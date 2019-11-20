PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Strathmore Worldwide

Press Release
Neight C. Casperson Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication


Ogden, UT, November 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Neight C. Casperson of Ogden, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ski wear apparel.

About Neight C. Casperson
Neight Casperson is the self-employed owner and operator of N. Casperson, LLC which designs and sells ski wear apparel internationally. With over 15 years experience, he is responsible for daily operations and designing fashion ski wear and apparel. Neight’s designs have been seen in major ski enthusiast magazines.

Born in Ogden, Utah, Neight attended college. He is a member of A.A. In his spare time, Neight enjoys family activities, skiing, reading and ceramics.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
