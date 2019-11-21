Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange Are Proud to Support Old Newsboys Charity in St. Louis

Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange are proud to support Old Newsboys. Old Newsboys is a non-profit organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of area children's charities in St. Louis.





. Fundraising activities occur throughout the year. However, once a year, money is raised with the special editions of the newspaper sold for donations at hundreds of street corners through St. Louis. The project involves thousands of volunteers and contributors. Many families with deep roots in the St. Louis area help keep the tradition of Old Newsboys strong. Old Newsboys Day in 2019 is on Thursday, November 21, 2019.



Funding through Old Newsboys helps ensure that every chid in the St. Louis area has an equal opportunity to live a healthy, educated life. The fund is often called the charity of last resort because small, in-the-trench charities rely on these grants to avoid being at the road's end for supplying necessary items like food, clothing and medical supplies.



Paola and Kirk Stange are thrilled to assist in making Old Newsboys Day a success in 2019. They believe that giving back to the community and to children in need is critical.



Further, Stange Law Firm, PC represents clients in child custody matters. Paola Stange has all served as a guardian ad litem for children in her legal career where she received the Outstanding Volunteer Domestic Violence Guardian ad Litem Award from St. Louis County Judges in 2011. Given the focus of Old Newsboys on the children, Paola and Kirk Stange felt called to support Old Newsboys many years ago.



is a divorce and family law firm with offices in the Midwest in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas and Oklahoma. They help clients in matters such as divorce, child custody, child support, paternity and other domestic relations matters. For those in need, they can contact Stange Law Firm, PC at 855-805-0595.



