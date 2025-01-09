Jerr-Dan Corporation and towPartners are pleased to announce that Jerr-Dan will be providing towPartners memberships to the entire towing and recovery industry in 2008. The strategic partnership between Jerr-Dan and towPartners was formed in 2006 and continues to develop into a powerful benefits addition to the towPartners program. This provision of memberships by Jerr-Dan Corporation demonstrates their tremendous commitment to our industry and to the companies who serve the motoring public. - October 15, 2007 - towPartners