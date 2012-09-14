|
Ray Rahme, Greg Ronaldson, Darren Kramer, Gareth Kalil - these are just a few of the poker players who became instant millionaires when they won the All Africa Poker title. And now the title is back up for grabs and so is the R1,000,000 first prize. - April 05, 2011 - Piggs Peak Casino
Due to the success of the 2010 Happy Valley Casino Deepstack Freezeout Tournament, Piggs Peak Casino Swaziland could think of no better way to kick off the 2011 poker schedule than with another freezeout event. - January 26, 2011 - Piggs Peak Casino
The first weekend in October will see poker players from around the globe make their way to Happy Valley Resort and Casino in Swaziland for the premiere of the Happy Valley Casino Deepstack Freezeout Tournament, presented by All Africa Poker. - September 08, 2010 - Piggs Peak Casino
The R3,000,000 All Africa Poker Tournament took place from 29-31 July 2010 at Piggs Peak Hotel and Casino.
MJ Pieters is the new All Africa Poker Tournament Champion. Pieters became the chip leader early on in the game and carried his consistent play through to the final table. After hours on the felt, it was Pieters’ A K of which paired the board and knocked out previous AAPT champion Ryan Eber securing him the July 2010 AAPT title and the winning pot of R1million. - August 06, 2010 - Piggs Peak Casino
Ferrier and Partners is now offering a new educational webinar for commodity futures traders. - April 03, 2010 - Ferrier and Partners
Piggs Peak Casino is proud to announce that the next R3,000,000 All Africa Poker Tournament will be held in August 2010 at Piggs Peak Hotel and Casino, Swaziland. - March 24, 2010 - Piggs Peak Casino
The All Africa Poker Tournament kicked off at 8pm on 11 March 2010 at Piggs Peak Hotel and Casino, Swaziland. With R3,000,000 at stake the tension was high as 119 local and international poker players took their seats at the Main Event to battle it out for the title. - March 18, 2010 - Piggs Peak Casino
In 2009 All Africa Poker has crowned four new millionaires, stood their ground against some of the top poker players on the planet at the World Series of Poker, revolutionized the way poker is broadcast in Southern Africa and utilized online media to get their message to more poker fans than ever before. And in true poker fashion, this has been topped off with a sprinkling of glamour. - January 09, 2010 - Piggs Peak Casino
Southern Africa’s biggest event kicks off in March 2010. No, not the one that involves footballs and boots but the one with the wild cards, the bluffs and the Million Rand first prize! Piggs Peak Hotel & Casino will once again play host to the All Africa Poker Tournament (AAPT), which has a guaranteed prize pool of R3,000,000 and will turn up the heat from Thursday, 11 March at 8pm. - January 09, 2010 - Piggs Peak Casino
Punters can continue to experience the energy and excitement of night horse racing at racecourses across the country, courtesy of Piggs Peak Casino, home of All Africa Poker, who will sponsor night racing at Turffontein in Gauteng, Greyville in Durban and Kenilworth in Cape Town from January 2010. - January 09, 2010 - Piggs Peak Casino
With a limited number of seats available at the final All Africa Poker Tournament for this year, both amateur and pro poker players alike are lining up to claim their seat and a chance to win a share of the three and a half Million Rand pot. The Tournament will be held at Piggs Peak Hotel and Casino in Swaziland from the 19th to 22nd November, with some of Southern Africa’s poker pros like Ray Rahme, Ryan Brauer, Mel Banfield, Kinesh Pather and Ryan Eber having already secured their seats. - October 08, 2009 - Piggs Peak Casino
All Africa Poker TV is broadening its reach into the Southern African market, adding a new online platform to its electronic offering, and moving to a better position for itself on the DStv bouquet targeting the country’s growing niche of upper LSM poker enthusiasts. - September 30, 2009 - Piggs Peak Casino
Real Image Ltd, a pioneer in the provision of Internet Services and customized communications solutions in Swaziland, has signed a contract with leading provider of satellite communications Planetsky Ltd, in order to make the next generation of broadband services available to Sub-Saharan Africa.
The... - September 18, 2009 - Planetsky Ltd.
