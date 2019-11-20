BrainCo Partners with World Class Athletes on Neuroscience Training

Press Releases BrainCo Press Release Share Blog

Learn more about FocusFit on BrainCo's website: Somerville, MA, November 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- BrainCo is proud to announce its partnerships with world-class athletes Jessica Lucero and Christian Lucero. Jessica is a two time Pan American Champion and a 3x American Record Holder, 4x National Champion and a member of the United States Weightlifting Team. Christian is a CrossFit Game regional athlete, and 18th Fittest Man alive. Jessica and Christian have been using BrainCo’s cutting edge platform FocusFit to prepare themselves to perform at the highest level during competitions around the world. Jessica has competed in the Pan American Games, World Games, and she is working toward the 2020 USA Olympic Team. Christian has been apart of countless CrossFit events and finished 13th in Dubai CrossFit Championships and current is the creator and director of Pardon Me podcast.BrainCo’s FocusFit platform has had the privilege to be incorporated into these World Class athletes’ daily routines. Jessica and Christian look to get stronger physically every day, but to be an elite athlete, it requires more than that. Preparing to win is not only about fitness; it is about mental toughness. With FocusFit, Jessica and Christian are overcoming the hurdles ahead with a stronger mental resolve going into anything and overcoming everything.Jessica said it best, "It is my coach's job to get my body ready. It is my job to get my mind ready." We have all experienced a time when we are trying to perform at our very best, but something is hindering this performance. FocusFit with BrainCo’s Focus1 neuroscience wearable is designed to you get into the zone. Sports psychology content, focus, and meditation training are combined with real-time brainwave feedback to help athletes prepare to perform at their best.The road to success is paved with ups and downs to become a champion; it is about getting up and pushing yourself to do more. Jessica and Christian use that mentally to perform at the very top level. BrainCo is thrilled that Jessica and Christian are apart of the BrainCo family. At BrainCo, they know Jessica and Christian will keep doing amazing things in and out of the gym. BrainCo is proud to be apart of their journey.Learn more about FocusFit on BrainCo's website: www.brainco.tech/focusfit/ Contact Information BrainCo

