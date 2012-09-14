PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Electronics
Computer & Electronic Product Manufacturing
Consumer Electronics & Appliances Rental
Electrical & Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing
Electronic & Precision Equipment Repair & Maintenance
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Electronics
AMCI AMCI Terryville, CT
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) is a U.S. based industrial controls manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sales of PLC-based position sensing and motion... 
APCT APCT Santa Clara, CA
APCT, A Leading Manufacturer of High Reliability, Printed Circuit Boards. With factories located in Santa Clara, California, the heart of the Silicon Valley and in Wallingford, Connecticut, APCT... 
Atlantic Inkjet Atlantic Inkjet NB, Canada
Not all inkjet cartridge companies are the same and Not all inks are the same. When you need ink for your printer, Atlantic Inkjet is a company that stands behind it's service and guarantees. Since... 
LaMar Lighting Company LaMar Lighting Company NY, Farmingdale
Since 1957, LaMar has been an acknowledged leader and innovator in fluorescent lighting. Specializing in custom design, as well as offering a full line of standard fixtures, LaMar combines contemporary... 
2020 Companies 2020 Companies Fort Worth, TX
2020 Companies (North American Headquarters Fort Worth, TX) employs thousands of highly skilled brand execution and consumer engagement... 
Alternate E Source Alternate E Source Andover, NJ
www.alternateesource.com 
Bison Production Company Bison Production Company Alpharetta, GA
Bison Production Company is 100% women owned and NWBOC certified one stop shop for Industrial Safety, Industrial Cleaning, Food Safety,... 
Direct Depot, LLC Direct Depot, LLC Wilmington, NC
Direct Depot, LLC offers trucking products and automotive products for the trucking industry. We also specializes in 12-volt power inverters... 
Electronics.ca Publications Electronics.ca Publications Canada
Electronics.ca Publications ( www.electronics.ca ) is a world-class market research and publishing company whose focus is technology and... 
Gemini Public Relations Gemini Public Relations Grand Prairie, TX
Public and Personal Relations Manager 
In-Trust In-Trust Taipei City, Taiwan
In-Trust is comprised of a team of consumer electronics and lifestyle products industry experts headquartered in Taiwan. Responding to the... 
inno360 inno360 Boston, MA
inno-360.com 
Inter-Tel Technologies Inter-Tel Technologies
Inter-Tel offers voice and data communications solutions for customers of all sizes, whether you are a large enterprise, small to medium... 
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. Yangzhou, China
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is a premier manufacturer of marine cable, shipboard cable, and industrial cables. As the TOP 3 marine cable... 
Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Brooklyn, NY
Company Description Founded in 1993, Jinlong Machinery is one of China's largest manufacturer of Cylindrical and Coin Vibration Motors,... 
New Breed Games, LLC New Breed Games, LLC Miami, FL
New Breed Games, LLC is a high-value, budget-conscious production company and studio dedicated to the business of designing and developing... 
NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications Chula Vista, CA
NorthernAxcess.com is a refreshing change of pace when it comes to satellite communication providers. Ultimately NorthernAxcess provides... 
Process Technology Process Technology Willoughby, OH
About Process Technology Since 1978, Process Technology has been serving the Surface Finishing and High Purity markets with quality heaters,... 
Re-Ink-Ing Re-Ink-Ing NB, Canada
Re-Inks.com offers discount replacement ink cartridges for your home, or office inkjet printer. We offer easy to use inkjet cartridge refill... 
The Executive Advocates The Executive Advocates Scottsdale, AZ
The Executive Advocates is founded by four sport and entertainment executives with deeply technical backgrounds empowered through long-standing... 
Transducer Techniques LLC Transducer Techniques LLC Temecula, CA
Transducer Techniques manufactures a complete line of Load Cells, Torque Sensors, and related instrumentation including data acquisition... 
Vecna Robotics Vecna Robotics Cambridge, MA
Vecna Robotics (https://robotics.vecna.com) has quickly become the materials handling leader in the fork truck free environment while utilizing... 
VISCO, Inc. VISCO, Inc. Eugene, OR
VISCO, Inc., established in 1947, has designed and produced fine ornamental outdoor lighting equipment for many years with installations... 
1A Twinsea International Trade Ltd. 1A Twinsea International Trade Ltd. Shaoxing, China
supply kitchen appliance such as coffee maker,hand mixer,electrical kettle with competitive price. 
4th Dimension PCB 4th Dimension PCB Sunrise, FL
4th Dimension PCB, Inc. provides circuit board design services to engineering companies that develop or manufacture electronic products... 
