Principled Technologies Study on Chromebooks Finds Time Savings on Tasks in Creative, Gaming, and Photo Sharing Apps

An Intel Core i5-10210U processor-powered Chromebook saved time compared to two Chromebooks powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and an AMD A6-9220C processor





- Intel Core i5-10210U processor-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 713



- Intel Celeron N4020 processor-powered Acer Chromebook 315



- AMD A6-9120C processor-powered HP Chromebook 14A G5



They found the most significant time savings with the 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor-powered Chromebook compared to an AMD A6-9220C processor-powered Chromebook. Both the Chromebook powered by the Intel Core i5-10210U processor the one powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor took less time to edit photos while video chatting, create a screencast video, and create videos for social media, among other tasks.



See more details and get the full report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

