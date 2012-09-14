PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Burrow Global Awarded Control Engineering's 2018 System Integrator of the Year CFE Media’s Control Engineering and Plant Engineering have named Burrow Global as the 2018 System Integrator of the Year for Large System Integrator Technology. The winner is selected by a panel of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering editors and industry experts who judge applicants on business... - January 09, 2018 - Burrow Global

Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess

Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global

ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana Design... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global

Houston Business Journal (HBJ) Honors Burrow Global Founder and CEO, Mike Burrow Mike Burrow, CEO of Burrow Global, awarded as the 2016 Outstanding Large-Sized Company CEO by Houston Business Journal Annual C-Suite Awards on August 11, 2016 in Houston, TX. - August 16, 2016 - Burrow Global

Burrow Global, LLC Ranks #5 Overall and #3 in Petroleum on Engineering News Record (ENR) Texas-Louisiana Top Design Firms 2016 High Ranking Confirms Burrow Global’s Regional Strength. Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), a full-service EPC solutions provider with specialized expertise in automation, industrial buildings, plant commissioning/ startup and I&E Construction, has been listed as the #5 largest Texas... - July 06, 2016 - Burrow Global

Burrow Global, LLC, a Full-Service EPC Firm, Acquires Furmanite Technical Solutions Effective Monday, September 28, 2015 Burrow Global, LLC will will acquire the assets, contracts and certain liabilities of Furmanite Technical Solutions. This acquisition will enhance their capability to serve their clients in several ways. 1. Increasing technical bench strength to enable execution of large EPC projects. 2. Augmenting In-plant staffing capabilities in the Gulf Coast region. 3. Adding local offices in key Gulf Coast geographies. - September 25, 2015 - Burrow Global

Biolab Piercing Studios Body Suspension Extravaganza Featuring Enigma, C.O.R.E., Hosted in Houston Texas by Texas Body Art Tattoo Studio Join us in the grand opening of Biolab Body Piercing Studio Houston's finest and only stand alone piercing shop for all your piercing needs. www.biolabpiercing.com Hosted by Khris Harding from Punkstar FULL Throttle and can be heard live on www.punkstarradio.com . The night is to celebrate the grand... - January 05, 2015 - Biolab Piercing Studio

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

"I Had Every Excuse to Fail, But I Chose None" I Had Every Excuse to Fail, But I Chose None is a motivational and inspirational book about Sebastian Young, a successful entrepreneur who refused to allow life's unfortunate circumstances to dictate his future. Raised by his grandparents in rural Beaumont, Texas but determined to achieve a certain success, he experienced various trials and pitfalls that paved his chosen path. This authentic and inspirational biography is full of hilarious stories, encouraging statements, and enlightening situat - September 30, 2010 - Skybash Publishing

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Futurex Hires John Hernandez to Serve as Director of Business Development – International Accounts Futurex, global provider of host security and key management solutions, has recently hired John Hernandez to serve as Director of Business Development – International Accounts. John has over 18 years of Sales and Marketing experience with a significant portion of that time as a Global Account... - May 09, 2008 - Futurex, LP

CedarWoodDogHouses.com, a Renown Hand-Crafted Cedar Wood Dog Houses Supplier, Reveals the Importance of Outdoor Dog Houses Established supplier of cedar wood dog houses, CedarWoodDogHouses.com stepped up to reveal the importance of outdoor dog houses and the basics to make the best out of dog houses. - April 21, 2008 - CedarwoodDoghouses

There’s a New Adventurer on the Block: Darcy The Daydreamer, a New Book by Ann M. Ciarico American author and illustrator, Ann M. Ciarico introduces her new paperback book, Darcy The Daydreamer. Darcy is an adorable red-headed little girl, whose everyday observation of life inevitably catapults her into exciting daydream adventures. This 40 page, colorful paperback picture book is published by Daydream Enterprizes. It can be found everywhere in bookstores as well as online including Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and Lulu.com. - February 25, 2008 - Daydream Enterprizes

New Site Offers Natural and Organic Skin Care Products and Valuable Information Skin Care Pretty is a new Website with free articles, tips and other information to help consumers master the basics of skin care. The site also sells a variety of natural and organic skin care products in one convenient location. - February 18, 2008 - GAD Ventures, Inc.

Heroine Suffers Wrath of Theocrats, Father in Epic Fantasy’s 2nd Book Green Stone of Healing(tm) Series Explores Alternate Themes of Energy-Healing, Reincarnation, Intuitive Abilities - December 06, 2007 - HealingStone Books

Vigalli Joins TigerTurf International Network of Full Service Synthetic Turf Manufacturing Facilities TigerTurf™, Vigalli agreement adds fourth full-service manufacturing plant bringing in-continent turf production to South America. - November 01, 2007 - TigerTurf Americas

RepairMyCreditNow.com Video with Doug Parker and Peggy Sue Skipper. This is a video about credit repair for clients with bad credit with Doug Parker the founder and CEO of RMCN Credit Services, Inc. and Peggy Sue Skipper. It was filmed in Dallas at the Magnolia Hotel. There are over 300 million people in the United States. Statistically 74% of those have inaccuracies... - September 16, 2007 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.