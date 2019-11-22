Press Releases Association Cristovao Colon Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Association Cristovao Colon: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: New Research Doubts Columbus’ Italian Citizenship

Newly published research aims to validate Columbus as a blue-blood descendant of Slavic Royalty, not Italian.





Manuel Rosa’s latest book, "Portugal e o Segredo de Colombo" (Portugal and the Secret of Columbus), expounds these long-held “truths” no longer hold water. Summarizing 28 years of research, "Portugal e o Segredo de Colombo" is Rosa’s eighth book on the topic and his follow-up to, "Columbus, the Untold Story" (Independent Press Award winner in 2016), which soared to bestseller status in Portugal earlier this year, topping the non-fiction sales list for months.



The Kosciuszko Foundation has invited Mr. Rosa to present some of his research this Saturday, November 23, in a lecture, titled, "Columbus Was Not Italian - New Evidence Proves He Was Slavic Royalty.”



The presentation claims to provide historical evidence that Columbus was a noble Prince and a member of the Lithuanian Jagiellonian Dynasty. As far-fetched as this claim may seem, Mr. Rosa, who is a PhD in History Candidate at the University of the Azores, says, “This documented and DNA proof is solid enough to convince the skeptics. None of this does more than hint at the great variety of evidence gathered through Rosa’s my research and keen analysis that's now poised to demolish the old ‘Columbus,’ setting in his place an infinitely better focused and more believable – yet even more stupendous – figure.”



Mr. Rosa continues, “My research shows that Columbus married a noble and elite member of the Portuguese Military Order of Santiago, long before fame, and his father-in-law was a Knight and Captain from the Portuguese high nobility, a marriage that, as historians know, negates his peasant extraction.”



What: Columbus lecture and book signing

Where: Kosciuszko Foundation, 2025 O St. NW, Washington, DC 20036

When: Saturday, November 23 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm



Event is Free and Open to the Public. Washington, DC, November 22, 2019 --( PR.com )-- This Saturday, The Kosciuszko Foundation will host an event that aims to overturn historical concepts of who Christopher Columbus was. For the longest time, conventional wisdom held that Columbus was a citizen of Genoa, the son of a humble weaving peasant who came to Portugal to challenge, not only the social classes and the political powers of his time, but also the dark abyss of seafaring ignorance as well, and in so doing, presented Europe to a New World, hidden since the beginning of time.Manuel Rosa’s latest book, "Portugal e o Segredo de Colombo" (Portugal and the Secret of Columbus), expounds these long-held “truths” no longer hold water. Summarizing 28 years of research, "Portugal e o Segredo de Colombo" is Rosa’s eighth book on the topic and his follow-up to, "Columbus, the Untold Story" (Independent Press Award winner in 2016), which soared to bestseller status in Portugal earlier this year, topping the non-fiction sales list for months.The Kosciuszko Foundation has invited Mr. Rosa to present some of his research this Saturday, November 23, in a lecture, titled, "Columbus Was Not Italian - New Evidence Proves He Was Slavic Royalty.”The presentation claims to provide historical evidence that Columbus was a noble Prince and a member of the Lithuanian Jagiellonian Dynasty. As far-fetched as this claim may seem, Mr. Rosa, who is a PhD in History Candidate at the University of the Azores, says, “This documented and DNA proof is solid enough to convince the skeptics. None of this does more than hint at the great variety of evidence gathered through Rosa’s my research and keen analysis that's now poised to demolish the old ‘Columbus,’ setting in his place an infinitely better focused and more believable – yet even more stupendous – figure.”Mr. Rosa continues, “My research shows that Columbus married a noble and elite member of the Portuguese Military Order of Santiago, long before fame, and his father-in-law was a Knight and Captain from the Portuguese high nobility, a marriage that, as historians know, negates his peasant extraction.”What: Columbus lecture and book signingWhere: Kosciuszko Foundation, 2025 O St. NW, Washington, DC 20036When: Saturday, November 23 from 5:00 to 7:00 pmEvent is Free and Open to the Public. Contact Information The Kosciuszko Foundation

Barbara Bernhardt

202-785-2320



www.thekf.org/kf/chapters/washington-dc/events/upcoming_events/columbus-the-untold-story-lectur



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Association Cristovao Colon