Recent Headlines
Caldwell University to Induct Six Into Athletics Hall of Fame November 6
Soccer’s Fraser, Softball’s (Jackson) Scull, Basketball’s (Lynch) Emmons, (Chatman) Jones, Volleyball’s Roth Gain Ultimate Student-Athlete Honors in 10th Hall Class; Former Women’s Basketball Coach Cimino Also Feted for Success on Court and Support of CU Athletics. - July 24, 2026 - Caldwell University
Kate Pellegrino Named Caldwell University's Head Women's Soccer Coach
Kate Pellegrino, who has served as a collegiate assistant coach at Quinnipiac University and Bard College and as a head and assistant at various other levels, has been named Caldwell University Head Women's Soccer Coach, it was announced today by Mark A. Corino, Assistant Vice President and... - July 20, 2026 - Caldwell University
7th Grade Initiative Support at The Gateway Family YMCA
7th Grade Students Receive Support Through Membership and Programs - July 18, 2026 - The Gateway Family YMCA
San Marcos Basketball Invests in Youth Development Through Inclusive Basketball Camps
San Marcos Basketball has launched a new series of affordable youth basketball camps, which aim to expand access to structured athletic training in North County San Diego. - July 18, 2026 - San Marcos Basketball
Italian Red Clay Tradition Finds a New Home in California: Coach Zibu Ncube and Manfredi Vergine Developing American Tennis Talent
Italian coach Manfredi Vergine and California coach Zibu Ncube are bringing the European red-clay tradition to Southern California. Training on a rare backyard red clay court, they emphasize footwork, patience, endurance, and long-term development. - July 14, 2026 - The Tennis Compound
MyOutdoorJoy Celebrates the Launch of the New One Million Kids Outdoors Initiative
MyOutdoorJoy is excited to be an official partner of the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) initiative. In partnership with the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) Initiative is a national movement that aims to get one million kids outdoors over the next year to transform their health and well-being. - July 09, 2026 - MyOutdoorJoy
LevelUp Soccer Introduces the First AI-Powered Youth Soccer Coach for Individual Player Development
LevelUp Soccer, the first AI-powered youth soccer development platform, is helping players improve faster through personalized training plans, match analysis, Soccer IQ development, and AI coaching. The platform combines player assessments, video analysis, drills, challenges, and learning content into a single experience designed to accelerate player growth beyond traditional team training. - June 16, 2026 - LevelUp.soccer
The Club That Helped Build American Soccer — Celebrating 50 Years
Nomads Soccer Club of San Diego was founded in 1976 and has since become one of the most influential youth soccer organizations in US history. Five US Youth Soccer National Championships, two professional league titles, and an alumni list that includes Steve Cherundolo, Jovan Kirovski, Frankie Hejduk, Earl Edwards Jr., and Eric Avila. - May 21, 2026 - Nomads Soccer Club
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
Dripping Springs Pop Warner Tigers Open 2026 Season Registration, Launch Sponsorship & Volunteer Initiatives
The Dripping Springs Youth Sports Association (DSYSA) has opened registration for the 2026 Dripping Springs Pop Warner Tigers youth football season, welcoming athletes ages 5 to 12 across the Dripping Springs community. As part of Pop Warner Little Scholars, the nation’s largest youth football and cheer organization, the program emphasizes both athletic development and academic achievement. - April 09, 2026 - Dripping Springs Pop Warner Football
Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy Launches "Modern Survival" Self‑Defense Training Led by Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez
New 2026 programs in Boynton Beach, Florida, help families, women, and professionals learn real‑world self‑defense, not just sport martial arts. - April 02, 2026 - Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy
Miami Founder Launches Centro, the First AI-Powered Bilingual Platform for Youth Soccer Clubs
After running a youth soccer academy in South Florida and juggling seven disconnected tools for registration, payments, and communication, Centro's founder built what the market was missing: a single bilingual platform with AI-powered coaching tools, designed for the clubs that every major software company overlooks. Centro launches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with full English and Spanish support. - March 31, 2026 - Centro
