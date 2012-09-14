PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization connecting underprivileged athletics and education, announces its advancement from Bronze to the Silver Seal accreditation with GuideStar. - December 14, 2019 - Bridge The Gaps
Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy is celebrating the 25 year anniversary. Allegro is proud to provide all students, regardless of age or level, the skills to enjoy music, dance and etiquette for a lifetime. Allegro has given over 100 music recitals and concerts to the Sarasota community and... - December 13, 2019 - Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy
“Sing Your Practice” is a unique yoga retreat with karaoke and surfing announced by Rebecca Kovacs (Lila Shakti-Follow Your Dharma) Feb. 15-22, 2020, in Nosara, Costa Rica. - December 04, 2019 - Follow Your Dharma
After winning two consecutive Block Island Race Week regattas, the SAIL LAST charity teams with UCONN Sailing Team to bring college sailors onto big boats. - December 04, 2019 - SAIL LAST INC
School celebrates Thanksgiving by feeding over 180 less fortunate families for tenth year. - November 27, 2019 - Martial Arts Family Fitness
Imagine the Cute, Fun, Critter-themed tool that teaches children to stay focused, calm and grounded in an overstimulating world. Loved by both children and adults. - November 21, 2019 - Balancing Elephants
Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization connecting underprivileged athletics and education, announced its official receipt of their DUNS number. - November 16, 2019 - Bridge The Gaps
Under the Lights, a national K-8 coed youth sports organization, empowered by Under Armour, will begin its second flag football season locally on January 10, 2020.
Parents can currently register their children for the Winter season. The season includes seven regular season games, plus playoffs. All... - November 15, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler
Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit organization connecting underprivileged and at-risk athletics with education opportunities, announced its official receipt of their 501(3)(c) certification. - November 05, 2019 - Bridge The Gaps
Program supports school readiness. - October 31, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Joining Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, America’s largest youth sport organization, and TiPEVO make it as easy to search for information on youth soccer clubs as it is to research a hotel or a restaurant. - October 30, 2019 - TiPEVO
A physical activity and well-being intitiative for cancer survivors. - October 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA Adds Youth Development Branch YMCA in Elizabeth. - October 28, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Local fitness expert and owner of Pinnacle Performance and Fitness Adam Farrell, loves to piggyback on current events to invigorate his team transformation training programs. - October 25, 2019 - Pinnacle Performance and Fitness
The Rocket City Adventure Race is Downtown Huntsville’s first adventure event and is coming back for a third year on November 3rd. Partners team up to take on 18 activity stations challenging not only physical pursuits but also mental puzzles. Best of all, this event is free and family friendly. The race also serves as a fundraiser for Girls on the Run of North Alabama, a mentoring program for girls 3rd-8th grade. - October 24, 2019 - Joe Martin Fitness LLC
Uttrakhand, India is set to witness a power-packed 200 hour yoga course in Rishikesh that will unveil beneficial prospects. This training session strikes a balance between life and meditation practices to exercise positive energies. Taking a 200 hour course is meant to combine internal energies for the... - October 23, 2019 - Rishikesh Yoga Club
Priya Maharaj named The Gateway Family YMCA 2019 Youth Volunteer of the Year for her dedication and support of children in youth programs. - October 21, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA Showcases After School Care Sites. - October 16, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Aliso Niguel High School Basketball Players worked with young disabled adults from Aliso Viejo and Laguna Beach on Saturday, October 12th. - October 15, 2019 - Aliso Niguel High School Boy's Basketball
TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and players to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO
From October 9-13, 2019, ABADÁ-Capoeira Academy NYC is hosting a series of events that showcase the Afro-Brazilian martial arts Capoeira, accompanied by music, dance, and special performances by special guests from all over the world. - October 09, 2019 - Capoeira NYC, LLC
Boyle Heights-Based Nonprofit Organization Celebrates Individuals Commitment to Music Education and Beyond. - October 08, 2019 - Neighborhood Music School
The Aliso Niguel High School basketball Varsity and Junior Varsity teams will hold the 3rd annual Basketball Skills Clinic for Special Needs Young Adults on October 12th from 10am – 1pm at the high school gym. - October 06, 2019 - Aliso Niguel High School Boy's Basketball
