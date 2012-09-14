|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
CFE Media’s Control Engineering and Plant Engineering have named Burrow Global as the 2018 System Integrator of the Year for Large System Integrator Technology. The winner is selected by a panel of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering editors and industry experts who judge applicants on business... - January 09, 2018 - Burrow Global
Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess
Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global
Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services.
Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana Design... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global
Mike Burrow, CEO of Burrow Global, awarded as the 2016 Outstanding Large-Sized Company CEO by Houston Business Journal Annual C-Suite Awards on August 11, 2016 in Houston, TX. - August 16, 2016 - Burrow Global
High Ranking Confirms Burrow Global’s Regional Strength.
Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), a full-service EPC solutions provider with specialized expertise in automation, industrial buildings, plant commissioning/ startup and I&E Construction, has been listed as the #5 largest Texas... - July 06, 2016 - Burrow Global
Effective Monday, September 28, 2015 Burrow Global, LLC will will acquire the assets, contracts and certain liabilities of Furmanite Technical Solutions. This acquisition will enhance their capability to serve their clients in several ways. 1. Increasing technical bench strength to enable execution of large EPC projects. 2. Augmenting In-plant staffing capabilities in the Gulf Coast region. 3. Adding local offices in key Gulf Coast geographies. - September 25, 2015 - Burrow Global
Join us in the grand opening of Biolab Body Piercing Studio Houston's finest and only stand alone piercing shop for all your piercing needs. www.biolabpiercing.com Hosted by Khris Harding from Punkstar FULL Throttle and can be heard live on www.punkstarradio.com . The night is to celebrate the grand... - January 05, 2015 - Biolab Piercing Studio
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy
I Had Every Excuse to Fail, But I Chose None is a motivational and inspirational book about Sebastian Young, a successful entrepreneur who refused to allow life's unfortunate circumstances to dictate his future. Raised by his grandparents in rural Beaumont, Texas but determined to achieve a certain success, he experienced various trials and pitfalls that paved his chosen path. This authentic and inspirational biography is full of hilarious stories, encouraging statements, and enlightening situat - September 30, 2010 - Skybash Publishing
Revolutionary engineering techniques – and counsel of legendary athletes, sport leaders-- come together to deliver sport surface that reaches “next level of human performance.” - July 02, 2008 - TigerTurf Americas
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Futurex, global provider of host security and key management solutions, has recently hired John Hernandez to serve as Director of Business Development – International Accounts.
John has over 18 years of Sales and Marketing experience with a significant portion of that time as a Global Account... - May 09, 2008 - Futurex, LP
Established supplier of cedar wood dog houses, CedarWoodDogHouses.com stepped up to reveal the importance of outdoor dog houses and the basics to make the best out of dog houses. - April 21, 2008 - CedarwoodDoghouses
American author and illustrator, Ann M. Ciarico introduces her new paperback book, Darcy The Daydreamer. Darcy is an adorable red-headed little girl, whose everyday observation of life inevitably catapults her into exciting daydream adventures. This 40 page, colorful paperback picture book is published by Daydream Enterprizes. It can be found everywhere in bookstores as well as online including Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and Lulu.com. - February 25, 2008 - Daydream Enterprizes
Skin Care Pretty is a new Website with free articles, tips and other information to help consumers master the basics of skin care. The site also sells a variety of natural and organic skin care products in one convenient location. - February 18, 2008 - GAD Ventures, Inc.
Green Stone of Healing(tm) Series Explores Alternate Themes of Energy-Healing, Reincarnation, Intuitive Abilities - December 06, 2007 - HealingStone Books
TigerTurf™, Vigalli agreement adds fourth full-service manufacturing plant bringing in-continent turf production to South America. - November 01, 2007 - TigerTurf Americas
This is a video about credit repair for clients with bad credit with Doug Parker the founder and CEO of RMCN Credit Services, Inc. and Peggy Sue Skipper. It was filmed in Dallas at the Magnolia Hotel. There are over 300 million people in the United States. Statistically 74% of those have inaccuracies... - September 16, 2007 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.
High-quality corsets make sexy, sophisticated fashion statement - September 13, 2007 - Timeless Trends Corsets