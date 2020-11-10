Principled Technologies Shows That a Dell EMC PowerEdge MX Modular Chassis with a PowerEdge MX840c Server Can Improve the Performance of Critical Workloads

Press Releases Principled Technologies, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

The Dell EMC solution did the work of four HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen9 servers and still delivered better performance, supporting 2.8x the VDI users, handling 25% more orders per minute and taking 30% less time to process queries.





According to the report, “The four-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge MX840c hosted these workloads and critical infrastructure database VMs simultaneously and still outperformed the two-socket HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen9: supporting 2.8 times the VDI users, handling 25 percent more orders per minute, and analyzing a query set in 30 percent less time. These results indicate that the Dell EMC solution could do the work of four HPE servers and still deliver stronger results, allowing organizations to consolidate critical workloads onto a single server while enjoying better VDI, OLTP, and analytics performance.”



To read the full report and get details from PT hands-on testing, visit http://facts.pt/BmiT4kI



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312



http://www.principledtechnologies.com/



