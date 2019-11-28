TRU//ST Payments / acquiring.com Announce Plans for SiGMA Gaming Conference

Press Releases TRU//ST Payments Press Release Share Blog

acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso.





Acquiring.com will be showcasing its EMEA and US solutions for the online gaming industry. With over 400 sponsors and exhibitors, 200 industry-leading speakers and a record-breaking 12,500 attendees from over 80 countries, SiGMA 2019 will be a hive of activity for gaming companies looking to connect with innovative and experienced partners.



TRU//ST has developed industry-leading expertise in the gaming vertical over a number of years, providing payment gateway and acquiring solutions to some of the world’s leading online gambling platforms. TRU//ST Payments have over 10 years’ experience and over 200 gaming clients in Europe. In addition, TRU//ST Payments were one of the first regulated gateways in the US (New Jersey and Pennsylvania markets) and have supported clients over the last 4 years.



“TRU//ST are the intelligent choice for gaming companies wanting to expand internationally. We offer multi-currency payments, OCT, Pre-Paid, ATMs, multi-language payment pages, and have an acquiring network of over forty banks globally, so we are able to create ideal conditions for gamers wherever in the world they may be,” Rio Broadfoot, Gaming Vertical Director said. “Our strategy when it comes to gaming is centered around making account deposits and withdrawals as quick and easy as possible, helping merchants to reduce fraud and chargebacks through enhanced authentication methods, and offering multi-currency and local payment methods to players.”



TRU//ST and acquiring.com will be holding an exclusive drinks party on the evening of Thursday, November 28 at Tiffany’s bar in Portomaso for representatives including merchants and potential partners. The event follows on from the recent launch of TRU//ST’s point-of-sale solution in Malta.



Jonathan O’Connor, Group CCO and CEO of US operations added, “TRU//ST have deep business, regulatory and compliance expertise in this vertical and understand the changing landscape both sides of the pond. We have invested in local Europe and US account management structure to always be available to our online gaming client base. We are small, nimble and make decisions quickly to grow pay-in/pay-out options and drive innovation.”



Ryan Cachia, CCO of acquiring.com said, “acquiring.com has a strong presence on the island with over 80 staff and we are here to earn the right to work with the over 400 registered online gambling companies here at the event in Malta. We want to be your local payments innovation experts and entry point for the growing US market.”



If you would like to meet a member of the acquiring.com team at SiGMA 2019 booth number S54 or attend the drinks party and discover how their payment solutions can accelerate the growth of your gaming business, please get in touch with their team or send an email to sales@acquiring.com today.



Renatha Nifield

+356 9996 7001



https://securetrading.com

https://acquiring.com



