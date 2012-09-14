PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ProgressSoft Concludes the Third Edition of the Central Bank Payments Conference A third successful year was concluded today for ProgressSoft at the Central Bank Payments Conference (CBPC) in Berlin, Germany. Bringing new payment technologies to central banks from around the world, ProgressSoft managed to shed light on significant topics for central banking bodies while uncovering... - July 04, 2019 - ProgressSoft Corporation

ProgressSoft Concludes Remarkable Exhibition at MWC 2018 in Barcelona ProgressSoft Corporation, a leading world provider of real-time payment solutions, concluded its successful participation at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. The Mobile World Congress is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry where industry leaders meet, network and showcase... - March 08, 2018 - ProgressSoft Corporation

Vardot Opens a New Office in Cairo Vardot, an award-winning web solutions provider and the largest Drupal solutions provider in the Middle East, has announced today the expansion of its Middle Eastern operations with the opening of an office in Nasr City, a district of Cairo, Egypt. The new Cairo office capitalizes on local talented software... - June 26, 2017 - Vardot

Ekeif: The Biggest Arabic Community for How to Videos Ekeif is a website produces short "how to" Arabic video content targeted to Arabic speaking users, focusing on 6 different important categories for woman, family and society. The website contains more than 4000 videos, and captured over 80 Million views and 255K social media subscribers. - January 20, 2017 - ekeif

The New Website of World Travel Marketing Co. Powers Business Travel Needs with Easy Hotel Booking Facilities World Travel Marketing Co. announces the launch of their new website Theglobalbooking.com. The company’s new website allows users to plan and book the best and affordable accommodation at their chosen location worldwide. World Travel Marketing Co. is a prominent name in the travel industry. Through... - November 17, 2016 - World Travel Marketing

World Travel Marketing Co. Proposes Easy Wholesale Hotel Booking Services for the Travel Industry World Travel Marketing Co., a prominent name in the travel industry, has proposed easy hotel booking service for travel industry via their online hotel booking portal – TheGlobalBooking.com. Through the portal, the company aims to help travel industry personnel in getting seamless wholesale booking... - November 17, 2016 - World Travel Marketing

Ain (Eye) News Aggregation App Live on the Apple’s App Store Arab Mobile Content, the leading developer of Mobile Content Solution in the MENA launched Ain (Eye) News App on Apple App store to be the personalized Magazine for users out of more than 1000 News, Sports and Entertainment Sources. Users of the App can choose various topics of interest like Politics,... - June 14, 2015 - Arab Mobile Content

Feesheh.com Launches UAE Online Store After two years of serving the Jordanian market, Feesheh.com, the first online store for musical instruments, is now going regional. Feesheh was launched in February 2012 by the two Jordanian co-founders, Nur Alfayez and Fahed Farraj who as musicians themselves, saw a gap in the MENA market and decided... - May 28, 2014 - Feesheh Music Warehouse

WebTeb and Manal Al-Alem Join Forces to Bring Better Nutrition Awareness to Venerable Traditional Middle Eastern Cooking Celebrity Chef, Manal Al-Alem to Work with WebTeb’s Dieticians to Add Nutritional Information to Her Well-Known Recipes and to Adapt them for Health Concerns Such as Diabetes - February 04, 2014 - WebTeb

Pregnant? Need information in Arabic? WebTeb Launches “Teb Baby”- a Comprehensive Pregnancy Section The section is the first of its kind to be made available in Arabic, and is based on information from Harvard Medical School and the Mayo Clinic. - November 28, 2013 - WebTeb

WebTeb Announces It Has Passed the 3 Million Unique Visitors Per Month Mark and Opening of Ramallah Offices Ramallah office opened following an investment in WebTeb by Siraj Palestine Fund. - October 04, 2013 - WebTeb