Phoenix Conservatory of Music Announces Jam & Jazz 2026 Fundraising Breakfast: “Because of Music, Because of You”
The Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM) invites the community to an inspiring morning of music, storytelling, and impact at its annual Jam & Jazz Fundraising Breakfast, taking place Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Phoenix Country Club. This year’s theme, “Because of Music, Because... - March 27, 2026 - Phoenix Conservatory of Music
Crimson Global Academy Honors Nashville International Chopin Piano Competition 2025 Winners
As the winner of the Young Musician II category, 11-year-old pianist Wilson Liu earned a 50% tuition scholarship to Crimson Global Academy. - January 26, 2026 - Crimson Global Academy
Huge Health Fitness Expands Full-Service Marketing Solutions to Help Businesses Drive Sustainable Growth
Huge Health Fitness helps businesses increase visibility, strengthen their brand, and drive growth, with specialized expertise in the fitness and wellness industry. Discover how their strategic approach supports your long term success. - January 23, 2026 - Huge Health Fitness
Bowmen Sports Opens 17th North Texas Location at The Rec of Grapevine
Bowmen Sports (founded 2003) announced the opening of its 17th North Texas location at The Rec of Grapevine. Founded in 2003, the company has offered Private PE programming since 2009 and provides youth sports instruction focused on fundamentals, movement, and confidence-building for school-age athletes, especially beginners. - January 12, 2026 - Bowmen Sports
Oceans 5 Gili Air Announces SSI Instructor Training Courses Beginning February 2026 with Instructor Trainer Waz
Oceans 5 Gili Air, one of Indonesia’s most established and highly regarded professional dive training centers, is proud to announce the introduction of its SSI Instructor Training Courses (ITC) - December 27, 2025 - Oceans 5 Gili Air
Motorcycle Arrive and Ride at Circuit of the Americas
Scoot ATX offers a complete "Arrive and Ride" motorcycle track service in Austin, providing bikes, coaching, technical support, fuel, data analysis, and hospitality. The program serves all skill levels from beginners to CMRA racers at local track days with 3:16 Track Days, RideSmart, and Harris Hill Road. Riders need a valid motorcycle license or racing license. Let's Go Ride. - December 21, 2025 - Scoot ATX
Megasports Progressive Introduces “Freeplay” Platform for Global Sports Fans
Megasports Progressive announced the launch of its new “Freeplay” website, offering entertainment-only gameplay for sports fans worldwide who may not be eligible for cash competitions. The platform provides access to Megasports’ contest structure without monetary stakes. - December 12, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts Appoints Jami Bond as Vice President of Growth
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts, a leading martial arts franchise for over 40 years, announces Jami Bond, CFE, as Vice President of Growth. Bond brings 20+ years of franchise leadership and ownership experience to drive nationwide expansion and support franchisees. Tiger-Rock offers a proven, turnkey business model and science-backed training system for entrepreneurs seeking growth and community impact. - December 10, 2025 - Tiger-Rock Martial Arts
Mr. Accurate Launches as Nigeria's First AI-Powered Football Prediction Platform, Promising Data-Driven Accuracy
Football prediction just got an upgrade. Mr. Accurate, a new Nigerian platform, offering match predictions powered by proprietary machine learning models. The website analyzes extensive real-time and historical data—including player fitness, tactical shifts, and team form—to deliver objective, highly accurate forecasts, giving users a strategic edge over traditional odds and tips. - December 04, 2025 - Mr. Accurate
Megasports Progressive Launches Exciting New Daily Shootouts for Instant Competition and Daily Rewards
Megasports Progressive is thrilled to announce the launch of Daily Shootouts, a brand-new contest format designed to deliver fast-paced excitement and immediate results for sports enthusiasts. Daily Shootouts are one-day, winner-take-all competitions that run independently from the... - December 03, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend
New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus. - November 30, 2025 - New Life Ranch
