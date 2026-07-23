Texas: Brazoria News
CB Trial Issues Safety Guidelines & Policyholder Action Steps Ahead of Impending Tropical Storm Bertha
As Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf toward Southeast Texas, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is urging homeowners, commercial property managers, and business owners to prepare for potential coastal flooding, heavy rain, and wind gusts. The litigation team at CB Trial offers critical tips on how property owners can prepare before the storm hits and how to safeguard insurance claims if damage occurs. - July 23, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Retired Texas Judge Sara Canady Launches U.S. Senate Bid “Time to Bring American Industry Home”
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.” - December 30, 2025 - Sara Canady for Senate
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Lake Jackson Apartments, LLC Completes $29.6 Million Acquisition of the Residence at Lake Jackson in Texas
Lake Jackson Apartments, LLC announced its purchase of the Residence at Lake Jackson, for $29.6 million in Lake Jackson, Texas; part of the greater Houston area. Located at 101 Eucalyptus Street, Lake Jackson Apartments, LLC acquired the 248-unit property on August 8, 2023, with the total Real... - August 16, 2023 - Lake Jackson Apartments
Burrow Global Awarded Control Engineering's 2018 System Integrator of the Year
CFE Media’s Control Engineering and Plant Engineering have named Burrow Global as the 2018 System Integrator of the Year for Large System Integrator Technology. The winner is selected by a panel of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering editors and industry experts who judge applicants on... - January 09, 2018 - Burrow Global
Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering
Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess
Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC
Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global
ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall
Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global
Houston Business Journal (HBJ) Honors Burrow Global Founder and CEO, Mike Burrow
Mike Burrow, CEO of Burrow Global, awarded as the 2016 Outstanding Large-Sized Company CEO by Houston Business Journal Annual C-Suite Awards on August 11, 2016 in Houston, TX. - August 16, 2016 - Burrow Global
Burrow Global, LLC Ranks #5 Overall and #3 in Petroleum on Engineering News Record (ENR) Texas-Louisiana Top Design Firms 2016
High Ranking Confirms Burrow Global’s Regional Strength. Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), a full-service EPC solutions provider with specialized expertise in automation, industrial buildings, plant commissioning/ startup and I&E Construction, has been listed as the #5 largest... - July 06, 2016 - Burrow Global
Burrow Global, LLC, a Full-Service EPC Firm, Acquires Furmanite Technical Solutions
Effective Monday, September 28, 2015 Burrow Global, LLC will will acquire the assets, contracts and certain liabilities of Furmanite Technical Solutions. This acquisition will enhance their capability to serve their clients in several ways. 1. Increasing technical bench strength to enable execution of large EPC projects. 2. Augmenting In-plant staffing capabilities in the Gulf Coast region. 3. Adding local offices in key Gulf Coast geographies. - September 25, 2015 - Burrow Global
Biolab Piercing Studios Body Suspension Extravaganza Featuring Enigma, C.O.R.E., Hosted in Houston Texas by Texas Body Art Tattoo Studio
Join us in the grand opening of Biolab Body Piercing Studio Houston's finest and only stand alone piercing shop for all your piercing needs. www.biolabpiercing.com Hosted by Khris Harding from Punkstar FULL Throttle and can be heard live on www.punkstarradio.com . The night is to celebrate the... - January 05, 2015 - Biolab Piercing Studio
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
"I Had Every Excuse to Fail, But I Chose None"
I Had Every Excuse to Fail, But I Chose None is a motivational and inspirational book about Sebastian Young, a successful entrepreneur who refused to allow life's unfortunate circumstances to dictate his future. Raised by his grandparents in rural Beaumont, Texas but determined to achieve a certain success, he experienced various trials and pitfalls that paved his chosen path. This authentic and inspirational biography is full of hilarious stories, encouraging statements, and enlightening situat - September 30, 2010 - Skybash Publishing
TigerTurf’s Most Advanced Product -- Trophy Turf™ – Tested to Meet Stringent Environmental, Performance Needs for The College of New Jersey
Revolutionary engineering techniques – and counsel of legendary athletes, sport leaders-- come together to deliver sport surface that reaches “next level of human performance.” - July 02, 2008 - TigerTurf Americas
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Futurex Hires John Hernandez to Serve as Director of Business Development – International Accounts
Futurex, global provider of host security and key management solutions, has recently hired John Hernandez to serve as Director of Business Development – International Accounts. John has over 18 years of Sales and Marketing experience with a significant portion of that time as a Global... - May 09, 2008 - Futurex, LP
CedarWoodDogHouses.com, a Renown Hand-Crafted Cedar Wood Dog Houses Supplier, Reveals the Importance of Outdoor Dog Houses
Established supplier of cedar wood dog houses, CedarWoodDogHouses.com stepped up to reveal the importance of outdoor dog houses and the basics to make the best out of dog houses. - April 21, 2008 - CedarwoodDoghouses
There’s a New Adventurer on the Block: Darcy The Daydreamer, a New Book by Ann M. Ciarico
American author and illustrator, Ann M. Ciarico introduces her new paperback book, Darcy The Daydreamer. Darcy is an adorable red-headed little girl, whose everyday observation of life inevitably catapults her into exciting daydream adventures. This 40 page, colorful paperback picture book is published by Daydream Enterprizes. It can be found everywhere in bookstores as well as online including Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and Lulu.com. - February 25, 2008 - Daydream Enterprizes
New Site Offers Natural and Organic Skin Care Products and Valuable Information
Skin Care Pretty is a new Website with free articles, tips and other information to help consumers master the basics of skin care. The site also sells a variety of natural and organic skin care products in one convenient location. - February 18, 2008 - GAD Ventures, Inc.
Vigalli Joins TigerTurf International Network of Full Service Synthetic Turf Manufacturing Facilities
TigerTurf™, Vigalli agreement adds fourth full-service manufacturing plant bringing in-continent turf production to South America. - November 01, 2007 - TigerTurf Americas
RepairMyCreditNow.com Video with Doug Parker and Peggy Sue Skipper.
This is a video about credit repair for clients with bad credit with Doug Parker the founder and CEO of RMCN Credit Services, Inc. and Peggy Sue Skipper. It was filmed in Dallas at the Magnolia Hotel. There are over 300 million people in the United States. Statistically 74% of those have... - September 16, 2007 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.
Timeless Trends Corsets Sizzle
High-quality corsets make sexy, sophisticated fashion statement - September 13, 2007 - Timeless Trends Corsets