PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PowerCharge™ Electrifies the Market with a New Commercial Charging Station PowerCharge™, a subsidiary of Moser Services Group, LLC, stays ahead of the EV charging market by introducing a new commercial electric vehicle charging station: Pro-Lightning Series. PowerCharge™ has designed their new Pro-Lightning Series to be powerful, durable, and flexible. These heavy-duty... - December 15, 2019 - PowerCharge

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Petaluma Public Storage - North Bay Storage Facility Goes Solar and Saves on Energy Bills Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come. - December 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

World’s Largest Osmosis-Based Desalination Technology Unveiled for Energy-Efficient Water Production Features Porifera Technology The world’s largest forward and reverse osmosis hybrid facility featuring Porifera technology was revealed in November at the International Forward Osmosis Summit (IFOS) in Yeosu, Jellanam-do, South Korea. The demonstration plant was a coordinated pilot project made possible by a consortium of... - December 13, 2019 - Porifera

Solar FlexRack Selected to Supply 105 MW Solar Project in North Carolina for Cypress Creek Renewables Solar FlexRack’s G3L-X Fixed Tilt Racking Installed in Cubico Sustainable Investments’ Pender County Solar Power Plant. - December 12, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Signature Equipment Joins Vac-Con Distribution Vac-Con announces a new dealer for the West. - December 05, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Raven SR’s Non-Combustion Technology Reaches New Highs in Hydrogen Production Efficiency Raven SR announced today that its multi-patented “Steam/CO2” reformation technology (a low pressure, non-combustion, and non-catalytic process) produced syngas with 47% hydrogen content from mixed municipal solid waste (50% biogenics and 50% non-biogenics) in its engineering unit. Syngas,... - December 04, 2019 - Raven SR

Vac-Con Welcomes New Director Vac-Con introduces new International Director of Business, Floyd Wilson. - November 29, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network

The Salvation Army: Doing the Most Good for Our Most Precious Natural Resource Serving the community for over 125 years, The Salvation Army International Corps has long been an invaluable resource to those in need throughout Metro Atlanta. Focusing their efforts on homelessness services, youth enrichment, and anti-trafficking, The Salvation Army International Corps offers comprehensive... - November 24, 2019 - WaterSignal, LLC

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Water Distribution: How New Technologies Can Help Preserve and Improve Drinking Water Quality With climate changes and rapidly increasing population it has, more than ever, become crucial to find ways to manage urban water environments efficiently – today and in the future for the sake of both mankind and the environment. - November 20, 2019 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

Raven SR and Zanker Recycling Sign Letter of Intent for Renewable Fuel Production Site and Feedstock Supply Raven SR announced today their agreement and letter of intent with Zanker Recycling in San Jose, CA, to provide the site and feedstock for Raven SR’s first 25 dry-ton commercial renewable hydrogen production facility, based on its multi-patented Steam/CO2 patented system. Zanker Recycling is a... - November 15, 2019 - Raven SR

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Thomas Swan Sign Company - East Bay Sign Company Goes Solar & Lowers Operating Costs Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations. - November 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Innovaptive’s Digital Work Order Management Solution Earns Key SAP Certification The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.

Initiate! Goes Global at European Utility Week as Energy Start-Up and Innovation Programme Spreads It Wings Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week

Global Power & Energy Elites Showcases Innovation and Leadership at the Forefront of Energy Transition The annual Global Power & Energy Elites publication is set to launch on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at European Utility Week in Paris. - November 09, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Siemens Returns as Diamond Sponsor at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November Some 18 000 energy experts expected in Paris as energy and power sector meets up. - November 06, 2019 - European Utility Week

Shipments of 5G Smartphones Will Surge to 900 Million Units in 2024 Says The Information Network 5G smartphones will increase from just 13 million units in 2019 to 900 million in 2024, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New... - November 01, 2019 - The Information Network

Solar FlexRack Sponsors MnSEIA Gateway to Solar Conference Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it will sponsor the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association (MnSEIA) Gateway Conference being held Oct. 21-22 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis,... - October 18, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Memory Companies Muting Semiconductor Equipment Growth in 2020 Says The Information Network On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - October 15, 2019 - The Information Network

