The 18th All Africa Poker Tournament concluded on Sunday 23 August and will go down in the Southern African poker archives as a competition of records. Wessel Jacobs (44) from Durban took the R1 million winning pot, in what will be remembered as the longest final table in the history of the All Africa Poker Tournament. For almost 10 hours Jacobs kept his cool, playing the Ace of Spades and 7 of Hearts as the final hand which won him the tournament and knocking Joe Rahme out in second place. - August 27, 2009 - Piggs Peak Casino