Shrewsbury Welcomes the Season with “It’s Home for the Holidays” Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Department invites residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season at Shrewsbury: It’s Home for the Holidays, Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 5 at the Shrewsbury City Center (5200 Shrewsbury Ave). This beloved annual celebration begins at... - November 30, 2025 - Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Department
Relentless Positivity Fitness Hosts Charity "Iron Bowl Fitness Challenge" to Benefit Families in Need
Free Community Workout on November 29 Invites Alabama and Auburn Fans to Compete Through Giving - November 25, 2025 - Relentless Positivity Fitness
Empowerment Through Training: Krav Maga Hawaii Launches Maui Self-Defense Event
Krav Maga Hawaii will host a real-world self-defense seminar on November 23, 2025, from 2–5:30 PM at The Club Maui in Kahului. Led by founder Kevin L. Lewis, the event teaches practical Krav Maga, threat recognition, and decision-making under stress. Open to adults and teens—no experience needed. Limited spots available. - November 18, 2025 - Krav Maga Hawaii
ForeU Golf Launches in the New Era of College Sports
ForeU Golf is a first-of-its-kind platform using golf to drive sustainable NIL funding, donor engagement, and real-world development for student-athletes. - November 04, 2025 - ForeU Golf, LLC
ATSwins Surpasses 1,400 Users and Launches 2025 NCAAB Betting Guide
ATSwins.ai, an artificial intelligence–powered sports analytics platform, has surpassed 1,400 registered users and introduced its 2025 NCAAB Betting Guide. The milestone highlights the platform’s expanding user base and continued focus on delivering actionable, data-driven insights as... - November 03, 2025 - ATSwins
PlayerProps.ai Outperforms Competitors to Take #1 Spot as Most Accurate NFL Prop Prediction App
Top-ranked AI-powered sports betting research platform wins BetSmart’s inaugural NFL Player Prop Projection Bracket, out-doing BettingPros, Rithmm, Props.Cash, Action Network, and others to claim the top accuracy title. - October 29, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
Nashville Selected as Host of 2034 Special Olympics USA Games
Thousands of athletes will come to Nashville to compete and showcase inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities in 2034. - October 29, 2025 - Special Olympics Tennessee
Krav Maga Hawaii Academy Launches Online Courses to Empower Everyday People with Practical Personal Safety Skills
Krav Maga Hawaii today announced the launch of its new online learning platform through Teachable, Krav Maga Hawaii Academy bringing decades of real-world defensive tactics, executive protection, and self-defense expertise to learners worldwide. The Academy’s first release of courses focuses... - October 06, 2025 - Krav Maga Hawaii
Recruiting Arena Debuts as a Zero-Cost Recruiting Communications Hub for Athletes and Coaches
The NCAA Transfer Portal and NIL deals have shifted resources toward roster retention, leaving fewer spots for high school athletes, making proactive outreach to coaches more crucial than ever. - September 14, 2025 - Recruiting Arena Inc.
Impact Robotics League Makes Its Debut with “FALL BRAWL” Tournament October 25
Placer Robotics to host region’s first youth combat robotics league tournament at Sierra College in Rocklin, CA - September 02, 2025 - Placer Robotics (PART)
MegaSportsPro Launches on Labor Day, Bringing a Lottery-Style Jackpot System to Sports Prediction Contests
MegaSportsPro's player-performance sports competition goes live today in 24 US states, offering nine days of free play upon signup, and a one-of-a-kind contest with a built-in, lottery-style reward system that creates three ways to win: weekly, monthly, and daily progressive jackpots. - September 01, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
MegaSports Pro Unveils Exciting New Daily Sports Performance Contest with Three Progressive Jackpots
MegaSports Progressive is set to launch a dynamic new daily contest focused on player performance predictions, going live on September 1, 2025. This innovative contest offers sports fans an engaging way to utilize their sports knowledge by predicting individual player outcomes across major sports. Participants will receive nine days of free play after signing up, and will have the opportunity to compete for daily progressive prize pools across three tiers. Registration starts August 31, 2025. - September 01, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates Welcoming Week
