PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Lonely Planet Recognizes Lombia + Co. as a Responsible Wayuu Seller Lombia + Co. reinforces its position as a leading brand in the Wayuu industry after Lonely Planet recognized the company as a responsible seller. Since Lombia + Co. began its operations in 2015, it’s main goal has been to provide sustainable and fair trade employment for the artisans they work... - October 03, 2019 - Lombia + Co.

Ofi Incorporates Cimacast’s Cloud Services Business Unit to Expand Portfolio Offering to Enterprise Customers in Latin America Latam-based Ofi announced today that it has incorporated Cimacast’s cloud managed services unit into its Hybrid Cloud offering. - August 03, 2019 - Ofi

GITP Ventures Announces Medellin Based Technology Accelerator with Oiga Technologies Candidate companies will receive both cash infusion and technology resources. Companies selected for the program must be focused in Big Data or Artificial Intelligence technology. Investments will range between $50,000 and $200,000. - April 09, 2019 - GITP Ventures

Neoedge Brings Relevant Professional Workshop on Gas and LNG Transportation, Distribution and Commercialization to the Latin American Region Neoedge, a leading business intelligence company based in Singapore partners once again with Romel Bhullar of Flour Corporation, to address the challenges in gas and liquefied natural gas’ (LNG) transportation, distribution and commercialization. In an upcoming event entitled, “Gas/LNG Transportation,... - June 16, 2015 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd

eMM Covers Radio and TV Channels from Colombia Since 2007 eMedia Monitor is the leading provider of real-time radio and TV monitoring, covering broadcast media in more than 39 countries on 5 continents in 7 languages in a unified system. Due to continuously growing demand, eMM is happy to announce their extended broadcast monitoring services now also in Colombia. - November 05, 2014 - eMedia Monitor GmbH

Neoedge Partners with Fluor in a Comprehensive Training on Power Generation Innovation and Investment Analytics in the Gas and Power Market Neoedge, a leading business intelligence company based in Singapore partners with Romel Bhullar, Flour Corporation’s Senior Technical Director and Senior Fellow. This professional partnership is through an event: “Small to Mid-Scale LNG Projects and Infrastructure Development Master Class,”... - August 24, 2014 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd

New Publication Will Focus on Alternative Asset Class Investments in Emerging and Frontier Markets Highlighting the Top Risk-Adjusted Return Opportunities in the World - June 07, 2013 - Alternative Emerging Investor

Act Global Sports Advances Synthetic Turf Market in Colombia with Two New FIFA Certified Fields Act Global Sports continues to produce superior sports surfaces around the world through advanced product development and professional installation partners. - January 10, 2013 - Act Global

Christie's International Real Estate Strengthens Position in South America with Addition of New Affiliate in Colombia Julio Corredor & Cia Joins Leading International Network of Real Estate Brokers Specializing in the Marketing and Sales of High-value Properties - July 29, 2012 - Christie's International Real Estate

Graduation Project Forum in Cartagena Will Create Extreme Poverty Working Group Leaders in social development will participate in two-day forum with Fundación Capital for strengthening policies to address extreme poverty in the region. - June 27, 2012 - Fundación Capital

President Santos: Graduation for the Extreme Poor a Hallmark of Government’s Social Policy Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos speaks about the need for programs, among them Fundación Capital's Graduation Project, directed at the country's poorest citizens at a social innovation forum in Bogotá, Colombia. - March 22, 2012 - Fundación Capital

LatAm Investments Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Vice President - Contract Administration LatAm Investments Ltd. (“LatAm” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Mary Ann Wood as Vice President – Contract Administration, effective October 12, 2011. Ms. Wood is a law student at the University of Medellin while currently working as the... - October 13, 2011 - LatAm Investments Ltd.

Hotel Le Manoir Bogotá Launches a Secured Online Direct Reservation System Hotel Le Manoir Bogotá introduces its website’s newly integrated online direct reservation system for safer, faster, and easier booking. - October 07, 2011 - DirectWithHotels

Book Your Bogota Accommodation Online with Hotel Egina Bogota’s Secure Reservation System Use Hotel Egina Bogota’s easy-to-follow online booking system to get instant confirmation and secure transactions. - October 02, 2011 - DirectWithHotels

MarketWatch Highlights $150MM Mixed-Use Development Executed by Excend As one of over 200 media sources worldwide, MarketWatch recognizes Excend’s leadership in creating this $150MM project as “the first hospitality group in Colombia with comprehensive knowledge of both the Colombian market and internationally-branded hotel development, [having] the capacity to offer comprehensive services to select clients among all product types in the hospitality sector.” - August 26, 2011 - Excend

Excend (excend.com) Presents at the Andes Investment Summit 2011 Excend is selected to present at one of the leading gatherings of private equity and institutional investors interested in the Andean region of Latin America. - August 25, 2011 - Excend

President and CEO of Softtek Inducted Into Outsourcing Hall of Fame Leader in IT Services Honored by Industry at Outsourcing Summit in Cartagena - May 27, 2011 - IAOP

VASER Hi-Def Liposculpture Finds "Home Away from Home" at London's Riverbanks Clinic with Dr. Ravi Jain MD Doctors can now travel to London and Bogota for training in VASER techniques. - February 21, 2011 - Dynamx International Center for Artistic Body Sculpting

Colombia: New Emerging Medical Travel Destination On October 26th 2010, Medellin hosted the Second International Symposium on Health-Services Export. FlyClinic participated at this prestigious event and would like to share some of the facts and main trends discussed by the experts in this field. - November 09, 2010 - FlyClinic - Global Healthcare Services

Tierra NRG S.A.S. Retains Mineria Polaca to Conduct Mining Development and Production Plans for Boyaca/Socha Mining Opportunities Tierra NRG SAS, a Colombia based metallurgical coal mining company, today announced it has retained Mineria Polaca S.A., to prepare design development and engineering plans for Tierra NRG’s Boyaca/Socha area mining opportunities. Mineria Polaca is the premier underground metallurgical coal mining... - May 30, 2010 - Tierra NRG SAS

World Cup 2010 iPhone App Prediction Challenge by Kypello For those soccer fans, who want to know how good they are at making predictions for 2010 World Cup South Africa, "Best Predictor South Africa 2010" is the perfect iPhone application. - May 28, 2010 - Kypello

Tierra NRG Achieves Milestone in Colombian Metallurgical Coal Business Tierra NRG SAS today announced it has reached a milestone in its Colombian metallurgical coal business. This milestone reflects the development of a metallurgical coal operations platform and features the completion of initial due diligence and planning for select metallurgical coal opportunities in... - April 30, 2010 - Tierra NRG SAS

Colombian Software Developer Sirius Outsourcing Descends on CeBIT 2008 Having built up a substantial client database in Europe, Sirius feels it is time to cross the water; and what better place to do it than at CeBIT, the world’s largest annual trade fair for information and telecommunications technology in Hannover, Germany between the 4th and 9th of March. About... - February 14, 2008 - Sirius IT

Monthly Income Announces the Complete Free Blogging Guide that Helps Blog Enthusiasts Know More About Blogs Monthly Income, a leading website about online promotion, is announcing the launch of its new "Complete Blogging Guide" free resource. - May 13, 2006 - Negocio en Casa