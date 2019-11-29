Vision Direct Offers Discounts for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019

Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- Vision Direct is offering huge discounts on designer eyewear this Black Friday. The offer allows people to save up to 70% on selected frames and get 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products. The offer continues all weekend into Cyber Monday with additional offers the following week, such as 50% off on mirrored lenses and blue block lenses.
From November 29 until December 6, customers can find fantastic deals on more than 200 designer brands, including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Versace, LMNT, Tom Ford, Gucci and many more.
Vision Direct’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale include these discounts:
Up to 70% off on selected designer eyewear.
Save 12% site-wide on all eyewear products (not including contact lenses) with the code: BF12OFFC
50% off on Blue Block Lenses, Polarized Lenses and Mirrored Lenses with the following codes: BLUEBLOCK50C, POLARIZED50C and MIRRORED50C
20% off on Arise HD Summit Lenses with the code: ARISEHD20C
10% off on all ski goggles with the code: SKIGOGGLES10C
Customers can find out more
about the best eyewear products and deals at Vision Direct this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
All orders come with additional:
Free shipping
Free returns within 100 days
No minimum order value
Exclusive 24-month warranty
In addition to that, Vision Direct takes online shopping experience to another level with the latest eyewear technology:
With the 3D Virtual Try-On, customers can try on eyewear products before buying it.
Vision Direct’s cutting edge Lens Scanner
App - the first of its kind available in Australia - allows users who already have prescription eyeglasses to extract their prescription directly from their phone, anywhere and anytime.