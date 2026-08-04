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Within Electronics
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
Sundance Launches VCS³ Stack: A 70g AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Platform for Vision, Robotics and Edge AI
Sundance has launched the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform weighing just 70 grams. Combining AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC processing, FPGA acceleration, four MIPI camera interfaces and industrial connectivity, it is designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications. - July 28, 2026 - Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Summer Travel Dash Cam Sale
Limited-time promotions offer savings on select THINKWARE dash cams during the height of the summer road trip season. - July 22, 2026 - THINKWARE
SMC to exhibit at ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA on July 28-30
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo, July 28-30, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #2555 to learn about innovative automation, fluid control, and contamination prevention technologies that support medical... - July 18, 2026 - SMC
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
QNAP NAS Earns Japan’s “JC-STAR Level 1” Security Validation
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, today announced that its NAS products have achieved Level 1 certification under JC-STAR, the IoT product cybersecurity conformity assessment scheme operated by Japan's Information-technology Promotion... - July 16, 2026 - QNAP
Discover, Make, Connect: FAB26 Boston Opens Its Doors to the World, July 27
FAB26 Boston, a conference on digital fabrication and making, returns to where the Fab Lab movement began to celebrate 25 years of global impact. From July 27–31, more than 1,200 participants from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge for 250+ talks, workshops, exhibitions, and networking events exploring the future of technology, education, and innovation. New this year: the Kid Lab Pass, inspiring the next generation of makers through hands-on STEAM experiences - July 15, 2026 - The Fab Foundation
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
Shaanxi Sefon Launches Advanced SVR Line Automatic Voltage Regulator to Strengthen Global Power Stability
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. has officially introduced its newly developed SVR (Step Voltage Regulator) Line Automatic Voltage Regulator, a high-performance solution designed to improve voltage stability, enhance power quality, and ensure reliable electricity distribution across... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Advanced Vehicle-Mounted Mobile Substation for Rapid Power Restoration and Grid Support
SEFON, a professional manufacturer of power transmission and distribution equipment, proudly announces its advanced Vehicle-Mounted Mobile Substation, designed to provide fast, reliable, and flexible power solutions for utilities, industrial facilities, renewable energy projects, and emergency... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Advanced Box-Type Substation Solutions for Reliable Power Distribution Worldwide
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of electrical power equipment, has announced the availability of its advanced Box-Type Substation solutions, designed to provide safe, efficient, and reliable power distribution for industrial, commercial, renewable energy,... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shaanxi Sefon at ELEKTRO 2026: Advancing Global Growth Through Innovation
The 34th International Exhibition for Electrical Equipment, Lighting Engineering and Building Automation (ELEKTRO 2026) took place at the Sokolniki Exhibition and Convention Center in Moscow, Russia. As an invited exhibitor, Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. presented its flagship... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Expands Global Reach with Advanced Power Distribution and Voltage Regulation Solutions
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a leading Chinese manufacturer of power transmission and distribution equipment, continues to strengthen its presence in international markets by providing reliable, energy-efficient, and customized electrical solutions for utilities, industrial... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Voltage Regulator Enhances Power Quality and Grid Reliability
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a professional manufacturer of power distribution and voltage regulation solutions, is proud to introduce its advanced Voltage Regulator series, designed to improve power quality, stabilize voltage fluctuations, and ensure reliable electricity... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Advanced Single-Phase Automatic Voltage Regulator to Enhance Power Stability and Equipment Protection
Shaanxi Sefon Electric Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a leading manufacturer of power distribution and voltage regulation equipment, recently announced the availability of its advanced Single-Phase Automatic Voltage Regulator (AVR), designed to provide reliable voltage stabilization, improve power... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Mobile Substation Solution to Support Oilfield Electrification and Diesel Reduction Initiatives
As global energy industries continue their transition toward cleaner and more efficient operations, Shaanxi Sefon Electric Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON) is introducing its Mobile Substation Solution designed to support oilfield electrification projects and reduce reliance on diesel-powered temporary... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
