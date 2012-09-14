PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and AC-TRIAC Dimming GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL series. With a CRI of 98, as well as the CQS (Color Quality Scale) is up to 97. The color fidelity index (TM-30-15 Rf) and color gamut score (TM-30-15 Rg) are close to natural light. The GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL... - December 19, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Invisco Announces LogTag Battery Replacement Services Log Tag Recorders company in Auckland, New Zealand sells several very good and very popular data recorders that are battery powered with no easy way to replace the batteries. Invisco has changed that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco

Invisco Announces New Garage Door Window Kit For homeowners who have a garage with a door with no windows, there is now a new answer to the question about what it would take to add windows. Here is the latest answer to that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

Inmark Enterprises Announces LED DUR-A-LITE Product Enhancement New to the LED DUR-A-LITE lineup, the addition of a coiled cord to LED DUR-A-LITE. - December 15, 2019 - Inmark Enterprises, Inc.

PowerCharge™ Electrifies the Market with a New Commercial Charging Station PowerCharge™, a subsidiary of Moser Services Group, LLC, stays ahead of the EV charging market by introducing a new commercial electric vehicle charging station: Pro-Lightning Series. PowerCharge™ has designed their new Pro-Lightning Series to be powerful, durable, and flexible. These heavy-duty... - December 15, 2019 - PowerCharge

West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures

Luminit Automotive Technologies Signs Contract with Top Tier 1 Automotive Lighting Supplier The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit

New Yorker Electronics Releases Mallory Sonalert Alarms with Electronic Volume Control New Series of Alarms Allows End Users to Control Volumes Electronically Even While Alarm is Sounding - December 13, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Monthly Puzzle Book Service Launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home. - December 12, 2019 - Puzzles For Puzzlers

Ultrasonic Sensor Manufacturer MaxBotix Inc. Adds Weather-Resistant Wide Beam Sensors to Their Catalog MaxBotix Inc. recently released a wide beam version of the WR sensor line. Wider beams allow for better obstacle detection. - December 12, 2019 - MaxBotix Inc.

Solar FlexRack Selected to Supply 105 MW Solar Project in North Carolina for Cypress Creek Renewables Solar FlexRack’s G3L-X Fixed Tilt Racking Installed in Cubico Sustainable Investments’ Pender County Solar Power Plant. - December 12, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

Prop and Scenery Lights Introduces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame Spectrum for Theatrical Props and Filmmaking Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) announces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame spectrum. A low voltage high color quality light source for creating candlelight for theatrical props and filmmaking. - December 09, 2019 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

New Exxelia Ultra-Broadband Capacitors Ensure Low Insertion Over Wide Bandwidth up to 40GHz Exxelia launches its three new Ultra-Broadband Capacitor Series during European Microwave Week in Paris. - December 06, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New DoorBird IP Video Door Intercoms for Multi-Tenant Buildings Bird Home Automation, a global leader in IP door communication technology headquartered in Berlin, has added IP intercoms with up to 18 call buttons to its DoorBird product line. The new smart video door intercoms significantly expand the company’s product portfolio which includes models with displays... - December 05, 2019 - Bird Home Automation

Vision-Box: Another Step Towards Automated Travel in New Zealand Auckland Airport is enhancing the experience for international travellers with the launch of new automated pre-security gates. - December 04, 2019 - Vision-Box

Ahlers EDV Systeme Distributes IoTize Wireless Solutions IoTize SAS, suppliers of instant wireless solutions for microcontroller-based electronics and industrial systems, announced Ahlers EDV Systeme GmbH as its first regional distributor dedicated to the German, Swiss and Austrian markets. “We are very happy to announce that Ahlers will be representing... - November 30, 2019 - IoTize SAS

Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

Electrocube RC Networks Absorb Spark Discharges and Induced Noise While Managing Surge Voltage and Oscillations New Yorker Electronics Distributes RC Series Designed to Support Relay and Switch Contacts while Delivering High "Voltage Withstand Strength." - November 29, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

SATO and AeroLion Technologies Demonstrate Proof of Concept for Tracking Inventory Using RFID and Drones SATO and AeroLion Technologies have unveiled a proof of concept (PoC) for tracking inventory using RFID technology and drones. - November 28, 2019 - SATO Global Business Services

Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Toronto Buildings Show – 2019 Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., a global manufacturer of industrial fans and blowers, announced today that they will be exhibiting at the Toronto Buildings Show-2019. - November 28, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network

New Polytron Devices’ DC-DC Converters Maintain Patient Protection for Low-Wattage Medical Devices Low-Leakage, High-Efficiency Converters Attain Maximum Level of Safety Standards for Electrical Medical Products - November 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

THINKWARE Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Specials Thinkware is offering major promotional sales from November 25th through December 1st. - November 24, 2019 - THINKWARE

