Sifu Adam Williss, founder of The Dragon Institute, has launched an online Wing Chun school designed to fix the art’s broken foundations. His new platform offers a structured curriculum, clear step-by-step instruction, and a global community for serious students. The goal: to give students around the world the opportunity to build the kind of Wing Chun foundation most never get — no matter where they live. - April 28, 2025 - Adam Williss Martial Arts