Bridge The Gaps Advances to Silver GuideStar Accreditation Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization connecting underprivileged athletics and education, announces its advancement from Bronze to the Silver Seal accreditation with GuideStar. - December 14, 2019 - Bridge The Gaps

Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary at Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy is celebrating the 25 year anniversary. Allegro is proud to provide all students, regardless of age or level, the skills to enjoy music, dance and etiquette for a lifetime. Allegro has given over 100 music recitals and concerts to the Sarasota community and... - December 13, 2019 - Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy

Costa Rica Yoga+Surf Retreat Adds Karaoke to “Sing Your Practice” “Sing Your Practice” is a unique yoga retreat with karaoke and surfing announced by Rebecca Kovacs (Lila Shakti-Follow Your Dharma) Feb. 15-22, 2020, in Nosara, Costa Rica. - December 04, 2019 - Follow Your Dharma

SAIL LAST Teams with UCONN Sailing to Race Big Sailboats in 2020 After winning two consecutive Block Island Race Week regattas, the SAIL LAST charity teams with UCONN Sailing Team to bring college sailors onto big boats. - December 04, 2019 - SAIL LAST INC

Basket Brigade Returns to Martial Arts Family Fitness School celebrates Thanksgiving by feeding over 180 less fortunate families for tenth year. - November 27, 2019 - Martial Arts Family Fitness

Introducing the Multi-Sensory Be Buddy™ Breathing Tool/Comfort Pal That Actually Helps Kids Develop Healthy Stress Responses and Promotes Overall Well-Being Imagine the Cute, Fun, Critter-themed tool that teaches children to stay focused, calm and grounded in an overstimulating world. Loved by both children and adults. - November 21, 2019 - Balancing Elephants

Bridge The Gaps Announces D-U-N-S Number Receipt Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization connecting underprivileged athletics and education, announced its official receipt of their DUNS number. - November 16, 2019 - Bridge The Gaps

Under Armour Flag Football Returns to East Valley for Winter Season Under the Lights, a national K-8 coed youth sports organization, empowered by Under Armour, will begin its second flag football season locally on January 10, 2020. Parents can currently register their children for the Winter season. The season includes seven regular season games, plus playoffs. All... - November 15, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler

Bridge The Gaps Announces 501(3)(c) Certification Receipt Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit organization connecting underprivileged and at-risk athletics with education opportunities, announced its official receipt of their 501(3)(c) certification. - November 05, 2019 - Bridge The Gaps

The Gateway Family YMCA Offers Early Learning Readiness Program Program supports school readiness. - October 31, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

US Youth Soccer and TiPEVO Launch New Official US Youth Soccer Club Directory Joining Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, America’s largest youth sport organization, and TiPEVO make it as easy to search for information on youth soccer clubs as it is to research a hotel or a restaurant. - October 30, 2019 - TiPEVO

The Gateway Family YMCA Offers LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA A physical activity and well-being intitiative for cancer survivors. - October 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

The Gateway Family YMCA Adds Sixth YMCA Branch The Gateway Family YMCA Adds Youth Development Branch YMCA in Elizabeth. - October 28, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Corpus Christi, TX Personal Trainer Donates to Charity, Shares Halloween Fitness Tips Local fitness expert and owner of Pinnacle Performance and Fitness Adam Farrell, loves to piggyback on current events to invigorate his team transformation training programs. - October 25, 2019 - Pinnacle Performance and Fitness

Rocket City Adventure Race to Raise Money for Girls on the Run of North Alabama The Rocket City Adventure Race is Downtown Huntsville’s first adventure event and is coming back for a third year on November 3rd. Partners team up to take on 18 activity stations challenging not only physical pursuits but also mental puzzles. Best of all, this event is free and family friendly. The race also serves as a fundraiser for Girls on the Run of North Alabama, a mentoring program for girls 3rd-8th grade. - October 24, 2019 - Joe Martin Fitness LLC

Gear Up for Power-Packed Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh Uttrakhand, India is set to witness a power-packed 200 hour yoga course in Rishikesh that will unveil beneficial prospects. This training session strikes a balance between life and meditation practices to exercise positive energies. Taking a 200 hour course is meant to combine internal energies for the... - October 23, 2019 - Rishikesh Yoga Club

Youth Volunteer Priya Maharaj Honored by The Gateway Family YMCA Priya Maharaj named The Gateway Family YMCA 2019 Youth Volunteer of the Year for her dedication and support of children in youth programs. - October 21, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Lights on Afterschool Event Focuses on “Afterschool for All” The Gateway Family YMCA Showcases After School Care Sites. - October 16, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

3rd Annual Basketball Skills Clinic for Special Needs Players Held at Aliso Niguel High School Aliso Niguel High School Basketball Players worked with young disabled adults from Aliso Viejo and Laguna Beach on Saturday, October 12th. - October 15, 2019 - Aliso Niguel High School Boy's Basketball

TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and play­ers to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO

ABADÁ-Capoeira Academy to Host Inaugural 2019 NYC Batizado From October 9-13, 2019, ABADÁ-Capoeira Academy NYC is hosting a series of events that showcase the Afro-Brazilian martial arts Capoeira, accompanied by music, dance, and special performances by special guests from all over the world. - October 09, 2019 - Capoeira NYC, LLC

Neighborhood Music School to Honor Music Trailblazer, Community Partner and Local Business Leader at Annual Gala on October 12 Boyle Heights-Based Nonprofit Organization Celebrates Individuals Commitment to Music Education and Beyond. - October 08, 2019 - Neighborhood Music School

