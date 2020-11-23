PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Study on Chromebooks Finds Time Savings on Tasks in Creative, Gaming, and Photo Sharing Apps


An Intel Core i5-10210U processor-powered Chromebook saved time compared to two Chromebooks powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and an AMD A6-9220C processor

Durham, NC, November 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With a fast, responsive Chromebook, users could reduce the frustration of waiting while doing tasks in apps while also being connected to friends, family, and the world. Principled Technologies (PT) put three different Chromebooks to the test:

- Intel Core i5-10210U processor-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 713

- Intel Celeron N4020 processor-powered Acer Chromebook 315

- AMD A6-9120C processor-powered HP Chromebook 14A G5

They found the most significant time savings with the 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor-powered Chromebook compared to an AMD A6-9220C processor-powered Chromebook. Both the Chromebook powered by the Intel Core i5-10210U processor the one powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor took less time to edit photos while video chatting, create a screencast video, and create videos for social media, among other tasks.

See more details and get the full report at http://facts.pt/l08qple.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

