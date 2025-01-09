Pennsylvania: Sharon News
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Announces Candidacy for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Small Business Owner, Veteran, Swing Region Elected Official Says Only He Can Flip PA Auditor General Seat to Work for the People, Not the Powerful - December 01, 2023 - Friends of Mark Pinsley
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
1-800-LEMON-LAW Attorneys Included on Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List for 19 Years Running
Attorneys at Kimmel & Silverman, Pennsylvania's oldest and largest automotive Lemon Law firm, have been included on the Super Lawyer list ever since its inception. - May 12, 2022 - Kimmel & Silverman, PC
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The Rescue Store in Pennsylvania
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of the Hurst Jaws of Life dealer, The Rescue Store, in Mercer, Pennsylvania. MES is proud to have Bill Finley Jr., with nearly 30 years of first responder experience, join the MES team and to help... - April 07, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
A&L Motor Sales Unveils State-of-the-Art Showroom for Jaguar and Land Rover
Monroeville luxury dealership transforms showroom to elevate customer experience. - December 02, 2020 - A&L Motor Sales
Rosann Cunningham LLC Announces the Release of Health & Wellness Book, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life
Rosann Cunningham, INHC, NASM-CPT, devoted to helping others find renewed health and happiness through quality nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle practices is proud to offer her latest work, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life, available on amazon.com November 15th, 2019. Fuel... - November 15, 2019 - Rosann Cunningham LLC
Art Drew for President Announces His Campaign Promises for the 2012 Presidential Race
Says Stop Outsourcing, Bring American Jobs Home to America and Drop "Obama Care" Do Health Care Over - October 22, 2012 - Art Drew for President
Halloween Costume Retailers do Their Part to Help Shoppers During "Scary" Economic Times - "Shop Early to Save Big"
NewYorkCostumes.com and HalloweenAdventure.com, two of the largest Halloween costume retailers in the world, are currently offering discount codes and money saving advice to their customers to help them in this economically challenging times. - September 07, 2008 - HalloweenAdventure.com
Lynn Norley Announces She Has Secured the Exclusive Rights to Sell and Lease "Israeli Martyrs," a Painting with a Purpose
Announcing the new opportunity for purchasing and/ or leasing this famous piece of philanthropy on canvas. - September 06, 2008 - Lynn Norley
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Jerr-Dan to Provide towPartners Memberships to the Towing Industry for 2008
Jerr-Dan Corporation and towPartners are pleased to announce that Jerr-Dan will be providing towPartners memberships to the entire towing and recovery industry in 2008. The strategic partnership between Jerr-Dan and towPartners was formed in 2006 and continues to develop into a powerful benefits addition to the towPartners program. This provision of memberships by Jerr-Dan Corporation demonstrates their tremendous commitment to our industry and to the companies who serve the motoring public. - October 15, 2007 - towPartners
Pre Foreclosure Data Reporting Company Default Research Announces Expansion
Add the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland and North Carolina to the growing list of states covered by Default Research Inc. - July 06, 2007 - Default Research Inc
GSA Releases HERE 2 THERE Dynamic Wayfinding and Directory Solutions
GSA, the world wide distributor of Internet Kiosks, launches HERE2THERE wayfinding and directory kiosks, targeting industries like Hospitals, Airports, Large Commercial Buildings, Casinos, Golf Courses, etc. HERE2THERE shows the visitors where they currently are and prompts them for the destination they are seeking, generating directions on the fly. - June 13, 2007 - Global Software Applications