Colombia News
Medical Tourism Packages Expands Wellness Offerings, Bolstering Latin America’s Position as a Premier Healthcare Destination
Medical Tourism Packages is expanding its offerings with new wellness retreats for stress, menopause, and hormone balance. This growth follows recent media recognition of Chairman Craig Dempsey's vision. The company’s strategy of combining world-class medical treatments with bespoke concierge services in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica reinforces the region's position as a premier destination for affordable, high-end healthcare. - August 05, 2025 - Medical Tourism Packages
The Code Expands Into LATAM with a Powerful Live Event in Bogotá
The energy was electric in Bogotá this past weekend as The Code, a fast-rising global platform for digital growth and coaching, brought its leadership team and community to Colombia for an unforgettable live event. Held on June 21, the LATAM-focused gathering marked a pivotal moment in The... - June 26, 2025 - The Code Marketing
EUDR Extended Deadlines: KOLTIVA Urges Early Action for Latin American Exporters
Deforestation challenge. Latin America is responsible for 44% of global tropical deforestation, intensifying the need to align supply chains with deforestation-free standards to maintain EU trade access. Despite the postponement of the EUDR deadlines to 2025 for large companies and 2026 for SMEs, Latin American businesses including Cooperative & SMEs must act quickly to meet its stringent standards. - December 07, 2024 - KOLTIVA
Latin America’s Agricultural Exports at Risk? KOLTIVA’s Traceability Tools for EUDR-Ready Supply Chains
KOLTIVA will host an expert-led webinar on November 6, 2024, offering practical guidance on the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) compliance for Latin American producers, cooperatives, and SMEs exporting to EU markets - October 28, 2024 - KOLTIVA
Projects from the US Boost Foreign Investment in Bogota
US investments, totaling more than $ 330 million as of April 2021, are driving the recovery of the capital's economy. International companies and trade organizations highlight what Bogota offers that continues to captivate North American companies. - September 16, 2021 - Invest in Bogota
South Korean Companies Are Investing in Bogota, These Are Some of Them
Regarding the state visit taking place this week from the representatives of the Colombian government and private companies in South Korea, the investment promotion agency of Bogota highlights some of the investment projects for about US $170 million that the capital has received in recent years from South Korea. - August 28, 2021 - Invest in Bogota
Bogota-Based Startups Raised Investments of US $364 Million in the First Semester of 2021
Bogota startups concentrated 85% of the venture capital raised by the Colombian entrepreneurship ecosystem in the first half of the year. United States, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Argentina are the countries from which the largest number of investments arrived. Technology based startups generated the greatest interest in investment vehicles. - August 01, 2021 - Invest in Bogota
Three Bogota Fintech Startups That Will Give a Lot of Buzz in the Coming Years
Get to know three growing Bogota fintech startups that due to their innovation and business development will give a lot to talk about in the coming years and will continue to position Bogota as one of the cities with the best fintech ecosystem in Latin America. - July 01, 2021 - Invest in Bogota
More Than 50 International Companies Are Considering Bogota to Relocate Their Operations
Over the last year, Bogota (Colombia) has identified more than fifty advanced projects of companies that are considering the city as the destination to relocate their operations within the framework of the nearshore trend. - June 26, 2021 - Invest in Bogota
TDCX Installs Its First Operations Center for Latin America in Bogota
The services outsourcing company is looking for talent in the capital city and expects to close 2021 with 450 employees. TDCX, with operations in a dozen countries, invested about 2.5 million dollars and will offer, from Bogota, services to the markets of the United States and Latin America. - June 25, 2021 - Invest in Bogota
Bogota Selected by the Financial Times as the Second City of the Future in Latin America
The Colombian capital climbed one position in the regional ranking of fDi Intelligence, which measured aspects such as the proportion of Foreign Direct Investment the city reached compared to the total of the country. In addition, the capital's foreign investment attraction strategy, developed by Invest in Bogota, was selected as the eighth best in America and first in South America. - June 23, 2021 - Invest in Bogota
Chinese Multinational from the IT Sector Started Operating in Bogota
The company, which has 19 offices around the world and is a partner of the Chinese giant Alibaba, will provide software solutions and professional consulting services for the telecommunications industry in the country. - June 04, 2021 - Invest in Bogota
BYD Delivers Largest Pure Electric Bus Fleet in Colombia
470 pure electric buses to serve almost 40 routes and over 300-thousand commuters across the capital of Colombia. - December 20, 2020 - BYD
Lonely Planet Recognizes Lombia + Co. as a Responsible Wayuu Seller
Lombia + Co. reinforces its position as a leading brand in the Wayuu industry after Lonely Planet recognized the company as a responsible seller. Since Lombia + Co. began its operations in 2015, it’s main goal has been to provide sustainable and fair trade employment for the artisans they... - October 03, 2019 - Lombia + Co.
