years of Academic Excellence Arlington Classics Academy, an open enrollment public charter school in Arlington Texas, marks their 20th anniversary of inspiring students. - August 07, 2019 - Arlington Classics Academy

Music in Early Education at Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong Keen to deliver a similarly aspirational programme within its premium primary setting here in Hong Kong, Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong ensures every child receives a full and rich education in Music and the Performing Arts. All students enjoy music lessons as part of their weekly timetable. During these lessons, students will make progress on a range of classroom instruments including recorders, ukuleles, and pitched percussion instruments. - August 06, 2019 - Shrewsbury International School

EEACS Charter Renewed The Allentown School District School Board has renewed the charter for EEACS for another five years. - August 06, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

Virtual Escapes AS Announce the Launch of Their New Mobile Application: Night Creatures - Sleep Training Made Fun Virtual Escapes AS is pleased to announce the launch of Night Creatures, a children's sleep training application for iPhone and Android. Making bedtime more fun and helping to teach kids when it's ok to get up in the morning so parents can get a good night’s sleep, it's available now on: Apple App Store, Google Play and Amazon App Store. - August 05, 2019 - Virtual Escapes AS