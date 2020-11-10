Principled Technologies Shows That a Dell EMC PowerEdge MX Modular Chassis with a PowerEdge MX840c Server Can Improve the Performance of Critical Workloads

Durham, NC, November 10, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- When an organization is ready to upgrade from legacy servers, they may expect several benefits from consolidating workloads with new technology, including improved performance and less hardware to maintain. Principled Technologies (PT) ran three workload tests simultaneously on a Dell EMC PowerEdge MX840c compute sled and individually on a legacy HPE solution: a VDI workload, an online transaction processing (OLTP) workload, and a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) workload. While running all three workloads, the Dell EMC solution also hosted infrastructure VMs; the HPE ran only one workload at a time and hosted no infrastructure VMs.
According to the report, “The four-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge MX840c hosted these workloads and critical infrastructure database VMs simultaneously and still outperformed the two-socket HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen9: supporting 2.8 times the VDI users, handling 25 percent more orders per minute, and analyzing a query set in 30 percent less time. These results indicate that the Dell EMC solution could do the work of four HPE servers and still deliver stronger results, allowing organizations to consolidate critical workloads onto a single server while enjoying better VDI, OLTP, and analytics performance.”