Future Energy Nigeria Receives Official Endorsement from Federal Ministry of Power Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power has officially endorsed the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition. The 16th edition of this longstanding, leading power and energy event will take place at the Eko Hotel in Lagos from 12-13 November 2019. “The Ministry is proud to be... - October 09, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria

Decarbonisation Targets in Focus at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar" U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Solar FlexRack Closes Over a Half Gigawatt of Business in 2019 Solar FlexRack Heads into the Fourth Quarter Poised for a Banner Year. - September 19, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Future Energy East Africa to Feature Women in Power Luncheon, German Country Pavilion and 12+ Utility CEOs The 21st edition of Future Energy East Africa will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. - September 18, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

Indian Energy-AI Startup Climate Connect Makes List of 25 Leading APAC Innovative Companies Delhi-based Climate Connect Technologies receives international recognition in Cleantech’s APAC 25 list as one of the 25 independent companies that are expected to make a significant impact on sustainable innovation over the next decade. - September 13, 2019 - Climate Connect

Future Energy Nigeria to Focus on New Initiatives by the Government Presenting "Unlimited Investment Opportunities” The upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition in Lagos in November presents solutions for the power sector and connects power and energy professionals working together to advance a sustainable energy economy. - September 11, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria

Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Awarded DOE Grant to Develop Improved Materials for Solid State Batteries Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Gantner Environment Introduces Sales and Service Partner in Thailand Today, Gantner Instruments is pleased to announce that Logic Power Co., Ltd. will support them as a sales and service partner in Thailand. “Gantner Instruments is, for more than 3 years, together with Victor Boonyasnguan from Logic Power Co., Ltd., supporting them with industrial Solar and Utility... - September 06, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH

Solar FlexRack to Exhibit at Solar Power International 2019 Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it would be exhibiting at Solar Power International (SPI) in booth #425. The show is the largest solar show in North America and is being held at the Salt... - September 06, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Ten East African CEOs Confirmed for Utility CEO Forum at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi This Month Future Energy East Africa will bring together leaders from the regional and international power and energy community, including more than 400 regional conference delegates and over expo 1000 visitors and more than 80 exhibitors. - September 05, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Merrimak Capital Company; Novato Business Leader Goes Solar, Lowers Operating Costs & Carbon Footprint Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 52.2 kW DC solar system at Merrimak Capital Company LLC in Novato, CA. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy, reduce their carbon footprint and lower their operating costs by over $1,400 every month. - September 04, 2019 - SolarCraft

Michael Latham, PE Joined Bingham & Taylor Mike Latham, PE joined Bingham & Taylor as Director of Product Engineering and Design. - September 04, 2019 - Bingham & Taylor

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's fastest... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

SolarCraft Appoints New Chief Executive Officer - The North Bay’s Leading Clean Energy Provider Strengthens Leadership Team Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, the North Bay’s largest and most enduring solar and clean energy provider, announced today the appointment of Galen Torneby as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Torneby has deep expertise in the solar industry and brings decades of experience in the broader energy and construction fields to his new role, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer at SolarCraft. - August 26, 2019 - SolarCraft

C2 Energy Capital Owns and Operates the Largest Community Solar Project in Southeast Massachusetts – Part of Middleborough Electric’s Community Shared C2 Energy Capital owns and operates the largest community solar project in southeastern Massachusetts. - August 24, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

African Utility Week’s Industry Awards and African Power & Energy Elites Join Forces to Celebrate Continent’s Energy Pioneers The African Power & Energy Elites publication and the African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards have aligned for their 2020 editions with a single nomination and selection process across a set of complementary categories. - August 11, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Christ the King School - Another East Bay Church Goes Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 148.5 kW DC solar system at Christ the King Catholic School in Pleasant Hill, CA. The system is designed to provide over 66.57% of their school’s annual electrical needs for the facilities. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy and protect the environment, reducing their operating costs by thousands every month and lower their carbon footprint. - August 09, 2019 - SolarCraft