Melbourne Households Urged to Repair Fridges and Ovens Before Winter Energy Bills Rise
Appliances Repairs Online Reports Increased Demand for Fridge and Oven Repairs Across Melbourne - July 04, 2026 - Appliances Repairs Online
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Fourth of July and Canada Day Deals
Limited-time promotions in the U.S. and Canada offer savings on select THINKWARE dash cams ahead of the summer holiday travel season. - July 02, 2026 - THINKWARE
Better Earth to Showcase Touch-Free Dispensers and Next-Generation Compostable Cutlery at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show
Better Earth will showcase its new Touch-Free Cutlery Dispenser platform and compostable Pressed Bamboo Fiber and PHA cutlery solutions at NRA Show 2026, Booth 3582 in the South Building. Designed for high-volume foodservice environments, the system helps reduce waste, improve hygiene, and support compliance while maintaining operational efficiency and guest experience. - July 01, 2026 - Better Earth
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Challenges Australia's Dash Cam Subscription Model with Long-Term Complimentary Connected Services
Extended connected service offerings help reduce the ongoing costs of connected dash cam ownership - June 27, 2026 - THINKWARE
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
"Buy American" Solar: Prices Jump 61%, Supply Hits Record Low, Demand Collapses
Q1 2026 A1 Solar Index: U.S. solar panel prices surged 61% to $0.560/watt as domestic supply hit record lows. Trade tariffs eliminated Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Indian imports, but U.S. manufacturing hasn't scaled to fill the gap. Inventory sits at just 42% of last year's peak, buyers paid above asking price in 6 of 8 regions, and raw material costs keep climbing — just as peak installation season begins. - June 24, 2026 - A1 SolarStore
Rubber B Announces Swiss-Made Vulcanized Rubber Strap System for Tudor Pelagos FXD
Rubber B has launched a Swiss-Made vulcanized rubber strap system engineered specifically for the fixed-bar architecture of the Tudor Pelagos FXD. Featuring a proprietary "blocked integration" design, the strap provides a flawless, flush fit without requiring a pass-through method or any physical modifications to the watch case. Manufactured in Switzerland, the saltwater- and UV-resistant straps are available in Black, Navy Blue, Military Green, and White. - June 24, 2026 - Rubber B LCC
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Prime Day Savings Across Award-Winning Dash Cam Lineup
Amazon Prime Day promotions offer savings on THINKWARE's Q200, ARC Series, and flagship U3000 PRO dash cams. - June 20, 2026 - THINKWARE
Maximizing ROI and Resilience in Smart Buildings with IEI iRM + iVEC
IEI Technology USA Corp. today released a case study showing how its iRM (Remote Management Platform) and iVEC virtualization technology helped a leading Taiwanese Smart Home System Integrator reduce system recovery time from days to under four minutes, while raising Smart Building certification... - June 19, 2026 - IEI Technology USA Corp.
SMC to Exhibit at Automate, Booth #3105
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Automate 2026 (June 22–25, Chicago) at Booth #3105, highlighting wireless valve systems and auto switches that reduce wiring complexity, 4BAR (58 PSI) solutions that help lower energy consumption, Air Management Systems for real-time monitoring and optimized compressed air use, and end effectors designed for both collaborative and industrial robotic applications. - June 17, 2026 - SMC
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Father’s Day Sales on Dash Cam Lineup
Limited-time promotions in the U.S. and Canada offer discounts on select THINKWARE dash cams ahead of Father’s Day and the summer driving season. - June 13, 2026 - THINKWARE
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Expands Australia Lineup with Launch of TOY2KD Dash Cam
Dual-channel 2K recording, Sony STARVIS sensor, and intelligent parking modes deliver reliable everyday protection for Australian drivers. - June 13, 2026 - THINKWARE
IFL Manufacturing Delivers Custom Valve Stem Extension Solution for Major Data Center Project
IFL Manufacturing successfully delivered a high-volume, precision contract consisting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension kits for a major data center project. Engineered to exact specifications, these specialized components optimize operational safety and accessibility within the facility's complex cooling systems. The milestone underscores IFL’s capacity for rapid, zero-error production for critical digital infrastructure. - June 08, 2026 - IFL Manufacturing
PRIME exits® Advise on Strategic Partnership for a 10-Location Dental Support Organization in the Midwest
Dr. Allen Nazeri, Managing Partner of PRIME exits® and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, successfully represented a 10-location Midwest Dental Support Organization (DSO) in a strategic recapitalization. The company generated approximately $15 million in revenue and $4 million in adjusted EBITDA. Following a competitive process with multiple offers, the seller partnered with an experienced financial sponsor while retaining significant equity for future growth. - June 05, 2026 - PRIME exits®
VSSoccer Opens Early Access on the Meta Quest Store — Every Match is a Boss Fight
BeFootball launches VSSoccer Early Access on Meta Quest 3 and 3S — the first native VR sport inspired by football. Phase 1: beat the AI. Phase 2 (June 15): compete against humans during the FIFA World Cup window. Free to download. - June 04, 2026 - BeFootball
