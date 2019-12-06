Tampa Toy Drive with UnitySME Holiday All Stars

Press Releases Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay Press Release Share Blog

To RSVP and for more information visit our Facebook page: UnitySME’s Holiday Allstars Lutz, FL Tampa, FL, December 06, 2019 --( PR.com )-- UnitySME is excited to present Holiday All Stars Toy Drives for the first time in the Tampa Bay area. Unity’s mission involves building a strong foundation to create, educate and motivate our younger generation to give back. Since 2011, the beginning, they have donated over 20,000 toys to more than 50 charities and educated hundreds of children on the importance of social responsibility. UnitySME recognizes that all holidays are important since there is a wide range of cultures and communities across the globe. The event sparks tremendous youth participation through volunteering activities. “We are excited to work with SiLs to host our 2nd event in Florida and are tremendously thankful for the sponsorship from IAFTB. Aligning with other like-minded organizations, increases our impact 2-fold,” said Sapana Patel, co-founder and Executive Director of UnitySME.Introducing SiLs Changing Lives, two sister in laws, Anjali and Sujata Shah, representing UnitySME, have joined forces to host Holiday All Star Toy Drive this holiday season. They both share a passion to educate and empower our younger generation in the importance of social responsibility and to demonstrate how even a small gesture can make a huge impact. “We are excited to work with UnitySME! This will be a great opportunity to teach and motivate our children on how to give back to their community, please come and join us," said Anjali Shah, Team Lead UnitySME. They are both very excited to host such an event. All the toys will be donated to A Kids Place and Children’s Cancer Center. The event will take place on Saturday, December 7 from 1-4pm in Lutz, FL.The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay (IAFTB) will be the platinum sponsor for the event. “We are super excited to help support UnitySME. Their mission and social responsibility to help others, are aligned with our mission, we love helping kids,” said Devan A. Patel, a co-founder and senior executive board member.UnitySME welcomes any and all businesses to donate and sponsor the event. Donations are tax-deductible and if you would like to provide any gifts, please email SiLsChangingLives@gmail.com | Anjali & Sujata Shah | Phone: 516 457 0234For more information about UnitySME, visit http://www.unitysme.com/For more information on Indo American Foundation of Tamp Bay, visit https://iaftb.org/To RSVP and for more information visit our Facebook page: UnitySME’s Holiday Allstars Lutz, FL Contact Information PharmazenX (IAFTB.org)

Devan A. Patel

727-495-6979



https://iaftb.org/

Alternate Email: SiLsChangingLives@gmail.com @ Anjali & Sujata Shah