Welcoming Week Celebration takes place at the YMCA September 12-21 - August 26, 2025 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Register for Child Care at The Gateway Family YMCA
YMCA Offers Child Care Programs in Elizabeth and Union - August 21, 2025 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA Offers Rapids Swim Team Tryouts
Visit the YMCA to Try Out for the Rapids Swim Team - August 20, 2025 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA Plans LiveSTRONG® at the YMCA Fall Session
LiveSTRONG® at the YMCA is a supportive well-being initiative for cancer survivors - August 20, 2025 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA Expands Veterans Wellness Initiative
YMCA Expands Free Veterans Initiative this Fall - August 20, 2025 - The Gateway Family YMCA
7th Grade Initiative is Open at The Gateway Family YMCA
7th Grade Students Receive Support Through Membership and Programs - August 20, 2025 - The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA Rahway STEAM Center
The Rahway Chamber of Commerce Provides Grant for STEAM Learning - August 20, 2025 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Sports Logo Launches Collection of 1,000's of Copyrighted Sports Icons Covering Over 130 Different Sports
Sports Logo is pleased to announce the official release of their vast collection of sports icons covering over 130 different sports from around the world. With thousands of hand made sports icons in many different styles Sports Logo has become a leading source for customized sports logos for athletes, designers, and sports apparel and merchandise manufactures. - August 15, 2025 - Sports Logo, Inc.
Teen Entrepreneur Teams Up with A3Logics to Launch PicklePalz, a Smarter Way to Match Pickleball Players
Teen entrepreneur Adam Mendelsohn has partnered with A3Logics to launch PicklePalz, a smart platform that connects pickleball players by skill level, schedule, and location. Inspired by Adam’s love for the sport and developed with A3Logics’ technical expertise, PicklePalz makes it easier than ever for players to find partners and schedule games. The launch highlights the power of youth innovation paired with industry mentorship. - August 06, 2025 - PicklePalz
Big Blue Swim School Now Offering Adaptive Swim Lessons for Children with Special Needs
Big Blue Swim School is now offering adaptive swim lessons for children both with physical and mental barriers to accessing swim. Adaptive lessons are a valuable way to prevent water related accidents amongst special needs children. - July 28, 2025 - Big Blue Swim School - Noblesville, IN
Key Martial Arts Named Best Dojo In North County and Holds Grand Reopening
Key Martial Arts, the all-ages martial arts school dedicated to the pursuit of excellence, is pleased to be recognized as Best Martial Arts Dojo in The Coast News Group’s Best of North County contest. To celebrate this accomplishment along with 18 years of lessons serving residents of the... - July 19, 2025 - Key Martial Arts
Online Wing Chun School Aims to Fix the Art's Broken Foundations
Sifu Adam Williss, founder of The Dragon Institute, has launched an online Wing Chun school designed to fix the art’s broken foundations. His new platform offers a structured curriculum, clear step-by-step instruction, and a global community for serious students. The goal: to give students around the world the opportunity to build the kind of Wing Chun foundation most never get — no matter where they live. - April 28, 2025 - Adam Williss Martial Arts
Tampa Bay's 9th Annual HBCU College Fair
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and Shorecrest Preparatory School Partner to Showcase Historically Black Colleges & Universities to Area Students on Saturday, April 5. - April 03, 2025 - Shorecrest Preparatory School
New Book Shines Light on the “Dark Side of the Rainbow” Theory
Is it real, a cosmic coincidence, an ingenious marketing ploy, or just another conspiracy theory? - February 27, 2025 - RockyMountainHikingTrails.com
Opportunity Scholarship Deadline Approaching: Talent School Offers Families & Partners a New Path to Private Education
Talent School Expands Statewide, Urges Families and Partners to Act Before NC Opportunity Scholarship Deadline. Talent School is revolutionizing private education in North Carolina by expanding its statewide network of hybrid learning opportunities, co-ops, private schools, and talent-based training programs. As the March 6 priority deadline for the NC Opportunity Scholarship approaches, families and strategic partners are encouraged to act fast to secure funding. - February 23, 2025 - The Talent School