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FiSci and Matrix Wildfire Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Next-Generation Wildfire Suppression and De-Risking Infrastructure
FiSci and Matrix Wildfire today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop and deploy large-scale wildfire prevention and risk mitigation solutions across high-hazard zones. By integrating the FiSci Mitigate platform's analytical capabilities and... - August 06, 2026 - Matrix Wildfire
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Utiliforce Recognized as a Top 100 Solar Contractor in the United States
Ranks #77 Nationally on Solar Power World's Prestigious 2026 Top Solar Contractors List - July 29, 2026 - Utiliforce
ARC Clean Technology and Idaho National Laboratory Formalize Strategic Partnership to Deploy First-of-a-Kind ARC-100 Small Modular Reactor
Strategic, multi-year agreement establishes the framework for the first-of-a-kind (FOAK) deployment of the ARC-100 SMR at Idaho National Laboratory - July 28, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Transportation Corridors with Solar Energy Noise Barrier Technology
The exclusive partnership combines each company’s transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and project development expertise, creating a new model for clean energy generation along highways and rail corridors. - July 16, 2026 - Ko-Solar
Geospace Technologies Launches Hydroconn® Series V Connector
Houston-based manufacturer, Geospace Technologies announces the release of a new product in their Hydroconn portfolio, a smart water meter connector cable compatible with Badger Meter equipment. - June 29, 2026 - Geospace Technologies
"Buy American" Solar: Prices Jump 61%, Supply Hits Record Low, Demand Collapses
Q1 2026 A1 Solar Index: U.S. solar panel prices surged 61% to $0.560/watt as domestic supply hit record lows. Trade tariffs eliminated Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Indian imports, but U.S. manufacturing hasn't scaled to fill the gap. Inventory sits at just 42% of last year's peak, buyers paid above asking price in 6 of 8 regions, and raw material costs keep climbing — just as peak installation season begins. - June 24, 2026 - A1 SolarStore
Mensen Praten Expands to 11 Industry Verticals, Deploying Credentialed Remote Agents Across Solar, Home Improvement, Senior Care, and More
Mensen Praten is a U.S.-based BPO providing 24/7 remote customer and technical support through credentialed agents across 11 industries, helping small and mid-size businesses deliver knowledgeable, reliable, and scalable service. - June 22, 2026 - Mensen Praten
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup
New 45kW, 75kW and 105kW Sizes Brings Total to 43 Capacities - May 13, 2026 - Diversified Heat Transfer
ARC Clean Technology Commends DOE Effort to Expand Used Nuclear Fuel Recycling
ARC Clean Technology, Inc. (ARC) today commended the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for its continued leadership in advancing used nuclear fuel recycling through new public-private partnerships, reflecting growing momentum in the United States toward a more sustainable nuclear energy future. The... - April 28, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
ARC Reaffirms Commitment to NRC Part 53 Licensing Framework Following Final Rule Issuance
ARC Clean Technology (“ARC”) reaffirms its intent to pursue licensing under the newly finalized Part 53 framework issued by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), underscoring its early leadership in adopting the next-generation regulatory pathway for advanced reactors. ARC was... - April 14, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
ARC Clean Technology Signs Term Sheet with IC Nuclear & Industry for Deployment and Development of ARC-100 in Türkiye
arc-cleantech.comARC Clean Technology (“ARC”), a leading developer of advanced small modular reactors (“aSMRs”), today announced the signing of a term sheet with IC Nuclear & Industry (ICN), a member of IC Holding— one of Türkiye’s leading diversified... - April 07, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
Green Earth Roofing Solutions Expands Service Offerings to Include Support for Abandoned and Orphaned Solar Systems
Green Earth Roofing Solutions expands offering its service menu to solar systems in Massachusetts and Connecticut where the original installation company may have orphaned or abandoned the commercial or residential system. - April 06, 2026 - Green Earth Roofing Solutions LLC
Publisher, CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc., Releases New Book Challenging Assumptions About U.S. Housing Energy Costs
Douglas K Shamlin presents a bold examination of why homes consume excessive energy and 6 standards that solve the problem of high energy bills. - April 06, 2026 - CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc.