WebTeb.com Begins Monetizing Its Market Presence; Appoints Laith Moamani as Chief Commercial Officer Momani joins WebTeb.com from YAHOO! Maktoob, to capitalize on exceptional traffic growth bringing WebTeb.com to the number one position in Arabic health information, according to Alexa.com ranking. - August 20, 2013 - WebTeb

WebTeb Launches a Diet Section – “Tebstyle” and a Community Section ”Manbar” Launch includes comprehensive drug interaction section; diet content provided through a licensing arrangement with the Harvard Medical School and additional materials licensed from the Mayo Clinic. - April 21, 2013 - WebTeb

ESKADENIA Software Announces Continued Success with Amman Baccalaureate School After an acknowledged partnership; ESKADENIA Software, a leading Jordanian-based provider of software products & technologies, announced today its continued success with Amman Baccalaureate School by upgrading its systems to ESKADENIA’s latest version of ESKA® Academia & ESKA® Business... - March 08, 2013 - ESKADENIA Software

Sanam: A New Game Waiting to be Funded on Indiegogo Sanam is a side scrolling platform action adventure game, developed independently by ‘Team Food Fighter’; a group of 4 Game Developers and Artists from the Middle East, putting their best on Sanam. - January 12, 2013 - Team FoodFighter

Jordan to Release Its Health and Wellness Destination Guide During the International Medical Tourism, Wellness and Spa Congress on March 18-20th, 2012 The Medical Tourism Association in partnership with the Private Hospitals Association (PHA) announces the Jordan Health and Wellness Destination Guide. The full-color guide will be unveiled and distributed to attendees during the International Medical Tourism, Wellness and Spa Congress, March 18-20, 2012. The Jordan Destination Guide will be available in both print and digitally at: http://www.MedicalTourism.com - March 27, 2012 - Medical Tourism Association™

Le Meridien Amman Commemorates Mother’s Day by Spending a Day in an Elderly Home Le Meridien Amman Commemorates Mother’s Day by Spending a Day in an Elderly Home. - March 27, 2012 - Le Meridien Amman

