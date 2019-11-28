Sergey Tokarev: Lucky Labs and CF "I Am Future of Ukraine" Bring Gifts to Orphans on World Kindness Day

Press Releases Lucky Labs Press Release Share Blog

Lucky Labs develops software products for marketing, gaming and financial industries. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 mobile and desktop applications. The company sells its products on the western market and in the Asian countries. Today, 950 people work in the Ukrainian offices of Lucky Labs. Kyiv, Ukraine, November 28, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Ukraine joined the World Kindness Day celebration that was initiated by Japanese volunteers in 1998. For 20 years in November, philanthropists, volunteers and businessmen have been getting together to help people in need.That day, representatives of the Lucky Labs publishing project and the charity foundation “I Future of Ukraine” went to a boarding school in Chernivtsi. This institution educates orphans and children from families in need. Philanthropists brought gifts, such as warm clothes, hygiene products, and books to the school children.“For many years, we have been cooperating with the charity foundation 'I Am Future of Ukraine.' In 2018, we together held a huge festival for orphans 'Bukovinska Mriya' ('Bukovina Dream'). One of our initiatives is a project that publishes and distributes, for free, educational books in the Ukrainian language,” says the initiator of the project, co-founder of Lucky Labs Sergey Tokarev. “The project has existed for almost three years. During this time, we have published seven books and provided up-to-date educational literature for teenagers to over 200 institutions across Ukraine. Today, the project books, together with the necessities, have supplemented the fund of the boarding school in Chernivtsi."The teenagers received copies of the #WHATISMATH book written by Ukrainian writer Kuzko Kuzyakin that was published by the project last year. During the year, the book received many awards, became the best educational book in the all-Ukrainian rating “Book of the Year” and was shortlisted for state purchases for libraries.Lucky Labs develops software products for marketing, gaming and financial industries. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 mobile and desktop applications. The company sells its products on the western market and in the Asian countries. Today, 950 people work in the Ukrainian offices of Lucky Labs. Contact Information Lucky Labs