Ofi Incorporates Cimacast’s Cloud Services Business Unit to Expand Portfolio Offering to Enterprise Customers in Latin America
Latam-based Ofi announced today that it has incorporated Cimacast’s cloud managed services unit into its Hybrid Cloud offering. - August 03, 2019 - Ofi
GITP Ventures Announces Medellin Based Technology Accelerator with Oiga Technologies
Candidate companies will receive both cash infusion and technology resources. Companies selected for the program must be focused in Big Data or Artificial Intelligence technology. Investments will range between $50,000 and $200,000. - April 09, 2019 - GITP Ventures
Neoedge Brings Relevant Professional Workshop on Gas and LNG Transportation, Distribution and Commercialization to the Latin American Region
Neoedge, a leading business intelligence company based in Singapore partners once again with Romel Bhullar of Flour Corporation, to address the challenges in gas and liquefied natural gas’ (LNG) transportation, distribution and commercialization. In an upcoming event entitled, “Gas/LNG... - June 16, 2015 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd
eMM Covers Radio and TV Channels from Colombia
Since 2007 eMedia Monitor is the leading provider of real-time radio and TV monitoring, covering broadcast media in more than 39 countries on 5 continents in 7 languages in a unified system. Due to continuously growing demand, eMM is happy to announce their extended broadcast monitoring services now also in Colombia. - November 05, 2014 - eMedia Monitor GmbH
Neoedge Partners with Fluor in a Comprehensive Training on Power Generation Innovation and Investment Analytics in the Gas and Power Market
Neoedge, a leading business intelligence company based in Singapore partners with Romel Bhullar, Flour Corporation’s Senior Technical Director and Senior Fellow. This professional partnership is through an event: “Small to Mid-Scale LNG Projects and Infrastructure Development Master... - August 24, 2014 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd
New Publication Will Focus on Alternative Asset Class Investments in Emerging and Frontier Markets
Highlighting the Top Risk-Adjusted Return Opportunities in the World - June 07, 2013 - Alternative Emerging Investor
Act Global Sports Advances Synthetic Turf Market in Colombia with Two New FIFA Certified Fields
Act Global Sports continues to produce superior sports surfaces around the world through advanced product development and professional installation partners. - January 10, 2013 - Act Global
Christie's International Real Estate Strengthens Position in South America with Addition of New Affiliate in Colombia
Julio Corredor & Cia Joins Leading International Network of Real Estate Brokers Specializing in the Marketing and Sales of High-value Properties - July 29, 2012 - Christie's International Real Estate
Graduation Project Forum in Cartagena Will Create Extreme Poverty Working Group
Leaders in social development will participate in two-day forum with Fundación Capital for strengthening policies to address extreme poverty in the region. - June 27, 2012 - Fundación Capital
President Santos: Graduation for the Extreme Poor a Hallmark of Government’s Social Policy
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos speaks about the need for programs, among them Fundación Capital's Graduation Project, directed at the country's poorest citizens at a social innovation forum in Bogotá, Colombia. - March 22, 2012 - Fundación Capital
LatAm Investments Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Vice President - Contract Administration
LatAm Investments Ltd. (“LatAm” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Mary Ann Wood as Vice President – Contract Administration, effective October 12, 2011. Ms. Wood is a law student at the University of Medellin while currently working as... - October 13, 2011 - LatAm Investments Ltd.