WhatsLock's Official Website Online WhatsLock is a professional manufacturer specializing in digital keyless entry products, such as fingerprint door locks, fingerprint padlocks, fingerprint bike locks and biometric access model. - November 23, 2019 - WhatsLock

Toradex Releases Over-The-Air Updates for TorizonCore Under Its Toradex Labs Innovation Brand Toradex aims to deliver software updates remotely by publishing critical OS updates to customers with devices running TorizonCore, an easy to use industrial grade Linux OS. - November 23, 2019 - Toradex

Techliance Declared Winners for Top App Development in Pakistan in TDA Global Agency Awards Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance

GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVP075N Series LED Constant Voltage Driver with TRIAC Dimming GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc., announces the new GP-CVP075N series LED constant voltage driver. It is available in 12V DC and 24V DC output rated power of 60 W and 76.8 W. The driver supports TRIAC dimming function, and appropriates for LED strips... - November 22, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo

CPU and GPU Coolers Launched Featuring 20% Better Performance Than Currently Available Products Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., ATS, now provides a family of ultra-high performance heat sinks for cooling high powered CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI processors. This ultra-cool family includes active heat sinks with integral blowers, and passive heat sinks that use available airflow to provide thermal management. Test data shows the active heat sinks provide a 20% improvement in cooling over current market available heat sinks. - November 21, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

iDeaPLAY Launches Two New Portable Power Stations - Charge Your Adventures iDeaPLAY portable power stations allow outdoor lovers and weekend warriors to embrace adventure without sacrificing technology. - November 21, 2019 - iDeaPLAY

XtraLight Adds High Tech Human Centric Lighting to LED Collection XtraLight Manufacturing launches a Tunable White product family that give users flexibility to control color light outputs which could affect mood, sleep, and productivity. - November 20, 2019 - XtraLight Manufacturing LLC

aThing™ / aThing.io™ Unveils Modular Electronics The chip manufacturer aThing™ / aThing.io™ unveils today a line of modular electronics also called System-on-Module (SoM), that will enable rapid-prototyping and a rapid-manufacturing process. The goal is to make electronic products like a Lego system, a process that has been used by the... - November 20, 2019 - aThing Inc.

New at Online-Devices.com: IA-2668-E - Ethernet Controlled & Ready to Go Online-Devices.com is excited with the newest Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet controlled edition to our stock. - November 20, 2019 - online-devices

FLARES 2.0 Establishes Low-Gee Skyhook Record Hood Tech staff noted record-low capture loads for a fixed-wing aircraft recovery from free-flight. "Soft-arrest Skyhook recovery with FLARES enables opportunities for fixed-wing aircraft that were not originally designed with Skyhook-recovery in mind," explains Hood Tech engineer and 1999 Skyhook co-inventor, Cory Roeseler. With FLARES, a long endurance UAV enjoys the benefits of VTOL without having to carry its VTOL claptrap for the entire flight. - November 19, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

AKVIS ArtWork 12.0 Photo to Painting Effects: Faster Than Ever AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS ArtWork, photo to painting software with a wide variety of artistic effects. Version 12.0 brings the accelerated effects, new tools, improved Batch Processing and Text features; provides compatibility with macOS Catalina and recently updated image editors; offers support for more RAW files, bug fixes, and better program stability. - November 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Vishay Optoelectronics High Speed IR Emitters Generate Greater Brightness Over Wider Temperature Range New Yorker Electronics Releases New Compact 850nm, 890nm and 940nm High Speed IR Emitters that Produce 30% Higher Brightness vs. Previous Generation; Opaque Walls Eliminate Unwanted Side Emissions. - November 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Year’s Profit to Child Development Institute Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.

Oceco Launches New BLDC Fan Series Named Fansio Series To develop environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient products as its mission, Oceco begins 2015 to manufacture BLDC ceiling fans. This BLDC ceiling fan can save up to 60% energy compared to a normal ceiling fan. It is estimated that there are 400 million ceiling fans in India that consume 1600 MW... - November 16, 2019 - Oceco Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

Vision-Box Launches the New Production Facility in Aboboda (PT) Vision-Box celebrates the opening of the new manufacturing and logistics facility in Abóboda, Greater Lisbon - November 15, 2019 - Vision-Box

BenQ Materials Presents PFC-Free Microporous Technology, Applications at PERFORMANCE DAYS 2019 BenQ Materials Crop. attended to PERFOMANCE DAYS - Functional Fabric Fair, displaying its PFC-free microporous technology and applications to manufacturers and brands in the functional textile industry who source latest fabrics, accessories, trends, and innovations. With a PFC-free nanoporous membrane... - November 14, 2019 - BenQ Materials Corp.

Sencore Continues to Expand the MRD & AG 6000 Platform with a Recent Software Release UHD Professional Receiver Decoder Platform - November 14, 2019 - Sencore