OSI Ranked 3rd Largest Latino-Owned Business in 2025 by Silicon Valley Business Journal
OSI Engineering, a leading provider of Technology Workforce Solutions to some of the world’s leading technology innovators and Forbes 100 companies, is proud to announce its ranking as the 3rd Largest Latino-owned business in Silicon Valley for 2025 by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. - June 04, 2026 - OSI Engineering
Quoizel Promotes Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales; Mass Merchant, Blending Strategic Vision with Deep Retail Expertise
Quoizel has promoted Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales – Mass Merchant. A lighting industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience, Shatzel has played a key role in strengthening customer relationships and driving strategic growth initiatives since joining Quoizel in 2023. In her new role, she will lead the company's Mass Merchant sales channel and oversee key retail partnerships. - June 03, 2026 - Quoizel
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
STS Defence Sponsors Gosport Marine Festival
STS Defence is delighted to sponsor Gosport Marine Festival, taking place on Saturday, 16th May. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming many visitors to a day of free activities and community engagement. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
STS Defence Supports HMS Collingwood Open Day as Official Sponsor
STS Defence is proud to sponsor the HMS Collingwood Open Day, taking place on Saturday, 4th July. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming thousands of visitors for a day of entertainment, community engagement, and a unique insight into life within the Royal Navy. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
Lucky Buddha Casino Expands US Sweepstakes Social Gaming Platform With Mobile-First Entertainment Experience
Lucky Buddha Casino, a US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model, continues expanding its mobile-first user experience with interactive gameplay, virtual Gold Coins, Sweepstakes Coins promotions, and compliance-conscious digital entertainment features for eligible US audiences aged 18+. - May 22, 2026 - Lucky Buddha Casino
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Memorial Day and Victoria Day Sales on ARC Series Dash Cams
Limited-time offers in the U.S. and Canada deliver savings on select ARC dash cams ahead of the holiday weekend kicking off summer. - May 20, 2026 - THINKWARE
Fyt-02 Launches on Kickstarter: The Smart Sensor That Turns Any Chair Into a Posture & Movement Tracker
The chair-based sensor uses advanced pressure and motion tracking to monitor posture, activity, and break patterns in real time, delivering gentle haptic reminders through an intelligent desktop app. - May 19, 2026 - VRGO Ltd
1X Technologies Celebrates 11 Years of American Innovation on the Eve of the USA's 250th Anniversary
1X Technologies celebrates its 11th anniversary on May 15, 2026 — the eve of America’s 250th birthday. Founded in 2015 as a robotics and AI hardware company, 1X pioneered dexterous humanoid systems years ahead of competitors. Key milestones include the 2018 “Eye Opening” video, championing U.S. reindustrialization in 2019, the largest floating solar array in 2022, and full integrated robotics platforms in 2025. The company unveils a special America 250 logo and shares its full history. - May 15, 2026 - 1X Technologies
The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA) Announces 2026 Elected Officer Leadership and Strategic Initiatives to Expand Member Value and Community
New leadership at AGMA Global signals an ambitious new chapter focused on delivering greater member value, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global fight against intellectual property abuse. - May 15, 2026 - AGMA Global
Toradex Announces Launch of Zinnia Gateway: The Industrial Edge AI Platform Built for Seamless Deployment and Scalability
Toradex, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, today announced the launch of the Zinnia Gateway, an advanced industrial edge AI platform. - May 08, 2026 - Toradex
QNAP Unveils QAI-h1290FX: a Breakthrough Edge AI Storage Server for Private LLM and Generative AI Workloads
As data sovereignty and compute performance become strategic differentiators for enterprises adopting AI, the demand for private, on-premises AI infrastructure continues to grow. In response to this shift, QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions,... - May 04, 2026 - QNAP
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Early Mother’s Day Promotion on ARC Line of Dash Cams
Limited-time U.S. offers deliver savings on ARC 700, ARC 900 and U3000 ahead of Mother’s Day. - April 30, 2026 - THINKWARE
PARTNERNOMICS Announces Leadership Transition: Founder Mark Brigman Steps Down, Jim Lezzer Named Executive Director
PARTNERNOMICS, a leading partner strategy and education platform used by over 5,000 professionals from 98 countries, announces a leadership transition as Founder Mark Brigman steps down from daily operations and Jim Lezzer assumes the role of Executive Director. - April 29, 2026 - PARTNERNOMICS, LLC
QNAP Introduces QSW-M7230-2X4F24T L3 Lite 100GbE Managed Switch
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced the launch of the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T, a new L3 Lite managed 100GbE switch designed for enterprise network upgrades, high-performance storage environments, large-scale media production,... - April 25, 2026 - QNAP
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC