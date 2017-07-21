Dr. Justin Holtzman, MD Joins HealthPoint Plus as Chief Medical Officer

HealthPoint Plus continues the expansion of their management and executive team by the addition of a Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Justin S. Holtzman, MD is now serving in this position.





Robert Goddard, the CEO of HealthPoint Plus, commented, “The addition of Dr. Holtzman to our management team will help propel HealthPoint Plus to a new level of excellence. Justin’s understanding of the issues facing healthcare is unparalleled along with his exceptional background. We are very fortunate to have someone of his caliber as part of our rapidly emerging company.”



Dr. Holtzman has served on numerous committees including those examining both sentinel events and credentialing of medical staff at various hospitals but when he is not practicing medicine or working on healthcare he can likely be found boating around Boston Harbor with his wife and dog, Jake.



About HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. is a leader in next generation healthcare. They provide Telehealth, Hybrid Direct Primary Care, High Deductible Health Plans and Health Savings Accounts along with wellness programs. Each of their products can be delivered independently or be integrated into a complete cost effective solution. The company has a core mission to deliver exceptional care and enhance patients experience while making health care affordable to every American.



HealthPoint Plus delivers services nationwide providing “on demand” access to medical care in 49 states with offices in Florida and headquarters in Massachusetts.