Alchemy PT are the UK's number one personal trainers, with clients coming in from Alderley Edge, Wilmslow and even as far as Manchester. Alchemy PT has over 2000 square feet of space which contains their Personal Training Studio – Cutting edge cardio equipment, state of the art resistance machines, Power Plate and TRX training, Boxing and Cross Fit area – everything you need to conduct an extensive and varied workout. https://alchemypersonaltraining.com/ - October 04, 2019 - Alchemy Personal Trainers
Professional Breathing Exercises and Psychological Techniques to Enhance Performance, Recovery and Resilience Through Non-Pharmacological Intervention (NPI). - October 04, 2019 - Breath Control
Lightning Defense Martial Art (LDMA) announced today its grand opening of its new martial art studio that combines martial art, fitness, and technology in a novel way that achieves high caloric burn. In addition, its members won first place in a national sports tournament earlier this year. With these striking results, the studio has plans of opening many more locations in the area. - October 02, 2019 - Lightning Defense Martial Art
The Gateway Family YMCA encourages residents to learn the risk factors for falls and how to prevent them. - September 30, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Joanne Rajoppi, Union County Clerk, Presents Donation to The Gateway Family YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign - September 27, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Funds support musical instruments and instruction for 200 South Los Angeles youth. - September 26, 2019 - The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles
YMCA Part of National Event to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Women. - September 19, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA Invites the Community to Multiple Open House Events this Fall - September 17, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
GiveGame, Inc. has partnered with Stewardship Technology to offer a revolutionary approach to fundraising to its clients. - September 14, 2019 - GiveGame
The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch announces swim team dates. - September 11, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest,
Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club
The Gateway Family YMCA wants families to understand how adopting healthy habits together can help reduce childhood obesity. - September 02, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA Partners with the City of Plainfield and the County of Union to Celebrate Veterans - August 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Welcoming Week September 13-22 - August 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management video game released this week (26th August) by Vectormatrix Limited to the Steam gaming platform for PC gamers to enjoy. - August 28, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited
Registration is ongoing for the upcoming Fall Session of programs. - August 22, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Under the Lights co-ed flag football league begins in September. - August 19, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler
Through a blend of online and live education participants develop outstanding, effective fitness programs for any individual with autism. A first of it's kind educational event. - August 17, 2019 - Autism Fitness
Sailors, non-sailors, youth and elderly come together to win a major New England regatta. SAIL LAST needs your help expanding the sport of sailing. - August 15, 2019 - SAIL LAST INC
MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management game with instructional elements coming to the PC Steam gaming platform on August 26th, 2019. It is developed by Vectormatrix Limited. - August 14, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited
In light of the tragic mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Samurai Karate Studio, located at 4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC, 29229, will be offering a free active shooter seminar for the general public on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00 a.m. - August 14, 2019 - Samurai Karate Studio
Local development company, Saint Johns Development Partners (SJDP), has selected Matthews Design Group as the civil engineering firm for Project Family, the 175,000 square foot indoor sports complex planned for Race Track Road in St. Johns County.
Matthews Design Group will begin to submit the first... - August 09, 2019 - Saint Johns Development Partners
The Gateway Family YMCA Supports 7th Grade Students - July 27, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Annual Campaign Donation Presented to The Gateway Family YMCA - July 27, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The No Man's Land Film Festival Celebrates Women in the Outdoors - American Mountaineering Center - Friday August 16, 2019 - 7:00 PM. - July 26, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club
Walt Fulps, known across the Ozarks as "Missouri Trout Hunter," has finally compiled four+ decades of experience into his first book. - July 23, 2019 - Missouri Trout Hunter
Reshaud Dubose, a Fitness Coach and Personal Trainer, is educating gamers about how to get and stay fit and still be able to grind and put hours in the game. His Master Fitness launch program is going to lead this charge. - July 18, 2019 - MasterFitness