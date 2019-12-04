Raymond F.H. Bustamante and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. Promoted to Senior Leadership Positions at Berkley Construction Professional

Press Releases Berkley Alliance Managers Press Release Share Blog

“Ray and Ed have both played integral roles in Berkley Construction Professional’s growth from a start-up in 2015 to a stable, thriving presence within professional liability insurance for the construction industry,” says Stephen L. Porcelli, president of Berkley Alliance Managers. “It is extremely satisfying to know that their combined vision, strategic expertise, creativity and underwriting experience will be at the forefront of our continued expansion and success for years to come.”



In their new positions, Mr. Bustamante and Mr. Sheiffele will work directly with Porcelli to guide the organization’s business development and direct the introduction of responsive, quality insurance solutions that meet ever-changing market needs.



As a key representative of professional liability insurance in the construction industry, Mr. Bustamante will retain profit and loss responsibilities, while also directing the development of the company’s risk management and product innovation activities. A leading industry spokesperson, Mr. Bustamante is recognized for originating many of the owners and contractors protective insurance coverages recognized industrywide as the preferred approaches to underwriting project-specific design and contractors professional liability.



With more than two decades of insurance industry experience acquired within the construction and environmental business units of leading worldwide insurance carriers, Mr. Sheiffele will be more deeply involved in the management of the company’s expenses, production, budgeting, planning and general administrative functions.



About Berkley Construction Professional

Contact Information William Chelak

732-541-2971

732-541-2971





