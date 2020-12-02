A&L Motor Sales Unveils State-of-the-Art Showroom for Jaguar and Land Rover

Press Releases A&L Motor Sales Press Release Share Blog

Monroeville luxury dealership transforms showroom to elevate customer experience.





“Our goal is to create an elegant, comfortable atmosphere for our customers,” said Brian Lamfrom, Owner, A&L Motor Sales. “From the moment our customers walk through the door, we strive to deliver a seamless, personalized experience at every touchpoint. Our updated showroom offers a luxurious, modern space to match the quality of our vehicles.”



Serving as a luxury car dealership east of the city of Pittsburgh, A&L Motor Sales keeps customer satisfaction at the forefront. As a result, the new showroom features cutting-edge technology with virtual capabilities that allow customers to personalize and view their dream vehicle. Using interactive displays, consumers can look at high-definition renderings of custom interior and exterior selections, bringing them as close as possible to their personalized vehicle.



From vaulted ceilings to grand windows that fill the space with natural light, the updated showroom provides an enhanced, memorable buying experience. Adding to the family-friendly atmosphere, customers can enjoy brand-new amenities including a work station lounge with a pastry café, offering comfortable convenience. After making their purchase, a customer can view their luxury vehicle in the showroom’s newly designed, glass-enclosed delivery bay. The bright, contemporary space provides vehicle owners with an exclusive viewing opportunity before driving off in their new purchase.



“Our transformed layout allows us to better serve our customers, giving them the luxury buying experience they deserve,” said Dan Zeigler, Sales Manager, A&L Motor Sales. “The renovations complement our next-generation sales format and ensure we are creating a no-pressure environment with maximum appeal.”



About A&L Motor Sales

Founded in 1948, A&L Motor Sales is a family owned and operated luxury automotive dealership of BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar. Located in Monroeville, PA and serving the Greater Pittsburgh Area, A&L Motor Sales offers an unmatched car buying and servicing experience, functioning as a one-stop shop for the life-cycle of customers' vehicles. The dealership boasts two showrooms, a service center, a detail center, and the only local dealer-owned certified collision centers for BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar. To learn more about A&L Motor Sales, visit their website and follow them on Facebook.

Brain Lamfrom

412-373-6071



https://www.almotors.com/