ACR Systems ACR Systems Surrey, Canada
ACR Systems manufactures a premium line of compact, portable, self-contained data loggers. With a 10-year warranty, ACR’s data loggers... 
Aihua America, Inc. Aihua America, Inc. Bohemia, NY
Manufacture a variety of High Intensity Discharge (HID) bulbs including metal halide and high pressure sodium lamps. AIHUA America has... 
AlfaMag Electronics, LLC. AlfaMag Electronics, LLC. Rolla, MO
AlfaMag Electronics specializes in high frequency magnetic components, linear and switching power supplies, and EI laminate transformers. 
alldatasheet.com alldatasheet.com
alldatasheet.com is free online datasheet source for electronic components and semiconductors Our database is updated everyday. you... 
Alpha Omega Alpha Omega Nazareth Illit, Israel
Alpha Omega develops and manufactures cutting-edge biomedical research and clinical equipment used worldwide in various neurological fields. 
American Time & Signal Co. American Time & Signal Co. Dassel, MN
Schools, colleges, universities, healthcare and government facilities across the country count on American Time & Signal Co. to keep... 
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. El Monte, CA
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. provides industry-specific "Customized" COTS solutions to niche markets: AMREL's power division... 
Andover Communications Technologies Andover Communications Technologies Delray Beach, FL
Home Phone Control allows families to take immediate control of all inbound and outbound phone calls. With the simple push of a button,... 
Antioch Bell Co. Antioch Bell Co. Cupertino, CA
Antioch Bell delivers innovative Palm software for education and game. For more information, please visit http://www.pdabell.com.  
Applica, Inc. Applica, Inc. Burbank, Ca
Applica Inc. is a privately held company, which delivers PC products that leverage its patent-protected, Zero-Client technology, which has... 
ARCH Computing Services, Inc. ARCH Computing Services, Inc. Colorado Springs, CO
ARCH Computing Services provides high quality, low cost computer equipment and components for the discerning purchaser. We are also able... 
Asian exporters Asian exporters mumbai, India
May we take this opportunity to introduce “Asian Exporters” as Importers, Exporters and Manufacturers of Medical Supplies, Medical Equipment... 
ASM Circuits Pvt.Ltd. ASM Circuits Pvt.Ltd. faridabad, India
ASM Circuits Pvt. Ltd. is one of the manufacturers and suppliers of electronic switch and other electronic items like membrane switch, keyboards,... 
ASUS Computer International ASUS Computer International Fremont, CA
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (TSE:2357), the perennial leader of the motherboard industry, is also a leading manufacturer of top-quality desktop... 
Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. Fredericksburg, VA
Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. specializes in the integration of high technology equipment into vehicle bound systems for government, military... 
ATOMdesign, Inc. ATOMdesign, Inc. Phoenix, AZ
www.atomdesign.net 
Auriema Ltd Auriema Ltd Slough, United Kingdom
Auriema Ltd are distributors and stock holders of process control equipment and industrial instruments including switches, indicators and... 
AutoClear AutoClear Fairfield, NJ
Control Screening /AutoClear LLC is a manufacturer of X-ray Scanners, Metal Detectors, and Explosive and Narcotic Trace Detection Systems. 
Automated Valet Parking Manager Automated Valet Parking Manager Plantation, FL
Automated Valet is the first and only valet parking application to track, monitor,control and manage valet keys, vehicles, tickets, employees,... 
Avaids Technovators Pvt. Ltd. Avaids Technovators Pvt. Ltd. Gurgaon, India
Air accidents cause immense loss to human life and property. History is witness to innumerable air disasters. Accidents can be avoided by... 
Avalanche Ranch Light Company Avalanche Ranch Light Company Bellingham, WA
Rustic and Cabin Lighting with Style! Avalanche Ranch Light Company makes the finest collection of Rustic Lodge-Style and Craftsman-Style... 
AW Company AW Company Franksville, WI
AW Company is a manufacturer of positive displacement, turbine and mass coriolis flowmeters. These cost effective products provide accurate... 
Barclay MacDonald Company Inc. Barclay MacDonald Company Inc. toronto, Canada
Specializes in industrial automotive products. Spinner II, Amsoil, Proheat, Pulsetech Oil filters, centrifuges, pad heaters, batteries,... 
Belconn SpA Belconn SpA Almese, Italy
Belconn is a manufacturer and supplier of passive solutions for telecomunication and data networks, including cables, connectors and accessories. With... 
BELTRONICS BELTRONICS West Chester, OH
BELTRONICS Inc. is a major brand under the ESCORT name who is the leading manufacturer of high-performance radar and laser detectors. BELTRONICS... 
