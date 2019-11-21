Musotica Launch Holidays 2019 Lingerie Collection Brimming with Satin and Velvet

Press Releases Musotica Wear Press Release Share Blog

Musotica’s Holiday 2019 lingerie collection focuses on satin and velvet lingerie pieces. Having had a festive makeover, the traditional and beloved color palette of red and green lingerie items is embraced throughout the collection.



The festive lingerie collection has drawn inspiration from the Holidays’ color schemes, with a selection of black lingerie items featured within.



It offers a variety of elegant and dramatic styles, with caged, strappy and harness detail lingerie pieces featuring heavily throughout the collection.



When asked about the the Holidays 2019 lingerie collection, Musotica.com founder and celebrity stylist, Sarah Waller said: “We were keen to use lots of sumptuous and elegant materials throughout the Holidays collection.



“Not only do satin and velvet look incredible, they feel utterly sensational too, especially when worn under your favorite outfit.”



The use of satin and velvet has been specially selected to ensure the wearer is offered a smooth silhouette that enhances natural curves and boosts confidence.

Sarah encourages customers to experiment with different lingerie styles and colors to find the perfect festive lingerie items.



Sarah added: “The festive color palette we have used is a customer favorite and adds a touch of festive spirit to the season.”



For more Holiday lingerie inspiration see Musotica’s latest blog post: Tis’ almost the season - how to style sexy velvet and satin lingerie.