Woman-Owned Green Earth Roofing Solutions to Help Businesses Across Connecticut Preserve Eligibility for Federal Solar Investment Tax Credits
Green Earth Roofing Solutions, a woman-owned commercial solar solutions provider, continues to offer full-service Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) capabilities as part of its comprehensive menu—alongside roofing and electrical services—to help businesses across... - April 04, 2026 - Green Earth Roofing Solutions LLC
Tehama Wireless Announces Jerry Armstrong Has Joined the Company as Industry Principal
Leadership addition supports next phase of growth, customer expansion, and market execution. - April 04, 2026 - Tehama Wireless
Regal Flow Expands Premium Water Filtration Range to Address Growing UK Water Quality Concerns
Regal Flow, a UK specialist in advanced water treatment systems, is strengthening its product range to help households improve water quality, reduce limescale, and support overall wellbeing through effective home filtration technology. - March 21, 2026 - Regal Flow Limited
Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer
Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer: Founder Ed Smith Retires After 25 Years and Will Continue as Advisor Agile Fleet, Inc. today announced that Don Dymont has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder and longtime CEO Ed Smith has... - February 13, 2026 - Agile Fleet, Inc.
Evluma Launches RoadMax Edge Streetlight Series, Advancing Urban Illumination and Energy Efficiency
Modular design and advanced optics reduce energy usage and service requirements while improving roadway visibility. - February 13, 2026 - Evluma LED Lighting
Bevco and IEWC Hiring 40 to Support Control Panel Growth, Offering Career Paths in Skilled Trades
Bevco, part of the Controls division of IEWC, is hiring 40 new employees to support rapid business growth and an expanding backlog of custom-built electrical control panels. The new positions—based in Sussex and New Berlin, Wisconsin—represent a significant opportunity for individuals... - February 12, 2026 - IEWC
IEWC Acquires Simcona to Expand Distribution Presence in Northeast and Strengthen Control Panel Manufacturing Capabilities
IEWC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Simcona, a Rochester, New York-based distributor of wire and cable products, electronic components, and manufacturer of control panels. This acquisition strengthens IEWC’s OEM and Controls business units, expands its geographic reach in the... - February 09, 2026 - IEWC
Fredo Durand, MIT CSAIL Computer Scientist, Joins the RIS Advisory Board
An award-winning computer scientist at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), Dr. Durand helps lead CSAIL's Computer Graphics Group. - February 06, 2026 - Remote Intelligence Solutions RIS Inc.
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series with 30-240kW Models
Newly Expanded Product Line Supports Broader Electrification Needs - December 19, 2025 - Diversified Heat Transfer
EV Charging Infrastructure Summit to Explore Latest Trends in Growing US Market
The 8th EV Charging Infrastructure Summit - North America: West, taking place in San Francisco on February 24-25, 2026, will bring together industry experts to discuss key trends, technologies, and strategies for optimizing EV adoption. The event will feature case studies, networking opportunities, and sessions on grid integration, cybersecurity, and business models. The summit aims to address the challenges and opportunities in the expanding EV charging sector. - December 15, 2025 - Smart Grid Observer
Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
New Solar Savings Opportunity Opens for North Bay Homeowners - SolarCraft Launches Prepaid Solar Program Offering Savings on Solar & Battery Systems
SolarCraft, the North Bay’s leading solar energy, battery storage and HVAC provider, has unveiled a new Prepaid Power Purchase Agreement, giving homeowners in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties an innovative way to lock in 20% solar savings—even after the federal solar tax credit expires in 2025. - November 21, 2025 - SolarCraft
Western Weather Group and MetOcean Telematics Partner to Deliver Integrated Remote Weather Monitoring Solutions
WWG’s instrumentation expertise combined with MetOcean’s Iridium® satellite connectivity and support delivers global, reliable data connectivity. - November 14, 2025 - Western Weather Group
SolarCraft Repeats as Bay Area’s Best Solar Company - San Francisco Chronicle Readers Once Again Choose SolarCraft as the North Bay’s Best in Solar Energy
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy and clean technology provider based in the North Bay, is proud to announce it has been named “Best Solar Installer in the Bay Area” by readers of the San Francisco Chronicle. The annual Best of the Bay Area Awards celebrate outstanding local businesses delivering exceptional service and value across the region. - October 28, 2025 - SolarCraft
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
Hierophant Law Now Assist in Navigating New Challenges in the Employment Law
Hierophant's New Employment Law Department Focuses on the Changing Landscape of Employment Law. - October 20, 2025 - Hierophant Law
ODRAH Holdings, Inc. Announces Delaware Incorporation, Strategic Expansion, and Vision for ODRAH Pouvwa™ - the First Mega Super-App
ODRAH Holdings, Inc., formerly known as OilDash, today announced its official incorporation in Delaware as the new parent company for all current and future ODRAH brands, acquisitions, and subsidiaries. This milestone positions ODRAH to accelerate growth, strengthen its ecosystem, and prepare for... - September 29, 2025 - OilDash Inc.