The 18th All Africa Poker Tournament concluded on Sunday 23 August and will go down in the Southern African poker archives as a competition of records. Wessel Jacobs (44) from Durban took the R1 million winning pot, in what will be remembered as the longest final table in the history of the All Africa Poker Tournament. For almost 10 hours Jacobs kept his cool, playing the Ace of Spades and 7 of Hearts as the final hand which won him the tournament and knocking Joe Rahme out in second place. - August 27, 2009 - Piggs Peak Casino
Piggs Peak Casino is proud to announce that they will be hosting the final major poker tournament of 2009, from the 19th – 22nd November 2009 at Piggs Peak Hotel and Casino, Swaziland. - August 27, 2009 - Piggs Peak Casino
Piggs Peak is proud to announce the launch of “The Perfect Pair” – with Danny K and Lee Ann Liebenberg the ambassadors for Piggs Peak home of All Africa Poker. - March 19, 2009 - Piggs Peak Casino
The R3,500,000 All Africa Poker Tournament will be held from 21 – 24 May 2009 at Piggs Peak Hotel and Casino, Swaziland. The Tournament is a re-buy tournament which will feature a guaranteed prize pool of Three and a Half Million Rand. - March 19, 2009 - Piggs Peak Casino
As 117 player’s took their seats at the R3,500,000 All Africa Poker Tournament, Evern van Niekerk knew he would have a tough tournament ahead of him to make it to the Final Table. It started with the words “Shuffle up and deal” and culminated in his first time live tournament, being crowned the All Africa Poker champion, launching his poker career on the local poker circuit. - November 20, 2008 - Piggs Peak Casino
The R3,500,000 All Africa Poker Tournament will be held from 26th February to 1st March 2009 at Piggs Peak Hotel and Casino, Swaziland. The Tournament is a re-buy tournament which will feature a guaranteed prize pool of Three and a Half Million Rand. The Main Event prize winner receives R1 Million and there are five packages to the 2009 World Series of Poker, valued at R150,000, up for grabs. Team All Africa Poker will be making their way to Las Vegas where the WSOP will be held mid 2009. - November 20, 2008 - Piggs Peak Casino
As the All Africa Poker Channel enters its third year of broadcast on 1st October 2008, so it seems appropriate that it will now be broadcast from it’s new and exciting interactive platform on the DStv Touch menu. - September 21, 2008 - Piggs Peak Casino
Darren Kramer aka “kingkramer” has proven that he is at the top of his poker game by winning the R3,000,000 All Africa Poker Tournament, which was hosted from the 13th to 17th August 2008 at Piggs Peak Hotel & Casino, Swaziland. Darren has become a familiar face at the AAPT and has made several final tables, however the title has always eluded him, until now that is. - August 21, 2008 - Piggs Peak Casino
The past year on the poker scene has been marked by some unexpected turns in a number of significant poker events, but Ray Rahme’s victory this past weekend at the All Africa Poker Tournament held at Piggs Peak Hotel & Casino in Swaziland, certainly came as no surprise. - June 06, 2008 - Piggs Peak Casino
Danny K has donated the R100,000 he won at the All Africa Poker Celebrity Charity Challenge at Piggs Peak, Swaziland to the building of a crèche in the Fountain of Love home in Katlehong. - March 19, 2008 - Piggs Peak Casino
7 players have already won their WSOP seats at the All Africa Poker tournament, and now nine more WSOP seat packages are in the prize pool for the next AAPT Main Event. - March 18, 2008 - Piggs Peak Casino
John Tabatabai is the 12th All Africa Poker Tournament Champion and has earned himself One Million Rand and a seat to the World Series of Poker valued at R150,000. Second place was taken by Kyri Patsalos, who won R400,000 and a WSOP package. WSOP 2007 3rd place player, the legendary Ray Rahme gained another third position winning R300,000 and a WSOP package. - March 13, 2008 - Piggs Peak Casino
Danny K became the winner of the 2008 All Africa Poker Celebrity Charity Challenge and won R100,000, which he donated to his charity, Foundation of Love in Katlehong. - March 07, 2008 - Piggs Peak Casino
Piggs Peak, Swaziland hosted an All Africa Poker Celebrity Charity Challenge training session on Thursday, 24 January 2008.
Southern African celebrities, who will be battling it out in the All Africa Poker Celebrity Charity Challenge, on Wednesday 27th February 2008 at Piggs Peak, Swaziland, were given... - January 27, 2008 - Piggs Peak Casino
3 Piggs Poker’s Bad Beat Jackpot has steadily climbed and making its way up to hit the R500 000 mark. It last went off on Sunday, 23 September 2007 on a 6 seater, R1/R2 table called Proudly Today. The winner, RockSpider, walked away with a whopping R29,280.54. The Jackpot is breaking records as... - December 29, 2007 - Piggs Peak Casino
Greg Ronaldson has been crowned the new All Africa Poker King. After an intense and grueling poker marathon Ronaldson, 24, walked away with the Million Rand prize. Piggs Peak Casino, Swaziland will also be flying him to Las Vegas in July 2008, to take up his seat at the coveted World Series of Poker... - November 22, 2007 - Piggs Peak Casino
Ryan Brauer confirmed his status as one of the best heads-up poker players in Africa, by winning the R1 Million Heads-Up Challenge at Sun City on 6th September.
Brauer, one of the expert and knowledgeable All Africa Poker Channel commentators, has proven he has more than just an aptitude for talking... - September 13, 2007 - Piggs Peak Casino
Imagine turning R6,000 into R1,5 million overnight. It’s not only probable, it’s very possible at Piggs Peak Casino.
An ecstatic Mr Botha became an instant millionaire in a sweep of fantastic luck on the popular tables game European roulette game, offered at Piggs Peak Internet Casino. Mr... - July 27, 2007 - Piggs Peak Casino
Following the excitement of the recent All Africa Poker Tournament, which was hosted at Piggs Peak Casino earlier in June 2007, poker fans have awaited the announcement of the next tournament in anticipation. To satisfy the queries from keen participants, the organizers have announced that a date for... - June 20, 2007 - Piggs Peak Casino
The air was thick with frenetic excitement as people gathered from all across the world for the highly anticipated 9th All Africa Poker Tournament, which was hosted at Piggs Peak Hotel & Casino in Swaziland this weekend. With a breathtaking prize pool of Three and a Half million Rand, it is no secret... - June 20, 2007 - Piggs Peak Casino