The 7th Annual Wedding Show Kicks Off at Le Meridien Amman on March 22nd Driven by the success of the Wedding Show in March 2011 and in a festive ceremony, General Manager of Le Meridien Amman and Mazen Ashqar of Events UnLimited signed the contract to host the 7th Annual Wedding Show 2012, at the Royal Convention Centre, scheduled to take place between 22 and 24 March, 2012. - March 19, 2012 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Launches Its "Elite Card" Loyalty Programme Stemming from Le Meridien Amman’s desire to create a memorable and distinguished dining experience, Le Meridien Amman has recently launched its Elite Card granting its holders the privilege of special offers and additional values in all six restaurants, rooms, meeting rooms, and its Health Club... - February 04, 2012 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Completes Its Grand Renovation Le Meridien Amman completes its grand renovation for the facade, Grand Ballroom and Benihana chain restaurant. - January 19, 2012 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Seals Contract to Host 7th Annual Wedding Show with Events Unlimited Driven by the success of the Wedding Show in March 2011 and in a festive ceremony, Director of Sales and Marketing Ziad Fostuq of Le Meridien Amman and Mazen Ashqar of Events UnLimited signed the contract to host the 7th Annual Wedding Show 2012, at the Royal Convention Centre, scheduled to take place... - December 20, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Celebrates a New Perspective on Christmas Tree Lighting Le Meridien Amman hotel will host the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Monday, Dec 12th, from 6:00 – 7:00 pm, at the spacious lobby, accompanied by Christmas caroling, inspiring photos with Santa and the Ginger House, warm holiday refresh­ments and delicious sweets, and other seasonal family... - December 08, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Celebrates Healthy Life-Style Le Meridien Amman recently concluded the “Healthy Living” campaign, which aimed at encouraging associates to maintain a healthy life-style and geared towards ensuring their physical and psychological well-being. The one-week campaign placed great emphasis on associates assuming more responsibility... - November 29, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Premieres Wine Tasting at Renowned 282 Steaks and Lounge Le Meridien Amman Premieres Wine Tasting at Renowned 282 Steaks and Lounge. - November 22, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Starwood Hotels and Resorts Offers Savings of Up to 30 Percent on Early Bookings with "Autumn Days" Promotion Promotion Valid at Hundreds Starwood Hotels across Europe, Africa and the Middle East - November 14, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Organizes First Chefs’ Forum in Jordan Le Meridien Amman in collaboration with Meat and Livestock Australia, recently organized and hosted the first Chefs’ Forum in Jordan, which focused on the Australian meat industry and its clean, safe, delicious Halal guarantee of quality, highlighting the benefits and versatility of Australian... - November 03, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Welcomes Swedish Artist Lundén in Continuation to Iits UNLOCK ART™ Programme Le Meridien Amman, a subsidiary of Starwood Hotels and Resorts, has recently welcomed the visual Swedish artist Ragnhild Lundén, as she prepared for her second cross cultural exhibition in Jordan; “Intuition and Imagination” at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts; Le Meridien... - October 25, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Launches a New Sustainability Meeting Package Le Meridien Amman, a subsidiary of Starwood Hotels and Resorts, is proud to announce the launch of its new stylish sustainable meeting room; Al Mass, accommodating an average of 35 persons with state of the art facilities, and is most suitable for brainstorming, networking or simply meetings and interviews. The... - September 30, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Awarded Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor® for 2011 Le Meridien Amman Awarded Certificate Of Excellence From TripAdvisor® for 2011 - September 20, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Concludes the Ironman Competition with Six Winners Le Meridien Amman, a subsidiary of Starwood Hotels and Resorts, concluded last week its Ironman Competition, which included the participation of 80 Health Club members, divided into two age groups. Participation was encouraged for both men and women, ages 20 to 60. The elemental games consisted of running,... - August 30, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman and Starwood Launch Second Annual "Iftar for Cabs" Initiative After launching the ‘Iftar for Cabs’ initiative last year, Le Meridien Amman and Starwood Hotels and Resorts Middle East continued its commitment to the Holy Month of Ramadan by bringing more than 30 of their hotels and resorts in nine countries across the region together to distribute Iftar... - August 22, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Celebrates the Holy Month of Ramadan with Its Associates Le Meridien Amman, a subsidiary of Starwood Hotels and Resorts, gathered its 350 associates from all divisions and departments over its annual Iftar at the outdoor pool terrace. The Iftar celebration offered an authentic Arabian experience with an exquisite oriental buffet and Layali Al Sham band, with... - August 15, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Offer Members of Its Award-Winning Loyalty Program SPG Special Offers and Rewards Le Meridien Amman and Starwood Hotels and Resorts Offer Members of its Award-Winning Loyalty Programme; Starwood Preferred Guest, Special Offers and Rewards in Celebration of Ramadan. - July 21, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Conducts a Fire Drill to Maintain Safety Measures in Case of Emergency Le Meridien Amman, a subsidiary of Starwood Hotels and Resorts, organized a fire drill involving all hotel employees. The purpose of the drill was to provide tactical experience, sufficient knowledge and training for the employees as well as empower them to calmly face and handle all circumstances that... - June 29, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Collects 40 Units Upon Blood Donation Campaign Conclusion Le Meridien Amman, a subsidiary of Starwood Hotels and Resorts, concluded last week the blood donation campaign for it associates, under the supervision of the National Blood Bank. The facility at the hotel was equipped with all technical requirements to render the yearly process a success. General... - June 08, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman and Starwood Hotels and Resorts Launch Associate Fundraising Challenge to Raise Money for UNICEF’s Education Programmes in Pakistan and Romania As Part of this Fundraising Effort throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Le Meridien Amman is Hosting a Play for UNICEF Football Tournament in Support of Starwood’s 2011 Road to Awareness Campaign. - May 24, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman and Starwood Hotels and Resorts Ended the Environmental and Charity Campaign with Magnificent Results Le Meridien Amman and Starwood Hotels & Resorts achieved distinguished results from its latest Charity and Environmental campaign that was launched in Middle East region as of November 1st, 2010 and lasted on 31st of January 2011. The aim of the campaign was to protect the environment and raise money... - April 12, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Brighter Future for Planet is the Goal as Le Meridien Amman Goes Dark for Earth Hour 2011 For Third Year, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Around the Globe Join Together to Mark Environmental Awareness Event - March 30, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Commemorates Mother’s Day Marking the occasion of Mother's Day, Le Meridien Amman, a subsidiary of Starwood Hotels and Resorts, invited its 17 mothers to a seated lunch at 282 Steaks and Lounge. The culinary team dedicated their time and effort in preparing a special menu for the occasion, which contained special dishes from... - March 26, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Associates Spend a Day in Elderly Homes In celebration of His Majesty King Abdullah’s birthday, Le Meridien Amman has presented Dar Essalam and Golden Age elderly homes with packages of covers, pillows, cushions, curtains and duvets. "We are thrilled to be able to make this donation," stated Giuseppe Ressa; General Manager... - March 21, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