Electrolytic Technologies Systems and Montagna S.r.l. Forge Global Partnership to Advance UV Water Treatment Solutions Worldwide
Electrolytic Technologies Systems (ETS), a global leader in innovative water and wastewater solutions, is proud to announce a landmark agreement with Montagna S.r.l., a renowned family-owned Italian company with over 65 years of expertise in ultraviolet (UV) water treatment technologies. Under this agreement, ETS will serve as Montagna’s exclusive global representative, bringing Montagna’s cutting-edge UV solutions to markets across the globe. - September 29, 2025 - Electrolytic Technologies Systems
Pettigrew & Associates Eliminates Plastic Water Bottles Company-Wide, Partnering with Open Water to Fight Ocean Pollution, Improve Employee Health
Pettigrew & Associates announced a bold step in its sustainability efforts: eliminating single-use plastic water bottles across all offices and job sites. Effective immediately, the company will exclusively provide Open Water, a 100% recyclable aluminum alternative, to employees and... - September 09, 2025 - Pettigrew & Associates
Trimark Announces True:SCADA™ to Optimize Utility-Scale PV+BESS Resources
Trimark Associates, Inc. has announced True:SCADA™, a reimagined control solution, engineered specifically for utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS) resources. - September 09, 2025 - Trimark Associates, Inc.
Insulate Your Attic Rebrands as Keane Insulation and Solar, Expanding Into Renewable Energy Solutions
Keane Insulation Contractors Ltd, previously trading as Insulate Your Attic, has announced its rebrand to Keane Insulation and Solar. The new name reflects the company’s expansion from attic insulation and flooring into the growing field of residential solar panel installation and battery storage solutions. - August 19, 2025 - Keane Insulation and Solar
ODRAH (aka Oildash) Partners with State Farm® Agency to Offer Insurance Services In-App
ODRAH, formerly Oildash, has partnered with a licensed State Farm® agency to bring insurance services directly to its platform. The collaboration launches ODRAH’s new insurance checkout feature for towing and autobody services, streamlining claims and reducing out-of-pocket costs. This expansion strengthens ODRAH’s Super App growth in NY and NJ while maintaining its core focus on home heating oil and HVAC. - August 12, 2025 - OilDash Inc.
Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas
Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in Texas. - August 07, 2025 - TIDAL NRG LLC
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
Global Leaders in Solar Energy Infrastructure and Noise Protection Join Forces
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Alliance to Accelerate Sustainable and Clean Infrastructure Solutions. - August 02, 2025 - Ko-Solar
Oildash Begins Transition to ODRAH as It Launches Dual-Sided Super App with BNPL for Real-World Services
Oildash, now rebranding as ODRAH (Oildash’s Reliable Assistance Hub), launches its dual-sided super app with BNPL across Long Island, NJ, and Firodia. With a bold new structure and nationwide ambition, the app goes live August 1. - July 31, 2025 - OilDash Inc.
Voted Best in Marin: SolarCraft Leads the Way in Solar
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Solar Installer in Marin County" by the readers of Marin Magazine. The annual Marin Magazine Reader's Choice Awards celebrate businesses that excel in delivering exceptional services and products to the local community. - July 31, 2025 - SolarCraft
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience - July 15, 2025 - Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage
GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output. - July 14, 2025 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Avalon Energy Group and Sulzer Form Strategic Alliance and Partnership to Advance Global Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Avalon selects BioFlux™ technology for its 100 KTA Sustainable Aviation Fuel project in Uruguayand secures global right to deploy BioFlux technology in SAF plants across Latin America, India, South Africa, Kenya, Eswatini, and the United States. Sulzer licenses BioFlux technology globally under an exclusive cooperation agreement with Duke Technologies LLC. - July 09, 2025 - Avalon Energy Group LLC
Sosai Renewables Wins Ashden Award 2025
Sosai Renewable Energies (“Sosai”) has won a prestigious Ashden Award for its outstanding workrenewable energy technologies that provide off-grid energy solutions to communities and businesses in rural northern Nigeria, such as solar home units, solar mini grids, working as Climate Smart Villages, and solar for productive use. Winners of the 2025 Ashden Awards were revealed at the Royal Geographical Society in London on June 11. - July 05, 2025 - Sosai Renewable Energies Company
Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. Join Forces to Drive Innovation
Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. have joined forces and will combine their products, technology solutions, and engineering expertise to deliver world-class innovation. This collaboration brings together two leaders in outdoor LED lighting technology, each with a reputation for delivering cutting-edge products and reliable solutions. - June 26, 2025 - Evluma LED Lighting