Sports & Recreation Instruction
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Play! Tennis Play! Tennis Singapore, Singapore
We are a tennis club with the goal to inspire people from all backgrounds and age groups to stay active and healthy through the sport. We... 
Rated Sports Group Rated Sports Group Ventura, CA
Rated Sports Group is one of the most influential and recognized youth sporting event organizers in North America. Originally formed by... 
ACE Adventure Resort ACE Adventure Resort Oak Hill, WV
ACE Adventure Center is West Virginia’s largest adventure resort featuring whitewater rafting on the New and Gauley Rivers, rock climbing... 
Alabama Skydiving Center Alabama Skydiving Center Pell City, AL
Alabama Skydiving Center, one of the nation’s premier skydiving centers, is located near Birmingham, AL, in Pell City, AL. Alabama... 
American Sport Horse Stables American Sport Horse Stables Littleton, CO
American Sport Horses Sables is a premire equestrian facility to host: Clinics, training seminars, horse auctions, educational seminars,... 
ápice Tennis Club ápice Tennis Club Singapore, Singapore
ápice Tennis Club was formed to provide quality tennis lessons to all gender, ages and skill levels. Porgrammes; Kids Tennis Lessons,... 
Atlanta Skydiving Center Atlanta Skydiving Center Smyrna, GA
Atlanta Skydiving Center, one of the nation’s premier skydiving centers, is located near Atlanta, GA, in Cedartown, GA. Atlanta Skydiving... 
Beyond Cheer Beyond Dance Beyond Cheer Beyond Dance Shaker Heights, OH
Beyond Cheer Beyond Dance develops creative gifts and products for cheerleaders and dancers.  We also offer answers to frequently asked... 
Bushikai Martial Arts Bushikai Martial Arts Frederick, MD
Since 1989, The Bushikai Bugei Hombu Dojo has been providing instruction in Bujutsu / Classical Japanese Martial Arts in the Frederick,... 
Coastal Sports and Wellness Medical Center Coastal Sports and Wellness Medical Cent... San Diego, CA
Coastal Sports and Wellness Medical Center of San Diego is a 12,000 square foot sports medicine facility that provides a comprehensive approach... 
Cuba Education Tours Cuba Education Tours Vancouver, Canada
Cuba Education Tours is a unionized nonprofit project dedicated to building ties of friendship and understanding between the people of Cuba... 
Dual Dynamics Training Dual Dynamics Training San Juan Capistrano, CA
Dual Dynamics Training is a Pilates and Strength Training studio focused on personalized fitness programs for beginners to advanced with... 
Epic Tennis Academy Epic Tennis Academy Singapore, Singapore
Epic Tennis Academy (Singapore), formed in 2008 by a team of Professional Tennis Players/Coaches & Passionate Physical Educators. Vision ”Provide... 
Flaghouse Flaghouse Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
FlagHouse is a global supplier of physical education equipment and products, equipment and programs to both physical education and recreation... 
Giants Community Fund Giants Community Fund San Mateo, CA
The Giants Community Fund uses baseball as a forum to encourage youngsters and their families to live healthy, productive lives. The Fund... 
Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd Singapore, Singapore
Happy Fish was established by a group of passionate swimming instructors since 2007. The leading swimming school in Singapore providing... 
Haute Yoga Haute Yoga Solana Beach, CA
North County San Diego's newest and largest hot yoga center. Luxury amenities, numerous styles, one purpose. Not affiliated with Bikram... 
Horses Care Horses Care Acton, ca
Horses Care is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people achieve their maximum potential through experiential learning with... 
IAPC IAPC moorabbin, Australia
The IAPC was established to raise the standard of women and men’s physical development through exercise, nutrition and lifestyle education…and... 
Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training Indianapolis, IN
Try Us Free For 14 Days Let’s be honest here: Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training is NOT your average gym. After all, everyone... 
LockerDome LockerDome St. Louis, MO
LockerDome helps you personalize the web. Through lockerdome.com and LockerDome-powered widgets, more than 75 million people per month use... 
National Flex Football National Flex Football Frisco, TX
NFX is a football brand founded by former NFL Players who created Flex Football™, the proprietary 9v9 game style that is stabilizing... 
Offshore Sailing School Offshore Sailing School Fort Myers, FL
Welcome to Offshore Sailing School! America's #1 Sailing School® is the leader in sailing instruction, sailing lessons and sailing adventure... 
OK Initiatives, Inc. (Mastermoves Core Training) OK Initiatives, Inc. (Mastermoves Core T... Vancouver., Canada
Since 1996, OK Initiatives, Inc. has delivered information and technology services. With focus on international business, OK Initiatives... 
Pondeli's Lift for Life Pondeli's Lift for Life Bensalem, PA
Conveniently located a half mile off I-95 north of Philadelphia, Pondeli's Lift for Life, Inc. caters to clients throughout Southeastern... 
Premier Studio of Dance Premier Studio of Dance Bridgeport, WV
The Premier Studio of Dance offers instruction in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, clogging, Irish Dance, modern, hip hop, ballroom, worship,... 
Skydive Pennridge Skydive Pennridge Perkasie, PA
Skydive Pennridge, one of the nation’s premier skydiving centers, is an acknowledged leader in the skydiving industry. Offering state-of-the-art... 
Sport X Training Sport X Training Sterling Heights, MI
Sport X Training specializes in athletic speed, agility and power development.  Established in 2004, Sport X Training has helped... 
The Dragon Institute The Dragon Institute Dana Point, CA
The Dragon Institute is an award-winning martial arts school specializing in Wing Chun Kung Fu with two locations in Orange County, California,... 