The First Jordanian Company to Achieve the CMMI Accreditation, Optimiza Optimiza, Jordan’s leading regional Systems Integrator, announced today that it is the first Jordanian company to obtain CMMI accreditation. CMMI® “Capability Maturity Model Integration” is currently considered the most widely accepted and adopted process improvement approach worldwide. - March 19, 2011 - Optimiza

Optimiza – First Jordanian Company to Achieve the CMMI® Accreditation Optimiza was the first company ever to achieve CMMI accreditation in Jordan and one of the few in the region. - March 18, 2011 - Optimiza Solutions

282 Steaks and Lounge Launches a New Menu at Le Meridien Amman 282 Steaks and Lounge Launches a New Menu at Le Meridien Amman - March 15, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Expo – Russia Jordan at Le Meridien Amman – Royal Convention Centre The ceremonial inauguration of "Expo – Russia Jordan" was held on the 7th of March at the Royal Convention Centre at Le Meridien Amman, the largest convention center in town. The exhibition which will continue until the 9th of March has been organized by "Zarubezh Expo", Jordan... - March 10, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Jordan Continues to be a Safe Tourist Destination Jordan’s tourism sector is keeping a close eye on regional political developments while assuring its international partners that the Kingdom remains to be a very safe destination. The sector’s vigilance was prompted by international news reports covering the turmoil in Tunisia and Egypt... - February 05, 2011 - Jordan Tourism Board

Le Meridien Amman Brings Orphaned Children a Bag of Joy Le Meridien Amman Brings Orphaned Children a Bag of Joy - January 11, 2011 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Celebrates Christmas and New Year with Corporate Clients Le Meridien Amman, a member of Starwood Hotels and Resorts, celebrated Christmas and New Year with its clients by touring the city with the joyful Santa Claus last week. The tour, which was led by Ziad Fostuq Director of Sales and Marketing and Ibrahim Maayah Assistant Director of Sales, included surprising... - December 24, 2010 - Le Meridien Amman

Le Meridien Amman Drops Curtain on Creative Canvas Competition Le Meridien Amman, a member of Starwood Hotels and Resorts, has dropped the curtain on its first international art and creativity motivation competition; Le Meridien’s Creative Canvas. The Creative Canvas, a signature area in the heart of house, is designed to serve as a space to promote and display... - December 07, 2010 - Le Meridien Amman

Jordan’s Tourism on the Rise with More Record Numbers Jordan’s tourism sector is celebrating more record numbers as vital statistics showed remarkable increases in visitor numbers and spending by the end of the 3rd quarter. Central Bank and Ministry of Tourism statistics have shown that the number overnight tourists who have visited Jordan between... - November 12, 2010 - Jordan Tourism Board