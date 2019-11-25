Accredited Drug Testing Voted "Top 10 Recommended Drug Testing Provider"

Accredited Drug Testing was recognized for its exceptional customer service, expertise in the drug and alcohol testing industry and its significant growth in 2019. With drug testing centers in most cities throughout the United States including Orlando, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Nashville and Miami, Accredited Drug Testing provides testing services for employers including small, medium and large companies who need a pre-employment, random, reasonable suspicion or post-accident drug test and for individuals or families needing a drug test for court-ordered purposes or personal reasons.



Company President, James A. Greer, stated, “We are honored to have been selected as one of the top 10 drug testing providers in the Nation and this recognition is shared by all of our employees from the scheduling department to the drug testing collectors and all team members who serve our customers.”



Greer, who has been in the drug testing business since the early 90’s, is recognized as an expert in the drug and alcohol testing industry and is a graduate of the Prestigious Cornell University’s Executive Leadership Program. Greer also currently serves as the Chairman of the National Alcohol and Drug Screening Association (NDASA).



Accredited Drug Testing also specializes in providing US Department of Transportation (DOT) drug and alcohol testing for employees designated as safety-sensitive such as truck drivers, airline pilots, train engineers and mariners regulated by the US Coast Guard. The company’s commitment to exceptional customer service includes the availability to schedule a drug or alcohol test by phone or online 24/7 and the fact that all employees are thoroughly trained in DOT and NON-DOT testing requirements and the overall company philosophy that serving their clients in a friendly and professional manner is the number one priority.



