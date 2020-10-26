Principled Technologies Releases Study on Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters in Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, October 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Demanding workloads such as machine learning, analytics, and supercomputing need advanced RDMA networking in place for quick performance. Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers now offer Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters, which offer multiple RDMA protocols. Principled Technologies (PT) put the new offering to the test and found that the PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Ethernet 800 Series adapter offered near-local storage performance over the network using two RDMA protocols.According to the report, PT “verified that the server with the 800 Series Network Adapter delivered strong IOPS performance with eight NVMe drives, both over the network and locally using direct attached storage. Additionally, the server-and-network adapter solution supported NVMe over Fabrics functionality using both RoCE v2 and iWARP RDMA protocols, allowing admins the choice of whichever protocol best suits their organization’s needs.”To learn more about what an organization can expect from this networking solution, view the full report at http://facts.pt/gktwnar About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com