Hotel Le Manoir Bogotá Launches a Secured Online Direct Reservation System
Hotel Le Manoir Bogotá introduces its website’s newly integrated online direct reservation system for safer, faster, and easier booking. - October 07, 2011 - DirectWithHotels
Book Your Bogota Accommodation Online with Hotel Egina Bogota’s Secure Reservation System
Use Hotel Egina Bogota’s easy-to-follow online booking system to get instant confirmation and secure transactions. - October 02, 2011 - DirectWithHotels
MarketWatch Highlights $150MM Mixed-Use Development Executed by Excend
As one of over 200 media sources worldwide, MarketWatch recognizes Excend’s leadership in creating this $150MM project as “the first hospitality group in Colombia with comprehensive knowledge of both the Colombian market and internationally-branded hotel development, [having] the capacity to offer comprehensive services to select clients among all product types in the hospitality sector.” - August 26, 2011 - Excend
Excend (excend.com) Presents at the Andes Investment Summit 2011
Excend is selected to present at one of the leading gatherings of private equity and institutional investors interested in the Andean region of Latin America. - August 25, 2011 - Excend
President and CEO of Softtek Inducted Into Outsourcing Hall of Fame
Leader in IT Services Honored by Industry at Outsourcing Summit in Cartagena - May 27, 2011 - IAOP
VASER Hi-Def Liposculpture Finds "Home Away from Home" at London's Riverbanks Clinic with Dr. Ravi Jain MD
Doctors can now travel to London and Bogota for training in VASER techniques. - February 21, 2011 - Dynamx International Center for Artistic Body Sculpting
Colombia: New Emerging Medical Travel Destination
On October 26th 2010, Medellin hosted the Second International Symposium on Health-Services Export. FlyClinic participated at this prestigious event and would like to share some of the facts and main trends discussed by the experts in this field. - November 09, 2010 - FlyClinic - Global Healthcare Services
Tierra NRG S.A.S. Retains Mineria Polaca to Conduct Mining Development and Production Plans for Boyaca/Socha Mining Opportunities
Tierra NRG SAS, a Colombia based metallurgical coal mining company, today announced it has retained Mineria Polaca S.A., to prepare design development and engineering plans for Tierra NRG’s Boyaca/Socha area mining opportunities. Mineria Polaca is the premier underground metallurgical coal... - May 30, 2010 - Tierra NRG SAS
World Cup 2010 iPhone App Prediction Challenge by Kypello
For those soccer fans, who want to know how good they are at making predictions for 2010 World Cup South Africa, "Best Predictor South Africa 2010" is the perfect iPhone application. - May 28, 2010 - Kypello
Tierra NRG Achieves Milestone in Colombian Metallurgical Coal Business
Tierra NRG SAS today announced it has reached a milestone in its Colombian metallurgical coal business. This milestone reflects the development of a metallurgical coal operations platform and features the completion of initial due diligence and planning for select metallurgical coal opportunities... - April 30, 2010 - Tierra NRG SAS
Colombian Software Developer Sirius Outsourcing Descends on CeBIT 2008
Having built up a substantial client database in Europe, Sirius feels it is time to cross the water; and what better place to do it than at CeBIT, the world’s largest annual trade fair for information and telecommunications technology in Hannover, Germany between the 4th and 9th of... - February 14, 2008 - Sirius IT
Monthly Income Announces the Complete Free Blogging Guide that Helps Blog Enthusiasts Know More About Blogs
Monthly Income, a leading website about online promotion, is announcing the launch of its new "Complete Blogging Guide" free resource. - May 13, 2006 - Negocio en Casa
The United Nations Received a Collection of Artwork to Protest Against War from 120 Artists Lea by a Colombian Pianist
The calling, made through the internet, will be open to activists, students, writers, artists, actors, filmmakers and celebrities all around the world until December 15, 2005. Songs, poems, lyrics, photographs and video clips have been collected from over 20 countries. - November 08, 2005 - Music Against War