Aliso Niguel High School Boy's Basketball Team Hosts Basketball Clinic for Special Needs Young Adults on Oct 12th The Aliso Niguel High School basketball Varsity and Junior Varsity teams will hold the 3rd annual Basketball Skills Clinic for Special Needs Young Adults on October 12th from 10am – 1pm at the high school gym. - October 06, 2019 - Aliso Niguel High School Boy's Basketball

Fitness Trainer in Wilmslow Reveals Reasons Why People Opt to do Personal Training Alchemy PT are the UK's number one personal trainers, with clients coming in from Alderley Edge, Wilmslow and even as far as Manchester. Alchemy PT has over 2000 square feet of space which contains their Personal Training Studio – Cutting edge cardio equipment, state of the art resistance machines, Power Plate and TRX training, Boxing and Cross Fit area – everything you need to conduct an extensive and varied workout. https://alchemypersonaltraining.com/ - October 04, 2019 - Alchemy Personal Trainers

Breath Control: New Company Launches Innovative Breathwork Training Programs Professional Breathing Exercises and Psychological Techniques to Enhance Performance, Recovery and Resilience Through Non-Pharmacological Intervention (NPI). - October 04, 2019 - Breath Control

Lightning Defense Martial Art Opens with a Championship Win Lightning Defense Martial Art (LDMA) announced today its grand opening of its new martial art studio that combines martial art, fitness, and technology in a novel way that achieves high caloric burn. In addition, its members won first place in a national sports tournament earlier this year. With these striking results, the studio has plans of opening many more locations in the area. - October 02, 2019 - Lightning Defense Martial Art

Falls Prevention Awareness The Gateway Family YMCA encourages residents to learn the risk factors for falls and how to prevent them. - September 30, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Community Partners Support The Gateway Family YMCA Joanne Rajoppi, Union County Clerk, Presents Donation to The Gateway Family YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign - September 27, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles Receives $25,000 from Fender Play Foundation to Launch Music Program Funds support musical instruments and instruction for 200 South Los Angeles youth. - September 26, 2019 - The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles

The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates Women’s Health & Fitness Day YMCA Part of National Event to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Women. - September 19, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Family Fun and Fitness Day at The Gateway Family YMCA The Gateway Family YMCA Invites the Community to Multiple Open House Events this Fall - September 17, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Stewardship Technology to Offer GiveGame, Social Fundraising with Games Tied to Sports & Pop Culture Events GiveGame, Inc. has partnered with Stewardship Technology to offer a revolutionary approach to fundraising to its clients. - September 14, 2019 - GiveGame

The Gateway Family YMCA Swim Team Tryout Dates Announced The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch announces swim team dates. - September 11, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month The Gateway Family YMCA wants families to understand how adopting healthy habits together can help reduce childhood obesity. - September 02, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Officially Launches the Dudley House Veterans Transitional Housing Program The Gateway Family YMCA Partners with the City of Plainfield and the County of Union to Celebrate Veterans - August 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

The Gateway Family YMCA Joins Welcoming America in Celebrating New Americans During Welcoming Week Welcoming Week September 13-22 - August 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Vectormatrix Limited Releases MMA Executive Sports Management Video Game to the Steam Platform MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management video game released this week (26th August) by Vectormatrix Limited to the Steam gaming platform for PC gamers to enjoy. - August 28, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited

The Gateway Family YMCA Announces Healthy Weight and Your Child Registration is ongoing for the upcoming Fall Session of programs. - August 22, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Under Armour Flag Football Comes to Phoenix East Valley Under the Lights co-ed flag football league begins in September. - August 19, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler

Autism Fitness Partners with Holyoke, MA Public Schools for Certification Through a blend of online and live education participants develop outstanding, effective fitness programs for any individual with autism. A first of it's kind educational event. - August 17, 2019 - Autism Fitness

SAIL LAST Wins First Place Overall at Block Island Race Week 2019 with Non-Sailors, Youth and Elderly Aboard 42 Foot Racing Yacht Africa Sailors, non-sailors, youth and elderly come together to win a major New England regatta. SAIL LAST needs your help expanding the sport of sailing. - August 15, 2019 - SAIL LAST INC

MMA Executive Sports Management Video Game is Coming to Steam 26th August MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management game with instructional elements coming to the PC Steam gaming platform on August 26th, 2019. It is developed by Vectormatrix Limited. - August 14, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited

Free Active Shooter Seminar Being Offered by Samurai Karate Studio In light of the tragic mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Samurai Karate Studio, located at 4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC, 29229, will be offering a free active shooter seminar for the general public on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00 a.m. - August 14, 2019 - Samurai Karate Studio

Development of World-Class Sports Complex Comes One Step Closer to Reality with Selection of Local Engineering Firm Local development company, Saint Johns Development Partners (SJDP), has selected Matthews Design Group as the civil engineering firm for Project Family, the 175,000 square foot indoor sports complex planned for Race Track Road in St. Johns County. Matthews Design Group will begin to submit the first... - August 09, 2019 - Saint Johns Development Partners

Registration Begins August 15th for The Gateway Family YMCA’s 7th Grade Initiative The Gateway Family YMCA Supports 7th Grade Students - July 27, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Roselle Savings Bank Supports The Gateway Family YMCA Annual Campaign Donation Presented to The Gateway Family YMCA - July 27, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Colorado Mountain Club to Host the No Man’s Land Film Festival on August 16th, 2019 The No Man's Land Film Festival Celebrates Women in the Outdoors - American Mountaineering Center - Friday August 16, 2019 - 7:00 PM. - July 26, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

"Trout Are Stupid: and Other Uncomfortable Truths" Hits Bookshelves, Disputes the Mythology Surrounding One of America's Most Popular Game Fish Walt Fulps, known across the Ozarks as "Missouri Trout Hunter," has finally compiled four+ decades of experience into his first book. - July 23, 2019 - Missouri Trout Hunter